Opposition View: We Are Brighton

Speaking with Scott from We Are Brighton to see get their fans' take on their start to the season and this weekend's clash at Goodison.

Ahead of this weekend's Premier League encounter against the Seagulls, we caught up with Scott from We Are Brighton to see how their fans are feeling about their start to the season and how they might get on at Goodison Park.

Brighton have won one and lost two so far in the Premier League, although their defeat to Manchester United last Sunday was hugely controversial, with the Red Devils awarded a match-winning penalty for handball by VAR after the final whistle had blown.

TW: How did Brighton fans feel about the 2019-20 season overall and what, if any, effect did the Covid-19 lockdown and empty stadiums have on the team’s fortunes?

Scott: It was a bit of a strange season, really. We started really well and were eighth in November. The club perhaps got a little ahead of themselves and offered Graham Potter a new six-year deal within six months of his appointment and we subsequently won just two of our next 19. For comparison, Chris Hughton lost his job for a run of two wins in 18.

By the end of February, we were about to get pulled into the relegation zone, Potter was making increasingly bizarre decisions and with a final nine fixtures including games against Arsenal, Leicester City, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool, I have to admit I thought we were goners.

Then lockdown happened. Potter used the three months off well, he analysed what had worked and what hadn't and we came back in June with a slightly different style of play. Possession for possession's sake was gone and although we had less of the ball, we did more with it. 12 points after project restart meant we ended the season with our highest Premier League points total so far and seven clear of the drop. Lockdown saved our season.

Brighton appear to have been pretty busy on the transfer front this summer. Which players were Seagulls fans most excited about and which of them has had the biggest impact so far?

Adam Lallana's capture was met with cautious optimism. If he can get fit, he will clearly be the best player in our squad and looks perfectly suited to the attacking, passing style which Potter wants us to play. That is obviously a huge if though.

Joel Veltman was an intriguing signing from Ajax. Quite why a regular in the Dutch national side and one of Ajax's better players in that run to the Champions League semi final a couple of seaons ago had a £900,000 release clause in his contract I don't know, but triggering it was a shrewd piece of business.

It means that we have picked up an England international and a Dutch international with over 50 caps between then for less than a million pounds. For a club like Brighton, that is excellent business.

Assess Brighton’s start to the season in all competitions. What are the expectations for this season after what was an improved campaign last time out?

Our chairman Tony Bloom has laid out a long-term plan to turn the Albion into a top 10 club which involves little steps and small improvements year-on-year. Obviously, aim number one is survival but if Bloom's ambitions are to be realised, then we need to improve on last season's 41 points and 15th placed finish.

Can we do that? Based on what we have seen so far, definitely. Potter finally seems to have settled on a formation and is picking the best players to fill it. We hammered Newcastle at St James' Park and could have beaten Manchester United 7-2 if we had not hit the woodwork five times or United not been given a penalty after the final whistle had blown. Chelsea were lucky to escape the Amex with all three points too thanks to a terrible mistake and a lucky deflection.

There is a real buzz about this young team at the minute. All we seem to be missing is a clinical striker to put some of the countless opportunities we create in the back of the net.

Even neutral supporters who haven’t caught any of Brighton’s games this season will have heard the name Tariq Lamptey by now! The youngster was quite the find from Chelsea’s scrap head. Were there signs in the second half of last season of the talent has shown so far this season and with the likes of Bayern Munich supposedly interested now, do you think you’ll be able to hang on to him?

Lamptey made his debut against Leicester in the second game post-lockdown and it was pretty obvious that he was something special straight away. We kept a clean sheet at the King Power and none of Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes or James Maddison were able to make an impact against him. He is an ambitious young man who doesn't want to wait for his career to take off, as he showed by refusing to sign a new Chelsea contract in favour of seeking first team football.

That allowed Brighton to pick him up for £3 million. I think we will hold onto him for this season but next summer he will be off. A bigger club will come in with a massive offer which we won't be able to say no to. My only hope is that we get to see him live before he does depart as he is clearly a very special talent.

Who else should Everton be wary of in Graham Potter’s side?

Leandro Trossard had a bit of an injury hit campaign last time out but he looks much more settled so far this season. He hit the woodwork three times against United last week and has probably been out best player going forward so far. If you can keep Trossard quiet, you keep Brighton quiet.

How do you see this weekend’s game going? Do you have a prediction for the outcome?

We have never won at Goodison Park and unfortunately, I cannot see that changing! Everton could easily crack the top four and I think the best we can hope for is probably a draw. Heart says 1-1, head says 2-1 to Everton.

In regard to the Premier League as a whole, what’s your view on the controversial new handball rules, particularly in view of what happened at the end of Brighton’s game against Manchester United?

Unfortunately, Maupay's handball was a clear-cut penalty for me. You cannot be doing things like that in the last minute of a game. The bigger problem with United's goal was that we were in the 97th minute of a game which was only means to have five minutes of injury time, the ball had very clearly gone out of play for a Brighton goal kick in the build up - which VAR conveniently missed - and then the icing on the cake was the fact the full time whistle had blown before Chris Kavanagh decided to give the penalty.

Having said all that, the handball rule clearly has to change. I think Roy Hodgson and Steve Bruce got it spot on; it should only be a handball if it is avoidable and denies a goal. Otherwise, teams might as well stop shooting at goal when they get into the box and aim at the bodies of defenders instead in the hope that it brushes an arm.

Who do you see sustaining a lasting challenge for the title and who do you think will ultimately win it? And who is going down this season?

Manchester City's slow start leaves them playing catch up already so it is probably Liverpool's to lose, presuming they don't succumb to complacency at any point. As for relegation, Fulham look dreadful and I can see West Bromwich Albion joining them. It is tough enough coming into the Premier League with a three month break to prepare, let alone trying to do it only a few weeks after a gruelling 46 game season in the Championship and with less time to strengthen your squad. Sheffield United haven't started particularly well and they might be a surprise team for the drop as second season syndrome bites.

