Seasons2021-22Everton News
Brands to leave Everton 'with immediate effect'
Starting with Simon Mullock of The Mirror, reports emerged this afternoon that the Dutchman, who also sits on the club's Board of Directors and only signed a new three-year contract earlier this year, has agreed a severance package to leave Everton with immediate effect, a claim since backed up by Paul Joyce of The Times, MailSport's Dominic King and Phil Kirkbride of the Liverpool Echo.
The Blues' hierarchy have come under mounting pressure for the club's declining fortunes in recent weeks and a section of fans are planning on staging a walk-out during tomorrow's clash with Arsenal to send a visible message of their frustrations.
Though many of the problems that led to Everton being unable to spend more than a paltry £1.7m over the summer in the transfer market pre-dated Brands's arrival, he has nonetheless been seen as part of the issue.
However, given the opaque nature of the club's structure and general lack of communication on the division of responsibility, it's not clear how much power Brands had when it came to player recruitment and the hiring of managers.
According to Mullock's report, manager Rafael Benitez will now be handed full responsibility for player recruitment.
In the meantime, Everton's Chief Executive Officer, Denise Barrett-Baxendale is rumoured to have been "seeking alternative employment" for some time now and could be the next board member to move on.
Reader Comments (90)
Moshiri's probably done an Alan Sugar apprentice special.
This makes no difference whatsoever. Same circle of shite with Kenshite and his sidekick DBB still there.
I think that will be it for any changes at the boardroom level, how important it proves to be is debatable unless Brands had negative influence over some of his recruits, although he probably lost some respect when he castigated the Everton players following the defeat at the Etihad in the final match of last season.
In Moshiri and Benitez we trust?
Who extended his contract and wasted yet more money on a pay off to him? Sack them as well. This change means nothing to the long term success of the Club and much more change required higher up the chain.
We’re a mess and we’ve wasted riches we could of only dreamt of 5 year ago on absolute crap.
I for one hope we look at someone at the top end of the scale to replace brands or you might as well fuck the whole DoF role off. I can’t see Benitez surviving either…..
The whole set ups a mess, no wonder we are where we are.
So much wrong with this. So many implications for the past, present and future since Moshiri came on board.
How do we give him a 3 year contract to fire him 7 months later!
Must be wondering how he was persuaded in the first place to join this bunch of absolute clowns.
We'll never get to know now, just which player's were his choices and which were 'Corries finest'.
Baxendale "looking to leave" Good
Now the main one. Kenwright
This imposter should have gone first
Close season, all the Finch Farm hangers on
Someone was going to take the fall and with our recent history of signings it had to be Brands. Hopefully he'll move on to a new Club and sign Iwobi.
Win Lose or Draw it looks like we’ve got Benitez until January at least. Moshiri is giving him every chance to turn it around and sign a few players early next month.
He’s living a charmed life because of the injuries and FFP restrictions, but still the fans will only take so much. I don’t think the fans will give him until mid January so he has to start turning things around now before things get very messy.
Some how seems this is the start of a clear out, - cull, and whom will be next.
For me, Brands has been made a scape coat but whom adjudicates and signed the cheques for his recruits?
Whom vetted and checked our scouts and will the Everton scouting system be overhauled?
Rotten to decay and stinking of a rats nest, but hopefully a new dawn can be heralded at a Goodison Park, very soon, after the rising damp that’s engulfed all matters Everton, is removed.
Systemic neglect and dereliction of duty at board room level has made Everton’s management, be the benchmark of how not to manage a football club to be successful.
Will it happen, God only knows, but let’s hope so.
But let’s ride the storms, and beat the Arsenal tomorrow night.
“Whats Our Name?”
Instead of having an overall philosophy or plan, this club is moves in an ad-hoc, jumbling, fits and starts manner that drove the Everton jalopy off the side of the road. Brands was in no position to prevent this as it's clear he was not in charge of football matters at the club.
If this move means that Rafa will be in charge of everything football-related than I am satisfied. I believe he wants to build something special here just as he wanted to at Newcastle. I don't trust the owner and the board to get us out of this decades-long mess at all.
Oh yes - that means half the team for starters.
I know you meant Ancelotti rather than Conte, nevertheless, I had to re-check to make sure I hadn't missed the hiring and firing of Conte :)
After the match he had that conversation with a fan which ended with Brands saying ' do you think it's just the players ? '. Looks like he and Benitez haven't been in tune and he's gone. Benitez won't be far behind him unless there's a dramatic upturn in form.
A word of warning; Benitez’s record in the transfer market is spotty to say the least and the FSW is a Machiavellian conspirator without equal. Careful Moshiri. You are surrounded by snakes.
Never been a big fan, simply because I am unconvinced about the DoF role.
But a struggle to see how he could do the DoF job when strong-minded, big name managers were brought in.
I think it is difficult to judge him, especially if he signs a non-disclosure agreement and doesn't give his perspective.
