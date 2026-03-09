09/03/2026

Everton U21s lost to a poor goal against Reading U21S at the Select Car Leasing Stadium in Premier League 2 on Monday night.

The only goal on 13 minutes was a poor one to give away. Douglass Lukjanciks fizzed a low pass to Francis Gomez, who was closely marked on the edge of the box and in attempting to retain possession, he inadvertently played the ball to a Reading player, who couldn’t really miss.

Despite chances throughout the game, the Young Blues could not recover from that error.

Everton U21s: Lukjanciks, Davis (79' Ebere), Van Schoor, Welch, Thomas, Gomez, Boakye (79' Samuels-Smith), Akarakiri (54' Beaumont-Clark), Pita, Olayiwola (54' Bates), Graham.

Subs not Used: Patrick

