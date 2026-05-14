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“Nathan Patterson is at the age where you have to be playing football”
Everton right back Nathan Patterson could ‘reignite’ his career by returning to Rangers, according to former Manchester City striker Paul Dickov.
Patterson, who is now 24, has only made three Premier League starts all season as David Moyes replicates the treatment he has received under previous Everton managers since arriving at the club after a strangely over-valued £11M transfer from Rangers in January 2021.
Dickov believes Patterson could be a natural replacement for departing captain James Tavernier and that the familiar ‘surroundings’ of Glasgow can help his career get back on track.
“Nathan Patterson is at the age where you have to be playing football.
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"He’s had some unfortunate injuries, but now that he’s back, he needs game time. There’s no doubting his ability, he’s a top young defender, and a move back to Rangers would be good for him.
"If he’s available, I’m sure there’ll be plenty of clubs interested in him. But I think a move back to Rangers where he’s comfortable and in surroundings he knows, could reignite his career.”
Back in March, Patterson said he spoke to Moyes about his lack of playing time:
“I know I’m fully fit and ready to play. Hopefully I can get some minutes. Obviously you want to play as much as you can but it's not really up to me, I can only do what I can on the pitch. That’s a discussion for myself and the manager to have [on his future]."
Original Source: Glasgow World
Reader Comments (6)
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2 Posted 14/05/2026 at 09:50:14
A combination of Keane or Tarkowski with O'Brien at centre-back, with Paterson on the right wing, might have brought better results than the dismal run we are in. It could've cost us European places, such are the goals Everton have been conceding late in the game.
3 Posted 14/05/2026 at 10:15:09
4 Posted 14/05/2026 at 10:25:35
5 Posted 14/05/2026 at 11:32:20
Garner is, by a country mile, the best right-back at the club. I'm not wholly convinced he is currently needed more in midfield.
Garner at right-back for the last couple of games would be my preference. Moyes will continue with the same back four.
Had we bought a competent, fit right-back last Summer, we would have already qualified for European football.
Instead, we approached the summer transfer window like complete amateurs and collected players we didn't need and that the manager won't play.
I expect more of the same this Summer and it wouldn't surprise me in the least if O'Brien is still considered a right-back option next season.
6 Posted 14/05/2026 at 12:26:49
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1 Posted 14/05/2026 at 09:41:54
It can't be too difficult to improve a team that finishes 3rd in a two-horse race!