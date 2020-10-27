Opinion

Saints defeat and selection problems throw up early-season issues for Ancelotti

Injuries, suspensions and, perhaps, an emerging dilemma over how best to accommodate James Rodriguez are some of the things that will be on the manager's mind as he prepares for Newcastle

As Everton exploded out the gates to set the early pace in 2020-21, Evertonians were suddenly faced with the possibility that they might need to revise their expectations of the campaign. On the whole, there was well-founded optimism that finishing back among the top eight was a manageable target and, perhaps, a few thoughts were entertained that the top six and beyond might be achievable if things went really well.

As the season develops, it’s becoming clear that his could be as wide open a Premier League as any in recent memory and that something truly special is on the cards for the team (or teams) that can put together a run of form to rival that of Leicester City five years ago. If that is to be Everton, though, quite a few things need to go their way but over the last couple of games, the League leaders have already encountered obstacles in their path.

Jordan Pickford may have escaped what would, in the context of the derby, been a disastrous red card after just five minutes but Richarlison was not so fortunate, the Brazilian being deservedly sent off late in the game against Liverpool and picking up a damaging three-match ban in the process.

In the same game, Seamus Coleman aggravated the hamstring problem that had forced him off against Brighton just before what was (from Everton’s perspective) a disruptive international break and he missed Sunday’s defeat at Southampton.

Meanwhile, of course, Lucas Digne became the second of Carlo Ancelotti’s first-choice starters to get his marching orders when he was dismissed by Kevin Friend for catching Kyle Walker-Peters at St Mary’s, although his suspension has, thankfully, been reduced to one match.

Fitness Concerns at Full-Back

Niels Nkounkou will be an able deputy when the Toffees travel to Newcastle this weekend and it might well be just the kind of game in which the young Frenchman can thrive. Having emerged as a scintillating attacking presence in the Carabao Cup ties against Salford City and Fleetwood Town, he brushed off any doubts over his defensive capabilities against West Ham in the fifth round with another fine all-round display. The Barcodes pose potentially similar opposition.

If Jonjoe Kenny doesn’t recover in time for Sunday, though, the right-back spot will be a greater source of concern for manager and supporters alike. Ben Godfrey acquitted himself well enough as a makeshift fullback when he replaced Coleman in the derby but he struggled when targeted by Southampton and largely had an afternoon for forget.

Ancelotti won’t relish having to pit his new signing against what is arguably Newcastle’s greatest threat in the form of the tricky Allan Saint-Maximin. The French winger has looked dangerous at the start of his second season in England and will need to be contained by an Everton defence that will hopefully be going through extra defensive drills at Finch Farm this week aimed at shoring up a back line that hasn’t kept a clean sheet since that win over Salford on 16th September.

As competent a deputy as Kenny is, he can’t yet adequately replace Coleman who began the season in terrific, age-defying form. Still able to fulfil the duties of the modern full-back with aplomb, bombing up the right flank to help support attacks while defending tenaciously at the other end, there is no like-for-like swap in the squad. But if even Kenny is ruled out, is the manager better off moving Godfrey inside as one of three at centre-back and finding someone to operate as right wing-back?

Accommodating James

Of course, compounding Godfrey’s inexperience playing out of position was the lack of cover offered by James Rodriguez. The Colombian isn’t averse to tracking back and helping out the defence but he’s not consistent in that respect and there’s an argument to be made that his injury record means that he wasn’t ever going to be able to sustain that kind of intensity over a full season anyway. Already a doubt for Newcastle with a hamstring strain of his own, James is showing how much and how carefully his fitness might need to be managed.

It begs the question whether Ancelotti is better off taking most of the former Real Madrid star of his defensive responsibilities off his plate and giving him more of a free role behind the forward line. His propensity to roam means that he is playing that way anyway but by formalising it as part of the game plan, Ancelotti can ensure that someone is taking up the slack on each side in front of the fullbacks.

For that to work, however, it makes more sense to these eyes to have three players with similar mobility across the centre of the park with Allan instructed to sit in front of the back four and Abdoulaye Doucouré and Fabian Delph able to shift towards the flanks when the opposition have the ball.

That would leave no room for the more one-paced Gylfi Sigurdsson or André Gomes but it seems as though having the luxury of someone like Rodriguez in the side is going to mean selecting a certain profile of midfielder elsewhere in the side. It might not be an issue this weekend if James doesn’t recover from that hamstring niggle but, just as Ralph Hasenhuttl did, opposing managers will quickly figure out how to nullify the Colombia favourite and exploit the spaces behind him if he remains in that right-sided role.

Replacing the Irreplaceable

Then there’s the conundrum over how to compensate for the absence of Richarlison, another member of the team without equal in his role. Given his work-rate, his ability and willingness to track back, and the threat he poses in the final third, the 23-year-old was the most missed player against Saints and Ancelotti will be without him for the trip to the northeast as well as the clash with Manchester United the following Saturday.

No surprise, then, that the question of how to replace him is uppermost in Evertonian minds this week but the answer may revealed itself, ever so briefly before Digne’s sending-off killed any hopes of late surge at Southampton, in the performance of Anthony Gordon. The teenager stepped off the bench at St Mary’s with half an hour to go and provided one of the few positives to come from the game.

In addition to youthful exuberance and a certain fearlessness that goes with it, Gordon possesses unpredictability and pace, two attributes that are proving to be invaluable in this season’s Premier League. Indeed, it was Everton’s ponderous posture on the south coast this past weekend that stood at odds not only with Southampton’s quick thinking and movement but also with the Toffees’ own early season displays.

If they appeared to offer almost no threat in transition against Saints, with Alex Iwobi profligate in possession and too often hemmed in by the touchline, Gordon would restore that attacking danger on the counter-attack against a Newcastle side that will, if their recent defeat to United was any indication, leave a lot more room at the back for Everton to exploit. The Academy product’s mobility means that he could also give Dominic Calvert-Lewin a lot more support up front.

Big Test

Newcastle’s erratic start means that the Everton of the first four games of the Premier League season should have little to fear from the Barcodes but with the selection and fitness concerns outlined above combined with the psychological blow Everton took in the manner of that defeat to Southampton, this weekend’s game will be a bigger test than might have been envisioned a couple of weeks ago.

Ancelotti has as much work to do in re-focusing the players’ minds on how they achieved their early-season success as he will in tightening up the defence but if he can settle the side, find a functioning solution to the absentees, and get back to winning ways, the confidence should quickly flood back ahead of a different kind of test against Man United.

