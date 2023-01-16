The Rumour Mill

Everton 'exploring' deal for young Ghanaian winger

| 16/01/2023



Everton are looking at Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana after it emerged he is open to leaving Stade Rennais this month.

Augsburg and Bournemouth are also credited with interest in the 20-year-old, who has been capped 15 times at international level, in what could be a loan deal with an option to buy in the summer.

Sulemana played 45 times for FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark, scoring 14 times and has 45 appearances under his belt for Rennes so far with six goals and four assists.

Primarily a left-winger, he travelled to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup and made two appearances off the bench in the Group phase.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Everton are looking at a potential loan-to-buy deal for Sulemana who is seeking more regular game time.

