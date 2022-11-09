🎙ToffeeWeb Podcast: “The Ghosts of Everton Past”

09/11/2022



Adam, Lyndon and Paul pick the bones out of a horrendous display by Everton's second-string players against a much-weakened Bournemouth that saw them dumped out of the Carabao Cup in a 4-1 defeat.

They discuss which players helped their cause and which definitely didn't before looking ahead to the rematch at Vitality Stadium on Saturday

You can listen directly via the Acast player above or take us with you on your smartphone by subscribing to the podcast through the usual big players like Apple iTunes, Spotify, etc or, if need be, you can add it to a third-party app using this RSS feed link

