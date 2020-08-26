Opinion

Brands's Challenges Make for Slow-Motion Summer

Where recruitment is concerned, the buck stops with Marcel Brands but, ultimately, his efforts will continue to be hindered by a number of factors, some of them beyond his control

On the back of another hugely disappointing season, one that saw another managerial casualty at Goodison Park and Everton's worst league placing in 16 years, it's only natural that debate over — and assessment of — the club's recruitment has again been front and centre in recent weeks. If there's one thing that has needled away at Evertonians for the past few seasons, it's been the playing personnel at the club, particularly in terms of the age of the players concerned, the massive expense involved in bringing them in, and their collective underperformance.

The ramifications of Ronald Koeman's brief tenure at Everton, coupled with those of Steve Walsh and Sam Allardyce, are still being felt almost three years since the Dutchman was sacked by Farhad Moshiri and more than two years since the former Leicester scout was relieved of his duties. Morgan Schneiderlin might finally have been jettisoned but the likes of Gylfi Sigurdsson, Yannick Bolasie, Sandro Ramirez and Theo Walcott all remain, tied to big contracts, with much-reduced or precious little resale value and with almost as little value to Carlo Ancelotti's first-team.

There is hope that one or all could be moved on this summer but the fact that Marcel Brands, Walsh's much-vaunted successor, is still largely in a position of having to sell before he can buy in any significant fashion underscores how short-sighted and damaging the business done under those previous regimes was. Reducing the bloat of a squad that was over-staffed in some positions and with a number of fringe players plying their trade out on loan was Brands's first order of business when he and Marco Silva came on board in the summer of 2018.

Wayne Rooney and misfit Davy Klaassen were moved on along in that first summer, along with Joel Robles and Ramiro Funes Mori. Ashley Williams, Phil Jagielka and Kevin Mirallas from the older guard would follow a year later, along with a couple of disaffected younger players in the ranks who were agitating to leave in the forms of Nikola Vlasic and Ademola Lookman.

All the while, Brands had a clear modus operandi: reduce the average age of the squad and sign quality players aged 25 or under who would retain resale value for the next three years at least. Richarlison (21), Lucas Digne (25), Yerry Mina (23), Bernard (25) and Andre Gomes (25) were all signed, while Kurt Zouma (24) came in on loan with the potential to sign in a permanent deal in 2019. Last summer, Jean-Philippe Gbamin (23), Moise Kean (19) and Alex Iwobi (23) arrived, along with loanee Djibril Sidibé and Fabian Delph (30), the attempt to draft in some experience and leadership for a cut-price fee.

While the transfer business done in the summer of 2018 was met with excitement and there was a degree of optimism again after last year's acquisitions as well (at least until it became obvious that there would be no replacement for Zouma), the signings made under Brands are now coming in for forensic scrutiny. Again, this is to be expected following another dismal campaign but the current Director of Football is, on the one hand, working through a long-term plan and, on the other, grappling with the turnover of head coaches, injuries to key players, and a shifting transfer budget that has been impacted by Uefa's Financial Fair Play rules and the Covid-19 pandemic. This Everton squad is far from the finished article and yet it feels a depressingly long way from even being adequate to support what should, by this stage, be the Toffees' minimum aspirations — namely, a top-six finish.

It should be acknowledged, though, that the 10 permanent signings made to date under Brands have mostly been successful and those for whom the jury is still out — Bernard would be the most obvious example — have resale value that would allow Everton to recoup cash to invest in replacements. Richarlison, no doubt requested by Silva but sanctioned by Brands, stands arguably as the most successful acquisition of the past two years, followed closely by Digne, although it was the latter won the club's Player of the Year award in his first season.

Gomes has shown in patches just how effective he could be in Everton's midfield before he was cruelly struck down by that horrible ankle injury and while Mina might not have scaled the heights of expectation that was generated when he arrived from Barcelona, he still has the potential to be an important fixture in the heart of defence if he can consistently remain fit. Importantly, both Barça “misfits” are hugely popular in the dressing room and genial ambassadors for the club.

Again, after two seasons now in England, Bernard remains something of an enigma; a player of extraordinary ability on the ball, a tenacity that belies his slight frame but with challenges on the psychological side of his game that make him afraid to shoot and liable to take the wrong option in the final third when in promising positions. If Ancelotti can unlock his potential, he could have an impactful player on his hands but, for now, the Brazilian is falling frustratingly short and he doesn't appear to have earned his new boss's confidence just yet, particularly away from home.

If 2018 was relatively successful for Brands, the summer of 2019 was more challenging for the former PSV man. Chelsea's transfer ban resulted in them insisting on keeping Zouma rather than entertaining the sale of the defender to Everton and it meant that Silva began last season with just three senior centre-halves, one of whom had just spent a year in the next division down playing as a right back. Little did anyone know that Mason Holgate would emerge as a contender for player of 2019-20 or, for that matter, that Jarrad Branthwaite would step up from the Under-23s as emergency cover late in the campaign and acquit himself with precocious aplomb.

