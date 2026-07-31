31/07/2026



(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The Friedkin Group have injected £38m into Everton to cover the compensation payment that the club have been ordered to pay Burnley by a Premier League commission.

Though Everton have not made official comment, the share issue has been made public by Companies House. Last month, Everton were ordered to pay Burnley around £38m in compensation for a breach of financial rules, the largest financial penalty ever imposed on a Premier League club.

The verdict came via a Premier League independent disciplinary commission and arrived despite Everton's 10-point deduction releating to the same £19.5m breach in November 2023. The punishment was later reduced to a six-point penalty.

Burnley lodged a complaint following their relegation to the Championship at the end of the 2021/22 season. The Clarets argued that had Everton's punishment been reached in that season, rather than 2023, the club would have stayed in the Premier League at Everton's expense.

Everton confirmed the club will appeal the compensation punishment in an official statement last month.

"Everton Football Club is surprised and angered by the decision of a Premier League Independent Disciplinary Commission to order a compensation payment to Burnley Football Club in relation to Everton’s PSR breach in June 2022.

"Everton has appealed the decision and is clear in its belief the ruling is fundamentally flawed in both law and fact.

"The Club does not recognise the findings of the panel in determining Burnley’s relegation from the Premier League in May 2022 was caused by a sporting advantage gained by Everton due to a breach of Profit & Sustainability Rules, for which a substantive sporting sanction has already been received.

"This ruling sets a dangerous and unworkable precedent for English football, given it is constructed on a principle that a club can be in breach of financial rules at any point in a financial year.

"Everton believes the panel’s ruling misrepresents the clear evidence presented by its legal representatives and that an appeal will be successful."

Read more - Stefan Borson's deep dive into Everton's legal battle with Burnley

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