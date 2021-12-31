Benitez hints at starting role for returning Calvert-Lewin

Friday, 31 December, 2021





Everton FC

The England international has been sidelined with, first, a toe problem and then a serious thigh muscle injury since the last time these two sides met on the south coast 15 games ago but he has been back in full training during the Blues' recent Covid-enforced hiatus and is fit to play.

Manager Rafael Benitez suggested during his pre-match press conference that Calvert-Lewin could start but questioned whether he would have the match fitness to last the full 90 minutes after so long out.

"Dominic is training with the team," Benitez said. "One thing is match fitness, which you can improve playing games. Match fitness, we will see. Maybe he scores three goals in the first half and we don't need to worry about his match fitness!

“He's really happy, he's ready to play and to score goals.”

The postponement of the matches against Leicester, Burnley and Newcastle because of injuries and an increase in positive tests for coronavirus, either at Finch Farm, in the opposition camps, or both has allowed some of Everton's other injured players to regain their fitness, with Tom Davies among those pictured in full training at Halewood today.

The midfielder has been out of action for a while now but looks likely to add to the manager's options but Richarlison (calf) remains a way off and though Andros Townsend is keen to feature, his foot fracture will need a bit more time to heal.

“We cannot give you names, and we cannot give numbers [but] in terms of Covid, we have less problems and, in terms of injuries, we are bringing players back," Benitez explained.

"In terms of other players that were injured, little by little they're coming back. We don't want to take a risk with some of them, but they're nearly there."

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads