03/07/2026





The World Cup has offered us a distraction as we await the return of club football, and an integral performer for one of the tournament’s eye-catching sides has been linked with Everton in recent days.

The unrelenting rumour mill has stepped up for Everton, with Keito Nakamura the latest name on the club’s radar. According to the BBC, the Toffees are one of several Premier League teams, alongside Fulham and Bournemouth, interested in the Japan winger.

Japan’s campaign in North America came to an end against Brazil in the last 32, but the Samurai Blue certainly made an impression. Organised, efficient, and effective, the hallmarks of their team won admirers globally.

Nakamura featured in all four games for Japan, helping fill the void left by Kaoru Mitoma's absence through injury. He departed the tournament with a goal and assist and, predictably, transfer interest has mounted.

It was a continuation of an excellent club campaign in France at Reims, in which he scored 14 league goals in Ligue 2.

Nakamura now looks likely to leave Reims, having had past interest from clubs including Villarreal and Besiktas. The report states he has an agreement to leave Reims for a fee of around £21.5m.

So, what could he offer Everton?

Firstly, goal threat. He’s reached double figures for league goals in each of the last two campaigns, the first of which came in a relegated side in Ligue 1. His record for Japan is also positive, netting 11 times in 29 caps, including an effort in the thrilling 2-2 draw with the Netherlands at the 2026 World Cup.

His numbers in France’s second tier are strong. Last season, he ranked in the top 25% of wingers in the league for non-penalty goals, completed crosses, completed dribbles, key passes, and progressive carries.

Like most modern wingers, Nakamura favours inverting from the opposite flank. For a club and country he’s featured predominantly on the left, cutting inside on a stronger right foot.

With talks to re-sign Tyrique George underway, Jack Grealish’s future still to be resolved, and the presence of Iliman Ndiaye, interest in a left-sided winger does not look a priority and interest in Nakamura could hinge on the future of others.

However, it looks a signing of modest risk and larger upside. Alongside his talent, Japanese journalist Choco-Sasaki Burns regards Nakamura as one of the country’s most marketable footballers.

"Not since Hidetoshi Nakata has Japan produced a player with the potential to make a global impact in both football and fashion," Sasaki-Burns said.

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