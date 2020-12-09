Opinion

A Fair Assessment of Marcel Brands

A look at the performance and role of the Director of Football as he enters the last six months of his three-year contact

As has been widely touted in the press, Marcel Brands is entering the last six months of his three-year contact which he signed to replace the previous Director of Football, Steve Walsh.

The hope from the start was that Brands, an internationally recognised DoF with a track record of success in his native Holland, would be a significant upgrade on the misguided and misaligned time under Walsh. After all Mr Walsh supposedly had the final say on transfers and if that theory holds true green-lit some of the worst transfers in the history of Everton Football Club. I could write a few paragraphs on Steve Walsh here, but one line should suffice. Steve was responsible for Sandro, Klaassen, Bolasie and Ashley Williams for a combined outlay of £72m. Enough said…

On a winning start already, given how glad Evertonians were to see the back of Messers Walsh and Allardyce, we were told that Brands would have input on the next managerial appointment. Only the most gullible of Blues would believe that this is true. Marco Silva was Moshiri’s man and his from the start (in much the same way that Cenk Tosun was) and Brands had no influence over the managerial appointment at the time (more on this topic later).

So Silva arrives and Marcel is tasked with a significant overhaul from what was inherited. And to be fair what was inherited was a club with lots of the same players (an example would be wide players: Bolasie, Walcott, Vlasic, Lookman, none of whom had contributed much but no back up right or left back at Premier League quality) and not a lot of proven depth. Williams and Phil Jagielka were still our centre backs at this point with Mason Holgate used as backup.

So the first summer that Marcel was at the helm saw a dramatic change in personnel. With seven new players coming through the doors, including Richarlison, Digne, Gomes, Mina and Bernard with Zouma on loan it looked on paper like Everton were moving in the right direction. Silva liked to play a 4-2-3-1 formation and with Richarlison and Bernard flanking Sigurdsson in the No.10 role behind a range of strikers (all of Niasse, Tosun & Calvert-Lewin were used) we looked okay going forward. We still had Gana who was such an underrated player and putting Gomes next to him looked like a class move. It would be fair to say that most Blues I spoke to thought that we needed another striker and a right back but that the rest was pretty much there. That year we finished 8th (ironically our highest finish since Koeman’s first season, when he had inherited Lukaku and Barkley).

Summer 1 then: spent approx £120m and went from finishing 8th under Allardyce to finishing 8th under Silva, although the brand of football was much better the results didn’t reflect that. Moving on to the next year and summer 2. In comes Jean-Philippe Gbamin to replace Gana who was madly sold to PSG, despite being the anchor upon which our team was built. Fabian Delph too, alongside a World Cup winning right-back in Sidibe, potential superstar Moise Kean and Arsenal cast-off Alex Iwobi.

Being frank, none of the signings in summer 2 have worked out yet. Delph was a poor buy with a shocking injury record; Gbamin is a mystery as he has barely kicked a ball for us since he moved; Iwobi has been mostly cold with a few sparks for example against Fulham when he was excellent; and Moise Kean has been misused by both Silva and Carlo. Sidibe was another totally mixed bag. Moments of brilliance. Moments of madness. It’s fair to say that summer 2 was not a success as none of the players have had much impact on the team in the way Digne, Richarlison and Gomes have.

It can’t just be coincidence that a poor summer transfer window resulted in Silva finding himself in the relegation zone and being relieved of his duties before Christmas 2019. Now again, Brands was supposedly involved in the choice of manager. If you look at Brands’s career history he tends to work with progressive managers who build from the bottom and look to buy younger players to compliment the academy prospects that Brands has so much desire to bring through. Carlo Ancelotti does not fit that mould. It screams of Moshiri’s meddling again. And here lies a key point…

What is Brands’s job? And what is his remit? If he is the director of football operations, formerly director of football, what does that mean? Does he select the players he wants to bring to the club? Does he select the manager? Does he instill a playing style into the club from junior level up to the first team? Because if the answer to any of those questions is yes; then his job has been compromised. He hasn’t picked either manager and he has been told who to buy by both the managers he has worked with.

With Carlo steadying the ship we finished a poor 11th, although it could have been much worse as we were drowning under Silva. So to summer 300: in come James, Allan, Doucoure, Olssen and Godfrey. I would say Doucoure and Godfrey were Brands-type signings, although Doucoure at 27 doesn’t fit the age profile. Godfrey could be a superb player and future partner for Holgate at the centre of our defence (I have little faith in Mina and Keane is now 28). James and Allan are pure Ancelotti demands. In the same window we kept hold of Glyfi Sigurdsson, Yannick Bolasie and Cenk Tosun and let Moise Kean and Theo Walcott leave on loan.

I don’t understand either of those players being allowed to leave. If DCL picks up an injury or suspension we are relying on glacially-paced and one dimensional Tosun up front, and when we need to change it in games in the last 25 minutes, rather than bringing on the blistering pace and trickery of Bolaise or Walcott we have the options of Sigurdsson of Tom Davies!

This, coupled with the fact that in five transfer windows we haven’t been able to identify a successor (or backup) to increasingly injury prone Seamus Coleman, nor one for Lucas Digne, boggles my mind. Case in point: we currently have four goalkeepers and central midfield options of Sigurdsson, Gomes, Davies, Gbamin, Doucoure, Allan, Baningime for three positions (also including the fact that Alex Iwobi has stated his preference to play in a midfield three) further exacerbates the point that we are, same as when Walsh was in charge oversubscribed in some departments and woefully inadequate in others.

My other big criticism of Brands is the academy and the pathway through to the first team. We have spent a lot of money on academy and U23 players over the last five years (Lewis Gibson, Markangelo, Josh Bowler come in at circa £15m) and yet none seem to have a pathway into the first team. It feels the same with Ellis Simms and latterly Anthony Gordon. Is this because of how the academies and U23 are run or because insufficient thought has gone into how to make them PL players?

Furthermore, what has Brands actually changed? The club is still run by ex-players with coaching badges and friends of Bill’s. We are still a family club but one starved of success. The culture hasn’t changed and despite circa £250m spent on players I don’t believe we are any better off than we were prior to either Marcel or Steve Walsh. A likeable guy sure, a good negotiator I believe he is, but has he re-shaped our operation on the path to success?

Of all the players purchased under Brands time can you name more than five you are happy with? Given than over 20 players have come thru the door to say that Richarlison, Digne, Allan, James and Godfrey look to be solid buys with the jury firmly out on Gbamin, Kean, Iwobi, Mina, Bernard, Doucoure, Delph and the loan of Sidibe isn’t what we had hoped for when he came into our club.

I do wonder if Marcel is trying to face a West Indian pace bowler with one arm tied behind his back and a slightly cracked bat, as it doesn’t seem to me that he is in charge. If he has a philosophy of players between 20-24 with potential and backed up by statistical analysis, whilst bringing through academy players, buying 4-7 first team players every summer who are ‘PL Ready’ isn’t going to allow him to achieve that.

I guess what I thought when Brands came in was that we would have an Ajax type model where Eirk Ten Hag works wonders on a fraction of the budget we have and has a team that plays with an identify and verve. But then I guess that idea is built into the DNA of the club, whereas our club is frankly a mess with multiple chefs trying to concoct a winning recipe and instead serving up mediocre fare sitting after sitting.

So for me, Brands has been a failure, but I don’t believe the whole blame can be laid at his door. If we want a DoF to run the team as per many continental models then you do what Man City and Sevilla did. You get the right man (Txixi Bergenstein and Monchi respectively) and you leave them alone to do what they know best while you go away and make the money to support the DoF and (their) chosen manager.

