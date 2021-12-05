Seasons2021-22Everton News

Brands to leave Everton 'with immediate effect'

Lyndon Lloyd Sunday, 5 December, 2021 90comments  |  Jump to last

Marcel Brands's 3½-year stint as Everton's Director of Football is over amid reports he has agreed to leave the club by mutual consent.

Starting with Simon Mullock of The Mirror, reports emerged this afternoon that the Dutchman, who also sits on the club's Board of Directors and only signed a new three-year contract earlier this year, has agreed a severance package to leave Everton with immediate effect, a claim since backed up by Paul Joyce of The Times, MailSport's Dominic King and Phil Kirkbride of the Liverpool Echo.

The Blues' hierarchy have come under mounting pressure for the club's declining fortunes in recent weeks and a section of fans are planning on staging a walk-out during tomorrow's clash with Arsenal to send a visible message of their frustrations.

Though many of the problems that led to Everton being unable to spend more than a paltry £1.7m over the summer in the transfer market pre-dated Brands's arrival, he has nonetheless been seen as part of the issue.

However, given the opaque nature of the club's structure and general lack of communication on the division of responsibility, it's not clear how much power Brands had when it came to player recruitment and the hiring of managers.

According to Mullock's report, manager Rafael Benitez will now be handed full responsibility for player recruitment.

In the meantime, Everton's Chief Executive Officer, Denise Barrett-Baxendale is rumoured to have been "seeking alternative employment" for some time now and could be the next board member to move on.  

Reader Comments (90)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Luke Welch
1 Posted 05/12/2021 at 15:42:07
Who's next?
Alex Gray
2 Posted 05/12/2021 at 15:45:25
Hopefully we get the next appointment right. Good news in my books though.
Phill Thompson
4 Posted 05/12/2021 at 15:46:26
First of the Power battles resolved then, sounds like Benitez will get a dreaded vote of confidence. Surely Bill has to go too if we’re having a clean up.
Kunal Desai
5 Posted 05/12/2021 at 15:48:02
Bizaare. Got to question how he got a new 3 year deal. Probably been made a scapegoat out of the lot of them.

Moshiri's probably done an Alan Sugar apprentice special.

This makes no difference whatsoever. Same circle of shite with Kenshite and his sidekick DBB still there.

Will Mabon
6 Posted 05/12/2021 at 15:48:35
Not that I was an advocate of the DOF position for us, but gradually we're reverting to where we were six years or so back. A half billion pounds circle of "Discovery" without the discovery and now, without the money. Just a better player or two to be sold and the job is almost complete. Stadium cancellation for the win.
Barry Hesketh
7 Posted 05/12/2021 at 15:48:38
Luke @1
I think that will be it for any changes at the boardroom level, how important it proves to be is debatable unless Brands had negative influence over some of his recruits, although he probably lost some respect when he castigated the Everton players following the defeat at the Etihad in the final match of last season.

In Moshiri and Benitez we trust?

Bill Gall
8 Posted 05/12/2021 at 15:50:15
Feel sorry for Brands, thrown under the bus, brought in to start a new Model of football and had to work with 4 managers all with different philosophies, and tactics, and never given the proper backing from them, or an understanding of what his position was.
Alan McGuffog
9 Posted 05/12/2021 at 15:50:49
And, in our relegation battle, results today seem to be going our way
Tony Hill
10 Posted 05/12/2021 at 15:51:57
It's bleak and brutal, Will @6, but it's required. Benitez is the ruthless fucker to do it for us. I don't think many on here realise what this fella is made of. It's the material we've been lacking for ages and he will make new, belated foundations for us.
Matt Henderson
11 Posted 05/12/2021 at 15:52:21
Totally agree with Kunal. This move shows how ridiculous this Club is. Extend his contract a few months back and now fire him. he hasn't done his job any worse in the last 6 months (in fact Gray may prove to the best purchase he has made value for money wise) so why get rid now. I suspect this means that he is either being made a scape goat or that Moshri going all in on Benitez to run the show.

Who extended his contract and wasted yet more money on a pay off to him? Sack them as well. This change means nothing to the long term success of the Club and much more change required higher up the chain.

