Doucoure's petulance at handbags with Kane, a Keane mistake to give away a penalty that Kane hammered past Pickford, but then sublime redemption for the Everton centre-half, a fantastic strike that beat Lloris all hands down. Goodison at its pulsating best!

Michael Kenrick

Everton 1 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur

Once again, Sean Dyche sticks with the same starting XI, no surprises on the bench... and no Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Spurs kicked off but Everton showed good desire from the off to compete for contested ball. Iwobi moved forward and found Gray whose curling shot drifted just over the angle. At the other end, though it was worrying to see Porro get behind the lines as Deir set him up with a probing angled ball and it needed a foot from Pickford to halt the danger, and it was all Spurs for a few minutes. Everton got forward but Doucoure gave the ball away in an advanced position and Spurs surged back up field, the Blues all at sixes and sevens, the ball falling favourably for Kane to steer a shot wide of Pickford but Keane was there to block it away. From a free-kick at the other end, Keane tried a bright swivel shot that flew over. Son was getting a good roasting from the Everton fans who enjoyed a fumble that saw him lose the ball for a goal kick. But Spurs were winning too many of the poor passes and Everton struggled to get forward. A good cross in from the Spurs left from Peresic was meat and drink for Kane but he headed wide – what an ominous warning though. Iwobi did well to get forward but his cross was straight to a Spurs defender. Gray could not beat his man but Son seemed to ride a foul only to concede an Everton throw-in. Pickford was put under pressure to clear and his next clearance went into touch. Another wicked Spurs ball was destined for Porro at the back post but Dwight McNeil made a miraculous interception at the expense of a Spurs corner that was cleared. Everton threatened from a free-kick, causing some chaos in the Spurs rearguard, then a clever Onana backheel saw Godfrey's goalbound shot deflected behind for a corner, and a decent spell ensued, spoilt by Iwobi not staying alert. Romero kicked Gray's ankles, setting up a chance for McNeil to cross deep. Iwobi set up Doucoure for a free header but it was behind him and difficult to keep down. Everton were then required to defend and did so well but couldn't keep hold of it going forward. Still, they had successfully taken the sting out of Spurs' play. Onana made a great interception only to then give the ball away immediately. Iwobi again moved forward but Everton could not structure the final ball to create a chance, as Spurs' wide men kept causing concern. Onana tried a long-distance daisy cutter but caught the turf a little. Peresic and Tarkowski both went down after strong tackles, and it was the Everton player who needed most attention after lunging in with Dier. McNeil put in a great cross but there was no blue shirt on the end of it. Kulusevski got forward and played in Son but Pickford saved it well with his leg before the offside flag went up. Tarkowski fouled Kane to stop him from turning with the ball as Everton kept up the work rate without the required quality. The teams played out 3 minutes of added time, with Kane getting plenty of attention, but he still got a cross away that drifted well off target to end a highly competitive half with Everton playing above themselves but creating very few chances. Demarai Gray with the restart and the Blues on the front foot, looking to get forward until Gana fluffed it. He got the ball back off Deir and then did his usual party trick, a most ridiculous shot that skied over the bar. Why does he do this every game! That allowed Spurs to attack and win a corner, that was well defended with Porro firing well over. Everton did well to apply pressure all around the Spurs area until Onna again fired in a low shot that Lloris saved. Iwobi should have done better in the follow-up but gave the ball away. Still, Everton were holding their own and showing they could possibly create the telling chance that would set this match alight. More Blues pressure until McNeil's cross was wayward. Porro stole the ball off Onana and got a clip around the ear for his trouble. Doucoure did very well to force a corner out of nothing. McNeil swung it in well but the Blues lost the ball and Spurs looked to break. Then a moment of sheer utter madness as Kane reacted to Doucoure's challenge after Kane had fouled Gray, a loose hand in the face and Kane went down as if shot and lay poleaxed until the ref showed Doucoure a very very stupid red card, Goodison livid at Kane's obvious playacting. Iwobi did well to battle his way forward, Lenglet getting a yellow card but Iwobi making a right mess of it, blasting the chance well high and wide. But it was now prolonged rearguard action with 10 men for the Bles, waiting for chances to break. But a nothing ball going away from goal caught out Keane who was slow to see Peresic on his blind side and Keane caught his ankle rather than the ball for an obvious penalty. Pickford did his best to mess with Kane who clinically sent him the wrong way from the spot with a fierce drive in via the side setting. Gray drew a foul from Lenglet and swung in a ball that lacked any guile and was easily defended, while Dyche stalled on making any changes that might rescue a point. Everton were given hope with an effective high press as Spurs faffed about at the back but it eventually went forward for Porro to hit the outside of the side netting. The press worked better, Gray setting up Gana for a better shot that Lloris palmed over. Keane headed the corner down but Lloris saved it, with Dyche now making changes with a quarter of the match left. Everton kept playing forward when they could but were just as wasteful as ever, a loping Godfrey cross not causing Lloris any bother despite Onana running in. Mykolenko had a great chance to cross but wasted it. Sanchez fouled Garner, setting up another golden opportunity, Garner himself putting the ball behind with a little too much pace. Moura caught Keane very late, and hard onto his ankle, a straight red card, levelling up the numbers, if not the score, with only a few minutes left. Ad from nothing, with 6 minutes of added time just starting, an amazing strike from Michael Keane, a fantastic moment of redemption, Lloris does not even move. What an absolutely fantastic strike! Everton looked for the winner, Tarkowsji firing goalwards but Deir blocking it away at close range. Lloris then cleared the ball at Davies but it spun away from goal as Goodison went crazy for the winner in a fantastic atmosphere. Spurs came forward, Kulusevski winning a very late corner, Simms, clearing for the lasyt play of another absorbing relegatoion battle Everton: Pickford, Coleman (76' Mykolenko), Keane, Tarkowski, Godfrey, Gana (84' Garner), Doucoure [R:58'] Onana (84' Davies), Iwobi, McNeil, Gray (76' Simms). Subs: Begovic, Holgate, Mina,Maupay,, Coady. Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Skipp, Højbjerg, Son (82' Moura [R:88']), Kane [Y:60'], Perisic, Dier, Romero [Y;79'], Kulusevski, Porro, Lenglet [Y:64'].

Subs: Forster, Austin, Sanchez, Danjuma, Tanganga, Sarr, Devine, Mundle.

Reader Comments (190) Had to take an extremely strange night in the invisible wind factory instead as a replacement.Never sure what Spurs will turn up but we can win this. Let's go.Sorry to see a back 5 though. Ciarán McGlone 4 Posted 03/04/2023 at 21:58:50 Fantastic. Brian Hennessy 5 Posted 03/04/2023 at 22:01:20 Michael Kenrick - That's a brilliant headline. To come up with that seconds after the game. Hats off to you, excellent. Mike Gaynes 6 Posted 03/04/2023 at 22:02:01 Keane saved a goal off the line, committed a penalty, drew an equalizing red card, and scored the second greatest goal of his life. Now THAT's a full day. Craig Walker 7 Posted 03/04/2023 at 22:04:43 If we play like that for the remainder of the season, we'll be fine. I was proud of the effort even if we'd have lost.Pleased for Keane because I thought the penalty was cruel on him. He could teach our centre midfielders how to shoot.Doucouré was stupid but Kane milked minimal contact. Another nerve-shredder but a priceless point.COYB Mike Gaynes 8 Posted 03/04/2023 at 22:05:28 Robbie Mustoe on NBC: "What a difference this Everton team looks like, in terms of its mentality and its spirit, and the way that they simplified the game, the way that they play, going a man down, still high-pressing Tottenham... Everton's spirit, belief, mentality, all things that Sean Dyche has talked about as improving in this team, that's how they got back into the game." Fran Mitchell 9 Posted 03/04/2023 at 22:05:44 Stupid from Doucouré, who had been the best player on the pitch until that point. I stand that if it was Bruno Fernandes or Fabinho, that would have been a yellow. His hand touched his face, but it wasn't a punch. But stupid from Doucouré all the same. On the plus side, Garner looked decent when he came on.We played very well and probably would have won.I think Simms needs to start from now on. He offers something up front which no-one else does he has presence and I'm sure he'll only improve if given the chances.And what a strike! A draw with Spurs isn't the end of the world. On to Man Utd who we can get something from also. The desire and passion from the players was clear to see. A very 'enjoyable' game. enjoyable in the sense that I hated every minute but couldn't look away. Roger Helm 10 Posted 03/04/2023 at 22:05:54 A point against a Top 4 side, I would have taken that at the start. But we can't keep on relying on defenders to bale us out. Danny Baily 11 Posted 03/04/2023 at 22:05:55 I knew we'd keep at it, delighted it paid off! Peter Warren 12 Posted 03/04/2023 at 22:07:26 Just pity we haven’t had Dyche in for years. Dermot O'Brien 13 Posted 03/04/2023 at 22:08:59 What a strike!!!When he took the first few steps I knew he was going to belt it. Wow. Well done Everton. Great effort with 10 men. Ernie Baywood 14 Posted 03/04/2023 at 22:10:40 I thought it was a stupid, unnecessary challenge by Keane. A good day otherwise doesn't take that away. But he was very good. As was Tarkowski at both ends.But the guy does have something. You could see he was going to shoot. He had another good effort in the first half. He's got some technique in front of goal.Hard work, decent discipline (structurally) gave us a chance. There's a bit of a problem to solve now with Doucouré out for 3 games. He's nothing special but he's been playing a role that works. Garner might be the better player but personally I'd consider either Simms for forward threat or Davies for his attacking aggression. David West 15 Posted 03/04/2023 at 22:12:02 Well, I can't take many more matches like that! I thought we