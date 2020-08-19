Rebranding?
What should Everton’s brand and brand values be?
It has been suggested in some quarters that Everton Football Club are considering a “rebrand” and are seeking the opinions of some third parties plus the use of a professional brand consultancy. The scale of the rebrand, I am not sure, but I thought it useful to examine what is meant by a rebranding, why organisations do it, and ultimately my own views on what I believe should be Everton’s brand and brand values.
So what is a brand?
A brand is a unique design, sign, symbol, words, messages, name or a combination of these, employed in creating an image and perception that identifies the organisation, its product and what differentiates it from its competitors. It also carries a huge amount of information about the values, ambitions and status of the company or organisation.
Brand can be used to deliver the strategic objectives of the company, perhaps expansion – local, national or international, new corporate developments, the restatement of long term values associated with the company or product, it can be defensive (against newcomers or challengers for example) but critically it sets the standard by which other parties, suppliers, sponsors, commercial partners as well as consumers, judge your company, product or team.
It is also important to understand the best medium through which to deliver the brand. This will differ depending upon the audience, specifically for a football club depending upon the location of the market. Local messaging and how it is delivered can be different to national messaging and international again totally different, to accommodate the specific requirements. Nowhere is this more important than in the digital space.
For a business like a football club, this is essential, particularly in difficult economic times as the strongest commercial partners and sponsors will seek clubs portraying values and market position closely aligned to their perception of themselves. Equally, when looking to expand your fan base, the branding has to identify and communicate the key messages that resonate with the target audience.
So brand is massively important regardless of your strategic objectives. As market conditions change, organisations can change their branding in response to competitive or economic forces. However, the most successful organisations maintain a core brand message that declares why the brand matters, what it stands for and how it stands apart from competitors.
Rebrand
A rebrand is an acknowledgement that the existing branding is outdated, old, no longer effective or relevant, or that the organisation is heading in a different direction driven by a new strategy.
Before rebranding can take place, the organisation must understand its current branding, its current position in its market place vis-a-vis its competitors, customers (fans), commercial partners and its strategic objectives.
It must understand its core values, what is still appropriate in terms of existing branding, but most importantly, what is not. It is the marketing equivalent of a new manager re-structuring your playing squad, removing the deadwood, developing existing talent and bringing new talent to the table.
So what is Everton’s current brand?
This ought to be a simple question to answer. In terms of identity, the club’s name, crest, and colours are known almost universally to football fans around the world. I suspect the motto has lost its immediate association with the club – more on that later. However, identification is only part of the branding. The core values of the club are perhaps not so readily identifiable.
An element of this clearly relates to a lack of success on the pitch, although winning is not a requirement of having a strong and identifiable brand (even if it ought to be an absolute requirement of every staff member and fan).
The club has, in my opinion, delivered confused and contradictory messages for many years. “The People’s Club”, “The Everton Way”, the persistent use of EitC as a positive symbol (perhaps the only positive symbol) of the football club – all in their turn suggest a lack of strategy, a lack of belief and commitment to our core qualities and an absence of alternative but more relevant, positives for a football club. Some messages can even suggest that football is perhaps not the sole or primary objective. “Sport at the service of humanity” is fine and noble but to be explained as the key philosophy is a radical move in a different direction.
In addition, the branding has (in my opinion) become increasingly parochial. Now there’s a case for saying that local branding is very important given the competitive pressures within the city of Liverpool, but surely that can’t be to the almost total exclusion of anything else either nationally or internationally?
Independent of the promotional activities of the Premier League and its media partners, for Everton, as a stand-alone entity, there appears to be little branding globally. Little in terms of resource, but also little in terms of key, core, relevant messaging and partnering.
In what has been a booming market for the Premier League and its participants, for many clubs, branding and the promotion of their core values have seen enormous increases in global fan bases. Fan bases that use technology, buy subscriptions to club generated content delivered across multiple platforms and devices, buy club merchandise readily available overseas, and most importantly, allow the clubs to build commercial partnerships overseas on the back of fan recognition and engagement.
Without the international brand presence (especially when there is little success on the pitch) all of these expansionary benefits are not available.
So what should the rebrand focus on?
Simple, our club motto. Nil Satis Nisi Optimum.
What does it mean? It means “nothing but the best is good enough”. There’s what should be our core values right there. Everything we do, every aspect of the club’s existence and activities should be enshrined in a genuine commitment to excellence. Our people, our activities should not only be the best they can produce, but the best that can be produced in the sport of football. If they’re not, then they have to be replaced – that is the nature of competition and in this case consistent with the brand message.
The companies that strive for excellence, that deliver the message of excellence and most importantly, actually perform in an excellent manner, win across any sector you care to look at. Excellent companies become industry leaders – it is really that simple.
