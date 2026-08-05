05/08/2026





Danish international Christian Norgaard has completed his transfer from Arsenal to Everton for an undisclosed fee, believed to be in the region of £7M, after signing a 2-year deal for the club and completing the necessary formalities late on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old holding midfielder becomes David Moyes’s second signing of a summer transfer window following the arrival of and Hayden Hackney from Middlesbrough.

The seasoned midfielder spent just one campaign in North London after making a £10M move from Brentford in the summer of 2025. But his game time under Mikel Arteta was limited playing only 20 times for the Gunners, with only seven in the Premier League.

His only start in the competition came on the final day in a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace when they lifted the trophy and even then, he was taken off at half-time to be replaced by Kai Havertz

Nørgaard was signed on the back of extensive top-flight experience, having captained Brentford during an impressive 6-year stint with the West London club.

Speaking to evertontv following the completion of his medical, the 41-cap Denmark international expressed his delight at making the move north:

"It feels amazing. I’m so, so happy and pleased to have joined Everton. There were many factors to it—I felt I needed a change and to play a bigger role on the pitch. When I spoke to David Moyes and others involved in the transfer, I heard about the whole project and I was very intrigued. "My past experience playing against Everton—the atmosphere, the fans—is something I really look forward to experiencing as an Everton player. I remember playing at Goodison when the ground was literally shaking, and when I played at the new stadium last year, I was overwhelmed by how well that soul and intimacy carried over."

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta also paid tribute to the outgoing midfielder, praising his professionalism and cultural impact behind the scenes during their title-winning campaign:

"It's a message of admiration, love, and immense gratitude for what he brought to the club and how he helped us win. Behind the scenes, he has a unique quality to make others better and maintain culture to the highest standards."

For Evertonians looking for a splashy, headline-grabbing marquee signing, Nørgaard’s arrival might not set pulse rates racing. However, from a purely pragmatic standpoint, it represents a typical David Moyes move, investing fully in experience for the short term, at the expense of young talent who will now slip further back in their development.

With the Blues needing proven Premier League discipline and depth in central midfield after the departure of Idrissa Gana Gueye, it will be argued that Nørgaard should provide an immediate force who understands the physical demands of English football. He isn't a long-term developmental project, but at £7M for a battle-tested international with a Premier League winner’s medal, it should offer low-risk experience to shore up the engine room ahead of what promises to be a grueling season.

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