06/08/2026



(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Jarrad Branthwaite will massively benefit from a full pre-season programme at Everton this summer, according to Yakubu Ayegbeni.

Branthwaite has made his first appearances since April during the pre-season campaign, featuring in the goalless draw with Bolton Wanderers and win at Hamburg. Those games were the centre-back's first since suffering a hamstring injury in April, curtailing an injury-hit season in which he started only seven Premier League games.

Branthwaite has spent time in Germany during his rehabilitation as Everton look to find a solution to his recent issues. The 24-year-old's return to fitness has been ahead of schedule and will take part in a full, uninterrupted pre-season schedule for the first time since 2022.

Speaking to ToffeeWeb as part of our Once a Blue series, Yakubu said Branthwaite will benefit immensely from the demands of a David Moyes pre-season.

“We need all the players to be fit and playing well. Him coming back into the team now and working really hard, his first pre-season, he’ll be ready," he said.

"When you do pre-season with Moysey, I’m telling you, you feel it. You feel ready to go. For sure he’s going to get a lot of game time. If you play in an Everton team, you just need to fight for the team, give everything every week. The fans will love you. If he can stay injury-free, it’s a big boost for the team as well."

Everton have made a mixed start to their pre-season, recording two wins, a draw, and one defeat from four games. The Blues next make another step up in opposition this weekend, facing Champions League qualifiers Stuttgart.

Yak said pre-season wins are a positive way to build momentum and confidence for the Premier League's opening weekend, while offering Moyes a clearer picture of what's needed in terms of recruitment before the end of the transfer window.

"You have to be ready. You don’t want to go into the first game of the season having lost your games in the pre-season. Pre-season is for you to get fit and get ready for the season. But you want to win games. If you don’t win games, it’s not good for your confidence.

"You learn from your mistakes. From the manager’s view, he needs to watch the players and see who is ready for the season. Where does he need bodies in the team? You want to win the games."

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