The Hillsborough Disaster Documentary

Rob Sawyer in conversation with Director Daniel Gordon

Casting aside partisan rivalries, Evertonians have stood shoulder to shoulder with Liverpool supporters for 28 years in seeking justice for those affected by the Hillsborough stadium disaster. Merseyside's sense of solidarity is a key factor whilst Everton supporters don't forget that, had the semi-final draw been different, they could have been in Sheffield that very day.

It is a lifelong Sheffield Wednesday supporter, Daniel Gordon, who has produced, what is held to be, the definitive documentary about Hillsborough. Embargoed from being screened in the UK until the new inquests in Warrington were concluded, it finally aired on the BBC in May 2016. I caught up with Dan to get his personal perspective on the disaster and the making of his landmark documentary. This article is dedicated to the campaigners for justice over the Hillsborough Disaster and to the memory of The 96.

Early Years

I was born in Sheffield on a Wednesday. It was very much a proper football background in that you are given the team you support and taught loyalty to it through thick and thin at a very early age! I grew up in Manchester as a Wednesday fan in the late 1970s – you can imagine what that was like surrounded by United and City fans. Quite a few of my mates supported Liverpool as they were winning everything back then.

I started going to Hillsborough in 1978-79 when they were under Jack Charlton. I was a season ticket holder from the second season I went — going to home and away matches with my dad. By the time I went to Goodison in 1984, it was my 35th ground visited. I am still in exactly the same seat at Hillsborough in the South Stand and I take my two daughters along with my mum, my sister and her boys.

I wrote a book on Wednesday in 1995 and from there Sky Sports asked me if I could set some Wednesday-related questions for a sort of fans “mastermind” programme they were doing. The official club historian had wanted payment for doing it so they sought someone else who would set the questions… someone young and knowledgeable – and most importantly who wouldn't charge! I agreed to do it as long as I could attend the show being filmed and meet the producer. Then I badgered them to give me a job. So that's how I ended up working for Sky Sports for 3 years from 1996.

I worked on Soccer AM and a documentary series. Then I moved to Chrysalis who were covering Italian football at the time – I did a couple of projects including the ‘Michael Owen's Soccer Skills' series (I still have a photo of me and ‘Big Nev' Southall from it somewhere). In 2001, I decided to form my own production company, VeryMuchSo; its first project was a documentary on the North Korean football team at the 1966 World Cup (which featured Goodison Park). Since then, I have been doing feature-length human stories with a sports background.

Match-Going before the Hillsborough Disaster

Everyone going to matches was aware of the dangers of terraces but took it as ‘normal'. The surge, especially after a goal, was quite a thrilling thing to be part of — it was a really intense emotion that you went through. Now you look back on all the near misses you have had and you realise every ground's away end (with the possible exception of Highbury — which had no fencing) was an absolute shit hole. I think that the clubs have always treated the fans with utter disdain, home and away. If they had given a monkey's, they would have provided better facilities.

These were grounds that were getting older — Hillsborough was 90 years old in 1989 — and clubs were more focussed on “security” features. They would be happy to put a fence up but not a kiosk for half-time or covered toilets. It's ridiculous. The comfort of fans was never a priority. Once they stopped serving alcohol in the grounds, it made it even less appealing to be in the ground early. I wasn't 18 until 1990 but even for me, there was nothing to get in early for. If you were standing, there were no proper toilet facilities, nowhere to buy a drink or eat anything decent. My dad used to be quite prepared with a flask and biscuits for half time but not everyone was. That's what it was like.

In the mid to late 1970s, clubs began to erect fencing – especially for away fans who were felt to be more ‘problematic'. The fence at the front of Leppings Lane went in during the late 1970s with the penning added in the 1980s to meet Division One ‘standards'. I never went into the away terrace at Everton as it was very shallow. I remember The Dell at Southampton - you could only see about a fifth of the pitch. At Newcastle in a promotion game in 1984, I had a really bad crush injury from a concrete crush barrier - that was horrendous. We also got crushed outside Grimsby's ground on Boxing Day that same season as we had so many fans and it couldn't cope. You were always aware that this was how you were treated — I got hit by a police truncheon at Old Trafford for climbing up on the fence as I celebrated a Wednesday goal — I was only 13 or 14.

