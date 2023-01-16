Season › 2022-23 › News The Rumour Mill Everton 'exploring' deal for young Ghanaian winger Lyndon Lloyd | 16/01/2023 9comments | Jump to last Everton are looking at Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana after it emerged he is open to leaving Stade Rennais this month. Augsburg and Bournemouth are also credited with interest in the 20-year-old, who has been capped 15 times at international level, in what could be a loan deal with an option to buy in the summer. Sulemana played 45 times for FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark, scoring 14 times and has 45 appearances under his belt for Rennes so far with six goals and four assists. Primarily a left-winger, he travelled to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup and made two appearances off the bench in the Group phase. Article continues below video content According to Fabrizio Romano, Everton are looking at a potential loan-to-buy deal for Sulemana who is seeking more regular game time. Reader Comments (9) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Joe Digney 1 Posted 16/01/2023 at 19:21:41 Never heard of him in me life… get him in. Alan Johnson 2 Posted 16/01/2023 at 19:47:50 Seems Bournemouth are interested. Which means we have no chance of competing... James Newcombe 3 Posted 16/01/2023 at 19:49:19 Seemed quite handy at the World Cup, we’ve been linked with worse John Graham 4 Posted 16/01/2023 at 19:59:44 More like the type of player we need to take a chance on.Maybe a little lightweight for the premier but worth a go. Peter Carpenter 5 Posted 16/01/2023 at 20:07:40 Sorry, he just signed for Bournemouth. Gavin Johnson 6 Posted 16/01/2023 at 20:17:48 His goalscoring record is on parr with Dwight McNeil. I don't care about the potential if there's no end product. We need impact and goals!We're been seriously linked with 31-year-old Devan Zepata too. Great goalscoring record in the past but has scored 1 in 11 this season after a bad injury, so it would be a gamble. Rob Halligan 7 Posted 16/01/2023 at 20:20:26 Peter, are you getting mixed up with Dango Ouattara, who has just agreed to sign for Bournemouth? I cannot see anything about Sulemana signing them. Robert Tressell 8 Posted 16/01/2023 at 21:04:48 He's quite an interesting player - was developed at the same Danish club as Kudus of Ajax, Nordsjaeland who partner with academies set up by an ex pat Man Utd fan in West Africa. Sulemana would have been a good player to buy low cost and then develop on loan - like Onyekuru. But he's not a player we can expect to come in and make a difference now. I notice today the rumours have switched from the likes of Moffi and Ouattara to cheaper more realistic targets available for nominal fees (Felipe), loan (Sulemana) or in the case of Zapata, injury hit, out of form and surplus to requirements at Atalanta. Basically we're scrabbling around for anyone we can get. Peter Carpenter 9 Posted 16/01/2023 at 21:11:16 Sorry, Rob. I was joking. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb © ToffeeWeb