were looking like the team most likely to win before Doucouré's ridiculous outburst. Kane the tart!! what has the game come to? I know we'd have wanted a red too but no need at all for the acting. Doucouré was our best player up until then. Every time Spurs played round at the back, we had them shitting it. I thought Simms did excellent when he came on, he's good with his back to goal, holding it up. I'm optimistic if we give performances like that, we will survive this season. Michael Keane has a knack for important goals. And rash challenges... but swings 'n roundabouts hey! Michael McFarlane 16 Posted 03/04/2023 at 22:14:25 Keane was immense tonight – even before the red and before that goal.Unlucky red but what a thunderbolt of a goal... what?Keane can stick a firm two fingers up at Lampard – stick your disgraceful ageist comments where the sun don't shine.Hats off to Dyche... organisation, front-foot teamwork, self-belief... and resilience! COYB! Don Alexander 17 Posted 03/04/2023 at 22:15:20 Absorbing to watch and I especially appreciated the effort and togetherness of the team. The goal resulted from a fabulous strike, but I've been saying for years that we must work on shooting – it's a skill that develops from practice.On the pitch, I now have hope of sufficient points to stay in the league.Off the pitch remains a nightmare. Jerome Shields 18 Posted 03/04/2023 at 22:15:54 Great result. I will take that all day long after an international break and with the usual error-prone players. Still battling regulation and will succeed in doing that. Dyche has got more out of this team than other Managers. Even Keane redeemed himself. He doesn't like letting Dyche down.Doucouré out for three games. It will be interesting what Dyche going up with. But Doucouré let himself down tonight.Don #17,There will be many twists and turns before this season finishes – both on and off the pitch. Mike Corcoran 19 Posted 03/04/2023 at 22:17:23 Happy to see Garner come in for Doucouré.Give Gana a rest and stick Simms in with Gray playing off him. Will Mabon 20 Posted 03/04/2023 at 22:18:22 Ernie, I think it was necessary, to clear the ball – trouble was, he moved in slow motion, missed the ball then caught the player, very laggardly. Mike Gaynes 21 Posted 03/04/2023 at 22:19:46 Keane on NBC: "I know I can strike a ball well, I've practiced in training sometimes, and it doesn't always go to plan like that, but the gap opened up and I just hit it... obviously it came off my foot nice, and I was in a bit of shock to be fair when it hit the back of the net."Us too, Michael. Us too. Jamie Crowley 22 Posted 03/04/2023 at 22:22:41 The much maligned Michael Keane!Scores an amazing goal last season against Palace to keep us up.Scores a SCREAMER today to possibly keep us up.GET THE FUCK IN!!!!! Mike Gaynes 23 Posted 03/04/2023 at 22:23:34 Jamie, and the clearance off the line was superb. He anticipated Kane's turn beautifully and got in exactly the right position. Martin Mason 24 Posted 03/04/2023 at 22:26:04 Great performance and we may stay up… but for what? We will be doing it again next season unless we can find a new way of running the club. Dave Lynch 25 Posted 03/04/2023 at 22:29:01 Fuck next season... I'm in the 'now' and buzzing my 62-year-old tits off. Jamie Crowley 26 Posted 03/04/2023 at 22:29:39 Mike – I haven't seen it yet!!!! Only saw the goal on Twitter!I was trying to go Zero Dark Thirty on the internet and watch later due to work. My late buddy's son, Harrison Ashcroft, texted me.Normally I'd be pissed at not being able to watch without knowing the result, but don't blame the kid at all! Thrilled. I will watch the replay later tonight.Cheers to all. What a fucking SCREAMER! The fans just lost their shit!! Priceless!!! Fran Mitchell 27 Posted 03/04/2023 at 22:31:31 I disagree Martin. If we stay up, with Dyche as manager, we'll get safety in midtable – no problems whatsoever.We obviously need a striker or two, and new fullbacks (neither Mykolenko nor Godfrey are the answer), but Dyche will get us to between 13th and 9th.Hopefully he could throw in a cup run in with that to give some excitement, but a couple of seasons of boring midtable while we balance the books develop youth and would not be a bad thing. Danny O’Neill 28 Posted 03/04/2023 at 22:32:06 I'm in a quiet corner of The Brick – if there is such a place.I'm calming myself down after an emotional night.Train is at some ungodly hour. Before 5:30 am. I don't care. I'll spend the next few hours digesting that.Never ever give in. Jamie Crowley 29 Posted 03/04/2023 at 22:33:57 BREAKING NEWS!Micheal Keane leaves Everton to pursue career with Chicago Cubs as a knuckleball pitcher!😂'Mericans will understand. Barry Rathbone 30 Posted 03/04/2023 at 22:35:28 I can't stand Harry Kane – he's one of these effective players with the ability of a cart-horse and now he's diving like a cheating tit. He can fuck right off. I hope we give it to him every time he plays us.I don't blame Doucouré in the least, it was tit-for-tat pushing but his hand was higher so he copped a red card. Well in, Blue Boys – terrific point, all things considered. Colin Glassar 31 Posted 03/04/2023 at 22:35:56 Dyche is reinvigorating so many players who were dead and buried, eg, Keane, Davies, Doucouré, McNeil… even Iwobi. Well done, Sean lad. Kevin Molloy 32 Posted 03/04/2023 at 22:37:28 Speak to any cockney, and they all loathe Spurs. I'm starting to understand why… what a shitbox of a club. Colin Glassar 33 Posted 03/04/2023 at 22:38:27 Like Phil Niekro, Jamie. Not American but I love baseball. Mal van Schaick 34 Posted 03/04/2023 at 22:40:38 Keane is a decent player, Holgate screwed him up, and Lampard was clueless about him. We have some tough remaining games. Message to Calvert-Lewin: You owe us in the run-in. Christine Foster 35 Posted 03/04/2023 at 22:40:52 My, oh my… I nearly lifted the roof in this sleepy town!I bet the neighbours thought about ringing the police, such was the disturbance (and I confess to using abusive language at Kane… sometimes Scotland Road isn't that far away) Great goal, poor penalty, a stupid retaliation and overall – a well-deserved point. I thought Iwobi showed moments of real class going forward, some moments of great skill; Gray looked lost up front; Simms made a focal point for the attack; Tarkowski was very good, but really they all put a shift in. Onana and Gana should spend an afternoon on shooting practice, neither can shoot for toffee. Keane? Too often his mistakes have cost us and to be fair I thought the penalty was the correct decision, but Tarkowski and him at corners are immense. Davies and Garner never really had a chance to get into the game; Pickford didn't have a save to make (apart from the penalty – I think that was the only Spurs shot on goal). Great point – although 3 would of been better. We look like a really decent team at times, well organised but still need that striker to make a difference. It will be interesting how Dyche shuffles the midfield now, I cannot see Davies slotting in as a replacement, perhaps Garner, but that changes the bite we have in midfield.It's going to be interesting... Well done, Blues. Steve Mink 36 Posted 03/04/2023 at 22:41:38 Would like to see Garner getting a go. I thought the lad Skipp looked good for them. Dale Self 37 Posted 03/04/2023 at 22:44:47 Reasonable, Fran, and your take on the match above is spot-on. I would take slight exception to Simms at Gray's expense and neither could do what Doucouré did in defence. I was thinking of a more colorful response to the pessimism but now I can't stop thinking about Dave's 62-year-old tits. Martin Mason 38 Posted 03/04/2023 at 22:46:26 Barry@30 Kane is at the very highest level of forwards in the world. Who do you think you are to call him a cart horse when you patently don't know anything about the game of football? Jamie Crowley 39 Posted 03/04/2023 at 22:46:44 Christine -. (and I confess, to using abusive language at Kane, sometimes Scotland road isn't that far away) Not a fuckin' problem, Christine. Christy Ring 40 Posted 03/04/2023 at 22:47:00 Martin#24 Tell that to your mate Kenwright, you don't fool me Dale Self 41 Posted 03/04/2023 at 22:48:18 Not teally into baseball anymore but I’ll throw Charlie Hough in there. Peter Warren 42 Posted 03/04/2023 at 22:49:19 Iwobi was fantastic today. He’s been really poor for ages but at last he put in a performance like he was doing the back end of last season. Dale Self 43 Posted 03/04/2023 at 22:50:02 And Marty baby, always with the ‘you’ stuff in your responses. Have a drink man. Christine Foster 44 Posted 03/04/2023 at 22:51:14 Martin, you would cause an argument in an empty room, let it go. Kane is a very good player but it was his foul that caused the retaliation on the first place and frankly I think that intentional provocation that causes retaliation, should be a red for both. Jerome Shields 45 Posted 03/04/2023 at 22:51:25 Everton FC. Tottenham Hotspur6 Shots on goal 214 Shots 940.0% Possession 60.0%1 Red cards 10 Yellow cards 33 Corner kicks 39 Fouls 141 Saves. 5Just shows Dyche's attention to detail.1Offsides3 Alex Bennett 46 Posted 03/04/2023 at 22:51:44 Was that jags with keanes kit on? What an equaliser and just how important could it be? only time will tell, but made up tonight with it Tom Bowers 47 Posted 03/04/2023 at 22:52:36 If nothing else this team is showing some fight.Last minute at Chelski and now here against Spurs. Wonderful result after the Doucoure dismissal.Our defenders are stepping up to the plate with goals that get points, Seamus, Tarks and now Keano all doing the business with the problems up front.Hopefully DCL is back soon and fully fit and I would like to see more of Garner now that he is fit again.C.O.Y.B. Colin Glassar 48 Posted 03/04/2023 at 22:53:00 Candiotti, Dale? The Candy Man. Tony Abrahams 49 Posted 03/04/2023 at 22:54:04 I don’t normally listen to pundits, but I read what you posted by Mustoe, Mike, and I couldn’t have put it better myself. We were all walking out of Goodison not so long ago trying to prepare ourselves for the championship, but I walked out of Goodison tonight, disgusted with the gamesmanship of Harry shithouse Kane, and absolutely proud of both the fitness and the fight shown by Everton, and it’s been a long time since I genuinely thought like this.I hate some of the rules in football now, and players nicking the ball, whilst going away from goal to win a penalty, is definitely one of them, and I hate some of the players even more because cheating to get a fellow professional sent off, is absolutely disgraceful imo. Mike Gaynes 50 Posted 03/04/2023 at 22:54:11 Jamie, I'm a Cubs fan and a former knuckleball pitcher, and I can't make it out.Colin, my Cubbies once had Phil's brother Joe Niekro, also a knuckleballer. But I'm still missing the Keane joke. Alex Bennett 51 Posted 03/04/2023 