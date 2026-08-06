06/08/2026



(Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta has praised Christian Norgaard for the 'tremendous role' he played at Arsenal, following the midfielder's move to Everton.

Norgaard completed his £7m transfer to Everton on Wednesday evening, signing a two-year contract with the Blues.

The former Denmark international joined Arsenal from Brentford last summer and helped the North Londoners to Premier League title success in 2025/26, though started only seven games across all competitions.

Despite that, Arteta hailed Norgaard's influence in North London and said the 32-year-old was central to ensuring high standards at the Emirates.

The ex-Everton midfielder called Norgaard a 'glue player' in the squad and said his transfer to the Blues is a 'massive opportunity' for the midfielder.

"He played a tremendous role for us. When I brought him here, I said that he could be our glue player - an incredible capacity to bring people together, to keep the standards high," Arteta told arsenal.com.

"When he played, he had some really good moments as well, but I understand that to fulfil that role for a long period is not easy. He had a massive opportunity with a manager and a club that I know really well and we wish him all the best and thank him."

After signing for Everton, Norgaard said the 'positive things' Arteta had to say about the club and David Moyes influenced his decision.

“I spoke to him quite a lot about the potential move. And he had only positive things to say about Everton and also David Moyes. He played for him for a long time and the whole experience he had as an Everton player seemed to me as if he had a fantastic time here and really also excelled as a player under David Moyes. Hopefully I can get the same feeling as an Everton player.”

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