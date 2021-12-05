Brands to leave Everton 'with immediate effect'

Starting with Simon Mullock of The Mirror, reports emerged this afternoon that the Dutchman, who also sits on the club's Board of Directors and only signed a new three-year contract earlier this year, has agreed a severance package to leave Everton with immediate effect, a claim since backed up by Paul Joyce of The Times, MailSport's Dominic King and Phil Kirkbride of the Liverpool Echo.

The Blues' hierarchy have come under mounting pressure for the club's declining fortunes in recent weeks and a section of fans are planning on staging a walk-out during tomorrow's clash with Arsenal to send a visible message of their frustrations.

Though many of the problems that led to Everton being unable to spend more than a paltry £1.7m over the summer in the transfer market pre-dated Brands's arrival, he has nonetheless been seen as part of the issue.

However, given the opaque nature of the club's structure and general lack of communication on the division of responsibility, it's not clear how much power Brands had when it came to player recruitment and the hiring of managers.

According to Mullock's report, manager Rafael Benitez will now be handed full responsibility for player recruitment.

In the meantime, Everton's Chief Executive Officer, Denise Barrett-Baxendale is rumoured to have been "seeking alternative employment" for some time now and could be the next board member to move on.