at 22:58:36 Tony 49, I agree with you about kane being a shithouse, it was pathetic behaviour, but doucoure would have been sent off regardless, wish he hadn't lost his head in the first place Neil Copeland 52 Posted 03/04/2023 at 22:59:27 Doucoure was very stupid but Harry Kane as England Captain should hang his head in shame after his Oscar worthy performance. What a fucking cheating twat he is. Fantastic point in the end and feels like a win after all the theatrics. Everyone gave their all again and the never say die attitude and togetherness of the players is to be admired.4 unbeaten, bring on the Mancs Dale Self 53 Posted 03/04/2023 at 23:04:29 I’m out of my league on baseball history but I do have to look up a sidewonder I domt think he threw a knuckle though. Damnit, i know he was pre Quisenberry but he’s not showing up on these lists. Tony Abrahams 54 Posted 03/04/2023 at 23:07:09 We are starting to look like a decent team at Goodison, and I agree that a big strong centre forward, would make a massive difference to us now. I love sensible football, and this is something I can now see us starting to produce in little patches. We have a long way to go but you can now see some confidence developing, and it definitely looks like the players are beginning to believe in what they are getting asked to do now.The easiest way to make a player better is by first getting him fitter, so full marks to Dyche and his coaching staff on this score, because Everton are definitely looking a lot fitter than they have looked for a long time now, imo.Hopefully we have got grounds for an appeal by claiming Doucoure’s head went because he had been fasting all day Alex,and I agree with Christine, because the instigator should definitely get the same punishment, for blatantly trying to get his opponent sent off. Will Mabon 55 Posted 03/04/2023 at 23:09:35 It's something that we're still in there when you consider we have spent most of the season with essentially no real attack.Doing it the hard way for sure. Tony Everan 56 Posted 03/04/2023 at 23:21:32 I’m enjoying Dyche’s Everton, every player looks hungry and not prepared to back down. They look fitter and stronger too. There’s a confidence that is born out of that. It was a hard as nails performance again and we are looking like a fit DCL away from being a top half team or better. The team dug in and never gave up after the red card incident, Doucoure should know better, but Kane should be embarrassed after the ridiculous reaction like he’d been upercutted by Tyson Fury. A very good striker, but an idiot, he milks his position as England captain with referees almost every week.The whole team gave their all, but the special mention goes to Alex Iwobi who I thought was very good tonight and had one of his best games for us. Well done lads, onwards and upwards. Jim Wilson 57 Posted 03/04/2023 at 23:27:02 If Doucoure had worn a red shirt it was a yellow card at best. If Kane was wearing a blue shirt he would have been sent packing too.Scandalous yet again.Doucoure was a bloody fool though. He must know that being an Everton player he'd get sent off for that. Jamie Crowley 58 Posted 03/04/2023 at 23:29:28 Gaynes -Keane's shot knuckled like crazy. I think the ball rotated half an orbit at most. Ergo, if he can kick 'em that way, surely he can toss 'em that way!Picked the Cubs for you, and they're blue.Dale Self -Phil Niekro. "The Quiz" I don't think was mainly a knuckleballer? Just threw constant junk.Colin Glassar -Candonotti is a great shout! Frankly I'm amazed you'd even know who he was! I'm supremely impressed with you pulling that one off! Scott Robinson 59 Posted 03/04/2023 at 23:30:35 The lack of goals in the team has been well documented. It got to the point a few games ago where all of the potential players who could score goals were on the bench (ie Gray AND Keane). Thankfully Dyche has seen what Lampard couldn't - Keane scores goals and goals wins (or draws) football matches. Rob Halligan 61 Posted 03/04/2023 at 23:39:57 Harry Kane…….what a fucking gobshite he is. One cheating bastard. Spurs a big club……don’t make me fucking laugh. Paul Kossoff 62 Posted 03/04/2023 at 23:40:57 Clin 31, "Dyche is reinvigorating" Say what???😀 Bill Gienapp 63 Posted 03/04/2023 at 23:49:13 It's impossible to relax because the margin for error at the bottom of the table remains so razor-thin, BUT... for what it's worth, we don't look at all like a side that's going down come May. Dale Self 64 Posted 03/04/2023 at 23:50:44 I was impressed with how we managed a fairly open end to end match with a team like Spurs. We had as many chances it seemed. Also we won the midfield early with some good lines of 3 and 2 that closed down options and produced turnovers. The coordinated runs after change of possession were key. Doucoure could either touch pass or with enough room to turn find Iwobi wide There were at least three times we hit our own player along a line just because they could not jump over the ball. As that timing works out we get forward safely with enough options on run throughs that it is hard to shut down. Running Seamus along wide and behind Iwobi and Gray in possession forced some retreats by Spurs defenders making us look almost Croatian. Okay that’s a bit much but it is working and we’re not going down. John Charles 65 Posted 03/04/2023 at 23:52:38 Well done blues. I thought we played well all game. Looked like a sending off and a penalty from my seat in the Park End. The ground went from quite quiet to very loud with sending off - Kane is a gobshite.Still struggle for goals, again if we had a forward or a midfielder who can shoot/ head we would have won that game easily.We can get something at manure tho. Derek Knox 66 Posted 03/04/2023 at 23:53:40 That game almost had me on the edge of my seat, and I was in the toilet, (only joking) but agree that Kane has confirmed to me that he is both a coward and a shithouse rolled into one. Okay Duke shouldn't have raised his hands, but Kane, instigated it by the fact he had just pushed Gray to the ground and kicked him on the way down, then pulled Duke's Jersey nearly off, and gets nothing but a kiss from the Ref.Atmosphere sounded great, when they went (rightly) down to ten, I actually thought we are going to win this, but unfortunately not the case but a massively deserved point, if there is such a thing, should have been three ! Tony Byrne 67 Posted 03/04/2023 at 23:54:03 Just got back home from the game, bang on line in the main stand when Keane picked that ball up, "hit it" que bedlam!I'd have took a point before kick off, however, Spurs were absolutely bang average, if Doucouré stays on the pitch, we are winning this game.Rob 61,Spot on, I hate them.The most overrated football club in the premier league, the media love them. Andy Crooks 68 Posted 03/04/2023 at 23:58:03 Martin @38, you're being silly again. Kane is the best of a very bad bunch and he is a cheat. He isn't fit to lace the boots of Jimmy Greaves. The majority of his goals for England were scored in qualifying games against second rate teams. They led to finals participation that showed him to be, as Barry says, a cart horse at the very highest level. Great players win things. He has won fuck all and never will. Name another player, of his age, at "the very highest level of forwards in the world"who has won nothing? His goals have meant not one fucking thing. Good player, no doubt, but a cheat. Rob Dolby 69 Posted 03/04/2023 at 23:58:34 I think it's time to give Simms a start and drop Gray into the role Doucoure has been playing.Doucoure has been the most improved player under Dyche and a 3 game ban is going to hurt us.Once again Onana goes missing. It must only be match fitness keeping him in the team ahead of Garner.Kane reminds me of shearer at the back end of his career. All the decisions go his way. Hitting the deck like he had been punched even holding the wrong side of his face must be embarrassing for the England captain or not in this day and age.Shithousery wins modern day football matches. Spurs showed tonight why they are near the top. Nearly every player they have is right cheat.We are more resilient under Dyche but so toothless. Onwards to Saturday, a ground where we usually get stuffed so nothing to lose. Keep to the game plan and hope Martial doesn't start!Coyb David Hallwood 70 Posted 03/04/2023 at 00:01:01 For the first time since the world cup break I'm confident of staying up. The fight, the organisation is top notch; we just need someone to put the ball in the net.Doucouré, what a knob, but at least we've got options with Garner and even move Iwobi into the middle, Gray outside and Simms or even whisper it, Calvert-Lewin in the middle.I'm not even dreading the visit to Old Trafford because I think we can get something from the game. Ernie Baywood 71 Posted 03/04/2023 at 00:01:55 Getting sent off for a face push is about the most frustrating thing a player can do. It's got zero value and it's always a red. It can't be defended - it's just stupid. 3 match ban. Just really stupid. I definitely hope we don't try some Ramadan card. We should be better than that and it matters to me.Bill #63 - that's a very cool comment and you're right. If nothing else, we don't look like a team that's getting relegated. We still could be, but we definitely don't look like that. We look like a team that Man Utd won't relish playing. It's something.Final point - how bad is Mykolenko? God love him, but he's dreadful. What on earth was that transfer about? I feel sorry for the guy - young lad gets a big opportunity only to find out he's nowhere near the level. I'd love to know who saw something in him and what that something was. Dave Abrahams 72 Posted 03/04/2023 at 00:02:43 Another battling performance gets us another point that looked lost, Keane had quite a night as Mike Gaynes pointed, clearing a goal bound effort off the line, gave a penalty away then a bad tackle on him gets a Spurs players sent off the finishes with a great shot that earns us the point.Regarding the sending offs, the Spurs lad goes in with a very bad tackle and Doucoure’s stupidity with a tap on Kane’s face gets them both a three match ban, doesn’t match up really with agitation of Kane on Gray and Doucoure getting only a yellow card.Kane has turned out to be a very good footballer,not tonight though, but has continuously cheated and conned referees throughout his career but gets away with it and will carry on with this type of behaviour without getting properly pulled up and banned for playing this way, being England’s captain seems to protect him.Back to Everton, we are certainly playing better, with more fight, no throwing our hand in since Dyche took over as well as looking fitter and fighting right to the final whistle as the last two games have shown, “ A kingdom for a striker” and we’d have no worries about the drop. Colin