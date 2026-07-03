Patric Ridge 03/07/2026 25comments  |  Jump to last

Hayden Hackney is now a Toffee. Tyrique George, it is hoped, will soon join him.

But Everton’s absolute priority heading into this summer was a right-back, and their priority must remain a right-back.

They probably won’t have one in for the start of pre-season, which in my opinion is one key target failed already. However, they still have time to ensure the position is filled before the first match of pre-season, which is on July 18th. That is the next KPI, as it were.

There have been plenty of links. 

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has impressed for DR Congo at the World Cup, and looked like the best full-back on the pitch in their round-of-32 tie with England on Wednesday, has been offered to Everton by the players’ agency. So far, the club have not bitten on a deal for the 28-year-old.

Djed Spence has also been tentatively touted as an option, as has Atalanta’s Raoul Bellanova, though the latter is more of a wing-back than a natural full-back.

But the name on everybody’s lips, and the one player who seems to have united most Evertonians, is Strasbourg’s Guéla Doué.

Doué has been competing at the World Cup for Ivory Coast, but their campaign is now over after a tight 2-1 defeat to Norway.

The 23-year-old played the full match, completing all 4 of the tackles he attempted, making a team-high 4 clearances, and he was successful in 6 of his 11 duels, while also throwing in 5 crosses.

Doué — the older brother of Paris Saint-Germain star Désiré Doué — is not the full package yet, but he already has plenty of top-level experience for both club and country.

He has played 103 times over his time at Strasbourg and Rennes, making 85 starts and featuring for 7,647 minutes.

Everton rate him highly, and it is understood he is very much high on their list of potential right-backs, but that the club feel Strasbourg may be demanding too high of a fee.

The question is, are Everton really in a position not to spend big money on a right-back, which is a position of such great need?

Sure, the club must try to get as much value as possible. They do need to make every pound — or every penny, even — count.

But at the same time, if there’s one position Everton should be willing to push the boat out on and perhaps overpay slightly, it’s right-back.

It could be complicated by Everton possibly feeling they need two right-backs, but first things first, just get one through the door. And if that means overpaying slightly for a priority, high-potential target, then go and do it.

I am not suggesting Everton should pay £40M for a player they may value at closer to £30M, but if they can get to a position where there is ‘only’ a few million difference, then they cannot be penny pinching.

It may not end up being Doué, but the same applies to any quality, younger option for the right-back position — Everton aren’t in a position to not pay the money.

The clock’s ticking, because not having a right-back in by the first game of pre-season will be a failing. Not having one in by the end of July would be negligent. And not having one in by the time the Premier League season starts is unthinkable.

Read more - Yakubu’s advice as Hayden Hackney signs five-year Everton deal

 

 

Reader Comments (25)

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Andrew Ellams
1 Posted 03/07/2026 at 09:22:13
We are not an 'only a few million' type of club
Andrew Merrick
2 Posted 03/07/2026 at 10:26:32
But we are crying out for a decent RB Andrew, so I get Patrics drift.
The extra bonus is we get to see how good Obrien can be in the centre once we have RB filled.
Clive Rogers
3 Posted 03/07/2026 at 10:50:13
He looked good for Congo at the WC. Would be a good signing at 23.
Mark Ryan
4 Posted 03/07/2026 at 10:56:06
Just any decent RB please ffs, it's been about 5 years
Andrew Ellams
5 Posted 03/07/2026 at 11:27:19
I agree Andrew but I don't see out board paying much over the odds for anybody.
Paul Hewitt
6 Posted 03/07/2026 at 11:57:43
We ain't getting Doue.strasbourg want around 45 million. We will probably offer 25 million.
Minik Hansen
7 Posted 03/07/2026 at 13:16:15
It's alarming of how we don't hear much about acquiring a player to the right-back position, either from the official channels or the news media.. Are we waiting for a master stroke? Or are the club's priorities completely different from what's obvious?
Michael Connelly
8 Posted 03/07/2026 at 13:50:06
What's this, it's 'a failing" if we don't get a right back in before the first game of pre-season? It's not a trip down the shops to pick one up.
Andrew Ellams
9 Posted 03/07/2026 at 15:08:37
Michael, we haven't a proper right back for close on 5 years. That's a failing.
Jim Bennings
10 Posted 03/07/2026 at 15:33:32
I'll bet my bottom dollar on us starting the Palace game with Jake O'Brien right back and Keane & Tarkowski in the middle, we know Everton too well
Paul Hewitt
11 Posted 03/07/2026 at 15:39:19
Michael @8. We've needed one for the last 3 seasons. It's hardly come as a surprise.
Alan J Thompson
12 Posted 03/07/2026 at 15:50:21
May be it's somebody still involved in the World Cup, no, not Moyes, or perhaps he has been impressed by Patterson now that he has seen him play.
Eddie Palin
13 Posted 03/07/2026 at 16:31:08
I wonder if Scotland gets dour Davey as their new manager, will Patterson be retained in the squad?
Christy Ring
14 Posted 03/07/2026 at 18:39:31
A right back who can defend, Wan Bissaka for 10/15m, looked so composed against England, obvious choice, but some want a fullback who can play as a winger as well??
Alan McGuffog
15 Posted 03/07/2026 at 19:48:57
Christy I just want someone who can release O'brien back into his proper position
Sean Bennett
16 Posted 03/07/2026 at 21:22:47
All this should of been done months ago identifying the main target for RB & Opening a dialog with the players people regarding a potential move to Everton if this would be a move the player would be interested then make a official approach to his club. What is this I seen earlier via Goodison news that the FA have blocked our approach for Mangela Keita ( I wont lie ive never heard or seen this player )
Mike Gaynes
17 Posted 03/07/2026 at 00:51:39
Doue is reported to want a Champions League club.