Luke Welch
12 Posted 05/12/2021 at 15:52:22
But does that mean BK will have even more influence?
Dale Self
13 Posted 05/12/2021 at 15:54:33
Of course this is it for now. But they’re not sitting pretty are they? And they need Rafa to come through to prevent more ahem, ugliness from the plebes. Rafa can squeeze them at the mic and they know it. I think this is a bottom and not a local one. We start to turn it around here for real
Kieran Kinsella
14 Posted 05/12/2021 at 15:54:44
Brands is to Everton as John Hume was to the N Ireland peace process. A guy with authority on paper. The real issues are with Paisley and McGuinness AKA Kenshite and Benitez. With him out of the way it puts the focus on those two.
Kenny Smith
15 Posted 05/12/2021 at 15:55:38
What are we now, 5 years into Moshiri’s reign and we’re fuckin almost as worse as I can remember in my 39 years of going to Goodison. It’s time to clear the decks and if Brands is being binned then there load of shite players to go as well. Yes we’ll take a hit on the Iwobi’s and the Tosun’s but so be it.
We’re a mess and we’ve wasted riches we could of only dreamt of 5 year ago on absolute crap.
I for one hope we look at someone at the top end of the scale to replace brands or you might as well fuck the whole DoF role off. I can’t see Benitez surviving either…..
Will Mabon
16 Posted 05/12/2021 at 15:57:02
I admire your confidence, Tony. Someone, somewhere in the club needs to step up - and drag the rest with them. From here forward will be what they call "Interesting times".
Danny Broderick
18 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:00:28
No more Directors of Football! Walsh and Brands have been an absolute disaster. We are worse of after spending £500 million. Unbelievable!
Mark Evans
19 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:01:01
I have some sympathy for Brands, looks like he's being made a scapegoat for the collective failings of the board. Recently given a new contract, now they're looking to give him the bullet. Doesn't seem to me that he's been allowed to do the job he was hired for. If Mr Moshari's prepared to give the manager & his predecessor autonomy over football matters, then there is no point in having a DoF. Clearly Brands had no say in the hiring of the managers which is one reason why we've had no consistency in playing style or recruitment.
The whole set ups a mess, no wonder we are where we are.
Andrew Ellams
20 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:01:07
How about whatever clown gave him a 3 year contract in the summer?
Matt Henderson
21 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:01:37
Who does the negotiation with Clubs now moving forward? Rafa, BK, our CEO with all her experience in football?
Dale Self
22 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:01:37
Good Grunty photo of Marcel by the way!
Ian Linn
23 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:02:04
Got to be a good thing, very flawed recruitment under Brands, more misses than hits, let's just get through this season without going down.
Jay Wood
[BRZ]
24 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:03:50
I'll await club confirmation of this story, but if true it makes us look even more ridiculous and rudderless, as if that was even possible.

So much wrong with this. So many implications for the past, present and future since Moshiri came on board.

Gary Smith
25 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:05:55
Tony, the defensive dinosaur hasn’t lasted longer than two years at any club he’s been at since the shite (except Toon - 3 years). What possible evidence do you have to assume he can gut and rebuild the club successfully? Does his player breaking micromanaging just look ‘stern’ to you?
Will Mabon
26 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:06:46
Coming next: Miss Dynamite recruits England Women's team player to increase inclusivity and broaden fan base.
John Zapa
27 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:07:26
They found their scapegoat. How poorly does it reflect on the leadership and top management when they just recently rewarded Brands with an improved 3 year contract that they suddenly realise its not working out and he is the reason for the poor season.
Matthew Williams
29 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:08:47
I just heard this news...good, one down three to go!.
Mark Rankin
30 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:08:56
Another casualty of the Koeman/Allardice era and he wasn’t even there!
Carlos Nunes
31 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:09:17
What a complete disaster we are of a club! We're a comedy of errors.

How do we give him a 3 year contract to fire him 7 months later!

Steve Hogan
32 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:09:19
He's been made the scapegoat for Kenwright's failings over the last 20 years. The club was happy to promote to the guy to the full board only 18 months ago, then sack him when the mess of a scattergun recruitment policy by other's fell to pieces.

Must be wondering how he was persuaded in the first place to join this bunch of absolute clowns.

We'll never get to know now, just which player's were his choices and which were 'Corries finest'.