Glassar 73 Posted 04/04/2023 at 00:09:30 Jamie, my first World Series was Kansas City against Philadelphia. Pete Rose and Tug Mcgraw (?). I fell in love with the game after that. The Mets series against the Boston Red Sox is probably my favourite. The Yankees - Braves series was also memorable. I’m a National league fan but it’s hard to follow the game over here. Lee Courtliff 74 Posted 03/04/2023 at 00:15:53 It was a clear red card and Kane did what every other player, including our own, would have done and make sure the opponent was sent off. The penalty was clumsy but I understand why he went for the ball. Thankfully he redeemed himself with a wonderful strike that salvaged a well deserved point and won me a bet, I had Keane to have 2 shots on target at 25/1. We aren't going down, the fans won't allow it. Mike Connolly 75 Posted 04/04/2023 at 00:16:52 fans from other clubs would be delighted that Kane coped it of Doucouré. Kane has been conning refs for years. I'm sure I heard Daucoure call out Tyson Fury as he exit down the tunnel John Chambers 76 Posted 04/04/2023 at 00:18:56 Thought Barry Horne had come back for a moment with that Keane strike. For what it’s worth I’d be tempted to play Simms in place of Doucouré, move Gray wide and bring Iwobi back in to the centre of the pitch. He has definitely lost his form again since he went out wide but perhaps he can rediscover it. Shane Corcoran 77 Posted 04/04/2023 at 00:25:30 Kane is no more a gobshite than Onana, Gordon or Richarlison. This is professional soccer. Has been for a long time. Great heart from the Blues but Spurs are an absolute embarrassment of a team. Myko was awful when he came on and Simms just doesn’t look the type to do the work that Dyche demands. Dale Self 78 Posted 04/04/2023 at 00:41:33 This is not professional soccer. Bill Gall 79 Posted 03/04/2023 at 00:46:50 The attitude from the players in the whole game is what stood out. It is a long time since we have seen an Everton team fight like this, and regardless of what happens at the end of the season, S Dyche needs the congratulations in having improved the team spirit and installed the belief in them that should bring a positive ending to the season. This was not a classic display and the red card for Doucoure appeared to be stupidity,but there was no need for Kane to go down like he had been hit by M.Tyson, but I suppose this is the modern game. This will just mean a chance for someone else.There will be a number of complaints from other writers but the team they were playing was a top 4 team and have been at the top end of the league for a number of seasons, and it was pleasing to see an Everton team not let their heads drop after going down to 10 men and a goal down.It's 1 game at a time, every point counts but we seem to have a manager and team who are up for the fight. Paul Birmingham 80 Posted 04/04/2023 at 00:47:29 Great character, spirit, seen as is always provided by Goodison Park, at night, no place touches, Goodison, when it’s on, a night game. It can’t be eclipsed.. But God willing, literally, BMD, will eclipse Goodison Park, for atmosphere, and then if so, it must be the greatest atmosphere, in World Football.We shall, see..Sums up this season, but bloody great character, and there was only one Team, who deserved the win.Some old friends, as we do, met before, and afterwards, they, said Spurs, should have lost the game on merit. Everton deserved to win. Overall, there was agreement, but football is a funny old game, and even King Harry, got called out, for taking the piss. The match at Spurs, he done a Poodle Dive, and tonight, he done a phoney drop., from a hand in the face. Dukes, got no defence, but England’s, current greatest player, went down, like a bag of shite. Sums up modern, football, and if he’s England’s only World Class Player, then, it’s a poor summary, of the great game in the UK.For me the officials should have pulled Kane across, but it became a Sunday morning ale house, altercation, but Duke, should have known better.But I believe if James Garner starts, v United, Everton, will be fine. I’m sure now Patterson, and Price, will need a miracle to get in to this squad.. Instinct and gut feeling.. But may be they've been saved, but, Imho, they’d be in the squad for this game and should be in for Saturday, v United. For me, the best Team, played some great football, tonight, but importantly showed tonnes of character, and right fully earned a point, and should have won all points.But great hope, and belief, to take to United.This is proper character being shown by this Everton Team. One day, at a time, but pleased last night, with a well earned point, which should have been three, but on possession; guile and threat, Everton,, tried to win this game.Survival on, the park, by merit, and the saga, of the park, God,, only knows.UTFTs! Dale Self 81 Posted 04/04/2023 at 00:52:16 Jamie and Colin, it wasn’t Niekro it wasn’t a guy you’d find on the sportswriters’ best of lists. I still remember the old NBC closeups of the younger players’ faces as they stepped into the box. I’ll randomly remember and name drop sometime as I can see his frame and delivery in my mind. Apologies for the Yankee dump but hey I'm an old man and celebrate the childhood memories while they’re happening. Well fuck, i thought it might have been Hoyt Wilhelm but that’s not the one either. Steve Carter 82 Posted 04/04/2023 at 01:11:00 As a rugby, as well as an Everton, fan, Kane’s histrionic collapse to the ground grasping his face wound: what a joke. Why didn’t he see red for play acting? Dale Self 83 Posted 04/04/2023 at 01:12:20 On second thought I think it was Wilhelm but I’d have to see 70s footage to be sure. John Raftery 84 Posted 04/04/2023 at 01:30:29 It’s plain and simple. Doucouré was stupid. The England Captain and record goalscorer is a cheat. Moura is the first opposition player to be sent off against us since September 2020. Mick Davies 85 Posted 04/04/2023 at 01:40:16 After watching the incident over and over, I'm more convinced of Kane's guilt in getting Doc sent off. He grabs his shirt sleeve and deliberately pulls it towards his face, while Doucoure is trying to push him off. If an objective official reviews this, then I hope it will be reduced to a one game ban. . . . then again, objective officials and 4 legged drones smelling of bacon Phil Smith 86 Posted 04/04/2023 at 01:50:08 John Chambers (76). Spot on mate. Simms has to come in now. Crazy he wasn't in from the start after making one of the best defenders in the world look very League 1 last week. We look a threat with him up top. George Stuart 87 Posted 04/04/2023 at 01:54:00 Poor Doucouré. If your going to push and shove, make sure even your pinkie finger dosnt touch the other guys face or he's going down like a sack of spuds. Even if he did kick your colleague on the floor.There was a time when a foul required "intent". Not a swing to clear with an opponent managing to get a foot in the way from behind.Not sure how Keane "drew a red card". The guy jumped all over his ankle. Boarder line career ender.Not sure a cracker in the 89th minute is in the Everton spirt either. At least wait until extra time. We all have our heart conditions to work on.No easy points for visitors to Goodison from now on. Neil Tyrrell 88 Posted 04/04/2023 at 02:21:28 Dale @81Charlie Hough? Jonathan Oppenheimer 89 Posted 04/04/2023 at 02:29:51 So much fight, so much character. I’ll take that any day of the week. There’s something about watching this squad under Dyche that even when everything seems to be going against them, or they’re down a goal, or in this case we get a deserved red card, I’m confident they at least won’t wilt. Watching Dyche especially after the red card and penalty, and he has a calm and confidence about him that clearly the rest of the squad has as well. In his post-match interview, he said he expected us to get the winner at the end, and I believe him. Tarkowski almost got it.The one thing we fans have always wanted is fight, and that is clearly there now. But fight isn’t enough. And despite our limitations all over the pitch, we’ve gone toe-to-toe with every team except Arsenal away. I’ll take this football for the next few years under Dyche as we rebuild, whatever happens with this season or some penalty in the coming months. It shows we can play good defense and still create chances, two things few and far between in recent years. Jay Harris 90 Posted 04/04/2023 at 02:32:23 As others have said Kane pushed Denmarai Gray over, Kicked him while he was on the floor and then puled Doucoures shirt and kicked out and Doucoure went to push him off and unfortunately got his face.Cant argue with a red for the Duke but how did Kane not get a red for his part in the melee.How many offsides werent given against Spurs and don't even get me started on some of the free kicks that werent given to us.We will throw them all in the Mersey one by one from the the banks of the Royal blue stadium!!!Another game where we deserved 3 but only got 1 point but with the Spirit of the Blues we're not going down. Kieran Kinsella 91 Posted 04/04/2023 at 02:58:14 Wasn’t able to watch it as I was working but in isolation it’s a good result. In the circumstances it’s a good result. But like the Chelsea game it’s more of a psychological boost than a tangible one as it’s just a single point. I think Dyche is 12 points from 9 games which is good in our position but due to the mess he inherited even taken points off 3 of the big six in his short spell leaves us just a point above the drop having played a game more. For that reason I see this going to the wire as none of our rivals are giving up. We are definitely moving rapidly in the right direction but we dug ourselves a big hole until January. Pete Gunby 92 Posted 04/04/2023 at 03:01:11 Surprised none of our Everton Baseball fans haven’t mentioned Nap Rucker or Al Nipper. Dale Self 93 Posted 04/04/2023 at 03:34:29 Neil 88, you’re going to get me kicked to another thread but yeah, from the 70s to 90s Dodgers-Rangers. I thought he had a nasty knuckleball maybe mixing him with another. And that Hoyt Wilhelm was from memory not a list if I was wrong on Hough. Geoff Trenner 94 Posted 04/04/2023 at 04:55:41 How did Kane not have to go off for a Head Injury Assessment after the ‘assault’ by Doucoure? Alan J Thompson 95 Posted 04/04/2023 at 05:44:46 I've just finished trying to watch the game for the first time through Optus piss poor 10 second freeze frame followed by 5 seconds of action and haven't read any comments.The first half was fairly even but both sides seemed to lack imagination around the opponents box while Everton also lacked a focal point which they try to make up for by getting Doucoure forward as often as possible. Doesn't offer much encouragement to Simms.While this was not the worst refereeing performance it did seem