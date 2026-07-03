03/07/2026





Hayden Hackney is now a Toffee. Tyrique George, it is hoped, will soon join him.

But Everton’s absolute priority heading into this summer was a right-back, and their priority must remain a right-back.

They probably won’t have one in for the start of pre-season, which in my opinion is one key target failed already. However, they still have time to ensure the position is filled before the first match of pre-season, which is on July 18th. That is the next KPI, as it were.

There have been plenty of links.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has impressed for DR Congo at the World Cup, and looked like the best full-back on the pitch in their round-of-32 tie with England on Wednesday, has been offered to Everton by the players’ agency. So far, the club have not bitten on a deal for the 28-year-old.

Djed Spence has also been tentatively touted as an option, as has Atalanta’s Raoul Bellanova, though the latter is more of a wing-back than a natural full-back.

But the name on everybody’s lips, and the one player who seems to have united most Evertonians, is Strasbourg’s Guéla Doué.

Doué has been competing at the World Cup for Ivory Coast, but their campaign is now over after a tight 2-1 defeat to Norway.

The 23-year-old played the full match, completing all 4 of the tackles he attempted, making a team-high 4 clearances, and he was successful in 6 of his 11 duels, while also throwing in 5 crosses.

Doué — the older brother of Paris Saint-Germain star Désiré Doué — is not the full package yet, but he already has plenty of top-level experience for both club and country.

He has played 103 times over his time at Strasbourg and Rennes, making 85 starts and featuring for 7,647 minutes.

Everton rate him highly, and it is understood he is very much high on their list of potential right-backs, but that the club feel Strasbourg may be demanding too high of a fee.

The question is, are Everton really in a position not to spend big money on a right-back, which is a position of such great need?

Sure, the club must try to get as much value as possible. They do need to make every pound — or every penny, even — count.

But at the same time, if there’s one position Everton should be willing to push the boat out on and perhaps overpay slightly, it’s right-back.

It could be complicated by Everton possibly feeling they need two right-backs, but first things first, just get one through the door. And if that means overpaying slightly for a priority, high-potential target, then go and do it.

I am not suggesting Everton should pay £40M for a player they may value at closer to £30M, but if they can get to a position where there is ‘only’ a few million difference, then they cannot be penny pinching.

It may not end up being Doué, but the same applies to any quality, younger option for the right-back position — Everton aren’t in a position to not pay the money.

The clock’s ticking, because not having a right-back in by the first game of pre-season will be a failing. Not having one in by the end of July would be negligent. And not having one in by the time the Premier League season starts is unthinkable.

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