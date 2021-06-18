Opinion

Moshiri’s Everton Less a Museum Than a Hall of Mirrors

Things may be under control behind the scenes with Marcel Brands assessing a list of managerial candidates but the impression from the outside is of a club wracked by indecision and internal conflict. Either way, in the vacuum of communication, frustration is mounting, with the Rafael Benitez speculation adding fuel to the fire of discontent

Amid swirling speculation, erratic reports and planted narratives within a vacuum of communication from the people in charge, perception has become reality and, in the wake of Carlo Ancelotti’s sudden departure, Everton resembles something of a circus at the moment. Things may be under control behind the scenes, with Marcel Brands diligently fulfilling his brief as Director of Football and calmly assessing a list of managerial candidates to fill the Italian’s shoes, but the impression from the outside is of a club wracked by indecision and internal conflict.

Without any concrete information, none of us mere mortal supporters knows what the real story is and it would appear that the media aren’t much the wiser. Is Brands ( the man whose job description suggests he should) leading the search or are the likes of Farhad Moshiri, the club’s majority shareholder, and Chairman Bill Kenwright having too much influence?

Moshiri, Brands or Denise Barrett-Baxendale could change that perception pretty swiftly if they wanted to, of course. It wouldn’t take much more than a video statement from the Director of Football to spell out very quickly how the decision over the next Everton manager is being conducted and who is driving it. Instead, we get drip-fed updates to Jim White and, it would appear, the likes of Nuno Espirito Santo’s camp feeding some of the more reliable journalists their own lines to muddy the waters.

There’s no getting away from the fact that Ancelotti’s timing was horrendous and the list of elite managers that the club could currently attract is vanishingly small. Tottenham’s own battle to find a permanent replacement for Jose Mourinho demonstrates how even a club with greater pulling power than Everton can struggle despite being in the world’s most popular league. The best coaches are all currently employed; those that are available come with their pros and cons.

But with Rafael Benitez, the man who appears to be on the verge of becoming the next Everton head coach, Moshiri is treading on dangerous ground that, for the first time, threatens to significantly undermine his standing with Blues fans. The billionaire has shown enough ambition and ploughed enough money into the club to have amassed a sizeable amount of trust capital with supporters, so much so that Evertonians held their noses at the deeply distasteful appointment of Sam Allardyce as boss in November 2017 and tolerated him for months in the belief that the Dudleyite would be summarily canned at the end of that season. And he was.

Moshiri can only get away with that kind of tone-deafness once, however, and the appearance of some very forthright banners at Goodison Park in the last 24 hours suggests that the arrival of Benitez, the former Liverpool manager, would be divisive on a scale that the British-Iranian businessman hasn’t yet experienced.

Put aside his Anfield history and you have a man with some impressive achievements — two Liga titles in 2002 and 2004, the Europa League and, of course, the Champions League with that lot across the Park, some of them achieved very much like Ancelotti, at massive clubs with the playing personnel to match.

But Benitez hasn’t won a major trophy for seven years. His last two jobs were at middling Newcastle and Chinese club Dalian Professional, where he had a win percentage of less than 32%. He smacks of a competent but unspectacular hire, one who would guarantee a modicum of safety but lacks the personality and talent to take Everton to the level of Top 4 challengers.

It’s impossible, however, for a lot of Evertonians to set aside Benitez’s Liverpool past, the success he enjoyed there, and his infamous “small club” jibe at the Blue half of Merseyside. The fact that he has retained a residence on the Wirral and been involved with important charitable work in the city won’t sufficiently alleviate the agony that Blues fans will have to undergo at every derby match while he is in the Everton dugout, as reds fans bait them with cheers and chants of “Agent Rafa”.

Ancelotti’s betrayal has left a painful mark on the collective Evertonian soul. For a moment, Blues fans dared to dream with a member of European football royalty at the helm, a man with a trophy cabinet bursting with the game’s top honours, who was also able to attract a different calibre of player to the club.

The Toffees have been dumped back into the basket of mediocrity in the eyes of the rest of the football world in fairly short order and, after months of turgid football and some truly awful home results under the Italian, the whole episode has left Everton as a club desperately seeking an identity.

Combine that with the frustrations of the pandemic and there is a palpable yearning for something to rekindle the spirit of the Blues — a young manager capable of building a cohesive side with a plan, a system, an ethos and, again, an identity. Benitez ticks none of those boxes and he comes with the additional baggage of those Liverpool ties.

Five years and £500m into his reign as, first, major shareholder and, now, full-fledged owner, Moshiri is still no closer to that identity – or ridding Goodison of the image of being the museum to the Blues' past that he, himself, was adamant it wouldn't become under his stewardship. He has put a Continental structure in place with a Director of Football designed to manage all aspects of the football side of the operation but, if the perception is anything like reality, like a Hall of Mirrors, all he seems to see is himself while the club can't find it's way out to some sort of plan forward. All the while, Evertonians desperate for any kind of demonstrable progress soldier on with nothing but the hope they’ve had since 1995. They deserve a lot better.

Moshiri may feel his legacy would be practically bulletproof if he were to deliver the Bramley-Moore Dock project but there is an awful lot of water to pass under the bridge before the new stadium hosts its first match and an awful lot of damage can be done to his relationship with the fanbase in the interim. With so much money thrown at players and managers with no tangible progress to show for it thus far, he has now spent a good deal of that currency with the fans. Announcing a middling ex-red as the successor to Ancelotti in the face of visible opposition from supporters might bleed that particular reservoir dry if Benitez turned out to be another failure.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads

© ToffeeWeb