Recruitment, Recruitment, Recruitment – The Answer to Our Problems

Five meddling years into his tenure as majority shareholder and financial backer, Farhad Moshiri should take note of words once said by Theodore Roosevelt.

“The best executive is the one who has sense enough to pick good men to do what he wants done, and self-restraint enough to keep from meddling with them while they do it.” — Theodore Roosevelt

In July of 2020, I wrote an article called Farhad Moshiri, the solution or part of the problem?

I have to confess I felt it might have been poorly timed given we were looking forward to the first full season under Carlo Ancelotti, with planning permission and the start of work on the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock projected before the end of 2020. The long anticipated up-tick in our fortunes looked like it might just be appearing over the horizon.

Nearly 12 months on, the reality though is that Everton Football Club, and its owner Farhad Moshiri, have yet again failed to take advantage of such a position. With Ancelotti running at the first opportunity and a totally uninspiring management selection process to date, all the evidence points to the club’s performance and decision-making not improving.

Any study of successful businesses will throw up multiple factors, such as financial resources, product development, competitor performance, strategy, timing etc. However, rarely do these factors just happen; few succeed through luck alone, there is usually the same common element. The fact is that success in any walk of life is down (assuming the resources are available to exploit the opportunity) to the quality of the people charged with creating the success.

Success can look different to different people but, in football, particularly to a club that has been in the top division for 68 consecutive seasons, surely success can only be defined by the club’s competitiveness in winning silverware.

It was Moshiri himself who said as much when attending his first AGM in January 2017 – 4½ years ago: “It’s not enough to say you are a special club and a great club, we don’t want to be a museum.”

So why are we no closer, and indeed further away from that objective, than we were then?

I’m going to offer two factors: An egotistical, misguided (but possibly well intended) owner in Moshiri; and an exceptionally weak board of directors.

I have puzzled for years why Moshiri has not wished to improve the strength of his board and executive team. I have wondered why, in the face of common wisdom and usual business practice, even the most friendly of takeovers has not resulted in a change of management, particularly when that business has under-performed so spectacularly.

Let’s not forget that successive board members at Everton have presided over nearly 30 years of strategic under-performance. Despite being one of the key participants in the formation of the Premier League, they failed to anticipate and recognise the boom years that lay ahead, opting for a safety-first approach which had the principal objective of just securing Premier League participation. No commitment to competing for silverware, or even participation in the money pot of the Champions League. How many times in the pre-Moshiri era were we a striker away from breaking into the Champions League… yet never did so?

Commercially, there was no revenue growth strategy other than reliance upon periodic increases in broadcasting income, negotiated and awarded by the Premier League. We adopted the most safety-first approach imaginable. As a result, we tied ourselves to long-term arrangements, be it sponsorship or our outsourcing models that were non-competitive relative to our peers and, in a booming market, got increasingly less competitive year after year. Since Moshiri’s arrival, that strategy hasn’t changed. Revenue growth from commercial activities has almost exclusively arisen from the USM relationship.

Yet Moshiri has seen no reason to change, and continues to see no reason to change the key architects and exponents of this failed strategy?

Recruitment, recruitment, recruitment

Changes in Directors Appointment Date Termination Date Robert Earl 17-Mar-16 Sasha Ryazantsev 17-Mar-16 Robert Elstone 17-Mar-16 Denise Barrett-Baxendale 13-Jul-16 Keith Harris 14-Oct-16 Robert Elstone 01-Jun-18 Marcel Brands 10-Jan-19 Jon Woods 26-Jul-19 Keith Harris 26-Jul-19

Perhaps we should just recognise this is a board that Moshiri has been and is content with. It is a board that will not present him, the owner, with much in the way of challenge. It is a board that will allow him to dictate, regardless of his skills and knowledge, whilst not holding anyone to account for their corporate performance.

Why have there been no new board appointments for more than 2 years? Why have there been no challenges to the Chair and senior executive positions? Why has there been no appointment of experienced non-executive directors to provide oversight and challenge to a business and its executives that is failing to compete?

Even with the appointment of Marcel Brands as Director of Football, most of the major responsibilities, namely monitoring, selection and recruitment of players, training staff and managers, have at key times reverted back to the owner or the Chairman. The recruitment and appointment of managers since Martinez’s departure on 12 May 2016 has been driven entirely by Moshiri.

Despite assurances after Ancelotti’s departure of Brands controlling recruitment, that trend is set to continue with the appointment of Rafa Benitez. How can a board, how can a Director of Football, put faith in or allow the owner with a track record of managerial appointments and departures that reads like this?