a tad biased towards the visitors as they seem to get everything while the same sort of foul against Everton was waived away. While Doucoure probably had to be red carded I couldn't understand how Kane got away with nothing. Firstly he pushed Gray in the back and then kicked him while on the floor and then shoved Doucoure which saw him react and Kane make a meal out of it, reminiscent of Ali's KO of Sonny Liston.I also wondered about the substitutions as Gana had to come off but I was surprised by Onana being subbed as he was getting into the box quite often.Still, a valuable point thanks to the club's best striker at training and it is heartening to see the effort we now seem to put into every game but again, why can't we play as we do when we go a goal down with lots of players getting forward. We must, however, give Mr Dyche credit for the improved performances. Jonathan Oppenheimer 96 Posted 04/04/2023 at 06:13:26 A couple more observations: Keane’s screamer was about a minute after his leg was almost broken by Moura, making it all the more impressive, especially because he didn’t roll around the ground like Kane, despite the severity of the tackle. Also, Mike G. pointed out Keane’s goal line save of Kane early on, but he also had a decent header and half volley earlier on to complement the penalty he gave up and the goal. Hard to have a more “complete” match than that. Others have wondered about Kane not being punished for his roll in the Doucoure incident. He did receive a yellow. There’s nothing he did in the rules to warrant a straight red, but in theory he could’ve gotten two yellows, either one for the first foul on Gray or the kick out at Doucs, then a second for grabbing him. I can’t say as a ref I would’ve had the balls to do it, and I’ve never seen that kind of double yellow, but it’s the only argument for sending Kane off. Kane is still a twat, if a talented one, but this was more a case of Doucoure half losing his cool and half getting unlucky that in trying to break free his hand went high. But I don’t blame Coote. He wasn’t perfect, but he had no choice but to do what he did. Martin Faulkner 97 Posted 04/04/2023 at 07:02:59 John and Phil, definitely agree, Gray out wide Iwobi into the middle and Simms up top, maybe even DCL on the bench? Pete Neilson 98 Posted 04/04/2023 at 08:12:59 Thought we played well and a point was the very least we deserved. A few more world class goals from our defenders before the end of the season will be welcome. Dyche is getting a tune out of the squad. Any respect for Harry Kane now gone with his pathetic antics, what a prick. As expected on the way back from the match some pundits praising him for trying to win by any means. Hope the future brings as many medals as he has won in the past. Shane Corcoran 99 Posted 04/04/2023 at 08:13:50 Dale #78, what is it? Wrestling? George Cumiskey 100 Posted 04/04/2023 at 08:45:41 Although it was a great fight back,in the end I think it was two points dropped, Spurs were there for the taking. They were one of the worst teams to come to Goodison this season. Rob Halligan 101 Posted 04/04/2023 at 08:56:14 Jonathan #96…………you’re right about Coote having no choice but to send Doucoure off for tickling the face of Kane. When you think of the three red cards the RS should have got at Brighton, of which two were most definitely red cards, or maybe Bruno Fernandes shoving a linesman in the recent game at the RS, and no doubt there are many more deserved red cards throughout the season not given, it just goes to show the utter inconsistency of referees in the premier league. It’s funny how the so called bigger clubs, and Spurs, seem to get away with these red cards, but I guess Coote definitely had no choice but to send Moura off for small time Spurs last night. Another thing, why the hell don’t FIFA drop this annoying thing with linesman delaying raising their flag for an offside? I honestly don’t see the point of it, especially when it’s as clear as daylight. I heard at half time last night that some player had a leg broken, which was the result of a delayed flag, but had the flag been raised straight away then the player would have stopped and been ok. I think this delayed flagging will be scrapped next season anyway. Kim Vivian 102 Posted 04/04/2023 at 09:07:18 I know he won't be, but I wish Kane would read the HYS column on the BBC at the bottom of their match report. I despise the bloke, even more so after last night. Christopher Timmins 103 Posted 04/04/2023 at 09:25:27 You have to admire what the manager has brought to the team in such a short period of time. We are no longer a soft touch. I thought that given the limited talent at his disposal we would struggle once we went behind, however, twice against Chelsea and again last night we have responded when going a goal down and taken two precious points in the process. We are really good without the ball and once the manager can introduce more quality into the team we will start to see an improvement when we have the ball.After the final whistle the manager gives a short round of applause to the fans and is then off down the tunnel, no tour of the stadium. Onto the next game. I am absolutely certain that he will keep us up unless we suffer a points deduction.Last night was the Michael Keane show, and the good more than outweighed the bad. A clearance of the line and a superb strike with the penalty concession also added to the mix.Kenwright and his pals are not missed and the longer they stay away from the stadium the better. Results have picked up since they departed.An early kick off on Saturday and my instincts tell me that Tom will start and Gray will lead the line. We have nothing to fear!Danny, I hope the twist at the end makes the trip home a bit easier.I worry, given that we are now in the holy period of Ramadan, that the night time games might be difficult for some of our players who have fasted during the day, hopefully, the break to take on fluid does make a difference but I can't help but think that it makes a difference. Peter Mills 104 Posted 04/04/2023 at 09:35:15 It must be due to our desperate need to climb the table, but I was a bit disappointed at the end that we had dropped two points. I can’t really justify that as I said on the way up to the ground that I would take a draw, it had looked grim at one down and ten men, the equaliser was great and it was probably a fair result. It’s just that background sense of foreboding about relegation that permeates life at present. The Doucouré incident was hugely frustrating, he has been playing well under Dyche and his power and presence will be badly missed for 3 games. He has formed part of our very limited goal threat, his absence will reduce it further.Kane’s behaviour was a microcosm of everything that is wrong with “top class” football, as was Gary Neville’s defence of it which I watched when I got home. If one of the kids I watch on Saturday and Sunday mornings went down clutching their face like that, nearly all the parents would skit them and the old school ref who often officiates would have some wry words to encourage them to stand up. James Hughes 105 Posted 04/04/2023 at 09:51:10 Kim, sorry but what is HYS Brian Harrison 106 Posted 04/04/2023 at 09:58:27 Unfortunately once you put your hand into the opponents face you run the risk of a red. But when you consider that the tackle from Moura could have broken Keanes leg, but he got up and got on with the game, contrast that to Kane who lay face down for well over 30 seconds. The big worry is we now lose Doucoure for practically a third of our remaining games. I think he has been excellent since Sean Dyche put him back in the team. I thought Keane and Tarkowski limited Son and Kane, so much so that Son was replaced and Kane hardly a kick other than the penalty.I thought Sean may have brought on Simms a bit earlier as Gray is just not suited to playing as a lone striker. I thought the whole team deserved great credit, and thoroughly deserved a point. I just wish I could write something positive about Onana but again yet another lack lustre performance. But with Doucoure out for the next 3 games I guess Dyche will have no alternative but to keep playing anonymous. Clive Rogers 107 Posted 04/04/2023 at 10:01:18 James, it’s the BBC Have Your Say where you can write in. James Hughes 108 Posted 04/04/2023 at 10:11:40 Clive, many thanks Peter Carpenter 109 Posted 04/04/2023 at 10:16:50 Yes, Doucoure has been playing well but every cloud has a silver lining, maybe for Garner. Even in the few minutes he was on he looked positive. He does something really weird though. He passes the ball and then runs quickly into a space in the hope of getting it back. That will never work.Great point. Keep chipping away. Fuck off Tottenham. David Hallwood 110 Posted 04/04/2023 at 10:39:22 A good and well deserved point. But what it shouldn't mask is when we're out of possession we look like a top 6 side; in possession we are where we are in the table.Nothing can hide the fact we lack a focal point in attack, when we have possession none of the midfielders are busting a gut to make a run into the box. The Duke suspension forces Dyche's hand; I'd like to see Gray out wide, where he naturally gravitates to and iwobi moved inside, and play Simms or even, whisper it gently, DCL up top.However. for the first time since the world cup break, I'm beginning to believe we can survive. Rob Halligan 111 Posted 04/04/2023 at 10:42:29 Kim # 102……….I was reading that last night and Kane was being vilified by everyone. Great goalscorer he may be, but also a cheat and a sly rat. If he weren’t England captain, he wouldn’t receive half the protection he receives from referees, and I think he would have had a few red cards by now. He uses his body to great effect when holding the ball up, or stopping a defender from tackling or trying to intercept it, but is it all legal? Anyway, enough of Kane, him and Spurs are made for each other, and I sincerely hope he never wins anything with them. Dave Abrahams 112 Posted 04/04/2023 at 11:37:27 Looking at the Spurs penalty this morning I couldn’t really fault Keane, he was entitled to go for the ball and I think the Spurs player made a meal of the attempted tackle.The less said about Kane the better and whether he was entitled to go down the way he did or not I most definitely wouldn’t want an Everton player to act like that, it stunk and football would be much better without cheats and cheating like Kane and it doesn’t, in any shape or form, matter that a lot of players do it, they are cheating and are 100% cheats.A lot of fans would have missed Mike Lyons and his daughter coming on the field about fifteen minutes before the game started, Mike got a great reception from the crowd as he walked to the centre circle with a big happy grin on his face, terrific to see him. I think it would