Season › 2023-24 › News The Rumour Mill Everton move for Cameroon international full-back Lyndon Lloyd | 04/07/2024 Everton are being linked with Hellas Verona's Jackson Tchatchoua, according to a report in Italy. Transfer gossip site Tuttomercato claim that Verona hope to make an €5m profit on the 22-year-old who they bought a year ago from Belgian side Royal Charleroi Sporting Club.