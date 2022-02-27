Report

VAR adds insult to cruelty as spirited Blues fall to City

Everton 0 - 1 Manchester City

Teams like Manchester City don’t need extra assistance. They’re rich enough and stuffed with sufficient talent that this fixture has been almost completely one-sided since Everton inflicted what was the heaviest defeat of Pep Guardiola’s managerial career in 2017. Such is the mis-match that it took a Herculean effort by Frank Lampard’s team just to get to 82 minutes at 0-0 before finally being ground down and undone by a cruel Phil Foden goal.

Though the visitors’ superior possession and tally of shots arguably made them worthy winners, in the grand scheme of the imbalance in quality of the respective sides, Everton deserved something from this game and they should have been given the chance to claim it when Rodri clearly handled the ball in his own box. Unbelievably – or not, depending on your level of cynisicm – Video Assistant Referee Chris Kavanagh either failed spectacularly in his most basic duty or he revealed the bias, conscious or otherwise, that increasingly favours England’s very biggest clubs.

Such talk is usually the domain of bleating conspiracy theorists; sour grapes born of an inferior complex when these things are supposed to even out over the course of a 38-game season. But these incidents, an increasing number involving Kanavagh himself, either at Goodison Park or hundreds of miles away at Stockley Park, are no longer evening themselves out and they are beginning to cost teams like Everton valuable points.

It was Kavanagh who adjudged a prone Gylfi Sigurdsson to be offside when he disallowed an Everton winner over Manchester United almost two years ago to the day and then flashed Carlo Ancelotti a red card for arguing the point after the final whistle. It was Kavanagh who refused to award Everton a penalty earlier this season when Hugo Lloris brought Richarlison down in this season’s draw with Tottenham and, a week after a clear handball by Oriel Romeu wasn’t awarded to the Toffees by Andy Madley, it was Kavanagh who decided there wasn’t conclusive evidence to penalise Rodri for a handball that seems to have been blatantly obvious to everyone except the match official from Greater Manchester.

In the context of Everton’s battle against relegation, it would have been a massive point if they had converted the spot-kick and held on for at least a point. As it is, they could kick off Monday’s return fixture against Spurs in the relegation zone if Burnley pick up at least a point from the two home games, against Leicester and Chelsea, that they’ll play in the interim.

But while the injustice will sting for a while, albeit salved somewhat by Lampard’s indignant post-match comments that carried just the right amount of simmering anger without seriously over-stepping the mark, Everton can take a lot of heart from this display and draw from it optimism that while the short-term picture looks bleak in terms of league position, if they play anywhere close to this level in their remaining games at Goodison and enough of them away from home, they should be fine.

At the heart of it were spades of determination and effort from every player in royal blue following an emotional pre-match show of support for Vitalii Mykolenko, City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko and their homeland of Ukraine which is valiantly trying to stave off an invasion by Russian forces on the orders of Vladimir Putin. In truth, fatigue played as much a role in City eventually being able to wear the Blues down as anything else as the likes of Richarlison, Anthony Gordon and Alex Iwobi worked tirelessly with the press and Allan, Abdoulaye Doucouré and Donny van de Been ran themselves into the ground in midfield before the Dutchman had to go off with a knock with 20 minutes left.

The trio, forming what is unquestionably the Toffees’ strongest midfield combination in what is their best formation under Lampard, were a big reason why, in contrast to the recent away defeats at St James’ Park and St Mary’s, Everton weren’t overrun in the middle of the park. Providing they can stay fit, they will be as big a factor as any of the new boss is able to keep the club in the Premier League.

Jonjoeo Kenny was, once again, preferred to Mykolenko, who was moved to tears at the start of the match as his team-mates exited the tunnel wrapped in the flag of his country and a large banner with his likeness and Ukraine’s colours was unfurled from the Upper Gwladys. Kenny hadn’t been able to replicate his excellent display against Leeds when he was selected again at Southampton last weekend but his inclusion this evening was more than vindicated.

The formerly forgotten Scouser was instrumental in keeping Foden and Bernardo Silva quiet down City’s right flank during a first half where Guardiola’s much-vaunted attack were restricted to just one meaningful effort on target. Indeed, the only disappointment about Kenny’s participation was that the Blues’ best chance of the first period fell to him on his weaker foot and he sliced a shot into the Park End after terrific work by the tenacious Allan with half an hour gone.

This was a case of City not being allowed to play their game. Everton let their centre-halves have it as far as the halfway line but then they would hunt their quarry in packs and try to snuff out the opposition’s attacks. Chances were at a premium for Lampard’s men but they had the best of them in the first 45 minutes, with Gordon testing Ederson with a low, fizzed cross from the left in the 13th minute, Richarlison driving a shot straight at his compatriot in the 34th and Gordon clearing the crossbar by inches with a direct free-kick in first-half stoppage time.

Everton began the second half well but, as expected, the visitors soon began to exert their superiority on the contest with increasing pressure as the hosts started to feel the physical effects of their ceaseless efforts.

Foden forced the first serious save from Pickford 11 minutes after the restart when the keeper beat his shot away and he had to be even more alert to deny John Stones a rare goal from open play when he parried the former Everton defender's rising shot behind for a corner.

Pickford then made a terrific double-save to foil first De Bruyne and then Foden before Van de Beek made a stretching tackle to divert the ball away from danger, unfortunately injuring himself in the process requiring the introduction of Dele Alli in his stead.

Two minutes later, De Bruyne headed a chipped Bernardo Silva cross onto the roof of the net before Everton's only real chance of the second period fell to Gordon. Iwobi and the returning Doucouré had peeled away on the counter-attack with the latter finding Gordon's surging run down the opposite flank but the 21-year-old could only find the side-netting with his finish.

The game had moved into the final 10 minutes when City's pressure told in the most frustrating of circumstances from Everton's point of view. Bernardo Silva's low cross took a deflection off Holgate's out-stretched leg which wrong-footed Keane who couldn't react in time as Foden seized on the loose ball and tucked it home. Both players have had their share of critics this season but this was simply bad luck with, perhaps, the result of tired limbs and minds.

Yet Everton's gutsy display could and should have been rewarded with that spot-kick at the other end just two minutes later, one which would almost certainly have been given at the other end if the teams and scoreline were reversed. Dele had picked Richarlison out with a ball between the lines and Ederson saved from his compatriot but as Rodri tried to control the rebound, he moved his arm toward the ball making contact below his bicep which led to the Gwladys Street End and the Blues players to bay in unison for a penalty.

No dice from Kavanagh who didn’t even instruct referee Paul Tierney to view the incident on the pitch-side monitor. You have to wonder why not, but the answer is unlikely to be forthcoming and until the game as a whole rises up and demands that VAR be implemented properly, impartially and by competent officials, controversies like this will continue to blight the domestic game.