have been a lot better if they had introduced Mike and his daughter at half time and a full house of Evertonians.I also noticed on the big screen two Evertonians from Chicago that they were at the game, I hope you both enjoyed the game, two brothers I think, one whose first name was Abraham !! Will Mabon 113 Posted 04/04/2023 at 12:56:49 Geoff @ 94,good point, never considered or heard that one before.Technically, it's hard to argue against if all pertaining rules are applied. It would add to the lunacy and further reveal it for what it is. Colin Malone 114 Posted 04/04/2023 at 14:07:31 Well done blues. Our pressing was very good, especially winning back the ball, at the edge of their box.Still think we should swap Iwobi and Gray at times during the game. Is it possible, players who have ten to two feet are limited. ie Dacourie and Iwobi.Well done Dyche. Robert Williams 115 Posted 04/04/2023 at 17:08:52 DA112. Indeed, Old Man Abram/Abraham had a lot of 'seed'. Henrik Lyngsie 116 Posted 04/04/2023 at 17:49:07 Assist by Ben Godfrey!! Tony Everan 117 Posted 04/04/2023 at 18:05:57 Doucoure’s three match ban may be worth an appeal. They way that Kane was aggressively pulling Doucoure’s shirt towards him was an incitement. Doucoure’s action was really a defensive one as Kane was pulling him towards him. Almost trying to put distance between himself and Kane with his arm. The FA won’t see it like this but here is an element of truth in it. A one match ban in my opinion is would be a fair penalty for this offence with the mitigating circumstances.Have we got a case here? Tom Bowers 118 Posted 04/04/2023 at 18:06:30 Yes Doucoure should have seen red even though Kane like so many players exaggerated the incident.That alone should warrant investigation and stamped out of the game even if the ref. doesn't act on it at the time.Also if Kane hadn't persistantly held on to Doucoures' shirt then the push in in the face may not have occurred.How often is it that the perpetrator always get's off unpunished.The officials at the F.A. need to wake up and do something to stamp out all this shirt grabbing and injury feigning but we know they are too stupid or inept to do so. Barry Cowling 119 Posted 04/04/2023 at 18:15:03 I would guess that iwobi would be doucourre's replacement with gray going out wide and simms in forward position, cant see any other option but hey what do I know,, I thought Simms looked good when he came on, cant say the same about Garner, nothing much from him, Davies was well up for it and put him self about. Do wish Pickford would stare at the penalty taker constantly because if you take a penalty you have to look at least momentarily where your putting it, and Pickford wandered off round the goal with his back to Kane and then the camera turned to Kane and he made a quick glance to keepers right and I knew where he was going, so much more work required for penalties, don't look at his feet stare at his eyes, they all give it away and if they don't then its straight down the middle. On another note Onana needs an awful lot af shooting practice and Gana needs to learn how to kick it hard, maybe Keane can teach them. but another hard fought point, we really are a hard team to play against, I.m sure we'll be fine if we continue as we have under Dysche James Hughes 120 Posted 04/04/2023 at 18:20:22 Tony, I agree that Doucoure is worth an appeal but what chance of it being successful. He kicked Gray on the way to getting to him as well.No doubt if we appeal it will be doubled, and I am half glass full person Brian Williams 121 Posted 04/04/2023 at 18:24:45 The club aren't appealing the red card. Michael Connelly 122 Posted 04/04/2023 at 18:51:02 You do what you can to get an advantage in the game, and Kane ensured Doucoure got what his stupidity deserved. Barry Rathbone 123 Posted 04/04/2023 at 18:55:34 Martin Mason 38I can call Kane whatever I want as I can anyone including you. I don't in your case because your desperate stalking to have a bizarre pop at my observations is a clear sign of senility or chemical dependency. Consideration and graciousness is my watchword when dealing with the vulnerable in our society. On the subject of my togger prowess when I played a renowned centre half used to refer to me as "the white Cyrille Regis" - now there was a centre forward.Get back to your room, lie down and ask the carer for some black coffee. Brian Wilkinson 124 Posted 04/04/2023 at 19:03:22 I will give Duncan Ferguson his due, he never tickled a player for any of his Red cards,If you are going to get a Red duke at least get your money’s worth. Christy Ring 125 Posted 04/04/2023 at 19:17:45 Martin Mason, Kane is a cheat, and not his first time, but because you, referee's and pundits put on your 3 lions jersey, all is forgiven. Bill Gall 126 Posted 04/04/2023 at 19:20:13 The problem with that incident was the referee was only interested in the red card incident, yet never VAR or him were interested in the deliberate push in the back and the kick by Kane on Gray that caused Doucoure to come in and protect his team mate. Kane also grabbed Doucoure first. The best laugh of the incident was how foolish Kane looked going down like a fireman's training dummy. Bobby Mallon 127 Posted 04/04/2023 at 19:31:10 Just ignore Martin Mason. That bloke is the biggest wind up merchant none Everton supporter on here. Before Martin regales me with how many games he’s watched etc etc why oh why would you go onto live forum slagging Everton off as you called it, poor old Everton getting picked on. John McFarlane Snr 128 Posted 04/04/2023 at 19:41:26 Hi Brian [124] apologies for not recognizing you as we walked away from Goodison last night, in defence I was on a high and it was only when you mentioned the fact that we met at the 'Bramley Moore' get-together, that the penny dropped. I look forward to the next gathering 'hopefully in the near future', because in 'Cricketing terms' I'm 84 not-out and it's unlikely that I will knock up a century. Oliver Molloy 129 Posted 04/04/2023 at 19:55:00 Doucoure is a professional and its no secret that Kane is known for taking anything he can get - just plain fucking stupid from our man an of course Kane milked it as many players do these days.I will be watching for similar incidents between now and the end of the season out of interest !I do wonder if Kane had stood his ground instead of the theatrical collapse would a red card been flashed - probably not is my opinion, however Doucoure should have known better to say the least.A committed performance gained a us point in the end and only for Tarkowski's shot hitting Dier in the last few moments we would have had three points.Four matches unbeaten - no doubting Dyche has had an effect but can he set us up to start winning games ? - draws ain't going to be enough.COYB. James Marshall 130 Posted 04/04/2023 at 19:55:48 Kane did what any player would have done having had a full hand in the face. Doucoure is an idiot, he's been a red card waiting to happen for several weeks now. Always getting involved and overstepping the mark numerous times in recent games.If you put your hand in another players face you give them the chance to gain an advantage, so we can all scream and shout about what a cheat Kane is, but the reality is we'd be calling for a red card if one of our players took a hand to the face - and we'd be up in arms if it wasn't a red card.It's easy to blame Kane but Doucoure made a big mistake and now pays the price for 3 games. Mike Gaynes 131 Posted 04/04/2023 at 19:59:58 Today's Guardian had a nice satirical go at Kane as well. Lying on the turf with his face covered and then getting up without a mark on him was so pathetic.Pete, yep, glad your little lads aren't learning THAT trick as they build their goalscoring resumes.Doucoure will be missed, but this does give Garner the chance he has waited for and I think that will be a net positive in the long run. Joe McMahon 132 Posted 04/04/2023 at 20:04:51 Oliver, I just cannot stand "Golden Boy" Kane, he's just a pure cheat, and it's why I find it hard to follow England as the media are obsessed with him. Many of his England goals are penalties against shit teams. I even prefer Steven Gerrard as a player and a person! Mark Ryan 133 Posted 04/04/2023 at 20:18:09 I've just watched Farley TV on Tube. Now this lad gets on my wick doing his Agent Rafa shit but just watch him roast Harry Kane, absolute class and so pleased he's done him, the cheating chinny prick Dave Williams 134 Posted 04/04/2023 at 20:38:12 Joe #132-steady on!!!! James Marshall 135 Posted 04/04/2023 at 20:40:56 Is pushing someone in the face, cheating? Isn't it against the rules and therefore, cheating?Falling over isn't cheating as far as I'm aware. Yeah he looked a twat doing it, but Doucoure is the sucker here, not Kane.Say what you like but Kane will play the next 3 games, Doucoure won't.I'll let you choose who lost out. Mark Ryan 136 Posted 04/04/2023 at 20:56:22 Kane pulls Dukes shirt. In the game of football that is acting unfairly. It's closer to cheating than what what Doucoure does. He pushes Kane away. Not cheating or being dishonest. He is acting honestly albeit somewhat petulantly.Holding your face like you've been punched and faking injury is by definition "being dishonest", he is feigning injury, he us the one cheating. He is being dishonest to gain an advantage, he is a cheat. Have it however you want it James but Kane is the cheat. He'll learn. Kane is the prick here and I have more respect for Duke. Watch Farley TV rip him one. He's not ripping Duke. Kane is the bell-end James Marshall 137 Posted 04/04/2023 at 21:07:27 Kane will play the next 3 games. Doucoure won't. You can call him a cheat, dishonest, or whatever you like but the fact remains.Doucoure cost us by pushing him in the face. It was Doucoure's fault for giving another player the opportunity to get him sent off so quite why people are defending him I don't know.When it happened my first reaction was, "Doucoure you idiot" not, "Kane is a cheat".My opinion remains the same. Win at all costs. Kane suckered him in and he bought it. And before you say our players are honest, they're not. They fall over given the slightest opportunity just like every Premier league footballer does. Robert Tressell 138 Posted 04/04/2023 at 21:10:57 Absolutely shameful play acting by Kane. Doucoure has been a sucker of course but Kane is a cheat and hopefully next time he plays the Blues someone does a job on him. As for the display, it was patchy. Keane's goal however was a belter. Dyche is doing what Ancelotti did. He is finding a formula to get results whatever the line up and he is making individuals better. Make no mistake, Dyche is a really good manager. 