What shocked Wednesday fans about the Hillsborough disaster — apart from the sheer scale of deaths and injuries of course — was that we prided ourselves on having one of the best stadiums in the country. But if you speak to any away fans they will tell you how shocking it was in the Leppings Lane end but, of course, as home fans we never went in there, and if we did it was never on an occasion where the end was a sell-out.

My recollections of The Disaster

I was meant to be at the semi-final game at Hillsborough in 1989. There were no neutral tickets on sale so the only way to get to the match was to help out. I was going to help my mate at the Supporters' Club — either stewarding or selling programmes. At the time, I was studying for GCSEs and, the night before the game, for whatever the reason (probably my mum nagging at me!), I decided not to go. I later found out that my mates were counting programme money in the gymnasium when they started bringing the bodies in.

At the time, I was out delivering leaflets for my mum and I'd seen through someone's lounge window a TV showing a Norwich player walking off crying at full time, so I knew Everton had won their semi-final. I then called my Dad to pick me up. He told me that he had some bad news. The only bad news I could think of as a 16-year-old was that Liverpool had also won and that it was going to be yet another all-Merseyside final. Then he told me, ‘There has been a problem at Hillsborough and seven or eight people have died.' By the time he picked me up, the figure was over twenty. That was just staggering, like everyone else, I was utterly stunned. The following Thursday, I went to Anfield with three of my schoolmates and I put my Wednesday shirt and scarf on the Kop — it was really sombre.

I never wanted to go to a football match again. At the time, Wednesday were in a relegation fight and the next game played there was two or three weeks later against West Ham. They beat us 2-0 but I really didn't care. I stared at the tarpaulin they had draped over the Leppings Lane terrace fencing. I just felt sick and really not bothered if we stayed up or went down. Nothing mattered. As well as the loss, I could feel what every football fan was feeling — it could have been me.

On the last Saturday of that season, we played Middlesbrough at home — winner takes all — whoever won stayed up. We won 1-0 and the way we reacted both to the goal and the final whistle reminded us that it did matter again. We hadn't got over it but we had got back to being football fans — very tribal. They closed the Leppings Lane terrace for a couple of years after that — there was a whole season with nothing there until they installed seating. It was ghostly.

Football fans in that era knew how the police were and how you could be treated. So I could never understand how football fans generally thought it was the Liverpool fans' fault. Personally, I just didn't get it, especially in Sheffield, also a working-class city — and they had seen how South Yorkshire Police had dealt with the miners. But there was this whole thing that it was the outsiders who caused it. There was — and continues to be — an element of denial that our away end was a death trap — we might not have gone in it ourselves but it was our ground and our club.

The biggest legacy of the Hillsborough disaster is the all-seater stadiums and the formation of the Premier League — neither would be possible without Hillsborough. It's a better era now — purely because of the standards both of the grounds themselves and attitudes to health and safety — but it's not necessarily a better experience and the traditional fan has been priced-out.

The problem that I have is that I will go to any Wednesday away game, I'll know anything from 20-50 people who will be there, but I won't be sitting with them. That's what I miss most. Before, with standing, you could meet up with your mates and go together where you wanted to. Now, the ticket allocation is random. I don't agree that ‘safe' standing will be any better though. Rail seating/standing is safer than traditional standing but it does not solve the fundamental issue — if you're all pre-allocated seats (which you have to be for safety reasons), you can't stand where you want with your mates.