I wish him well back in the normal world.
Why feel sorry for him, for whatever reason he has not delivered the goods that he was meant to - was he over-ruled? was he afraid to stand his corner, either way the writing was on the wall.
He will have learnt from his time a Everton, he will have prospered from his time at Everton and he will take a nice Xmas break and step straight into another lucrative job, that he may or may not be up to.
Sorry for the man? You're having a laugh - both you and him!!
Do we need a DOF? I haven't got a scooby, but the successful teams all seem to have them or a Sporting Director don't they? Maybe we're going to bring in another ex-RS to join Rafa, Michael Edwards. If only.
My own feeling is that he was similar to Marco Silva. Both made good names for themselves in two of Europe's minor leagues. Both found wanting when moved up into a ruthless, cut-throat football league. Happens all the time. This time, unfortunately, to us.
The main problem stays the same, Moshiri. My belief is that he cannot keep his hands off the football side and has proven beyond doubt he doesn't know what he's doing.
Hopefully, [That's all I do these days; hope] he's going to give Rafa the same authority on the football side that Kenwright gave Moyes and Roberto. That worked and it didn't, but we did have clear, distinct lanes of responsibility.
If that's the plans for the next 2-3 seasons, Rafa runs the football, it'll do for me.
The self-serving mediocrities are being rumbled. Later than it should have been, but full credit to Benitez who knows where the roots of the damage lie. I wonder if he insisted upon this sort of backing from Moshiri/Usmanov before he agreed to join.
As for Brands, his job was not only recruitment but overhauling the entire club structure from academy to first team, top to bottom. He’s failed miserably on both counts so needed to go. Plus the fact that he never got a decent replacement for Seamus is nothing short of criminal.
Whatever he meant by that, we’ll likely never know now there’s an NDA, but the unprofessional comment is the reason he’s gone. If Moshiri is daft enough to think this will placate the growing anger, he hasn’t a clue.
Hopefully more dominoes fall too. DBB has been great for the community side, but she’s hardly got ‘Enterprise CEO’ history either. Maybe a chance to get a top class CEO to replace them both, and lead negotiations, contracts, and commercial expansion.
The real gems would be removal of BK and FSW…..not likely for either, at least not until Moshiri sees us in bottom 3 over next couple of weeks, and even then I think he’ll try to ride it out, until or unless Jose becomes “free”……and that’d be a disaster too, more park the bus negative football. No thanks.
Did he ever have full control?
How many of his buys were actually his? I doubt Iwobi, James and Alan were. How many more?
This conveniently distracts our attentions away from those nasties that still lurk in the shadows at the liver building and it should not.
This club is in a mess with or without Brands, don't expect the sun to suddenly just start shining.
The club has now put an extra huge responsibilty on Beitez's shoulders, he's now DOF and coach. If we sack him we'll have to go out there and find a new DOF and Coach all over again (mid season?) and then enter a new "Project", yet again.
Benitez barked back at Mike Ashley and I'm hoping there's more of the same here, one thing is certain, I trust Benitez's ability to choose players over that of Uncle Bill, our boney fingered accountant owner and Miss Dynamite.
We are where we are!
At least we know now why the players aren't giving a shit, the guy that bought them has been fired.
We really want to see kenwright out tho as he has presided over all of this crap. Got lucky with Moyes and has been milking it ever since
The players will now know that he has total control over the playing staff and will realise, hopefully, that if they continue to underperform they are history.
As for his Newcastle days... he was hampered by Ashley's minge- baggery and the fans knew that.
Please God Kenwright is next to step down followed by his old boys network.
As for the Brand's statement, how do you know he wasn't talking about the board?
Let's face it, we've been shit a lot longer than Benitez has been in charge.
"What is it now?"
"Oh, just a little three year extension"
"For who this time, Iwobi?"
''No, yu daft plonker - it's for me!"
"Thank God for that, for a minute I thought the Ayatolla was giving that Spaniard a ten year run."
Where are the gems that a Director of Football is supposed to unearth? Why did we not get up and coming South American players? Or young talent from France/Holland etc? Why did we put in deadline day bids for Romero, Rojo and Van de Beek from Man United under his watch?
Surely anyone labelling him a scapegoat must also admit that his recruitment, when he was responsible for it, was very poor?
Off the top of my head:
Lossl - miss
Mina - hit and miss
Digne - hit
Gomes - miss
Delph - miss
Gbamin - miss
Bernard - miss
Nkounkou - jury’s out
Branthwaite - jury’s out
Godfrey - hit
Doucoure - hit
Kean - miss
King - miss (Ancelotti’s fault)
I haven’t included Richarlison, Rodriguez, Allan, Begovic, Townsend, Gray, who appear to have been signed by managers.
Where is the right back we need?
Our recruitment, and squad, is all over the place. Brands didn’t deserve to stay, but there will need to be further changes, not just him…