2 points from two very difficult games, with each of the points won through exceptional goals in the dying moments. We've got a big chance now. COYB. Neil Tyrrell 139 Posted 04/04/2023 at 21:12:10 Dave @112, the Tunnel Access video on YouTube shows Dyche and a few players greeting quite a large crew (about 30?) Americans who made the trip over for the match, saw scarves from Atlanta and Charlotte in there too.Kane should be ashamed of himself for those pathetic theatrics. As should Gary Neville defending his mate as if Doucoure gouged his eyes out. Good to know if I ever find myself in a fight with Prince Harry I can beat the mouth breathing maggot without even needing a closed fist. Brian Wilkinson 140 Posted 04/04/2023 at 21:25:38 Hi John same here was buzzing coming out, been a while since I’ve seen it that packed outside the ground, just happened to turn round and spotted you, always a pleasure to see you, just a shame I had to make a beeline for Kirkdale station for my train home from Lime Street, or I would have had a longer chat.Having said that John, when I got there, it was a bus replacement for last train home, but after that performance I was happy to sit on the bus.It was mad John absolutely rammed shoulder to shoulder, I just happened to look round, surprised I even spotted you among the crowd.I was going to meet Steve v in town afterwards, but rail replacement dashed that hope.I will say though, I did say to Steve before the game Michael Keane will score tonight with a bemused and puzzled chuckle back at me, is that right Steve :-) Barry Rathbone 141 Posted 04/04/2023 at 21:41:53 Watch the slo mo of the Kane/Duke nonsense on youtube there's loads to view. The farago is as clear as day unassailably it shows Kane holding his sleeve judo style amidst a nothing push and shove. The Duke turns to move on but Kane hangs on resulting in a final loose open palm to release himself but not looking at the potato headed gimp he brushes him in the kipper.There's a split second delay as Kane twigs the opportunity and down he goes as though Tony Bellew had come onto the pitch and laid him out. Unequivocally Kane is a disgraceful shithouse. Nigel Munford 142 Posted 04/04/2023 at 21:47:38 And Barry he went on to get MOM as well ffs!!! Danny O’Neill 143 Posted 04/04/2023 at 21:56:55 Okay, if I'm reading correctly, people are defending Kane's actions?By the letter of the laws of the game, I get it. Doucoure see's red.But the antics and morals shown by Kane. Pathetic and no defence.And shirt pulling is a bookable offence. If VAR was used, the foul get's pulled up and Kane is booked.As for the theatrics. Embarrassing. James Marshall 144 Posted 04/04/2023 at 22:02:31 Embarrassing maybe. Theatrical maybe. Morally wrong maybe. Against the rules, no.You can't touch people in the face. That's all that matters here.Morality won't win you jack shit. Everton players also play act and that's an irrefutable fact. James Marshall 145 Posted 04/04/2023 at 22:04:58 Moving on a bit, we're now 16th having all played 29 games (barring West Ham) so our fate is in our hands.Last night was a good point for us, and so were tonight's results. Barry Hesketh 146 Posted 04/04/2023 at 22:11:06 I said at the game that Doucoure was totally in the wrong and deserved to see red, but honestly, I don't care how many people find it acceptable that Kane reacted in the way he did, or whether or not every other team and player would react in the same way to the same incident, it's not acceptable and it never will be. The fact that Kane is the England captain means he has a responsibility over and above most players to set a standard, he didn't last night and kids all over the country will now believe that it's acceptable to go down as if shot if it means an opponent will definitely see red. It was unnecessary from Kane because Doucoure would have seen red without his theatrics. Shane Corcoran 147 Posted 04/04/2023 at 22:23:06 Bloody hell lads. Kane had a hand in his face and hit the deck. Onana was tackled by Romero, he does his now customary one hand on the ankle, the other in the air calling for an ambulance, yellow card to Romero and he’s up. This is the sport you watch. It happens every week. We were on the end of it this time but our lad would’ve probably been off anyway. Doucoure should be fine a week’s wages as he won’t be earning them for the next fortnight. Tony Abrahams 148 Posted 04/04/2023 at 22:25:38 I agree that nearly every player is prepared to cheat James, but Harry Kane, was a disgrace and should have also been sent off. He knew the ref had given a foul, so should have been booked for block tackling Doucouré, after already bringing down Gray, to stop a quick counter attack, and then he instigated it again imo by grabbing his shirt.If the boot was on the other foot, and Kane was in Doucoure’s shoes, then I’d have expected both players to be sent off, especially if we were playing away from home?Doucouré was stupid, but modern day footballers have gone past a certain point imo, and I find it horrible watching this win at all costs constant cheating, which I’m certain will turn a lot of people away from watching football, if it continues to be acceptable, even though it’s not? Andy Crooks 149 Posted 04/04/2023 at 22:25:50 Well summed up,Barry. Imagine Bobby Moore doing that, or Bobby Charlton, or well, so many other proper footballers. Kane is not fit to lace their boots. Won nothing, will win nothing, remembered by Spurs fans, forgotten by anyone else. Cheat. Andy Crooks 150 Posted 04/04/2023 at 22:35:07 Shane, Onana cheated, too. He is not the golden England captain, though. I would though, bring back the death penalty for any footballer who waves an imaginary yellow card. They are lower than Jimmy Case, the lowest form of vermin that ever kicked a ball.Shit, forgot, Smith, Hughes, etc. Brian Wilkinson 151 Posted 04/04/2023 at 22:36:23 Shane you are spot on about Onana and I did mention the same yesterday about him doing it in nearly every game, was embarrassing when Richarlison and Gordon used to do it.After those two players moving on, I thought we had seen the last of it under Dyche.I do not care what the law says in regards to a hand on the face, it was Kane’s delay, then going down what ragged me off.When you look at both sendings off, both serve a three match ban, one was a potential ankle breaker, the other less so.Anyway moving on, with tonight’s results, we need to throw Calvert-Lewin on for the Fulham and possibly Palace games, I would not risk him against utd. Si Cooper 152 Posted 04/04/2023 at 23:16:52 Harry Kane’s feigning pain is part of trying to influence the referee into taking undue disciplinary action and so out and out cheating. Falling to the ground is part of that over-reaction and so is also cheating. Pushing someone in the face is stupid because a red card is the minimum sanction, but there is no subterfuge in it and, unless you are actually trying to put the opposing player out of action, there is no advantage to be gained from it so it doesn’t qualify as ‘cheating’ (which surely has to be a combination of breaking the rules to gain an unfair advantage) in my opinion.Performance last night actually overcomes fact that one point is not best outcome we may have hoped for prior to sending off. Hopefully we can carry the spirit / improving form into rest of fixtures and keep required discipline to maximise possibilities of benefitting from it. Dave Abrahams 153 Posted 04/04/2023 at 00:07:27 James (144), Yes James you are correct morality won’t win you Jack shit but cheating will win you plenty. Give me morality over cheating any day of the week!! Michael Connelly 154 Posted 05/04/2023 at 09:09:49 A lot of references to 'cheating' and 'cheat" in these comments i.e. 'acting dishonesty or unfairly to gain an advantage'. Unfortunately or otherwise 'cheating' is in the fabric of the game, and is impossible to stamp out. So, you can take the moral high ground, but players are going to do what they can to gain an advantage if they know they can get away with. The nature of the human. Christine Foster 155 Posted 05/04/2023 at 09:28:12 Hmm.. I seem to remember the case of Niasse, simulation? Trying to con / influence the ref, for gain?So, tell me, whats the difference? Mark Murphy 156 Posted 05/04/2023 at 09:33:44 Harry Kane was a twat but he wasn’t cheating. He got caught in the face deliberately and made the most of it but he wasn’t cheating. I hate it but he WAS fouled and it WAS a red card offence. The cheating I can’t stand is the diving without contact or the Stevie Starfish perfected hooking a foot around a defenders and going down as he did with Hibbert. And then getting the ref to send him off. That still grinds my gears! That Cnut should have been called out for the cheat he was, not lauded like some kind of footballing saint. Rob Jones 157 Posted 05/04/2023 at 10:08:27 Kane absolutely cheated. He fouls Gray, carries on, grabs Doucoure's shirt and won't let go.Is Doucoure a fool? Yes.Did Kane initiate it all? Yes.Did Kane go down like Rivaldo at the World Cup? Yes.I'm glad I'm not English. If that wanker was captain of my national side, I'd be embarrassed to see that kind of spectacle, no matter how good a player he is. Brian Wilkinson 158 Posted 05/04/2023 at 14:42:26 Christine, that is a very good point about Niasse. In my eyes, absolutely no different to what is going on, week-in & week-out. Kane simulated his fall to con the ref into gaining an advantage. Rob Halligan 159 Posted 05/04/2023 at 15:28:02 I trust that anyone advocating the theatrics by Kane, will be in similar support should one of our own players go down to ground clutching their face! Wasn't it Mane last season who tried to gouge the eyes out of Allan, yet no action was taken, maybe because Allan wasn't a shithouse and stayed on his feet, unlike Kane, who looked like he'd been hit by a Tony Bellow right hook. Maybe if Allan had gone to ground, Mane would have walked, but I doubt it very much. Allan probably would have been booked for simulation! Derek Knox 160 Posted 05/04/2023 at 16:49:02 Rob, I think we are all gutted, not only by the histrionics of Kane and his team-mates (there were a few at it: Lenglet, Skipp, Romero and Porro) and the way all refs turn a blind eye towards us. when it comes to awarding anything, although they usually can't wait to get a card out for a minor misdemeanour. Like many have said, including myself, it's the inconsistency that is the killer, while certain teams get away with murder.Having said all that, unless you are a Spurs supporter, I think Kane has done himself no favours with the broader football-watching public. Hopefully he gets booed at most grounds he plays at from now on in. It is even worse in his case as Captain, and his England profile. Still, looking back, having played the replay many times, we created enough chances to have won there, but wild shooting from Gana, Doucoure and Mykolenko could have been goals if they could keep the ball low. Hopefully Dyche has