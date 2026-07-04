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Everton 'reach agreement' for Tyrique George transfer
Everton have reportedly reached an agreement with Chelsea for the permanent signing of Tyrique George.
According to The Bobble, an agreement was reached with Chelsea on Friday evening and personal terms will now be discussed with the 20-year-old.
The fee involved is undisclosed, though Everton are understood to have negotiated an initial lower fee than the proposed agreement in place for the initial loan. Everton passed on that £25M fee to sign George when his loan spell concluded.
David Moyes is now working to make George his second summer signing, following the arrival of Hayden Hackney from Middlesbrough earlier this week.
The England youth international made 11 appearances after arriving from Chelsea during the January transfer window, though only one of those came from the start.
George has scored six goals in 37 senior appearances for Chelsea and has netted twice in six caps for England at U21 level. He was named Chelsea's Academy Player of the Year in 2025.
Reader Comments (22)
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2 Posted 04/07/2026 at 10:22:11
He will be a squad player come the start of the season and, although I know he's young and could improve, with a limited transfer budget, I think we need to be signing players who will come straight in and improve the starting XI.
3 Posted 04/07/2026 at 10:23:01
4 Posted 04/07/2026 at 10:27:22
If we keep signing young players and some of the old fellas depart, Moyes won't have an option but to play a young team.
5 Posted 04/07/2026 at 10:30:36
Wrong manager for the player but right kind of player the club should invest in. When the manager's strategy and the club's recruitment strategy don't align, it's just strange.
6 Posted 04/07/2026 at 11:18:32
I like George and hope Moyes plays him more often next season.
7 Posted 04/07/2026 at 11:23:49
We don't see any other clubs interested either.
8 Posted 04/07/2026 at 11:30:48
He did say he had the final say last season, so I suppose you have to believe him, although he could have said so to not step out of line.
9 Posted 04/07/2026 at 11:46:06
10 Posted 04/07/2026 at 12:20:18
If we want go trade players to generate revenue, as per Brighton's model, so far we have bought leftovers and an expensive winger who is not living up to his hype.
11 Posted 04/07/2026 at 13:24:13
That would free up O'Brien to be a centre back again, as Branthwaite cant be trusted to be fit so for me we need another centre back signed or maybe Rohl could play that position if need be. Both Tarks and Keane are probably past their best also.
We don't have any idea if Dibling or Aznou are ready for the first team yet so that's up in the air. We need the Grealish deal sorted too.
Other than that I'm not that concerned
12 Posted 04/07/2026 at 13:37:50
Of course have been watching "soccer" world cup. Been some good moments and shocks but the football world cup, despite or because of all the money, is already overshadowed by the rugby Nations Championship.. after just two games!
No hydration break, no little babies rolling around on the pitch if an opponent comes withing 5 metres, great attacking play and 19 tries in just two of the games so far.
And not described by the inspiring tones of Shearer!
Football administrators, refs, managers and players could learn a lot from their rugby equivalents and make football game so much better.
Hands up. I played county rugby. But family had Goodison season tickets when I was young.
I would love to see some modern footballers play a game of rugby. It would be 90 mins of VAR deliberations and a pitch with 30 players rolling around with Oscar standard acting!
For me this rugby championship over coming months and the Blues playing with fast "new" players makes me look to the future with buzzing excitement.
13 Posted 04/07/2026 at 13:43:02
TFG clearly want to buy young, lower wages, develop and keep or sell on for profit.
Nothing wrong with this, provided, and it’s a big IF you have the right recruitment team who can identify talent early.
I’m not convinced this is the Moyes way.
He prefers tried and trusted, experienced PL heads, in the main.
Diblings value must have more than halved on little playing time. His confidence must be shot. George was used fleetingly. Rohl trusted occasionally. Armstrong retained 2nd half of season but never played.
A forward thinking Manager might well get more from trusting in these players.
I’m guessing we have a current hybrid model. TFG get their way with the addition of some youth. Moyes gets a few older heads.
A balance of youth and experience is often the answer, but only if you are prepared to trust and play both….
14 Posted 04/07/2026 at 13:53:52
But we all know that's really only one new signing.
15 Posted 04/07/2026 at 14:05:13
Exactly the signings we should be making.
16 Posted 04/07/2026 at 14:16:37
Are my posts not going on due to this new optimism MK?
17 Posted 04/07/2026 at 14:51:25
18 Posted 04/07/2026 at 15:09:40
Moyes either figures out how to integrate them or he exits as one who held us and them back. Give it a fuckin go old man, you've really got no choice.
19 Posted 04/07/2026 at 15:18:26
The one thing we need with all young players is patience, we need to see where we are with these players in 2/3 years time. How many superstars are there out there at 19 or 20 ? all the best players started the journey and tried to improve. I think the fact we appear to have Tyrique on a lower fee than originally quoted is a great piece of business.
I am really looking to pre season and to see how some of our young players kick on. Tyrique, Tyler, Harrison, Merlin etc. I think Everton are going about our business well and with "patience" ! I think we are in for an exciting future
21 Posted 04/07/2026 at 15:26:46
Now back to rugby.
23 Posted 04/07/2026 at 15:59:33
Adrian #10, we should be paying no attention at all to Brighton's model. We have revenue/PSR/SCR opportunities in coming years they will never have. Our owner is worth 10X theirs. Our stadium seats 52K, not 32K. Our new global partnerships are bigger than theirs. We should not be competing with them to generate profits from undiscovered players. Within a few years we should be aiming to compete with Chelsea et al for the Caicedos and Joao Pedros and Cucurellas they develop.
24 Posted 04/07/2026 at 16:09:19
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1 Posted 04/07/2026 at 09:15:46
He'll have told the recruitment aces "I want him" and they're the ones negotiating with Chelsea and the player.