Hillsborough itself has barely changed since 1989. The North Stand is exactly the same apart from the wooden seats being replaced. Leppings Lane, to all intents and purposes, is exactly the same - which will be very difficult for Liverpool supporters if we ever do play them again — probably in a Cup as promotion feels like light-years away. Weirdly we've never played Liverpool since we were relegated in 2000. It feels even more remarkable that we played Liverpool at Hillsborough in November 1989, so soon after the disaster. It really was a case of “got to get on with it” at the time…

These days at Hillsborough, the away fans access the lower tier seats (the old standing area) through that same tunnel. It is uncomfortable when I filmed there, I wouldn't want to be there on a matchday as an away fan. A sizeable number – I'm not saying a majority – of Wednesday fans have always wanted to knock down that end of the ground and build something more suitable with a proper memorial included. But it just never happened — the Club officials of the time can give reasons why it didn't happen — but they won't.

Making the Documentary

I wrote a chapter on the Hillsborough Disaster in my first book in 1995. Then, in 2008, with the 20th anniversary on the horizon, I first approached the BBC about making the definitive documentary. They passed on that because they thought ‘What's new?' I am now really pleased that they did say “No” as, then, I could not have made the same documentary that I eventually did. It is only since the findings of the Independent Panel and the new inquest that everything can be said and not be legally challenged.

In 2011, I was working on two projects for ESPN and I heard that they wanted to make a film about Hillsborough. I pretty much immediately flew to New York and said, “I'm your man — don't look anywhere else.” Then it was a case of getting the BBC on board as they held all the crucial archive footage and it ended up being a co-production. We finished it in 2014, ready for the 25th anniversary and it was broadcast in the USA but over here it was embargoed until the inquests had finished.

Professionally, as a filmmaker, it was frustrating, but to wait a little while was nothing so long as the inquest got the right verdict. With hindsight, it was a much better film with the inquest findings and the exoneration of the fans being the conclusion (the previous incarnation of the film finished with the families going into the start of the inquest).

I was trying to be clear from the outset that I was going to be showing how the disaster happened. Over the years, many people outside of Liverpool had been so flippant about Hillsborough and had no idea, really, as to why, or how, it happened. You have to see the gravity of what unfolded: to see, firstly, how people died and secondly why people have carried on fighting like they have for justice. If you saw what happened and then saw how everyone was treated, you couldn't just move on — and I wanted to get that across. I tried to keep as open a mind as possible going into the project — that's why you see four policeman telling you very human stories of their experiences on the day and beyond.

How the tragedy all came together was almost like a “Sliding Doors” moment. One incident in October 1988 (a prank by some police officers) led to the removal of the key man who understood how football crowds worked. This led to the bringing in of a completely inexperienced person (David Duckenfield) to police a game of incredible complexity. If everything had gone fine, nobody would have minded that Duckenfield only had 3 weeks' experience. The only time that Duckenfield had been to Hillsborough before was for a match against Millwall and they only brought 200 fans and there were only 18-20,000 in the whole ground. Although Duckenfield really needed an experienced second-in-command, that man had only been in place that season.

So you have a catalogue of factors but we should not forget that this incident was coming and Hillsborough was particularly bad in almost being ready-made for this disaster. You had a ground that rarely got massive crowds — you might get 40,000 for a visit of Manchester United and over 30,000 for Everton, Manchester City or Liverpool. But here we had 55,000 people coming to a stadium that they didn't really know. You had that added factor that, whereas at a Wednesday home game, even if it was completely full, you could access the North Stand from the Kop End so there was less pressure on Leppings Lane — even if the opposition brought 10,000 away fans.

So a semi-final at Hillsborough was always going to be problematic. At the semi-final the year before, when Forest met Liverpool, people thought that. The Leeds-Coventry semi-final game in 1987 had to be delayed. Those who say that it would not have happened if Liverpool hadn't been given that end are wrong — the numbers don't work. Whoever had that end would have had a problem — it was nothing to do with Liverpool being a bigger club. You can't process 24,000 through 23 turnstiles in the time given. 7 of those turnstiles were for the 10,000 serving the Leppings Lane Terrace – that's 1,300-1,400 persons per turnstile. The Green Guide (safety for football grounds) stated that a fully functioning turnstile with fans having their tickets ready or the right change (if paying cash) can process 750 persons per hour. So, on that basis, it would have been 3:40 pm before they had everyone in.

