Opinion

One rule for some and another for the rest. End the hypocrisy and penalise England’s Shameless Six

Docked points, hefty fines and governance changes should be on the cards at home but Uefa hold the greatest power

Following their acquisition by Sheikh Mansour, Abu Dhabi United Group and their practically limitless funds, Manchester City have gone from largely parochial top-flight also-rans who had been playing in English football’s third tier as recently as 1999 to being one of the biggest clubs in the world. 12 trophies later and on course to add at least one more before the end this season, they are perennial Premier League title favourites and are on course for their first Uefa Champions League final.

Though already a force by the mid-1990s following a spell out of the top flight, Chelsea would not be the club they are today without the riches of Roman Abramovich. Since the Russian oligarch assumed control at Stamford Bridge, the club have won five Premier League titles, as many FA Cups and three League Cups.

Thanks to the backing of Fenway Sports Group, the decisions the have made and the people they have put in place, Liverpool have not only won the Champions League in recent years but finally won the Premier League title after three decades of trying and were tipped by many to have established a platform from which they, alongside Manchester City, could dominate domestic football for years.

ENIC’s investment has steadily built Tottenham into one of the biggest clubs in England, at least in terms of financial resources and access to the kind of capital that could deliver an £800m stadium and spend £55m-plus on Tanguy Ndombele. They came within 90 minutes of winning the Champions League two years ago and clearly feel now they have a God-given right to be in the competition on an annual basis but they will have to wait a year at least following the failed appointment of Jose Mourinho.

All of these points illustrate how clubs’ fortunes and, specifically in the context of the current debate around how to respond to the treachery of the Super League, the experience of their supporters are dictated by the decisions of their owners. Fans and the players enjoy the successes that the pieces put in place by the increasingly wealthy interests that control their clubs delivered, so they shouldn’t really complain when things flip the other way.

It sounds obvious but, as the initial fury at the announcement of the Super League a week ago abates, so has the intensity of calls to mete out the maximum of punishments to the clubs involved from Uefa, the Premier League and the FA.

“Don’t punish the fans or the players!” has become the refrain from a disappointing number of quarters in the media but no-one had the same sycophantic deference to Middlesbrough when they were docked 3 points for being unable to fulfil a fixture because of injury and illness – 3 points that ultimately sent them down. There was no outcry for the supporters of or players from the likes of Portsmouth or Wigan when they were docked points that threatened their survival or for Bury when their club went out of business completely last year because of the actions of their owners.

It’s this attitude that has helped perpetuate the Sky Sports-fuelled notion of a “big six” in the first place; this short-hand for the supposed elite that has given these clubs an out-sized sense of self and boosted their commercial appeal and it needs to end. The disrespect that owners of the Shameless Six have shown to the rest of English football should be the starting point for the dismantling of this aura that has built up around these clubs.

It should, to repeat the calls of an earlier column on these pages, also result in punitive sanctions. There will be inevitable disagreement over how harsh the punishment should be but something has to come out of this.

Simply relegating them to the Championship next season would be hugely satisfying and it would initiate a welcome redistribution of wealth in the game. Six clubs, be it those that finish in the top six of the second tier this season or the three who gain promotion together with the three that would ordinarily drop out of the Premier League next month, would immediately benefit and the elevation of half a dozen top-flight clubs to the Champions League and Europa Leagues would give those teams instant access the millions on offer in those competitions. It would also impact the rebel six’s Uefa coefficients.

It’s incredibly unlikely that the Premier League would take such an extreme step, however, because of the impact on its own brand and its negotiating strength for the next 3-year broadcasting deal.

A points deduction, the standard penalty in English league football, is the next option. A 10-point penalty levied this season probably wouldn’t be enough, though. It would almost certainly eliminate Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham from European contention but it would leave Man City on course for the title and preserve Man Utd’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League. Combine it with a hefty fine and the recent moves to lessen these club’s influence on various Premier League steering committees and you will at least have delivered a response, even if it’s not much of a deterrent.

Realistically, the punishment of these clubs from within England should come in the form of reforms to ownership and governance in the game. Enacting the “50+1’ rule, while appealing, would involve a significant amount of financial reverse engineering in the short to medium term, but a ‘golden share’ for an elected fans forum, the creation of a special class of voting share and/or individual supporter representation in the boardroom would all go a long way towards mitigating future unilateral decisions such as the one that rocked the game last week.

In the absence of large-scale measures by the Premier League — let’s face it, they’re unlikely to exact much by way of punishment, no matter how much they’re pushed — the real power rests with Uefa who could hit both these clubs’ bottom line, their coefficients and their pulling power while also giving other clubs a leg up by banning the Dirty Dozen from their competitions for two years. That was the penalty proposed for Manchester City and their alleged FFP violations and under those conditions, the Champions League regulars would lose a minimum of £50m but, practical terms, they would be denied much more because they usually all make it past the group stage.

The likes of West Ham Utd, Everton, Leeds Utd and Aston Villa would then be in with a shout of playing in the Continent’s top competition, a small step towards bridging the chasm of financial resources that currently exists between them and most of the rebel six, even if it would make further mockery of the name “Champions League.”

At the absolute bare minimum, though, the clause in the reforms to the Champions League format due to go into effect in 2024 that guarantees two places to the Champions League for clubs with high coefficients who failed to qualify through league position has to be scrapped. To reiterate the point made many times, those “VIP passes” are as much at odds with sporting merit as the Super League concept.

Ultimately, European football and English football in particular has an opportunity to level the playing field somewhat, dismantle the notion that the game is run almost at the behest of a small cartel of clubs, and weaken their power.

While the historic attraction and nostalgia of some of these big clubs will always hold a strong appeal, it doesn’t take long in this fickle world of short attention spans for clubs to fall out of favour and for others to become new flavours of the month in terms of media attention and, by extension, sponsorship revenues, etc. Manchester City’s ascendency and acceptance among this group has been blazingly fast and Leicester City’s rise is also boosting their appeal, particularly internationally where new fanbases are built on narratives and success.

The game doesn’t revolve around a select few clubs. It’s time the powers-that-be underscored that in no uncertain terms with action.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads

© ToffeeWeb