Matt Henderson
33 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:09:29
No doubt the severance package will include a non disclosure agreement so we will never know the real story on the goings on at the Club
Tony Hill
34 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:09:41
Barrett-Baxendale gone as well? Fucking hell.
Paul Davies
35 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:10:17
Brands a sacrificial lamb. Agent Rafa in charge of recruitment, it just gets worse.
Will Mabon
36 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:10:54
John, we have a history of excellence in nonsensical contract decisions. At least he's not going with the money of full contract duration, it seems.
Tony Hill
37 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:10:57
If true, I consider this excellent news.
John Keating
38 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:10:59
If true Brands out...Good
Baxendale "looking to leave" Good

Now the main one. Kenwright
This imposter should have gone first

Close season, all the Finch Farm hangers on

Joe McMahon
39 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:11:00
Steve H fully agree. The ones I want gone Kenwright and (for fresh ideas) Unsworth and Ferguson.
Andrew Bentley
40 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:11:08
Where have you heard that Tony about DBB?
Tony Hill
41 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:12:36
From my son, Andrew, who follows these things obsessively. Sorry I can't give a reference.
Danny Baily
42 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:12:47
Brilliant news. Don't reappoint, let's leave the job of balancing the squad to the manager.
Neil Thomas
43 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:14:40
I personally don’t agree with having DOF, surely it’s only the manager who knows what type of system he wants, and what sort of players fit in with that. Always believed that if you’re picking the team, that you pick the players to buy too suit.
Will Mabon
44 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:14:41
Now we just need Elstone back.
Pat Kelly
45 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:14:47
It was never going to work between Brands and Rafa. Rafa signed his own three so far. Brands was left with no input to recruitment to the senior squad.

Someone was going to take the fall and with our recent history of signings it had to be Brands. Hopefully he'll move on to a new Club and sign Iwobi.

Simon Dalzell
46 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:16:00
Good news. How people can call him a scapegoat is beyond me. He has been atrocious. Hopefully just the start and the other clowns will follow before too long.
Brian Ronson
47 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:16:04
So who does the business side of transfers in the coming window? My guess is that it will be Kenwright! Raffa presumably will dictate which players to sign. It was clear that Brands or Benitez had to go. Benitez true to form now dictates the transfer policy. Has no one to blame if it goes tits up from here!
Steve Brown
48 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:16:26
He probably feels relieved.
Derek Knox
49 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:16:29
Now that there is only one left in the Boardroom, can we flush it with Domestos, it allegedly gets shut off 99% of Germs that's Kenwright down the pan ! :-)
Ciarán McGlone
50 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:16:43
Pathetic chicanery.

Barry Hesketh
51 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:17:04
If any of the stories about DBB and Brands are true - although the Brands story seems to be all but confirmed - are they being fired or are they leaving of their own accord? It makes a huge difference for the club if it is the latter.
Tony Everan
52 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:17:04
So now it’s the Rafael Benitez show, hiring and firing staff, signing players of his own vetting and choosing. The new Kublai Khan of Everton FC. Bill Kenwright is still there but now he may as well be a stuffed parrot sitting in his director’s seat. He’s next for the Moshi Chop if he doesn’t do the honourable thing.

Win Lose or Draw it looks like we’ve got Benitez until January at least. Moshiri is giving him every chance to turn it around and sign a few players early next month.

He’s living a charmed life because of the injuries and FFP restrictions, but still the fans will only take so much. I don’t think the fans will give him until mid January so he has to start turning things around now before things get very messy.

John Keating
53 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:17:50
Jim White and Dave Prentice will be really pissed off if true.
Paul Birmingham
54 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:18:54
God only knows, what going on in the board room, at Everton.

Some how seems this is the start of a clear out, - cull, and whom will be next.

For me, Brands has been made a scape coat but whom adjudicates and signed the cheques for his recruits?

Whom vetted and checked our scouts and will the Everton scouting system be overhauled?

Rotten to decay and stinking of a rats nest, but hopefully a new dawn can be heralded at a Goodison Park, very soon, after the rising damp that’s engulfed all matters Everton, is removed.

Systemic neglect and dereliction of duty at board room level has made Everton’s management, be the benchmark of how not to manage a football club to be successful.

Will it happen, God only knows, but let’s hope so.

But let’s ride the storms, and beat the Arsenal tomorrow night.

“Whats Our Name?”