Kean, a player who came from Juventus amid a buzz of expectation and talk that the Toffees had made a significant coup, struggled to make the transition from Serie A to the Premier League and the wisdom of signing for £25m a teenager who had just a handful of first-team appearances under his belt started to be questioned in earnest. By season's end, the Italian was still a big question mark, albeit now a riddle to be solved by his compatriot and renowned arm-around-the-shoulder coach in Ancelotti.

Iwobi, a player no doubt on the shortlist but regarded as a bit of an 11th-hour, deadline-day panic-buy nonetheless, will go into 2020-21 in a similar boat. Still only 24 but inconveniently best-suited to a No.10 role that doesn't really exist in Ancelotti's preferred system, the Nigerian still has plenty to prove if he is going to live up to his hefty price tag.

Everton also had to contend with the early loss to injury of Gbamin and we won't know if and until he achieves full fitness and gets a sustained run in the team just how big a loss the Ivorian was in that most vital area of the pitch last season. Because by the end of the campaign, central midfield had become a screamingly urgent area of the squad in terms of the current transfer window and it's no surprise that the bulk of the speculation since the move for Lille defender, Gabriel, collapsed has centred around that position.

That critical need has forced Brands to broaden his transfer strategy to include consideration of age, experience and demonstrable ability in the middle of the park but at considerably more cost than it took to bring Delph in a year ago. The widely reported pursuit of 29-year-old Allan looks like it will entail a fee of around £25m — that would represent a sizeable chunk of the budget if there aren't outgoing sales — but Ancelotti, who managed the Brazilian midfielder at Napoli, has clearly highlighted the importance of getting someone in there who can make an immediate impact.

Similarly, at 27, Abdoulaye Doucouré, a player with whom Everton have been linked strongly ever since Silva arrived at the club, is a year or two older than the upper end of Brands's preferred age range and looks likely to cost in excess of £20m as well. If both reported moves end up being done, the Blues will have shelled out between £45m and £50m on two players north of 27 years of age.

If it sounds a little like when 2016 when Koeman came in — Moshiri hiring another Hollywood manager, a Continental coach with a rich playing pedigree, who came in with demands for experienced hands rather than an emphasis on youth for the long term — the proof of the proverbial pudding will be in the eating once all the ingredients are in place. The initial signs aren't encouraging but there is still time until the October deadline.

Where Everton's midfield is concerned, it's a case of needs must… where the needs are for mobility, power, more bite and a bit more goal threat than the current incumbents have been providing. In the immediate term, those are deficiencies that Ancelotti and Brands are seeking to address and the two players most likely to arrive (it would appear) will help in that regard and bolster a squad that does have plenty of youth in its ranks. The key will be ensuring that the mistake of overloading the same positions with players on the back sides of their careers in terms of age that were made four years ago aren't repeated.

Everton's transfer activity under Brands and Moshiri does give pause for reflection, though. The Dutchman has proved to be adept at picking up back-up players from teams like Barcelona, Juventus, Arsenal and, perhaps, now Real Madrid with James Rodriguez (and not really at bargain prices, it should be said) but there hasn't been overwhelming evidence to date of a scouting pipeline brimming with younger talent and hidden or lesser-known gems.

Jarrad Branthwaite and Niels Nkounkou are very much on the youthful end of the spectrum, although both could end up stepping up to the first-team setup earlier than expected. So it's players of the ilk of Gbamin, of whom little was known before he joined the Blues; and Gabriel, someone very much in that sweet spot of age, talent and first-team experience who was very close to joining before the Coronavirus, the shutdown and its financial impacts intervened, who are needed to round out the rest of the summer transfer business. How many more like that who could step into the current side are there and are they on the DoF's radar?

With one year left on his contract, it's an important period for Brands in particular but his brief — at least that of a true director of football — almost certainly changed with the appointment of Ancelotti. Already at the mercy of the Moshiri's whims, Brands is now working alongside a hugely experienced manager who knows more than most what kind of player he wants and the former might now find himself working on two parallel streams — on the one hand, finding personnel who can make an immediate impact to a visibly ineffective midfield; and, on the other, planning for the longer term with younger recruits.

Where recruitment is concerned, the buck stops with Brands but, ultimately, his efforts will continue to be challenged by financial constraints, competition from rival clubs the lack of European football on offer at Goodison Park. The delayed finish to the European cup competitions and the sense from some quarters on the Continent that the transfer market has been severely disrupted by the pandemic have layered on additional complexities. Even with the best will in the world, he can't carry out the job in the way he would truly want to… but that's the nature of the beast.

As things stand, with the new season just two-and-a-half weeks away, Everton will be kicking off 2020-21 with very much the same team of players that ambled their through the last few games of 2019-20, exhibiting all the drive and desire of a death row inmate shuffling off to his last meal. It's debatable, given the time he had with the players at Finch Farm prior to Project Restart, that Ancelotti will be able to spark much of a turnaround in the team's form but one hopes that the prospect of a new campaign would offer some incentive.

It feels as though the biggest change to the character, mindset and effectiveness of the side will come from new signings. As ever, Blues fans will have to wait to the end of the window before they know just how far-reaching and how successful those recruitment efforts will have been.

