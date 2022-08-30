Gordon strikes again as Everton grind out another draw

30/08/2022



Leeds 1 - 1 Everton

Everton head to Elland Road for Round 5 of the Premier League, against Leeds United.

New signing Neal Maupay is not involved in tonight's squad where Davies and McNeil are restored with Frank Lampard finally dropping the back 5 and going with a 4-3-3 formation.

Everton kicked off in their lurid pink third strip, rather than wearing all blue against the all-white of Leeds. It was cagey at first, Leeds preferring a slow build until Paterson had to intervene. But they then gave the ball back to Leeds, and turnovers became the initial theme.

Mykolenko tried to feed Davies who had stayed offside, while Leeds tried and failed to pass their way into the Everton penalty area, and their slow build-up resumed. Coady cut out a long ball but Everton could not keep it and Onana had to give up the first corner, headed clear.

Article continues below video content

Gordon got well hammered by Kristensen, as things got spicey, the Leeds player demanding a card as if he'd done nothing. All part of a strategy to rile Gordon? Everton finally had some decent possession until Pickford cleared long and Leeds came straight back, with a shot at Pickford.

Everton were also slow and deliberate until Iwobi sensed a chance and slid in a brilliant ball for Gordon to score with almost an identical shot to his excellent goal at Brentford.

The euphoria was spoilt by a moment of sheer stupidity from Tom Davies, who decided to stick his foot up lamely at Meslier. How fucking stupid! Yellow card. Utterly idiotic from Davies. Rodrigo then almost stepped in as Pickford was ball-watching. Nonsense then ensued about goalkeeper time-wasting as Leeds and their fans struggled for a way back into this game.

Kristensen next caught Gray, nothing from the referee. Pickford came out and brilliantly beat off Rodrigo, who went down, whinging about his shoulder, Leeds now blatantly wasting time over his treatment on the field until he went off, possibly with a dislocated shoulder.

Coady again played that direct long ball, but it didn't come off. Gordon brilliantly spun Krsitenssen but his reserve simply body-checked Gordon to stop him dribbling in their area. Agan, no Leeds card. From the free-kick, terrible attempts at shots by Mykolenko and Davies.

It was getting fractious and scrappy now, Pickford almost making a fool of himself with a wild charge and flailing half-punch but he was rescued. But Leeds were being very well marshalled by Everton's disciplined defence, organized by Coady and Tarkowski, who was next to get smacked by a Leeds player. They are a dirty lot.

Mykolenko got beaten well by Sinisterra but again the defence closed off the path in front of him. More niggle on an Everoon free-kick, Adams encroaching, and finally a yellow card for Dirty Leeds.

Mykolenko made a poor mistake in not stopping a ball from going out of play when it had been passed to him by McNeil. That play led directly to a Leeds corner which needed more good work from Patterson and ended with a wild shot over from Koch,

Gray and Gordon looked to fashion something but Gordon's cross was terrible and allowed another Leeds attack to develop that was again very well defended. Leeds continued to try and build but they just weren't getting into the Everton penalty area.

However, they won another corner in added time, played deep, and again defended away to end a rather good half for Everton without too much by way of adventure going forward to build on Gordon's excellent go-ahead goal.

Leeds got the game underway again after the break, and found their way in fr a superb shot from Aronson that Pickford palmed behind for a corner. But Everton kept hat out, Gordon trying o break down he win. However, Leed came back, McNeil defending for another corner, whipped in and put behind by Patterson. The defending wa scrappy but effective,

The Leeds pressure continued, Harrison shooting low at Pickford. Another warning. Everton trying to break, almost too fast, McNeil all on his own, But Leeds came back, Aronson crossing into Pickford's arms with Geldhart claiming Tarkowski had impeded him.

It was highly competitive stuff, with Leeds determined to equalize and Sinisterra did just that from nothing really, Pickford somehow unsighted by Tarkowski, made no attempt, allowing his shot to bobble inside the post.

At the other end, Gordon was denied an obvious corner, again, why nothing from the VAR? It then got a bit more tasty, Kristensen at the heart of it, pushed by Gordon who then did the forehead lock thing. Yellow cards for both of them.

More brilliant defending from Patterson on Harrison prevented a corner but Everton had allowed Leeds to take full command of the play and were unable to hold the ball. Another Leeds attack and this time Patterson defended at the expense of a corner,

Everton got forward again and this time Gray scored but it looked marginally offside, confirmed by the VAR.

Everton finally played forward and Gordon tried to get McNeil to play him in but McNeil wanted to shoo, wide. Patterson was booked for a silly challenge. Leeds attacked again, Gelhardt lashing a dangerous shot wide.

Everton were not doing enough with the ball their possession sats just shocking, but they did advance o win a corner through Gray, punched away by Meslier and Leeds winning their own corner that was headed wide.

Gelheadt danced around Tarkowski and seemed to be in on goal but somehow Pickford denied him with a great block. Still Leeds kept attacking relentlessly and Everton had no way of relieving the pressure, with horribly sloppy wasted passes. But Gordon and Mykolemnko .won a corner, McNeil putting it in and Everon somehow failing to score, Onana kicking it into Kristensen's head!

But it was a relentless battle for space, Leeds having more energy after using their subs while Lampard steadfastly refused to indulge in such luxuries. But a god Everon move saw Gordon set up Patterns to score the winner.... only he didn't, firing far too close to Meslier.

Again Leeds attacked but Harrisson fired well wide. Everton tried to break again but yet again surrendered the ball, this time Davies offering like resistance. Leeds attacked again but Everon kept them at bay. Tarkowski gave up another corner, played short thankfully to Gray. Leeds kept pumping balls at Bamford but he had not really threatened Pickford.

Into just 3 minutes of added time, no Everton subs used, and still Everton facing attack after attack right to the end. Another game they shoulda and coulda... but didn't.

Leeds United: Meslier, Kristensen [Y:59'], Koch, Llorente, Struijk, Adams [Y:40'], Roca, Sinisterra (64' Klich), Aaronson (76' James) , Harrison, Rodrigo (32' Gelhardt (76' Bamford)).

Subs not Used: Forshaw, Summerville, Klaesson, Drameh, Greenwood,

Everton: Pickford, Patterson [Y:67'], Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Onana, Davies [Y:20'], Iwobi, Gordon [Y:59'], Gray, McNeil.



Subs not Used: Begovic, Keane, Allan, Gomes, Coleman, Vinagre, Rondon, Mills, Welch.

Attendance: 36,338

About these ads

© ToffeeWeb