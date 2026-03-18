18/03/2026





In January 2024, in front of a DCMS select committee, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters slipped up.

While speaking about the punishments handed the way of Everton, and, subsequently, Nottingham Forest, for breaches of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Regulations (PSR), and why those cases were being wrapped up so quickly compared to the ones involving Chelsea and Manchester City.

“The standard directions are for everybody,” said Masters. “They’re not just for small clubs. If anybody was found to be in breach, and put forward a PSR calculation that was found to be in breach, and put forward a PSR calculation that was above the threshold, they’d be doing exactly the same thing on exactly the same timeframe.”

The slip-up came with one key phrase: “Small clubs”.

Keep in mind, Everton are nine-time English champions. Nottingham Forest have won two European Cups. “Small clubs,” they are not.

And what really stung at the time, and really stings now, is that under the lid, it is clear that Masters and his fellows on the Premier League board do have a two-tier system. He was all but telling us: one for “small clubs”, and one for the other, presumably, “bigger clubs”.

If you want any evidence, just look at this week, and the ludicrously lenient punishment dished out to Chelsea.

Let’s add a bit of context here. If you want further detail from real experts, then this article from Stefan Borson (@slbsn) is well worth a read, while Kieran Maguire’s Price Of Football podcast is also a worthy listen.

Essentially, in 2022, when Clearlake Capital bought Chelsea, they spotted some inappropriate payments that were made to unlicensed representatives and agents that were made by the Blues, during Roman Abramovich’s ownership, across a period of seven years.

Clearlake held back £150million of the agreed asking price for what it called “unforeseen liabilities”, and reported these findings to UEFA, the Premier League and the Football Association (FA).

That was almost four years ago.

In July 2023, UEFA issued Chelsea with an £8.6m fine. A slap on the wrist, but all was dealt with swiftly. However, the Premier League and FA cases dragged on, and on, and on…

And in that time, of course, the Premier League board showed that the PSR had some teeth. They asked for the strictest possible punishment for Everton after their 2021-22 breach, with the Toffees handed a ridiculous 10-point deduction by an Independent Commission. That was subsequently reduced to six on appeal, but it was clearly laid out in legal precedent that a PSR breach equated to a sporting advantage, and therefore, a sporting sanction was the only possible punishment.

In fact, the first Everton case went as far as to establish that “A financial penalty for a club that enjoys the support of a wealthy owner is not a sufficient penalty” and that “the requirements of deterrence, vindication of compliant clubs, and the protection of the integrity of the sport demand a sporting sanction in the form of a points deduction.”

Forget why Everton breached, or how — indeed, the club were informed they should have foreseen a war in Ukraine, which tied up the cash flow of its majority shareholder — they had overspent on the squad while trying to build a new stadium, and for that they must be punished.

A couple of months later, Nottingham Forest were hit with a 4-point deduction, despite breaching the PSR threshold by more than Everton, and the Toffees were then hit with another deduction (this time of 2 points) for breaching the rules in 2022-23.

All that is in the past, but what those cases did do is set a precedent.

Yet, of course, the Premier League board has managed to find a way around that precedent in the Chelsea case, so as to not punish one of the “in” crowd.

It is entirely predictable, of course. This is the same Premier League board that did nothing to prevent Chelsea selling property to themselves in order to keep within PSR limits, and so that has in turn allowed other clubs to do the same. If they could, one feels the Premier League board would probably stop “smaller clubs” from treading the same path, but they wouldn’t have a leg to stand on from a legal perspective.

But the mental arithmetic the Premier League board has gone to, after an investigation spanning the best part of four years, to not hand Chelsea a sporting sanction, is extraordinary.

Between 2011 and 2018, Chelsea made at least 36 payments, all of which were off-book, totalling up £47.5million, through offshore entities associated with their previous owner, Abramovich. Around half of that went to unauthorised player representatives.

While there is zero blame to be attached to the players involved (and some player names have been redacted), some of the names in the case are: David Luiz, Eden Hazard, Ramires, Willian, Andre Schurrle, Samuel Eto’o and Nemanja Matic.

Yet the Premier League board has come to the conclusion that spending money in an unauthorised way in order to sign these players, did not constitute a sporting advantage. Let’s just gloss over that Hazard went on to become a Premier League great, or that Chelsea won several league titles during the time these indiscretions were taking place.

The Premier League’s statement, which is incredibly detailed as they attempt to explain away their failings, incompetency and cowardice, claims that, as these payments — if they were made on-book — would not have resulted in Chelsea breaching the PSR limit, then there could be no sporting advantage derived, and therefore a sporting sanction (a points deduction) could not be applied.

There was also significant weight given to mitigating factors, such as Clearlake’s self-reporting and their co-operation throughout the case.

Instead, a £10.75m fine (reduced from £20m due to Chelsea’s co-operation), a nine-month academy transfer ban and a suspended first-team transfer ban, lasting one year, was Chelsea’s meagre punishment.

And of course, mitigation should be applied, but only when done so fairly. Neither Forest nor Everton received anywhere close to as much leniency. Not with the level of punishment, and certainly not with the level of weight given to the mitigating factors.

When Everton fans held up “Premier League — Corrupt” posters in November 2023, eyes were rolled by neutral fans. Pundits scoffed at the fans. Patted them on the head for their spirit but insisted this is the way it must be. The club had been cheeky and must be put on the naughty step.

One now hopes some of those pundits have the humility to admit they were wrong. The Premier League board has no interest in truly punishing the “biggest” clubs. They will go through the process, and take far too long to do it, and in the end, they’ll find a way to protect those clubs.

Fittingly, Chelsea are the next visitors to Hill Dickinson Stadium, and if there wasn’t already enough riding on this game for Everton, this latest injustice should only add fuel to the fire.

Chelsea, for all the millions they have spent, either legally or illegally, over the years, are not a team to be feared. And a bit of righteous anger could go a long way for Everton come Saturday.

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