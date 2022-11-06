🎙ToffeeWeb Podcast: “I Don't Think Anything Worked”

06/11/2022



Lamenting Everton's rather limp defeat to Leicester and the Blues’ general attacking ineffectiveness, assessing what changes Frank Lampard can make in terms of formation and midfield shape and looking ahead to the Carabao Cup tie at Bournemouth

→ Episodes

You can listen directly via the Acast player above or take us with you on your smartphone by subscribing to the podcast through the usual big players like Apple iTunes, Spotify, etc or, if need be, you can add it to a third-party app using this RSS feed link

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb