Full Circle

The departure of Marcel Brands takes Everton away from the Director of Football model and back to the all-encompassing, hands-on manager with oversight of scouting and full control over player recruitment strategy. Given the control Rafael Benitez likes to have in that regard, it's likely to be a permanent reversion for as long as the Spaniard remains in charge.

It didn’t come as a huge surprise when reports surfaced yesterday that Marcel Brands would be parting company with Everton with immediate effect. Whether it was his brief confrontation with a supporter after the final whistle of last Wednesday’s painful Merseyside derby or the threat from supporters demanding change in the running of the club to stage a 27th-minute walk-out of this evening’s match against Arsenal, matters clearly came to a head at boardroom level this past week and the Director of Football is the one member of the Board sacrificed so far in the name of action.

Ever since Carlo Ancelotti came on board as the Blues’ manager two years ago and set about making targeted additions of his own choosing to improve the squad he had inherited, it has felt as though Brands’s influence in a role that demands large measures of it has been eroding. That has only intensified in recent months with the appointment of Rafael Benitez as Ancelotti’s successor, a manager renowned for ruffling feathers and asserting his own will over player recruitment.

If it felt as though a battle of wills would ensue where only one man could survive, it appears to have played out that way with the Spaniard left standing as the Dutchman departs. It helped the former’s cause that Brands has been chafing against certain personnel decisions ever since Farhad Moshiri began his futile pursuit of Wilfried Zaha and ended up sanctioning the purchase of the cheaper but vastly inferior Alex Iwobi.

Ancelotti pushing for the expensive acquisition of James Rodriguez and Allan, both 29 — the former reportedly a free transfer but who ended up making precious few appearances on wages of over £10m a year, the latter costing £20m — clearly contravened Brands’s stated strategy to reduce the average age of the squad and ensure that incoming signings would at least have a sell-on value.

Perhaps Brands felt it was tolerable as a short-term fix and that, had the Italian stayed, the club could have returned to a more future-proofed footing. Indeed, he signed a new three-year contract earlier this year, with Bill Kenwright effusing in his usual fashion that there wasn’t, “really any doubt…that Marcel and I would sit down and agree a new contract. With Farhad’s blessing it took us around about one play of Z-Cars to reach an agreement.” But Ancelotti’s sudden departure threw everything up in the air again.

Much of it has been covered in various articles on these pages and in discussion on social media and Everton-related podcasts but Phil Kirkbride does a good job of tying it all together in this piece for the Liverpool Echo. Once it became clear that Moshiri was going to press on with another unpopular appointment, against Brands’s advice and wishes, the writing was on the wall. And when Benitez assumed either the lion’s share or all control of transfer decisions this past summer, Brands had effectively been sidelined; a Director of Football in name only.

As The Blue Room contributor Michael de Asha succinctly opined on Twitter, his departure removes “one of the few voices in the building that, no matter how flawed he was, at least tried to stand in the way” of Moshiri essentially playing Football Manager from Monaco. Benitez, of course, will assert his own will on things going forward but, assuming he lasts the rest of the month, it remains to be seen how sound his transfer policy is once funds become available to spend.

The club’s statement last night indicated that a “strategic review” will be undertaken “which will inform the best model for the club to proceed with in the long-term.” It’s very likely that if Benitez, who does not like to defer on many footballing decisions, is to remain in post in the medium to long term, there won’t be a return to the Director of Football setup any time soon.

If so, it will reflect very badly on Moshiri’s ambitious but failed attempt to modernise the club’s structure along the lines of some of Europe’s elite clubs. The loss of Brands will also bring Everton full circle back to the previous pre-DoF model of the all-encompassing, hands-on manager with oversight of scouting and full control over player recruitment strategy. And there’s a certain irony in that given that when David Moyes came very close returning to Goodison after Marco Silva was sacked, one of the chief arguments raised against that was the fact he is also very much his own man who wouldn’t work well under a Director of Football.

Benitez and Moyes are similar in that regard but, as things stand, with the club in the middle of its worst run of results for 22 years there is little optimism that the Spaniard can close to replicating the stability that the Scot brought to Everton or that he has the eye for a player and can set a side up to win in the same way.

Brands leaves at a time when the squad is threadbare in key areas and very much in need of a clear-eyed strategy for rebuilding together with concrete foundations laid in the youth academy to finally build a production line of talent for the first team. It’s unclear how that holistic vision will be articulated and implemented now but it’s no longer the 59-year-old Dutchman’s problem; it’s Everton’s and Moshiri’s and it feels like a very long road back.

The Redemption of Moyes

With the discussion of David Moyes above, it almost feels remiss not to doff the cap to the wily old Glaswegian who has quietly been silencing the doubters with his impressive work at West Ham.

Oh, how Evertonians mocked ESPN writer Mark Ogden in December 2019 when, after he somewhat mockingly told Evertonians to accept that their former manager was all they could get just days before Moshiri landed Ancelotti, he opined on Twitter that David Moyes would be better for Everton in the short term than Carlo Ancelotti. Oh, how some Blues recoiled at the prospect of the Scot returning to Goodison Park as manager, something that came very close to happening before, it is believed, Farhad Moshiri pivoted at the last minute and managed to tempt the Italian to Merseyside.

The rationale was sound. Who turns down the chance to hire one of the most decorated coaches in the game, one with demonstrated trophy-winning success in England, in favour of… well… anyone, really? And, at the time, Moyes’s record since leaving Everton in 2013 was decidedly unflattering — unceremoniously sacked less than a season into his contract at Manchester United, 11 wins from 38 league games at Real Sociedad, a paltry six from 38 at Sunderland and just eight from 27 in what was initially a caretaker role at West Ham.

Opposition from Everton fans — and, hand raised, this writer was as vociferous as any in not wanting him back — was based on the notion that Moyes was a footballing dinosaur, with out-dated methods, whom the modern game had passed by (much like the accusations currently being levelled at Rafael Benitez); that the ceiling on achievement during his tenure at Goodison was partially of his own making and was epitomised by his inability to ever win on the grounds of the Premier League’s biggest clubs and failure when it counted in the FA Cup Final in 2009 and the semi-finals in 2012.

There was the manner in which the Glaswegian departed Everton, with his exit secured in secret at Sir Alex Ferguson’s home before his contract at Goodison had run down, his disparaging remarks about Toffees fans, and the underhanded way he tried to prise away two of the Blues’ best players with disrespectfully low bids as United boss.

Then, as the likes of Howard Kendall and Wayne Rooney discovered, there was also the simple notion that you should never go back; that certain achievements or circumstances aren’t replicable and are better left in the past. But there is a growing number of Evertonians yearning for the stability and organisation of the Moyes years and wishing that things might have turned out a little differently this time two years ago.

It’s worth remembering, though, that Everton were in a completely different place in terms of their ambitions and supposed development just two short years ago. If there was a feeling that Moyes had taken Everton as far as he could when he left in 2013, then there was little appetite to bring back a figure who might have guaranteed some short-term stability rather than long-term prospects of finally shattering the glass ceiling to the Champions League, something he singularly failed to do in 11 years with the Toffees.

It’s shouldn't be overlooked also that Moyes took charge of a squad at West Ham that was settled and not only had more depth than Everton’s but that he was also able to add to it with targeted but impactful players rather than mere stop-gaps. While it's difficult not to yearn a little for some of Moyes's methods now as a potential relegation battle looms, it’s hard to know how he would have fared back at Goodison with practically no budget, only two senior full-backs and one centre-forward, although it’s safe to assume he would have at least made the side hard to beat in the short-term; the longer-term rebuild might have taken many seasons.

David Moyes belongs in Everton’s history even if the club is still battling to free itself from his legacy of stable stewardship but it’s worth acknowledging that the derision that greeted the suggestion of him coming back as Silva’s successor looks a little misplaced with the benefit of hindsight. So fair play to him as he appears to be proving that he can adapt, that maybe he deserved a lot more time in Manchester than he was afforded and as he aims to achieve repeat qualification for Europe this season with the Hammers. And, no doubt, Mr Ogden has at some stage over the past 24 months put his feet up with a glass of wine and allowed himself a wry smile of vindication.

