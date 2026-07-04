04/07/2026



(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Everton have reportedly reached an agreement with Chelsea for the permanent signing of Tyrique George.

According to The Bobble, an agreement was reached with Chelsea on Friday evening and personal terms will now be discussed with the 20-year-old.

The fee involved is undisclosed, though Everton are understood to have negotiated an initial lower fee than the proposed agreement in place for the initial loan. Everton passed on that £25M fee to sign George when his loan spell concluded.

David Moyes is now working to make George his second summer signing, following the arrival of Hayden Hackney from Middlesbrough earlier this week.

The England youth international made 11 appearances after arriving from Chelsea during the January transfer window, though only one of those came from the start.

George has scored six goals in 37 senior appearances for Chelsea and has netted twice in six caps for England at U21 level. He was named Chelsea's Academy Player of the Year in 2025.

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