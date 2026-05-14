“Nathan Patterson is at the age where you have to be playing football”

| 14/05/2026



Jordan Pickford and Nathan Patterson react during a match between Everton and Leeds United at Hill Dickinson Stadium in January 2026 (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) Jordan Pickford and Nathan Patterson react during a match between Everton and Leeds United at Hill Dickinson Stadium in January 2026

Everton right back Nathan Patterson could ‘reignite’ his career by returning to Rangers, according to former Manchester City striker Paul Dickov.

Patterson, who is now 24, has only made three Premier League starts all season as David Moyes replicates the treatment he has received under previous Everton managers since arriving at the club after a strangely over-valued £11M transfer from Rangers in January 2021.

Dickov believes Patterson could be a natural replacement for departing captain James Tavernier and that the familiar ‘surroundings’ of Glasgow can help his career get back on track.

“Nathan Patterson is at the age where you have to be playing football.

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"He’s had some unfortunate injuries, but now that he’s back, he needs game time. There’s no doubting his ability, he’s a top young defender, and a move back to Rangers would be good for him.

"If he’s available, I’m sure there’ll be plenty of clubs interested in him. But I think a move back to Rangers where he’s comfortable and in surroundings he knows, could reignite his career.”

Back in March, Patterson said he spoke to Moyes about his lack of playing time:

“I know I’m fully fit and ready to play. Hopefully I can get some minutes. Obviously you want to play as much as you can but it's not really up to me, I can only do what I can on the pitch. That’s a discussion for myself and the manager to have [on his future]."

Original Source: Glasgow World

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