Changes in Manager Appointed Departed No of days No of games Win % Martinez 12-May-16 143 43.4 Koeman 14-Jun-16 30-Nov-17 523 58 41.4 Unsworth* 24-Oct-17 30-Nov-17 37 8 25.0 Allardyce 30-Nov-17 16-May-18 167 26 38.5 Silva 31-May-18 05-Dec-19 553 60 40.0 Ferguson* 05-Dec-19 21-Dec-19 16 4 25.0 Ancelotti 21-Dec-19 01-Jun-21 528 67 46.3 Total 223 41.3

Focus on a few key objectives: I only have three things to do. I have to choose the right people, allocate the right number of dollars, and transmit ideas from one division to another with the speed of light. So I’m really in the business of being the gatekeeper and the transmitter of ideas.” — Jack Welch

To be fair, Moshiri has backed the club like few others, currently being the third largest benefactor in English football, just ahead of Tony Bloom at Brighton & Hove Albion. However, it has to be noted that the most recent investments have been to cover the mistakes of earlier decisions, the lack of European revenues arising from poor performance (below) plus the impact of Covid-19 on the club’s finances.

Competetive Progress League Position FA Cup Round League Cup Europe 2015-16 11 Semi-Final Semi-Final DNQ 2016-17 7 3 3 DNQ 2017-18 8 3 4 Europa League 2018-19 8 4 3 DNQ 2019-20 12 3 5 DNQ 2020-21 10 6 5 DNQ

Our player recruitment largely has been poor. Since the arrival of Moshiri in 2016, the following players have been recruited:

Player Recruitment Cost £m Sale £m Appearances Goals Mins 2016-17 Bolasie 26.0 0.0 32 2 2,084 Schneiderlin 20.7 2.0 88 1 6,064 Williams 12.6 0.0 73 3 6,161 Lookman 7.9 12.6 48 4 1,708 Gueye 7.7 27.0 108 4 9,004 Calvert-Lewin 1.6 173 53 11,086 Skekelenburg 0.9 0.0 26 0 2,314 2017-18 Sigurdsson 44.6 156 31 11,812 Keane 25.6 148 8 12,820 Pickford 25.6 162 0 14,553 Klaassen 24.3 12.0 16 1 820 Walcott 20.3 0.0 85 11 4,872 Tosun 20.3 58 11 2,709 Vlasic 9.7 14.0 19 2 1,016 Onyekuru 7.2 12.0 0 0 0 Ramirez 5.4 0.0 16 1 735 Martina 0.0 0.0 28 0 2,413 Rooney 0.0 0.0 40 11 3,021 2018-19 Richarlison 35.0 119 42 9,661 Mina 27.3 77 6 6,001 Digne 18.2 112 5 9,733 Zouma (L) 7.1 0.0 36 2 2,924 Gomes (L) 2.3 0.0 Bernard 0.0 84 8 4,513 2019-20 Iwobi 27.4 65 4 3,824 Kean 24.7 37 4 1,141 Gomes 22.5 81 1 5,592 Gbamin 22.5 3 0 146 Delph 8.6 30 0 1,884 Sidibé (L) 2.3 0.0 28 0 2,090 Branthwaite 1.0 5 0 322 2020-21 Godfrey 24.8 36 0 3,179 Allan 22.5 26 0 2,211 Doucouré 22.5 34 3 2,831 Nkounkou 0.2 6 0 376 Rodriguez 0.0 26 6 2,046 Olsen (L) 0.0 0 11 0 1,150 King 0.0 0 11 0 137

“If we weren’t still hiring great people and pushing ahead at full speed, it would be easy to fall behind and become a mediocre company.” — Bill Gates

Ultimately, the last 5 years can be boiled down to failure to recruit correctly at board, executive, footballing executive and player levels. This is compounded by a failure of governance in allowing the involvement of those not qualified, and in the case of external advisors, those with not necessarily the same alignment of interests as the club.

The result is unsurprising. How can we expect to improve if we don’t recruit the best people and then allow those people to perform in line with their experiences and positions within the club? How can we possibly expect a superior outcome, a sustainable outcome driven by those not suitably qualified to create and execute the appropriate strategies and make the correct recruitment choices?

It is clear that, in the absence of luck (not advisable to rely upon), without the right people recruiting the right people, we are always going to produce inferior results to that of our better-staffed competitors, regardless of how much money is thrown at it.

Moshiri has to recognise the boundaries of his involvement in the recruitment and selection of players and managers. He could help himself enormously by allowing the Director of Football to perform his role, whilst he concentrates on recruiting better business leaders and executives.

Recruitment of the right people by the right processes is key to the success of Everton, on and off the pitch. It is the only way we can turn around our fortunes.

“If you hire only those people you understand, the company will never get people better than you are. Always remember that you often find outstanding people among those you don’t particularly like.” — Soichiro Honda

