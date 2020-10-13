Opinion

Short-sighted and hubristic, the Cabal's grand plan would kill the goose that lays the golden egg

The "Project Big Picture" proposals cooked up by two of the big six and their Trojan Horse in the EFL, Rick Parry, would slowly and ironically erode what has made the Premier League the exciting competition it so often is today

You don’t have to think very hard to come up with reasons why the English Premier League has been so successful… and it has been incredibly successful over the 28 years since its inception. It is arguably the most competitive and exciting league in the world and the massive broadcast deals that have been increasing at every stage of negotiation are as clear a reflection of that as you could ask for.

The Premier League is in big demand at home and abroad. It has the magic of 132 years of history behind it; a litany of storied clubs, both playing in it on an annual basis and fighting to get in each season. Promotion brings giants from yesteryear like Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leeds and Huddersfield back into the top flight and gives clubs like Bournemouth and Barnsley the first taste of the top division in their history. Each carries the dream of one day joining the elite and in recent seasons, some of them have far exceeded expectations and have added even more competition.

Together with Leicester City’s stunning achievement in 2016 and their close call with the top four in 2019-20, these newly-promoted clubs have, to a significant degree, tempered the notion that the Premier League, with its power increasingly consolidated among a cabal of six clubs, was becoming predictable, with the honours and Champions League places being fought over by that select few.

The financial gap between the “big six” and the rest has been growing ever larger over the past decade or so. And yet, intelligently assembled, well-managed and superbly coached teams like Wolves and Sheffield United have come very close to joining Leicester in cracking the glass ceiling in the very recent past. Everton and Aston Villa have made the kind of start to the new season that offers hope they might give it a good go this time around. That kind of narrative, unpredictability and competition is, you would think, the currency of a hugely popular league, one guaranteed to keep punters across the world riveted, tuning in and paying up while it also nurtures a thriving football culture at home.

How ironic, then, that the owners of Manchester United and Liverpool, together with the malignant force that is Rick Parry, have been concocting a proposal that would tighten the strangle-hold this cabal have on the top places, increase their share of the revenue pie and choke off even further the avenues open to clubs from the outside to get in.

The premise is sound, of course. The financial crisis that is gripping the game amid a Covid-19 crisis that shows no sign of abating and contradictory advice, protocols and restrictions from Westminster — in whose world does it make sense for an indoor venue like the London Palladium to be packed with people enjoying an audience with Arsene Wenger when fans of his former club Arsenal are locked out of the outdoor Emirates until March? — is threatening the very existence of a growing number of clubs outside the Premier League.

With its £250m rescue package for Leagues One and Two, £100m to shore up the Football Association’s immediate shortfalls, long-term investment for non-league clubs, grassroots football and the women’s game, and an ongoing commitment to increase the share of television monies being distributed to the bottom three tiers of the English Football League to 25%, “Project Big Picture” is loaded with incentives.

Indeed, the proposals are precisely the kind of reset that English football needs in order to correct the yawning disparity that the original breakaway of the Premier League from the old Football League, under Parry’s guidance, created, starting in 1992. They would go a long way to secure the futures of those clubs in the lower reaches of the professional pyramid and provide for the future health of English football.

As we have discovered, of course, all of this would come at a price for those teams not in the cabal. The Glaziers, who own United, John Henry and his Fenway Sports Group, who own Liverpool, and Parry, who used to be Chief Executive at Anfield, have, with naked and unashamed hubris, baked into the proposals the consolidation of power among those two clubs, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham. The democratic one-club-one-vote system in the Premier League would be swept away with voting power placed in the hands of just nine: the big six and the next three longest-serving clubs of the Premier League era — currently Everton, West Ham and Southampton. The rub, of course, is that among that nine, it would only take six votes to carry any motion which would effectively place the future of the game in England — from the selection of the Premier League’s CEO and the breakdown of broadcast revenue to the allocation of prize money and the very rules of the competition — in the hands of that cabal.