Peter Neilson
55 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:18:57
One down. Scapegoat for past mismanagement or not he’s achieved little. If he was undermined he was still happy to stay in the role. Judged just on his own performance it’s the right decision.
Michael Williams
56 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:19:42
I feel bad for Brands. It appears He did not have much power when it came to transfers and the club's transfer was a shambles before Brands and will probably continue. Benitez was responsible for Gray, Townsend and Rondon for sure and most likely Begovic. Conte was responsible for Alan, Doucoure and Rodriguez. Just like these two managers signed their own players, so has every manager under Moshiri.

Instead of having an overall philosophy or plan, this club is moves in an ad-hoc, jumbling, fits and starts manner that drove the Everton jalopy off the side of the road. Brands was in no position to prevent this as it's clear he was not in charge of football matters at the club.

If this move means that Rafa will be in charge of everything football-related than I am satisfied. I believe he wants to build something special here just as he wanted to at Newcastle. I don't trust the owner and the board to get us out of this decades-long mess at all.

Ed Prytherch
57 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:20:40
I imagine that Brands is happy to take the settlement and escape the asylum.
Will Mabon
58 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:21:30
Do I remember correctly, about a year back United were rumoured to want Brands. Or Arsenal, was it? Funny old game.
Robert Williams
59 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:22:01
Let's hope that the 'night of the long knives' has the effect we are all looking for. CHANGE at the top - next Baxendale and Kenwright. That will leave three empty seats in the Main Stand. Then a sweep of the back room - first out Ferguson - about time he earned his own living, next the fat fellow in charge of the U23s. and any other hangers-on you can think of.
Oh yes - that means half the team for starters.
Barry Hesketh
60 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:22:16
Michael @56
I know you meant Ancelotti rather than Conte, nevertheless, I had to re-check to make sure I hadn't missed the hiring and firing of Conte :)
John Pickles
61 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:23:28
Doesn't solve the problem that there's no-one one with any football intelligence running the club. The only sensible decision anyone at the top table has made in the last 5 years was by Ancelotti. He correctly decided to jump into the Titanic's 1st lifeboat.
Steve Shave
62 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:24:38
Wow what a total and utter clusterfuck. We are an embarrassment, run by amateurs! We have to be thankful I guess for the finance but the execution of it by him was nothing short of a disaster. We are a busted flush. Even if by some miracle we sell to a buyer who still wants to finance the stadium, FFP will prevent us buying players! We have no choice but to back Rafa and give him control, we have no choice but to bring kids through, we have no choice but to watch this horror show unfold further from the sidelines. Brands has been totally chucked under the bus, Moshiri's incompetence and naivety with too many cooks at the pot is and was always the problem.
Tony Hill
63 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:24:38
DBB "actively seeking employment with the Board's blessing" and has been for months. No way back from that.
Allen Rodgers
64 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:25:01
Not making this up, because I told my mate about it at the time. While entering the ground on derby night at gate 9/10 Brands came out of a side door and crossed the lobby to the Brian Labone suite entrance. I nodded and said hi, he said hello but looked very downbeat.
After the match he had that conversation with a fan which ended with Brands saying ' do you think it's just the players ? '. Looks like he and Benitez haven't been in tune and he's gone. Benitez won't be far behind him unless there's a dramatic upturn in form.
Colin Glassar
65 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:25:23
Chairman Bill, Dame Edna, Unsy, Ferguson and the rest of the old boys gang should follow him out of the door. He should’ve been sacked for buying Iwobi but that’s water under the bridge now. A total clearout of all the deadbeats, losers and hangers on is required.

A word of warning; Benitez’s record in the transfer market is spotty to say the least and the FSW is a Machiavellian conspirator without equal. Careful Moshiri. You are surrounded by snakes.

