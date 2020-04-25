Skip to Main Content
Emerson emerges as transfer target

Lyndon Lloyd | Saturday, 25 April 2020 2comments  |  Jump to last

The coronavirus crisis drags on but the transfer rumour mill stops at nothing, with a fresh batch of stories circulating involving Everton despite there being little clarity over when matches might resume or when the transfer window will open.

The Blues are supposedly among a clutch of clubs to have enquired about Barcelona right-back Emerson as they weigh the future of Jonjoe Kenny (still reportedly wanted on a permanent basis by Schalke) and the possibility of making Djibril Sidibé's loan from Monaco permanent.

Sport in Spain report that Everton, West Ham, Newcastle and Tottenham have all “been in touch” with Barça about the Brazilian's availability for around €20m but they also suggest that the Catalonian giants could recall him from his loan at Real Betis and keep him for their first team rather than sell him.

Meanwhile, speculation has resurfaced once more linking Cengiz Ünder with a move to Goodison Park. The Turkish winger has consistently been mentioned as a potential Toffees target in recent months and Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness) report that an offer could be made this summer.

And there is yet more talk of Allan following Carlo Ancelotti from Napoli to Everton. France Football say that the Italian club would be willing to sell the Brazilian for less than their current asking price if the Blues also took Hirving Lozano.

The report claims that Everton could have the pair for a combined €80m. Ancelotti and Marcel Brands are said to have tried to sign Allan in January but were unable to prise him away from Naples. At 29, however, he does not necessarily fit the age profile parameters that the Blues under Brands have been working within.

Martin Berry
1 Posted 25/04/2020 at 08:31:25
If we're talking midfielders, I think Carlo loves Allan and his tenacity that will be well suited to the Premier League, that could happen regardless of Brands age profile. There is no doubt that the defence will also be strengthened.

Soon, we will be a Brazilian side, let's hope they all don't get dragged to Copa America as we won't be able to put out a team!

Colin Glassar
2 Posted 25/04/2020 at 09:20:07
Barca are trying to offload several players to help balance the books and buy Neymar. I know nothing about this lad but we do need a top RB (Seamus is past his best), a CB, a dominating MF player and someone to play RW.

There are reports that Carlo wants five new players but first Brands has to shovel out the shit eg Tosun, Bolasie, Besic, Pennington, Iwobi, Walcott, Niasse etc...before work can begin.

A new RB, Gabriel, Allen, James and Lozano would fit the bill imo.

