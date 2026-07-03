Season › 2025-26 › News
Everton linked with Japan star Keito Nakamura after standout World Cup
The World Cup has offered us a distraction as we await the return of club football, and an integral performer for one of the tournament’s eye-catching sides has been linked with Everton in recent days.
The unrelenting rumour mill has stepped up for Everton, with Keito Nakamura the latest name on the club’s radar. According to the BBC, the Toffees are one of several Premier League teams, alongside Fulham and Bournemouth, interested in the Japan winger.
Japan’s campaign in North America came to an end against Brazil in the last 32, but the Samurai Blue certainly made an impression. Organised, efficient, and effective, the hallmarks of their team won admirers globally.
Nakamura featured in all four games for Japan, helping fill the void left by Kaoru Mitoma's absence through injury. He departed the tournament with a goal and assist and, predictably, transfer interest has mounted.
It was a continuation of an excellent club campaign in France at Reims, in which he scored 14 league goals in Ligue 2.
Nakamura now looks likely to leave Reims, having had past interest from clubs including Villarreal and Besiktas. The report states he has an agreement to leave Reims for a fee of around £21.5m.
So, what could he offer Everton?
Firstly, goal threat. He’s reached double figures for league goals in each of the last two campaigns, the first of which came in a relegated side in Ligue 1. His record for Japan is also positive, netting 11 times in 29 caps, including an effort in the thrilling 2-2 draw with the Netherlands at the 2026 World Cup.
His numbers in France’s second tier are strong. Last season, he ranked in the top 25% of wingers in the league for non-penalty goals, completed crosses, completed dribbles, key passes, and progressive carries.
Like most modern wingers, Nakamura favours inverting from the opposite flank. For a club and country he’s featured predominantly on the left, cutting inside on a stronger right foot.
With talks to re-sign Tyrique George underway, Jack Grealish’s future still to be resolved, and the presence of Iliman Ndiaye, interest in a left-sided winger does not look a priority and interest in Nakamura could hinge on the future of others.
However, it looks a signing of modest risk and larger upside. Alongside his talent, Japanese journalist Choco-Sasaki Burns regards Nakamura as one of the country’s most marketable footballers.
"Not since Hidetoshi Nakata has Japan produced a player with the potential to make a global impact in both football and fashion," Sasaki-Burns said.
Read more - Hackney signs five-year deal as Moyes lands first summer coup
Reader Comments (19)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()
2 Posted 03/07/2026 at 17:21:33
Every single one of the World Cup players fully committed, full effort for 90 minutes.All comfortable in possession.
I reckon South Korea similar mate.
3 Posted 03/07/2026 at 17:34:50
4 Posted 03/07/2026 at 17:40:45
At this point in the club's development, Everton should be focused on accumulating top-class talent without letting positional concerns take priority. Nakamura simply jumped off my TV screen every time he touched the ball (as did Ueda), and if this link is genuine, I'm very pleased -- no matter whether we have other left wings or not.
5 Posted 03/07/2026 at 17:45:51
6 Posted 03/07/2026 at 18:03:48
7 Posted 03/07/2026 at 18:17:17
8 Posted 03/07/2026 at 18:20:18
Koeman didn't know shit. His only really good signings were Picks, Gana, DCL and Siggy, and Siggy was vastly overpriced. Keane has turned out to be a decent signing as well.
The rest of Koeman's shopping spree included Bolasie, Ashley Williams, Lookman (who came good five years later in Italy), Klaassen, Schneiderlin, Onyekuru (whom we never met), Sandro, Vlasic (who came good eventually) and the legendary Cuco Martina. Plus I think he's the one who briefly borrowed Enner Valencia.
Koeman's failures had nothing to do with the positions of the players he signed. It had to do with the general lack of quality.
9 Posted 03/07/2026 at 19:46:56
10 Posted 03/07/2026 at 20:24:53
11 Posted 03/07/2026 at 22:08:52
12 Posted 04/07/2026 at 06:03:21
A definite yes from me.
13 Posted 04/07/2026 at 07:41:44
With Branthwaite a fitness a concern, id have him down as a player to bring in.
Wages are a concern, but what's the point in paying £300k a week to Keane, Tarkowski and Mykolenko for that level of performance.
14 Posted 04/07/2026 at 09:03:35
15 Posted 04/07/2026 at 10:22:03
Would take Grealish and Nakamura. Didn't see anything exciting from George.
16 Posted 04/07/2026 at 10:33:03
Would be good move.
But reading the quote
"with the potential to make a global impact in both football and fashion,"
He maybe able to sort out the awful choice of attire in the new kit photo shoot, as well as put a cross in !
17 Posted 04/07/2026 at 10:53:22
18 Posted 04/07/2026 at 15:25:22
It could be that Nakamura is a possible should other wide player signing not materialize, that said it looks as though Tyrique is a done deal.
I always like the Japanese player work ethic, that said they are also pacy and skillful.
However any thoughts of this lad using the touchline as a "catwalk" will soon be discouraged by Davy !
19 Posted 04/07/2026 at 16:03:51
If they are shrewd business men they will have a long term plan, hopefully.
My ideal situation would see Moyes got shut of this month, a new manager brought in to oversee the development of what looks like TFG decision to go with younger players.
Davy may do what he has done with the younger signings to date,don't play them.
If he doesn't get the sack this coming season, we will have to wait until the season after next to see the back of his antiquated football.
Fingers crossed he's got rid of this month.
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
How to get rid of these ads and support TW
1 Posted 03/07/2026 at 17:05:21