An unshakeable commitment to excellence that ultimately makes every aspect of your company excellent is always the answer. There are no shortcuts. It’s hard work and it might take time getting there, but that’s the answer and best of all, is wholly consistent with our club motto.
Furthermore, that is what needs to be demanded by fans, employees, players, partners and future partners. If it is delivered, then it will lead to improved performance on and off the pitch which in turn then feed off each other, the virtuous circle.
To succeed though, it needs the commitment of the top of the organisation and a recognition that fresh talent must be brought into the business in order to meet the core value of excellence as measured across football rather than some internal interpretation.
If the club is engaging in a rebrand, then this is encouraging news. If it is a tinkering around the edges of what and who we currently are, it will achieve little in my opinion.
If however, it is a fundamental examination of values, a recognition of what Nil Satis Nisi Optimum really means, what is required to achieve it and then a total commitment to becoming the benchmark of excellence across football then we can achieve true success and be consistent with what I believe should be our values and what our brand should always be.
Why would we ever not want to be the best there is? Why would our owner never want such? Why would we not ever want others to associate Everton with market leading excellence?
Nil Satis Nisi Optimum
Form a partnership with a global commercial brand by all means but if the people at the top don't understand what Everton stands for it explains much about why we have fallen away.
Manchester City today are different to the club that occupied Maine Road but it's core values are similar and their support is pretty much the same. Only difference is it has started to win trophies year after year the same as Chelsea.
If Everton begin to compete and win trophies there's no need to re-brand. I don't want Everton lite I want the proper Everton returned.
It is not necessarily about performance - other clubs are famous and big - City (how football fans abroad tend to refer to Manchester City), Manchester (how football fans abroad tend to refer to Man Utd), Real Madrid - these clubs are famous because they win a lot (or did win). Chelsea a few years ago were a popular club I'd see many with shirts on when I first moved to Brazil, but who are now forgotten - their brand fades as they stopped winning).
But Liverpool and Barca have brands that transcend their form. Liverpool base their brand on the city they are from, basing themselves on the working class history, history of unity "you'll never walk alone", of community. Of football being more than a game. And they have done that very well... bastards. With foreign football fans, I'd always try to point out how Everton is the true club of the City of Liverpool but it was a losing battle.
Barça's identity is linked to their style of play - the Barcelona way. Ever since Cryuff, maybe from before then...but Barcelona - La Maisa - that is their identity, and their brand.
For Everton, I feel our rebranding would need to coincide with a real, long term plan on the field. A long term strategy. Yes, nothing but the best - but what is the best?
School of Science? Dogs of War? What will be the philosophy that defines our academy, and thus our style of play (not in a dogmatic, ridgid way). When people talk about Everton, what is it they'll think about.
At the minute, we are just another mid table premier League team making up the numbers. if our club was a clothing brand, we'd be 'Basic'.
Football clubs that win things obviously become famous but Leeds, Villa and Spurs are recognised brands too without a great number of trophies won in the last 30 years. Maybe we should move to Birkenhead and become the noisy neighbours of Tranmere.
Getting beat and failing regularly is a trial but giving up is far worse.
However I agree with a few that have posted already. The brand is not a problem the way the club is run including the marketing and merchandising needs a lot more attention, although little Miss Dynamite is doing a fine Eitc job, pity about the football side though but hey lets leave that to Bill he knows what hes doing.
Everton currently clings to the past and soft power. These need to be aspects of who we are but not at the centre. At centre we are a club that needs to win. There is a big club trying to get out and us all getting behind that is an important step. Simplify the badge, clarify the aim, underline the motto.
Maybe it was falling behind when he acquired us, but Kirkby? The city’s oldest club - he never wanted to - but he was prepared to take us to Kirkby?
Enough said, it was a democratic vote, and the rebranding was already done. Plucky little Everton, and an acceptance of an absolute phoney - SINGING “WE SHALL NOT BE MOVED”
Philip Neville identified it as a Comfort zone culture, where anyone who sought to progress, was not treated as the norm, and ridiculed and isolated as being different. (teachers pet)
The question is why those that managed the Club allowed such a situation to arise. It was because they where quite comfortable to be unchallenged and in the position they where in.
The money was coming in from Premier League, the sale of top players, the loyal Goodison faithful and the sale and leasing of assets. There was no objective to put in place a strategy ; to win competitions, to develop the facilities for fans and plan for future development.
The objective was to stay in the Premiership, to seek outside armlength investment for finance and facilities investment. Any Marketing was about low input and low finance parental and parochial projects. The objective being to keep' the people' unside, and resonant to such a ethos. The armlength investment strategy even continued with the sale of shares to Moshiri, with a shareholders agreement aimed at in maintaining personnel in place, maintaining the status quo.