Peter Salisbury
66 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:25:34
Strengthens Benitez - at least until any run of defeats goes on for a while yet - and protects Moshiri, Kenwright and Kenwright’s clan within the club: DBB, Unsworth and assorted other ex-players producing little in the youth set up. Only a properly empowered DoF could have swept them away and managed the changes an alternative approach would require. Kenwright wouldn’t have that, Moshiri couldn’t face that, so it’s “over to you Rafa” and squeaky bum time for the next six long months…
Mike Owen
67 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:28:28
A scapegoat.
Never been a big fan, simply because I am unconvinced about the DoF role.
But a struggle to see how he could do the DoF job when strong-minded, big name managers were brought in.
I think it is difficult to judge him, especially if he signs a non-disclosure agreement and doesn't give his perspective.
I wish him well back in the normal world.
Steve Shave
68 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:28:47
I have always (to a degree) defended Kenwright but agree now he needs to walk away too.
Rob Halligan
69 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:30:04
If DBB "has gone", then surely kenwright will follow, after all, how's he going to cope without his L'il Miss Dynamite?
Robert Williams
70 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:30:13
Bill@8. 'Feel sorry for Brands, thrown under the bus'
Why feel sorry for him, for whatever reason he has not delivered the goods that he was meant to - was he over-ruled? was he afraid to stand his corner, either way the writing was on the wall.
He will have learnt from his time a Everton, he will have prospered from his time at Everton and he will take a nice Xmas break and step straight into another lucrative job, that he may or may not be up to.
Sorry for the man? You're having a laugh - both you and him!!
Kieran Kinsella
71 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:30:27
Reports that Lofty from Eastenders and Jose Baxter will be given board seats.
Frank Crewe
72 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:30:35
I've never been big on Directors of Football. Never really understood their role. Seems to me managers should manage, They decide who should be bought or sold, tactics etc.
Brent Stephens
73 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:30:43
Bill Gall #8 sums it up for me.
Sean Roe
74 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:31:46
The manager signing the players HE wants, how it should always have been.
Michael Lynch
75 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:32:16
I don't feel sorry for Brands. Either he was really terrible at his job and should go, or he wasn't being allowed to do his job properly so should go. There is no logical scenario in which he should stay, unless everyone else goes including the owner.

Do we need a DOF? I haven't got a scooby, but the successful teams all seem to have them or a Sporting Director don't they? Maybe we're going to bring in another ex-RS to join Rafa, Michael Edwards. If only.

Ian Horan
76 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:33:06
What a shit show of a club, Brands signings since he joined in June 2018 are far superior to those before then. Iwobi was a Moshiri signing. Kenwright has more Teflon coating than any cooking pans, absolute disgrace if Kenwright remains !!!!!!!
Jacques Sandtonian
77 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:34:23
So this means to negotiate in arguably the most important transfer window in recent history, we need to rely on Benitez? Kenwright? DBB?
James Flynn
78 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:34:51
Well, it's not as if he did a great job, other than dumping players and wages; which needed doing.

My own feeling is that he was similar to Marco Silva. Both made good names for themselves in two of Europe's minor leagues. Both found wanting when moved up into a ruthless, cut-throat football league. Happens all the time. This time, unfortunately, to us.

The main problem stays the same, Moshiri. My belief is that he cannot keep his hands off the football side and has proven beyond doubt he doesn't know what he's doing.

Hopefully, [That's all I do these days; hope] he's going to give Rafa the same authority on the football side that Kenwright gave Moyes and Roberto. That worked and it didn't, but we did have clear, distinct lanes of responsibility.

If that's the plans for the next 2-3 seasons, Rafa runs the football, it'll do for me.

Bill Fairfield
79 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:36:11
So Brands has left the madhouse and Benitez gets to rule the roost. I hope the owner has made the right decision, it’ll be the first since he took over.
Tony Hill
80 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:36:23
Shows you what protest, and the threat of further protest, can achieve. For the first time in a long time, we have shaken the complacent incompetence of the Board.

The self-serving mediocrities are being rumbled. Later than it should have been, but full credit to Benitez who knows where the roots of the damage lie. I wonder if he insisted upon this sort of backing from Moshiri/Usmanov before he agreed to join.

Colin Glassar
81 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:38:00
John Pickles 61, spot on. Ancellotti saw what was coming and ran for the hills. Despite still being mad at him I can understand his decision. Who’d really want to work for this freak show?

As for Brands, his job was not only recruitment but overhauling the entire club structure from academy to first team, top to bottom. He’s failed miserably on both counts so needed to go. Plus the fact that he never got a decent replacement for Seamus is nothing short of criminal.

Brent Stephens
82 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:39:06
If Brands got a new three-year deal in the summer (?), the this sounds like he's being made a scapegoat; or the victim of a power struggle between Rafa and Brands (Rafa wins); or both.
Gary Smith
83 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:39:26
He made his position untenable by arguing with the lad in the stand and saying “you think it’s JUST the players?”

Whatever he meant by that, we’ll likely never know now there’s an NDA, but the unprofessional comment is the reason he’s gone. If Moshiri is daft enough to think this will placate the growing anger, he hasn’t a clue.

