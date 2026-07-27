27/07/2026



(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Jarrad Branthwaite has said he is eager to put last season behind him after making his Everton return at Bolton.

Branthwaite played the first 45 minutes of the goalless draw at Bolton on Saturday, his first minutes since sustaining a hamstring injury in the Merseyside Derby in April.

The 2025/26 campaign proved a frustrating one for Everton’s new number four, who made only seven Premier League starts due to fitness issues. Branthwaite missed the first five months of the campaign, having had hamstring surgery in October, before suffering another issue to curtail his season.

This summer will be Branthwaite’s first full pre-season programme since 2022, and the centre-back is determined to use it to his advantage. He said Everton have re-evaluated his work-load after recent fitness problems and hopes the changes made can lead to a positive and injury-free campaign.

“It was good to get back out there, (it’s been) a long time since the Liverpool game last season. It was good to get back out and hopefully just gradually build my minutes, build my way into it and get ready for the start of the season,” he said after the Bolton draw.

“After the Liverpool game it was tough and we had to re-evaluate what we were doing. I headed out to Germany to see some people out there and do my rehab there for a few weeks, just to look at things differently. Hopefully we’ve resolved some issues and I hope I can kick on now.

“I’m feeling good. It’s just about managing the work through pre-season, not pushing myself too hard. You know, the only thing is to be ready for the first game of the season, to have a positive season, and put last season behind me."

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