them practising in training such a technique. Brian Wilkinson 161 Posted 05/04/2023 at 17:02:29 Not sure if it has already been mentioned but did a certain player across the park get away with nearly taking Holgate's eye out, no great suprise neither the VAR nor the officials spotted it from Mane so it went unpunished in regards to a sending-off or ban.You should've done an Harry Kane, Holgate, but then again you would have joined Niasse and be banned for simulation, the luck we have. Dave Williams 162 Posted 05/04/2023 at 17:35:14 What did Kane do to warrant the Man of the Match award? Keane or Iwobi should have got that. Tony Abrahams 163 Posted 05/04/2023 at 18:05:11 I thought that, up until Lucas Moura got sent off, King Harry had been allowed to referee the game perfectly, Dave. Mark Ryan 164 Posted 05/04/2023 at 18:39:45 Dave @162, Keane did get MotM. Christy Ring 165 Posted 05/04/2023 at 19:00:31 James Marshall, No-one is saying Doucouré didn't deserve to be sent off, but how you can defend a cheat, which Kane is, and he has dived previously. I remember his lunge on Robertson, who I detest, but he got away with that as well. Is it the three lions on the shirt? Coleman is our Captain of Ireland, and the first word I'd mention about Seamus is 'honesty'. Tony Abrahams 166 Posted 05/04/2023 at 19:24:37 They could easily sort it out, all this cheating and gamesmanship, Andrew, but I genuinely feel that because football is now so saturated on television, I believe the game needs controversy to help keep people talking about it.We don't see that many good games but we do see loads of controversial decisions nowadays and this probably keeps people talking about the game even though the saturating levels now produce a lot of very mediocre football. Andy Crooks 167 Posted 05/04/2023 at 19:28:16 Christy, I mentioned earlier that Bobby Moore or Bobby Charlton wouldn't have done what Kane did, two fine English players. But, my God, can you imagine Seamus!? You know for a fact it wouldn't happen. It's about pride and integrity and dignity. Harry Kane is a disgrace to himself, his family and football. If an Everton player did the same, I would hope he would be shunned. Players should not "win" a penalty either. Rivaldo tarnished his reputation forever. So did Kane, he is a laughing stock. An exposed, humilated, shameless cheat. Mike Corcoran 168 Posted 05/04/2023 at 19:52:38 Andy, lest we forget, Yerry Mina would still be rolling and screaming now after that sort of contact. Shithouse move from Kane but glasshouses and all that. Christy Ring 169 Posted 05/04/2023 at 19:56:48 Andy, imagine if Stiles or Bremner were around – they'd definitely give him something to roll around about… Rob Halligan 170 Posted 05/04/2023 at 20:04:42 Kane can't have been sure that the referee had seen what Doucouré did, but he made damned sure it would be brought to his attention if he flung himself to the floor. He needn't have bothered though, because no doubt the VAR would have been right onto it, instructing the referee to brandish the red card before Kane was back on his feet. Shane Corcoran 171 Posted 05/04/2023 at 20:29:00 Andy,Onana hasn't been shunned by anyone as far as I know and he went down holding his face a number of times for very little. If Kane wore blue, there'd be very little moaning about him on here. But what there would be is plenty of talk about how the “Sky 6” do it so why shouldn't we? etc. Kane is a cheat among cheats in a rancid sport. On to the weekend for more of it. Bill Gall 172 Posted 05/04/2023 at 20:54:56 Sad fact of the whole incident between Doucoure and Kane is it is now excepted by most people as just part of the modern game where players are encouraged to fall over at the slightest touch.. I thought Kane should have got a yellow card for tripping Gray and then kicking him on the ground. Danny O’Neill 173 Posted 05/04/2023 at 21:04:44 There is no doubting that Doucoure was going to see red.But Kane's reaction was embarrassing. I hope he feels embarrassed in reflection. I doubt it though. Mark Ryan 174 Posted 05/04/2023 at 21:09:13 Off topic, Lampard to Chelsea. Just laughed so hard I think some wee came out, ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha, un- be-fucking-lievable ha ha ha 😂 Tony Everan 175 Posted 05/04/2023 at 21:09:42 Bill, he did get a yellow then, I don’t know exactly for which transgression though. Brian makes a good point about Sadie Mane raising his hands and gauging/ pushing Holgate in the face. Clear as day, but because Holgate stays on his feet and gives some verbal back standing up for himself nothing happens to Mane. They checked it and let that go , If Holgate went down and cried like a baby like the England captain did then maybe Mane gets sent off. The refs an VAR are so inconsistent it doesn’t pay to play the game fair and square. All this almost encourages the likes of Kane to behave in this pathetic way as it wins points. This is why it is so prevalent. Only until Kane gets warned and a match ban will it ever begin to change. Dave Williams 176 Posted 05/04/2023 at 21:39:42 Mark #164- sorry I was sure I’d seen that Kane got it!!I’m getting too old for this level of excitement!! Mark Ryan 177 Posted 05/04/2023 at 22:00:42 The little Jordan Pickford Everton fan who was the match day mascot ( Harry ? ) presented it to Michael during his post match interview. Where, btw, Michael gave a very good interview about the teams belief in Sean Dyche Will Mabon 178 Posted 05/04/2023 at 22:08:08 Tony @ 166,nailed it. No mistakes, no oversights, no incompetence. How it is, is how it's intended. Hugh Jenkins 179 Posted 06/04/2023 at 08:50:00 We are living in the 21st Century. " Sportmanship" has been repalced by "Gamesmanship" in "Professional" sports.Once money became involved we rapidly moved away from the "taking part is all that matters", ethos.Nowadays, with worldwide TV coverage, it is more soap opera than sport. Alan J Thompson 180 Posted 06/04/2023 at 09:48:14 It seems that most of us agree and accept that Doucoure had to be red carded for touching an opposing player's face regardless of the reaction but I don't understand why kicking a player when he's down isn't and wasn't spotted or reviewed by VAR, unless it really is one rule for some and another for the rest. But will Everton raise the matter or ask for it to be reviewed, against Bill's dinner mate's team? Well, our Board certainly won't and like the Super-duper mowers, headlocks and photonappers are probably wondering why you would feign anything when the cameras are on you. Brian Wilkinson 181 Posted 06/04/2023 at 13:40:07 Alan, the last time we did that over the Rodri handball, we got a letter of apology, followed by three sendings off, in our next three games, no penalties awarded until the Forest game, and the Spurs player sent off being the very first player to be sent off against us, since that letter of apology.Is it any wonder we never appeal anymore.Had that been an Everton player that went down down like that,you can guarantee var would have looked at the incident in the build up and brought it back to a foul by an Everton player, followed by kicking a player on the ground, both would have seen Red.You watch any match when it’s not the top six and a 50/50 incident is shown just once, yet god forbid it be a top 6 team, they are showing replays, over and over again, different angles, freeze frame the lot, with commentators going on about it for the next 5 mins. Brian Wilkinson 182 Posted 06/04/2023 at 16:49:56 Paul@21, I think it was more like Barry Hornes goal against Wimbledon, had to rub my eyes to check it wasn’t Barry Horne. Tony Waring 183 Posted 06/04/2023 at 17:20:38 I've only seen highlights but the footage on the oenalty was inconclusive (for me !). Keane appeared to put out a leg to get the ball and the Spurs player came in behind and to his side in which case hiw could Keane be enalised if he did'nt see the guy coming towards him ? As I say the videofootage is inconclusive. Does anyone else share that view ? Dave Abrahams 184 Posted 06/04/2023 at 17:39:09 Tony (183), I was at the game and thought that Keane couldn’t really be blamed for going for the ball and was not at fault for the penalty, watching it the next morning on the highlights I thought the Spurs player made a meal of the tackle and couldn’t fault Keane again, and I’m not a big fan of Michael, loved his goal though!! Jeff Armstrong 185 Posted 06/04/2023 at 17:54:44 Dave 184, I know you’ve never been a fan of Michael Keane but has his current form not in any way endeared him to you? I think he’s been excellent under Dyche and some of the past criticism of him has been a bit unfair, he’s never got much credit when he’s been in decent form, his mistakes in a couple of games seem to be what defines him rather than the many decent games he has. Danny O’Neill 186 Posted 06/04/2023 at 18:01:58 Jeff, I'm with Dave. I've not been Keane's biggest fan and he does worry me.But I've give him a joint man of the match nomination (Chelsea) and man of the match (Tottenham) and not just for his goal.I will praise as much as I criticise. I try to judge on what I watch and see, not any preconceived ideas about a player.If they play well, I will offer praise for what that's worth. If the don't I will criticise. Again, for what that's worth.Keane, like a lot of this team right now seem to be coming out of their mentally fragile shell under this manager. Dave Abrahams 187 Posted 06/04/2023 at 18:09:09 Jeff (185), I thought he had a good game versus Spurs and that was without the excellent goal he scored, he plays better with Tarkowski, who I think is the main man in defence, and he helps Keane just by being there. To answer your question though Jeff he still makes me very nervous watching him defend, he’s too nice hardly ever let’s the strikers know he is there, I watch Tarkowski attack them with vigour and they know he is out to boss them, but fingers crossed he hasn’t done an awful lot wrong since he came back!! Ian Bennett 188 Posted 06/04/2023 at 18:10:38 Tarkowski man of the match for me. Thought he was faultless against a tepid spurs, and kept Kane very quiet.Definitely a penalty, they happen, but it was an error. Fair redemption from Keane, and for what it's worth they make a decent pair together in Keane & Tarkowski (& I have been Keanes biggest critic). Tony Everan 189 Posted 06/04/2023 at 21:28:05 Tony, Dave, I was thinking the same with regards the penalty, but was appeased by the distinct lack of protest by Keane. If he thought it was a wrong decision he should be up in arms about it. Tony, I initially thought it looked inconclusive. Brian Wilkinson 190 Posted 06/04/2023 at 23:43:05 I don’t think it was an error by Keane, he had his eye on the ball, the Spurs player came from the blind side and put himself between the ball and Keanes foot, that’s just my view of it. 