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Everton announce how to watch pre-season schedule
Everton have confirmed that all six pre-season fixtures are available to watch this summer via evertontv.
A six-match bundle for the pre-season schedule will cost £25 as standard, though is available for a discounted £20 for Season Ticket Members and Forever Blue+ Members. Alternatively, individual fixtures can be purchased for £5.99 per fixture.
David Moyes’ side are currently in Scotland preparing for their opening fixture of the summer schedule this weekend. The Toffees take on Dundee at Dens Park, before returning to the North West to take on Bolton Wanderers a week later.
Everton also face Stoke City, Hamburger SV, VfB Stuttgart and Newcastle United before the Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on August 22nd.
Premium Members and Season Ticket+ Members can watch all six fixtures live at no additional cost as part of their Membership.
Everton pre-season schedule
- Saturday 18 July (2pm BST) – Dundee
- Saturday 25 July (3pm BST) – Bolton Wanderers
- Tuesday 28 July (7.45pm BST) – Stoke City
- Saturday 1 August (4pm BST/5pm CEST) – Hamburger SV
- Saturday 8 August – (4pm BST/5pm CEST) VfB Stuttgart
- Wednesday 12 August (5.15pm BST) – Newcastle United
The pre-season passes can be purchased here. We will also be running the ToffeeWeb Live Forum during the pre-season campaign.
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How to get rid of these ads and support TW
1 Posted 15/07/2026 at 15:55:42
Who's going to lead the team?