I have seen reverse takeovers before, where the struggling firm that has been taken over, is able to impose its culture on the company that took it over. Often in such a takeover it is wise and lucrative to offload the combined operation within two years, because of increasing costs and losses.
This is still the culture that exists today and rebranding as you have said is in the offing, will be a battleground between two conflicting cultures. Moshiri has started by trying to initiated change on the playing side with Ancelotti and Brands , but he still will have to fight a even more difficult battle on the Management of the Club business side.
Paul the Esk, I totally agree with your Rebranding strategy.
If Denis Barrett Baxendale is in charge of rebranding, we will know which side is first on square one in the battle.
The next few weeks are vital and this is the most important season, for EFCs, long term stint in football no mans land.
Really, need some good signings to give hope for the next season, and there can be no excuses. Get beat trying and working hard every game, but giving up and in many instances last season not turning up won’t be acceptable.
Forget the rest, EFC, must get the mindset and attitude right this season, and get a winning mentality and fighting spirit.
I hate having to see EFC, go to pulp, so many times, the last three seasons.
Get the basics right, and keep improving, on the park, and in football, success and commercial result improvements normally go together.
Maybe I'm in a minority here – I certainly was after the derby! – but I can never escape the chilling words of Sir John Moores and the very clear high standard he established for Everton Football Club. There's a snippet of an interview with him on one of the Everton History videos from a few years ago. I've looked for it online without success, however, and have to go by memory... something like:
The supporters of Everton expect the best. Only the best is good enough, and if it's not the best then they will demand the best.
I don't know if I'm right on this thought but perhaps it's part of a broader Evertonian culture and sense of being, that we are inculcated with the essence of our motto to the depth and extent that Sir John reflected upon, rather than just playing lip service to it. Isn't that what "born not manufactured" was also all about?
I know I've raised this viewpoint before and not got much traction for it so I won't push it. But for me, it is absolutely fundamental to our identity as Everton Football Club. And demanding the best – from our players, our managers, our coaches, our Directors of Football, our Board, our owners, and yes, our supporters – is just that, absolutely fundamental.
If that means criticising players who are not good enough, so be it. It's part and parcel of having those high standards.
I would go further and say that the dilution of those high standards, the acceptance of "plucky little Everton", making excuses for players who are not giving or doing their best – right down to the mindset that has Evertonians saying "that was one point I never honestly thought we would have got today" after a derby game – underpins our long downward slide in the Premier League era.
The problem with focusing on our motto is that it seems like self deprecating piss take. We’ve embraced less than the best for 30 years. It’s like last night of the proms singing “Rule Brittania” when the navy is now minuscule and the “empire” amounts to the Falkland Islands and Gibraltar. Instead of harping I’m about that albatross, we should raise funds through merch. Pay some K-pop to wear Everton shirts in a video. Do link ups with clubs in Oz and the US. Get a decent club website with functioning links and reliable feeds etc.
22 Posted 19/08/2020 at 22:57:13
The problem is that frustrated by expensive flops, a lot of traditionalists have latched onto mediocre local lads as a bright spot. The sort of “so what if he’s shit he grew up in Toxteth and only makes x amount.” Which is well and good but gives us a huge caveat to the motto through this patronising support of sub bar players. Granted a lot of kids get over the top abuse but there’s something to be said for honesty. When Rush came back to Liverpool, I met John Aldridge’s Dad and said I was surprised they felt the need to get Rush back. His Dad said “John has done alright but Rushie is much better.” That was the pragmatic view of a top players Dad. In our fan base we get middle aged men making every excuse in the book for strangers they’ve never met no matter how inept they are.
In a previous post about 'Alternatives' I floated the thought that Moshiri would be a worried man. I now read that there may be tension between him and our DoF - that we have not had the players the DoF was expected to deliver and that the DoF has only one more year on his contract.
Our DoF happens to be a fellow called Brands, coincidence?
In a random poll some 78% were unhappy with Mr Brands results to date. If
another poll was to be taken I wonder how many people would be happy with the Chairman's performance to date. Somewhere the same?
If the club is to adhere to its motto, and I totally agree with Paul's take on the matter there has to be a massive change in the club's attitude. I believe Moshiri is losing patience fast and there will have to be changes starting at the top if this club is ever to compete at the highest level gain.
So, re Brands. He has twelve months to deliver on his vision and get us up the ladder. Nil Satis Nisi Optimum - starting with the BoD and the election of a new Chairman - there is no room for complacency, nostalgia or boys-pen stories.
The time to act is now - get that big Russian to bring his yacht up the Mersey and make a BIG statement of intent, after all he will probably be supplying all the steel to build us a new stadium! So let's put some steel into the Boardroom while he is at it.
excellent post summing up all that is wrong in the Kenwright era.
Its jobs for the boys and we're all right Jack.