Had they announced that they had delayed the kick-off, it would have stopped any crush outside. It's a big game and you want to get in — people weren't charging, they were just moving forward. The ticket wasn't particularly helpful in terms of a map and when you got there you didn't know which bit of this massive crowd you were supposed to be in. Nothing was particularly helpful for these 24,000 people. So you were relying on the club and the police to guide you in — and that didn't happen. The year before there had been ticket checks on the approach to Leppings Lane — this was not so much to check that people had tickets as to break up the flow of the crowd a bit and make people more aware of where they are headed. This time, none of that was in place. Even with all that, it could have been averted by closing the doors leading to the Leppings Lane tunnel.

As for the police — there was no leadership. Back then, South Yorkshire Constabulary was organised along military lines — you waited for your leader to tell you what to do. The infantry don't make decisions — they wait for the order. If they weren't told anything, they didn't do anything. A few police officers did act on their own initiative but most were waiting on their sergeant who was waiting for the superintendent to give the order, who, in turn, was waiting on the Chief Superintendent. It was this whole hierarchical thing.

I have seen everything that was filmed that day – the BBC was covering it for Match of the Day and there was an ITV news crew there. The BBC also sent down a local news crew when they heard something was happening. Finally, there was a police video team present on the day, an early sort of spotter surveillance unit — in fact, they were the underwater rescue unit. I really wish I could ‘unsee' some of it but I can still picture a lot of it.

When making the documentary, we agreed that we would go as far as what was tasteful and subsequently took the opinion of Professor Phil Scraton and some family members as to what was acceptable. In the end, we didn't need to take anything out as we had got it pretty much right in the initial edit.

All of the footage was available to the Popper Inquest and Taylor Inquiry, which begs the question — why wasn't this all cleared up beforehand? Only they can answer that but the implication was obvious. If the footage had been used quickly, it would have been quite easy to clear up what had happened, as it is all there. Taylor saw it and came to a correct conclusion early on, but the rest of it was establishment manipulation.

What really shocked me was not so much the footage of the day — and that was very distressing – but two items of footage from later on. One was of South Yorkshire Police manipulating coroner Stefan Popper by plotting on a map all the pubs in which the fans had been drinking — the fact that they were happy to be filmed doing that just shows you how invincible they thought they were. The other clip was when Lord Justice Stuart-Smith gets out of his car when he goes to meet the Hillsborough families in 1997 – and he says — and I'm paraphrasing - “Are all the Liverpool fans here? It's not like them to be late.” I had heard the story a few times but I had naively thought that it was apocryphal and it had been slightly misheard — but then we found it in the archive and it was a case of, “Oh my God, he did say that???"

The police did not look at the evidence and decide what had happened — they thought they knew already and then sought out the evidence to prove it. For example, they took a camera up to the Snake Pass to film cans of beer alongside the road – it could have been anyone tossing out a can from their car but they said, “That shows you what the Liverpool fans were like.” The Hillsborough Independent Panel Report put everything online and you can read there that South Yorkshire Police asked every pub landlord across the city of Sheffield a series of questions about what happened that day. And they all said that supporters left their pubs around 2 pm, so not that late. They weren't turning up drunk en masse at the stadium.

The UK Broadcast

I don't particularly engage with Twitter but I did follow the Twitter feed when the programme was broadcast on the BBC. There was a massive spike on social media as people switched from the BAFTA Awards on BBC One to watching Hillsborough on BBC Two — which was an amazing thing to witness. Had we broadcast before the inquest verdict, some people might still have had doubts. Some people will never change their minds – they are lost causes – but it is a very different environment now in which to be screening it.

The Hillsborough families watched it — they are very proud of the film. That's very flattering but also a hard one for me to take. Any recognition for the film is as much recognition for them. I would like the film to be remembered as being dedicated to them — and to all those who fought for justice. But especially For The 96.

Author's note:

Although written in 2017, the publication of this article was held back pending the conclusion of legal processes. My thanks to David Gordon for sparing the time to talk with me at length.