I would suggest considering Doue's Ivory Coast partner Wilfried Singo, who looked great in a couple of the tournament games at RCB but who plays RB for Galatasaray. We could definitely use somebody who can play both.

Looks like we will miss out on another of my favorites, Juanlu Sanchez of Sevilla. He has reportedly chosen Italy and there are offers from Napoli, Atalanta and Fiorentina.

Sean #16, how do you know an approach wasn't made?
Adrian Phillips
18 Posted 04/07/2026 at 07:49:15
As our wage bill already approaches our revenue, the club warned a net spend of only 55m could be accommodated under the new squad cost rules replacing PSR. This is not mych in today's market and 35-40 has already gone on rohl and hackney. So unless we can sell, we are a bit stuck to fund further additions. Problem with selling is the mid table who would be interested in mcneil etc.. are under the same pressures. And with braithenwaites injury record and ndiaye lack of penetration and consistency we don't have players who demand the attention of higher revenue earning clubs. As the club and Moyes have explained the constraints, articles such as this wind people up without pointing out the realities, and make for pretty sloppy journalism.
Paul Griffiths
19 Posted 04/07/2026 at 08:31:57
Ah there you are Adrian after a few days away after I called you out for your 'pretty sloppy' comment that was actually made up shite. You didn't answer, of course, and you of anyone has no right to call out erm ' pretty sloppy journalism.'.
Ian Bennett
20 Posted 04/07/2026 at 08:35:22
Adrian, but that isn't true though is it.

Our last accounts show a wage bill of £152m, and since then we have reduced a number of high earners from it. Id be surprised if it was more than £160m following new signings.

Estimates put last seasons revenue at £250m. That is no where near our wage bill.

Moyes has already come out and said he will be backed. It might not be £300m like Spurs, but I am fairly certain it will exceed last year.

Rohl, Hackney & George will be £60m, with more to come.
Paul Griffiths
21 Posted 04/07/2026 at 08:38:22
Ian - 20 - 'Adrian, but that isn't true though is it'.

LOL
Eric Myles
22 Posted 04/07/2026 at 08:58:20
Ian #120, if you're figures are correct we have £27.5 million to spend on transfers and wages, but I don't think it's as straightforward as that when the accountants work their dark arts magic on the numbers.
John Collins
23 Posted 04/07/2026 at 09:13:36
The only way we can break into the higher echelons of the Prem is by building a team over a couple to three seasons. We can't buy our way there.

The young players signing is indicative of that plan.
Im all in on buying players in the age brackets we are signing.

The project will need patience from the fans and a different manager to implement it.
Alan McGuffog
24 Posted 04/07/2026 at 10:23:11
Trouble is John as soon as we get a couple of decent.lads playing well the " bigger" clubs come a calling. Just as we used to do when we were a big club. Sort of catch 22
.
John Collins
25 Posted 04/07/2026 at 12:09:10
Agree Alan.

Look at the Bournemouth model though mate

How many players have they sold last two seasons and rebuilt the squad.
Did they finish 7th last season?

A balancing act, but possible mate

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