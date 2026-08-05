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Christian Norgaard completes transfer to Everton
Danish international Christian Norgaard has completed his transfer from Arsenal to Everton for an undisclosed fee, believed to be in the region of £7M, after signing a 2-year deal for the club and completing the necessary formalities late on Wednesday.
The 32-year-old holding midfielder becomes David Moyes’s second signing of a summer transfer window following the arrival of and Hayden Hackney from Middlesbrough.
The seasoned midfielder spent just one campaign in North London after making a £10M move from Brentford in the summer of 2025. But his game time under Mikel Arteta was limited playing only 20 times for the Gunners, with only seven in the Premier League.
His only start in the competition came on the final day in a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace when they lifted the trophy and even then, he was taken off at half-time to be replaced by Kai Havertz
Nørgaard was signed on the back of extensive top-flight experience, having captained Brentford during an impressive 6-year stint with the West London club.
Speaking to evertontv following the completion of his medical, the 41-cap Denmark international expressed his delight at making the move north:
"It feels amazing. I’m so, so happy and pleased to have joined Everton. There were many factors to it—I felt I needed a change and to play a bigger role on the pitch. When I spoke to David Moyes and others involved in the transfer, I heard about the whole project and I was very intrigued.
"My past experience playing against Everton—the atmosphere, the fans—is something I really look forward to experiencing as an Everton player. I remember playing at Goodison when the ground was literally shaking, and when I played at the new stadium last year, I was overwhelmed by how well that soul and intimacy carried over."
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta also paid tribute to the outgoing midfielder, praising his professionalism and cultural impact behind the scenes during their title-winning campaign:
"It's a message of admiration, love, and immense gratitude for what he brought to the club and how he helped us win. Behind the scenes, he has a unique quality to make others better and maintain culture to the highest standards."
For Evertonians looking for a splashy, headline-grabbing marquee signing, Nørgaard’s arrival might not set pulse rates racing. However, from a purely pragmatic standpoint, it represents a typical David Moyes move, investing fully in experience for the short term, at the expense of young talent who will now slip further back in their development.
With the Blues needing proven Premier League discipline and depth in central midfield after the departure of Idrissa Gana Gueye, it will be argued that Nørgaard should provide an immediate force who understands the physical demands of English football. He isn't a long-term developmental project, but at £7M for a battle-tested international with a Premier League winner’s medal, it should offer low-risk experience to shore up the engine room ahead of what promises to be a grueling season.
Reader Comments (6)
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2 Posted 05/08/2026 at 22:11:09
3 Posted 05/08/2026 at 22:11:48
4 Posted 05/08/2026 at 22:44:45
Velkomst Christian to the Blues.
5 Posted 05/08/2026 at 00:49:24
Without good strikers, at least we can cram the midfield and frustrate other teams, not that we really want to see it but we all know Moyes thinks on negativity.
6 Posted 06/08/2026 at 07:42:58
Excerpts from The Athletic, a Paddy Boyland article titled Why Everton signed Christian Norgaard:
It was towards the end of the 2024-25 season that Everton first sensed opportunity when it came to Christian Norgaard.
With the Danish midfielder’s Brentford contract about to expire, a potential free transfer was explored. But the move stalled when the west London club exercised their option to extend Norgaard’s deal by a further year, and he was sold to Arsenal that summer.
Certainly in terms of senior recruitment staff and at least some key decision-makers, this is a different Everton regime to the one that first expressed an interest in Norgaard in the spring of 2025. Director of football Kevin Thelwell and head of recruitment Dan Purdy have, in effect, been replaced by chief executive Angus Kinnear... and director of scouting and recruitment James Smith. Yet manager David Moyes has remained, as has the bulk of the scouting network below Purdy, ensuring some past targets have been carried over.
According to sources with knowledge of the deal, speaking on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to do so publicly, Everton received glowing character references for Norgaard from Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who played under Moyes at Goodison Park, and former Brentford coach Thomas Frank. It is a measure of how highly the midfielder was regarded behind the scenes at the Emirates that he was spoken about in such positive terms.
There is a belief that Norgaard has a lot to contribute on the pitch and is keen to re-establish himself as a regular Premier League performer, while he is also expected to complement the club’s other midfield options, such as James Garner, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and new arrival Hayden Hackney.
...Norgaard has a proven track record in the Premier League and at international level. He made his name under Frank at Brentford as a positionally astute midfielder capable of sitting in front of the defence and stopping opposition attacks. Brentford often sat deep in a low block, and Norgaard was tasked with protecting the spine of the team. He will be expected to do the same at Everton, granting the side’s more gifted ball players extra freedom to create.
Norgaard has also shown himself to be someone who can at times progress play and break the lines with his passing. At 6ft 1in (186cm), he is also a threat in the air, with nine of his 11 Premier League goals coming from set pieces.
Norgaard was often Arsenal’s ‘spare man’ last season; the member of the travelling party that was left out of the 20-player matchday squad. But he remained a key figure behind the scenes, and was cited by Declan Rice in an interview with Sky Sports as an important part of the dressing room who would often speak up at tough times and add an air of reassurance.
“He is someone who makes all of us better every day,” Arteta said in December. Fellow midfielder Martin Zubimendi, meanwhile, labelled Norgaard the “best trainer” at the club. Everton should certainly benefit from such experience.
Norgaard is unlikely to provide any meaningful re-sale value. He is a signing for the here and now, in a position of obvious need. His arrival should allow Everton to kick the can down the road for at least a couple of years... and give them an opportunity to see how promising young talents such as Hackney, Merlin Rohl and academy product Harrison Armstrong develop over time.
The £7million fee also allows Moyes and the recruitment team to focus resources elsewhere, including potentially strengthening on the wing. It is a common-sense move that suits all parties, provided Norgaard can return to the form he showed at Brentford.
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1 Posted 05/08/2026 at 22:09:32