Hopefully more dominoes fall too. DBB has been great for the community side, but she’s hardly got ‘Enterprise CEO’ history either. Maybe a chance to get a top class CEO to replace them both, and lead negotiations, contracts, and commercial expansion.

The real gems would be removal of BK and FSW…..not likely for either, at least not until Moshiri sees us in bottom 3 over next couple of weeks, and even then I think he’ll try to ride it out, until or unless Jose becomes “free”……and that’d be a disaster too, more park the bus negative football. No thanks.

Tom Harvey
84 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:40:48
Do any of us really know the true role Brands played?

Did he ever have full control?

How many of his buys were actually his? I doubt Iwobi, James and Alan were. How many more?

This conveniently distracts our attentions away from those nasties that still lurk in the shadows at the liver building and it should not.

This club is in a mess with or without Brands, don't expect the sun to suddenly just start shining.

The club has now put an extra huge responsibilty on Beitez's shoulders, he's now DOF and coach. If we sack him we'll have to go out there and find a new DOF and Coach all over again (mid season?) and then enter a new "Project", yet again.

Benitez barked back at Mike Ashley and I'm hoping there's more of the same here, one thing is certain, I trust Benitez's ability to choose players over that of Uncle Bill, our boney fingered accountant owner and Miss Dynamite.

We are where we are!

Dean Johnson
85 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:41:38
My take, Rafa bought 2 players for 1.7mill and they're better than all the rest that brands spent millions on. Showed the board how terrible previous recruitment had been
At least we know now why the players aren't giving a shit, the guy that bought them has been fired.

We really want to see kenwright out tho as he has presided over all of this crap. Got lucky with Moyes and has been milking it ever since

Soren Moyer
86 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:42:05
And the main vilain is still remaining as club's chairman while they are blaming others!!! Well done Mosh.
Kieran Kinsella
87 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:42:37
Echo the last to report this even though Prentice was in the directors box on Wed. What a joke. Completely controlled by Kenshite as a PR machine.
John Skelly
88 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:43:39
There is more than brands at fault in this club worrying times indeed,religation becoming 😞
Dave Lynch
89 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:45:18
Raffa is well known for having plenty of scouts all over Europe.
The players will now know that he has total control over the playing staff and will realise, hopefully, that if they continue to underperform they are history.
As for his Newcastle days... he was hampered by Ashley's minge- baggery and the fans knew that.
Please God Kenwright is next to step down followed by his old boys network.
As for the Brand's statement, how do you know he wasn't talking about the board?
Let's face it, we've been shit a lot longer than Benitez has been in charge.
Robert Williams
90 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:45:28
"Here y'are Bill, sign that."
"What is it now?"
"Oh, just a little three year extension"
"For who this time, Iwobi?"
''No, yu daft plonker - it's for me!"
"Thank God for that, for a minute I thought the Ayatolla was giving that Spaniard a ten year run."

Simon Dalzell
91 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:45:56
Signing Iwobi for 40 Million is a sacking offence by itself.
Danny Broderick
92 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:47:01
I keep seeing the word scapegoat next to Brands. There’s no doubt he didn’t sign all the players, but the ones he seems to have been responsible for have mainly been a disaster!

Where are the gems that a Director of Football is supposed to unearth? Why did we not get up and coming South American players? Or young talent from France/Holland etc? Why did we put in deadline day bids for Romero, Rojo and Van de Beek from Man United under his watch?

Surely anyone labelling him a scapegoat must also admit that his recruitment, when he was responsible for it, was very poor?

Off the top of my head:

Lossl - miss
Mina - hit and miss
Digne - hit
Gomes - miss
Delph - miss
Gbamin - miss
Bernard - miss
Nkounkou - jury’s out
Branthwaite - jury’s out
Godfrey - hit
Doucoure - hit
Kean - miss
King - miss (Ancelotti’s fault)

I haven’t included Richarlison, Rodriguez, Allan, Begovic, Townsend, Gray, who appear to have been signed by managers.

Where is the right back we need?

Our recruitment, and squad, is all over the place. Brands didn’t deserve to stay, but there will need to be further changes, not just him…

Tony Twist
93 Posted 05/12/2021 at 16:47:34
Jesus, the trust in Benitez is truly scary. Words fail me.

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


