Harry Diamond 03/07/2026 19comments  |  Jump to last

The World Cup has offered us a distraction as we await the return of club football, and an integral performer for one of the tournament’s eye-catching sides has been linked with Everton in recent days.

The unrelenting rumour mill has stepped up for Everton, with Keito Nakamura the latest name on the club’s radar. According to the BBC, the Toffees are one of several Premier League teams, alongside Fulham and Bournemouth, interested in the Japan winger.

Japan’s campaign in North America came to an end against Brazil in the last 32, but the Samurai Blue certainly made an impression. Organised, efficient, and effective, the hallmarks of their team won admirers globally.

Nakamura featured in all four games for Japan, helping fill the void left by Kaoru Mitoma's absence through injury. He departed the tournament with a goal and assist and, predictably, transfer interest has mounted.

It was a continuation of an excellent club campaign in France at Reims, in which he scored 14 league goals in Ligue 2.

Nakamura now looks likely to leave Reims, having had past interest from clubs including Villarreal and Besiktas. The report states he has an agreement to leave Reims for a fee of around £21.5m. 

So, what could he offer Everton?

Firstly, goal threat. He’s reached double figures for league goals in each of the last two campaigns, the first of which came in a relegated side in Ligue 1. His record for Japan is also positive, netting 11 times in 29 caps, including an effort in the thrilling 2-2 draw with the Netherlands at the 2026 World Cup. 

His numbers in France’s second tier are strong. Last season, he ranked in the top 25% of wingers in the league for non-penalty goals, completed crosses, completed dribbles, key passes, and progressive carries.

Like most modern wingers, Nakamura favours inverting from the opposite flank. For a club and country he’s featured predominantly on the left, cutting inside on a stronger right foot. 

With talks to re-sign Tyrique George underway, Jack Grealish’s future still to be resolved, and the presence of Iliman Ndiaye, interest in a left-sided winger does not look a priority and interest in Nakamura could hinge on the future of others.

However, it looks a signing of modest risk and larger upside. Alongside his talent, Japanese journalist Choco-Sasaki Burns regards Nakamura as one of the country’s most marketable footballers.

"Not since Hidetoshi Nakata has Japan produced a player with the potential to make a global impact in both football and fashion," Sasaki-Burns said.

Read more - Hackney signs five-year deal as Moyes lands first summer coup

 

Reader Comments (19)

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Frank Worrall
1 Posted 03/07/2026 at 17:05:21
I would love to see Nakamura in an Everton shirt. We have been slow to look towards Japan for possible acquisitions, even though a number of UK and European clubs are already tapping into the market. As a result of the Japanese national team's performan-ces in the World Cup it is clear that the Land of the Rising Sun has an abundance of footballing talent that Everton should ex-plore without delay, Nakamura and Ueda being just two exam-ples.
John Collins
2 Posted 03/07/2026 at 17:21:33
100% Frank.

Every single one of the World Cup players fully committed, full effort for 90 minutes.All comfortable in possession.
I reckon South Korea similar mate.
Gerry Quinn
3 Posted 03/07/2026 at 17:34:50
Celtic enjoyed their Japanese players who always gave 100% - go get 'em Blues...
Mike Gaynes
4 Posted 03/07/2026 at 17:40:45
Hello, Gerry, hope you're doing all right.

At this point in the club's development, Everton should be focused on accumulating top-class talent without letting positional concerns take priority. Nakamura simply jumped off my TV screen every time he touched the ball (as did Ueda), and if this link is genuine, I'm very pleased -- no matter whether we have other left wings or not.
Andrew Ellams
5 Posted 03/07/2026 at 17:45:51
Mike, that's the road Ronald Koeman tried to go down and we're still paying the price now.
Malcolm Kitchen
6 Posted 03/07/2026 at 18:03:48
Very true Andrew (5) I watched Japan and Nakamura wasn't wow, Ueda was not wow either against Brazil, did ok but his decision making was a bit suspect. But Japan's players are decent Maida at Celtic I wanted 2 years ago, he had a stand out season, but last season not as productive! Troy Parrot for me fits the EPL profile being Irish and plays for them, 31 goals in just 25 games is excellent at any level. Hopefully Seamus can persuade Moyes to get Parrot!!!
Don Wright
7 Posted 03/07/2026 at 18:17:17
Just for reference but Everton womens team have 4 Japanese players.
Mike Gaynes
8 Posted 03/07/2026 at 18:20:18
Andrew, please note my use of the words "top class talent."

Koeman didn't know shit. His only really good signings were Picks, Gana, DCL and Siggy, and Siggy was vastly overpriced. Keane has turned out to be a decent signing as well.

The rest of Koeman's shopping spree included Bolasie, Ashley Williams, Lookman (who came good five years later in Italy), Klaassen, Schneiderlin, Onyekuru (whom we never met), Sandro, Vlasic (who came good eventually) and the legendary Cuco Martina. Plus I think he's the one who briefly borrowed Enner Valencia.

Koeman's failures had nothing to do with the positions of the players he signed. It had to do with the general lack of quality.
Gaute Lie
9 Posted 03/07/2026 at 19:46:56
At least, with a Japanese player, the work ethics will be top notch.
Paul Griffiths
10 Posted 03/07/2026 at 20:24:53
You mean Don (7) that he won't have a problem finding a lady if he joins us?
Lee Courtliff
11 Posted 03/07/2026 at 22:08:52
I've often wondered why so few are picked up by Prem, or even Championship, clubs as every time I watch them, they seem to have the stamina and physicality to compete with almost everyone they come up against.
Barry Williams
12 Posted 04/07/2026 at 06:03:21
After living in Japan for 6 years - though a long time ago now, although I get over there as often as I can, I would definitely go for Japanese players. Disciplined, focused and they train hard. I was involved in the fight game over there in a few different capacities - they take their sports seriously when they commit. Plus, the quality of the football has come on leaps and bounds in recent years.
A definite yes from me.
Ian Bennett
13 Posted 04/07/2026 at 07:41:44
Nathan Ake to Fenerbache for £7m is a decent deal. Good on the ball, can play left back or left centre back, and offers pace.

With Branthwaite a fitness a concern, id have him down as a player to bring in.

Wages are a concern, but what's the point in paying £300k a week to Keane, Tarkowski and Mykolenko for that level of performance.
Lester Yip
14 Posted 04/07/2026 at 09:03:35
Everton management. Please stay focus. We NEED a RIGHT BACK. Top priority. Get it done first!
Dan Nulty
15 Posted 04/07/2026 at 10:22:03
Doesn't make any sense to sign three left wingers. Therefore it would be very Everton to do so. Just like when we replaced number 9 Lukaku with three number 10s Gylffi, Klaasen and Rooney.

Would take Grealish and Nakamura. Didn't see anything exciting from George.
David West
16 Posted 04/07/2026 at 10:33:03
Exciting player, workrate and creative.
Would be good move.

But reading the quote
"with the potential to make a global impact in both football and fashion,"
He maybe able to sort out the awful choice of attire in the new kit photo shoot, as well as put a cross in !
Barry Williams
17 Posted 04/07/2026 at 10:53:22
Apparently he can play anywhere across the frontline from what I have heard - so, he won't be signing as just a left winger if he signs - as at present Grealish hasn't re-signed, there are question marks over Ndiaye staying and Dwight McNeil could be off too. So yes, it makes sense!
Martin Berry
18 Posted 04/07/2026 at 15:25:22
Interesting one is this.
It could be that Nakamura is a possible should other wide player signing not materialize, that said it looks as though Tyrique is a done deal.

I always like the Japanese player work ethic, that said they are also pacy and skillful.

However any thoughts of this lad using the touchline as a "catwalk" will soon be discouraged by Davy !
John Collins
19 Posted 04/07/2026 at 16:03:51
Martin.

If they are shrewd business men they will have a long term plan, hopefully.
My ideal situation would see Moyes got shut of this month, a new manager brought in to oversee the development of what looks like TFG decision to go with younger players.
Davy may do what he has done with the younger signings to date,don't play them.

If he doesn't get the sack this coming season, we will have to wait until the season after next to see the back of his antiquated football.
Fingers crossed he's got rid of this month.

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