In addition, the top flight would be reduced to 18 teams, with two going up and down between the Championship each season and an end-of-season play-off between the 16th-placed team in the Premier League and the next three best-placed clubs in the division below to determine one more spot. The net result being that it will be harder for clubs to come up and more difficult to stay in the Premier League once they do, all of which suits the power brokers at the top.

This power grab is all incredibly rich (if you’ll pardon the expression) and opportunistic on the part of the cabal. Their argument, the same one they use when the concept of a European super league is mooted, is that because the biggest clubs attract the lion’s share of the interest and the audience, they deserve a greater share of the spoils from the Premier League’s success. They say that the global audience wants to see Liverpool take on United or Bayern Munich much more than it wants to see the reds play Burnley or some other unfashionable club.

The irony is that until Sheikh Mansour and his petrodollars came along just a dozen years ago, the same argument could have been made about Man City, a faded, parochial power with only its core support and little appeal beyond. Prior to Roman Abramovich’s arrival, Chelsea had just one league title in their entire history and were just another middling club compared to Everton, the original big club — indeed, England’s quintessential “top flight” club. Tottenham haven't won the league for almost 60 years but qualify these days on account of their London location, shiny new stadium and wealthy backers. On a more even footballing landscape, a Burnley, Newcastle or, further down the line, a Sunderland are just a billionaire takeover away from being to compete for the top honours. However, as journalist Daniel Storey writes, the old meritocracy has been replaced by a plutocracy seeking to ensure that it will become incredibly difficult — even more so than it already is — to break the hegemony of the top six and the same will ultimately happen with the Champions League.

That the six clubs who just happen to be the contemporary power holders should get to seize ultimate control of the direction English football is an abhorrent notion and should be fought tooth and nail by the rest of the Premier League. It shouldn't be ignored that there are some tremendous and long overdue suggestions within the Project Big Picture documentation – caps on away ticket prices, investment in facilities up and down the pyramid and potential provisions for safe standing, to name just three – but they and the promise of redistributing income to the lower divisions could be enacted without any of these dangerous, anti-competitive clauses being included at all. But at the end of the day, it’s a cynical coup dressed up as a rescue package with Parry as the Trojan Horse inside the confines of the EFL.

If the worst parts of PBP (or some modified version of it down the line) are successful, the ultimate irony is that it could kill the goose that has been laying the golden eggs all these years as it would slowly erode what has made the Premier League the exciting competition it so often is today. The German Bundesliga has some good teams and a wealth of great players but Bayern Munich have won it for the last eight years; seven of the last eight Ligue 1 titles have gone to to Paris St Germain; 15 of the last 16 La Liga championships have been won by Barcelona or Real Madrid; and even the Scottish Premier League, a two-horse race for years, ceased to be a meaningful tournament when Rangers imploded and Celtic are now going for their 10th successive title.

The Premier League is special by comparison and it needs to be protected. Before Leicester’s feat, it felt as though the competitiveness was draining out of it but with Everton, Leeds, Leicester, Wolves and, perhaps, the likes of Villa you now have a strong and vibrant clutch of 10 teams capable of beating each other and adding far more intrigue than was the case just a few years ago.

Do the 14 teams outside the big six have the strength to resist this impulse and a drift towards what might ultimately be the end game of a closed-shop European super league and the permanent destruction of the Premier League? Does the Football Association have the stones to stand firm even against a water-down revision that still seeks the same ends? Can enough EFL clubs see through the smokescreen and reject these proposals outright or would they back Parry should he trigger the nuclear option of the big six resigning from the Premier League to rejoin the EFL? Time will tell but it’s just dismaying that it has even come to this — one of the world’s greatest sporting competitions threatened by forces representing the antithesis of sport, fair play and competitive spirit all in the name of money. But then, perhaps, that was inevitable the moment the Premier League itself broke away 28 years ago.

