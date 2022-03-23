Scout Dan Purdy back at Everton

Dan Purdy has returned to his role as Scouting and Operations Manager at Everton, three months after leaving the post in the wake of Marcel Brands's departure from Finch Farm.

Purdy joined Brands and Chief Scout Gretar Steinsson in exiting Everton in December as former team manager Rafael Benitez tried to reform the coaching, scouting and medical setup at the club.

Benitez was relieved of his position in mid-January but not before a number of personnel had been compelled to leave or made redundant.

Purdy had been with the club for more than seven years but, in a tacit acknowledgement that Benitez's slash-and-burn approach had left Everton short-handed in terms of scouting and recruitment, he has been re-hired, reportedly at the urging of new Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell.

Thelwell was hired to replace Brands shortly after Frank Lampard's appointment as head coach earlier this year.

