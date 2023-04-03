Report

Everton 1 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur

Doucoure's petulance at handbags with Kane, a Keane mistake to give away a penalty that Kane hammered past Pickford, but then sublime redemption for the Everton centre-half, a fantastic strike that beat Lloris all hands down. Goodison at its pulsating best!

Once again, Sean Dyche sticks with the same starting XI, no surprises on the bench... and no Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Spurs kicked off but Everton showed good desire from the off to compete for contested ball. Iwobi moved forward and found Gray whose curling shot drifted just over the angle.

At the other end, though it was worrying to see Porro get behind the lines as Deir set him up with a probing angled ball and it needed a foot from Pickford to halt the danger, and it was all Spurs for a few minutes.

Everton got forward but Doucoure gave the ball away in an advanced position and Spurs surged back up field, the Blues all at sixes and sevens, the ball falling favourably for Kane to steer a shot wide of Pickford but Keane was there to block it away. From a free-kick at the other end, Keane tried a bright swivel shot that flew over.

Son was getting a good roasting from the Everton fans who enjoyed a fumble that saw him lose the ball for a goal kick. But Spurs were winning too many of the poor passes and Everton struggled to get forward.

A good cross in from the Spurs left from Peresic was meat and drink for Kane but he headed wide – what an ominous warning though. Iwobi did well to get forward but his cross was straight to a Spurs defender.

Gray could not beat his man but Son seemed to ride a foul only to concede an Everton throw-in. Pickford was put under pressure to clear and his next clearance went into touch. Another wicked Spurs ball was destined for Porro at the back post but Dwight McNeil made a miraculous interception at the expense of a Spurs corner that was cleared.

Everton threatened from a free-kick, causing some chaos in the Spurs rearguard, then a clever Onana backheel saw Godfrey's goalbound shot deflected behind for a corner, and a decent spell ensued, spoilt by Iwobi not staying alert.

Romero kicked Gray's ankles, setting up a chance for McNeil to cross deep. Iwobi set up Doucoure for a free header but it was behind him and difficult to keep down.

Everton were then required to defend and did so well but couldn't keep hold of it going forward. Still, they had successfully taken the sting out of Spurs' play.

Onana made a great interception only to then give the ball away immediately. Iwobi again moved forward but Everton could not structure the final ball to create a chance, as Spurs' wide men kept causing concern. Onana tried a long-distance daisy cutter but caught the turf a little.

Peresic and Tarkowski both went down after strong tackles, and it was the Everton player who needed most attention after lunging in with Dier.

McNeil put in a great cross but there was no blue shirt on the end of it. Kulusevski got forward and played in Son but Pickford saved it well with his leg before the offside flag went up. Tarkowski fouled Kane to stop him from turning with the ball as Everton kept up the work rate without the required quality.

The teams played out 3 minutes of added time, with Kane getting plenty of attention, but he still got a cross away that drifted well off target to end a highly competitive half with Everton playing above themselves but creating very few chances.

Demarai Gray with the restart and the Blues on the front foot, looking to get forward until Gana fluffed it. He got the ball back off Deir and then did his usual party trick, a most ridiculous shot that skied over the bar. Why does he do this every game!

That allowed Spurs to attack and win a corner, that was well defended with Porro firing well over. Everton did well to apply pressure all around the Spurs area until Onna again fired in a low shot that Lloris saved. Iwobi should have done better in the follow-up but gave the ball away.

Still, Everton were holding their own and showing they could possibly create the telling chance that would set this match alight. More Blues pressure until McNeil's cross was wayward. Porro stole the ball off Onana and got a clip around the ear for his trouble. Doucoure did very well to force a corner out of nothing.

McNeil swung it in well but the Blues lost the ball and Spurs looked to break. Then a moment of sheer utter madness as Kane reacted to Doucoure's challenge after Kane had fouled Gray, a loose hand in the face and Kane went down as if shot and lay poleaxed until the ref showed Doucoure a very very stupid red card, Goodison livid at Kane's obvious playacting.

Iwobi did well to battle his way forward, Lenglet getting a yellow card but Iwobi making a right mess of it, blasting the chance well high and wide. But it was now prolonged rearguard action with 10 men for the Bles, waiting for chances to break.

But a nothing ball going away from goal caught out Keane who was slow to see Peresic on his blind side and Keane caught his ankle rather than the ball for an obvious penalty. Pickford did his best to mess with Kane who clinically sent him the wrong way from the spot with a fierce drive in via the side setting.

Gray drew a foul from Lenglet and swung in a ball that lacked any guile and was easily defended, while Dyche stalled on making any changes that might rescue a point. Everton were given hope with an effective high press as Spurs faffed about at the back but it eventually went forward for Porro to hit the outside of the side netting.

The press worked better, Gray setting up Gana for a better shot that Lloris palmed over. Keane headed the corner down but Lloris saved it, with Dyche now making changes with a quarter of the match left.

Everton kept playing forward when they could but were just as wasteful as ever, a loping Godfrey cross not causing Lloris any bother despite Onana running in.

Mykolenko had a great chance to cross but wasted it. Sanchez fouled Garner, setting up another golden opportunity, Garner himself putting the ball behind with a little too much pace.

Moura caught Keane very late, and hard onto his ankle, a straight red card, levelling up the numbers, if not the score, with only a few minutes left. Ad from nothing, with 6 minutes of added time just starting, an amazing strike from Michael Keane, a fantastic moment of redemption, Lloris does not even move. What an absolutely fantastic strike!

Everton looked for the winner, Tarkowsji firing goalwards but Deir blocking it away at close range. Lloris then cleared the ball at Davies but it spun away from goal as Goodison went crazy for the winner in a fantastic atmosphere.

Spurs came forward, Kulusevski winning a very late corner, Simms, clearing for the lasyt play of another absorbing relegatoion battle

Everton: Pickford, Coleman (76' Mykolenko), Keane, Tarkowski, Godfrey, Gana (84' Garner), Doucoure [R:58'] Onana (84' Davies), Iwobi, McNeil, Gray (76' Simms).

Subs: Begovic, Holgate, Mina,Maupay,, Coady.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Skipp, Højbjerg, Son (82' Moura [R:88']), Kane [Y:60'], Perisic, Dier, Romero [Y;79'], Kulusevski, Porro, Lenglet [Y:64'].

Subs: Forster, Austin, Sanchez, Danjuma, Tanganga, Sarr, Devine, Mundle.

