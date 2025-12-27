Season › 2025-26 › News
Turf Moor stalemate
Burnley 0 - 0 Everton
Everton and Burnley played out a pretty unappetizing stalemate at Turf Moorthe better chances possibly falling to the home side, but one inexplicable miss from 1½ yards out for Beto. Oh, and one stonewall penalty we've seen given so many times... but not for Everton.
Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gana Gueye are at Afcon with Senegal while Jarrad Branthwaite, Seamus Coleman and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are in the treatment room, nursing hamstring injuries, and only 8 players on the bench, with of course 2 goalkeepers.
A big shock that Jack Grealish is out with sickness issues, further depleting the hapless Everton midfield, but David Moyes gives a nice Christmas present to Tyler Dibling — only his second Premier League start of the season — and we're almost halfway through, with Beto making a rare start instead of Barry.
First Half
Garner kicked off with Everton in their changed kit, hoofed balls ceding possession to Burnley, who had their first touch in the Everton penalty area. McNeil looked to turn in midfield but was summarily dispossessed.
Tarkowski came off tops in his first duel with Broja, but the free-kick was hacked away. Dibling then played a poor ball back down the line to Tarkowski who gave up the first corner under pressure. The ball in caused some concern Garner blocking a shot well before Pires blasted wide.
Beto looked to work forward down the right but all the Everton players just ignored Dibling, who was in good space, and O'Brien put in an awful cross. On the other side, Mykolenko put in a rather soft aerial ball that Beto could not do much with, heading over.
At the other end, Pickford smashed his clearance into Broja who could not react and Jordan quickly regained the ball. But Dibling produced the first bit of magic, beating his man and laying it on a guild silver platter for Beto coming in at the far post. But you can guess what happens. He completely misses the ball!
The cross may have been touched toward Beto; the resulting Everton corner was cleared at the far post. Another loose ball forward by McNeil is immediately turned into a Burnley breakaway, Pickford foiling Broja in the end.
Iroegbunam was next to be too easily sandbagged in midfield, the Clarets surging again, Larsen firing wide. More Burnley pressure, Laurent's attempt blocked away.
Dibling beat his man Pires brilliantly, Alcaraz the only Everton player feeding him the ball, but Dibling was too selfish with a daft shot from far too wide an angle. Iroegbunam finally played the ball to him but he turned and played it back to no avail.
Pires against Dibling was able to swing a good cross to the far post for Broja, who headed behind. Mykolenko played a poor ball between Iroegbunam and Dibling... out for a goal-kick.
Alcaraz took a knock to the head from Larsen's arm. From the free-kick, Dibling rescued the ball and launched his cross toward three Everton players in a group on the penalty spot, Alcaraz heading it straight at Dubravka.
Burnley went for an attacking long throw, Dibling not dealing with it all that well. Everton tried to break out but Cullen cut right through Dibling from behind... why no card?
Everton tried to advance down the right but any opportunity for a forward ball to Dibling was spurned and instead he was forced to go backwards with every touch.
Dibling got a chance to play in another cross that it looked like Alcaraz could hit goalward but he chose not to, the ball bobbling through to where Beto was falling over.
Dibling stalled too long again on the ball (a la Grealish), then overplayed the pass forward to Garner. Keane had to be alert to rescue yet another turnover, this one from Tarkowski. It was not pretty by any means.
It looked like Everton could break with Alcaraz into the Burnley area, Mykolenko supporting him, but they totally messed it up passing it back and forth with Alcaraz offside.
Another move down the left almost got to the penalty area before they turned back... then gave Burnley the ball. Iroegbunam had a good challenge with Humphreys for a loose ball, the Burnley player winning out.
Another Burnley advance was helter-skelter, the ball pinging hither and yon. Everton seemed to get free of it and it seemed Dibling would be played in but somehow he could not catch up with the ball, which seemed well in his range, and it rolled off him out of play.
Just pitiful stuff really from both sides... but with the depletions, Christmas pudding and Christmas parties into the wee hours, that's par for the course I suppose. On the bright side, and this thinking will please David Moyes: Everton still have a point going into the second half.
Second Half
Hostilities resumed with no reinforcements, Everton winning a corner that McNeil delivered to the far post, back out to Graner who could not keep his shot down.
Dibling did well to beat two men and get the ball to Alcaraz but his neat pirouette preceded a shocking rugby drop-goal shot after Cullen had gone down following a naughty challenge on Iroegbunam, the Burnley man coming off worse, probably jarring his knee. Time for the first change!
A swift Burnley move seemed to cut right through the Everton midfield, Edwards bizarrely playing it backwards into empty space at the critical juncture, but the visitors regrouped quickly to fend them off.
Another Burnley surge looked sure to score through Edwards, who had perhaps beaten the offside trap, but he spooned his shot over Pickford and the Everton bar.
Pires and Dibling were getting physical down by the corner flag and it should at least have been an Everton free-kick. But no... and The Clartes were on their bikes again, Larsen's shot brilliantly blocked at source by O'Brien covering superbly.
Humphreys, corner Edward over.
At the other end, Everton came closest in a scambled move, Beto's brilliant backheel forcing an excellent save from Dubravka. That woulda beena goodie! Garner's corner was straight into the wrong side of the side netting.
Alcaraz got in a better cross/shot but it was a very tight angle and the game was now end to end. Alcaraz soon had another chance, this one highly acrobatic, but he could not beat Dubravka.
Burnley attacked again but Broja's dive was ignored and Everton swept upfield but Dibling's pass was so awful, that should have earned him the hook.
Another good Burnley attack, Walker getting behind the defensive line but his cross in was just ahead of Larsen. Time for Moyes to roll his usual changes, although Dibling reprieved.
Everton were coming under more sustained pressure now, but Larsen's foul on Tarkowski ended the latest bout. Dibling did well to put off Humphreys and he skied his cross behind.
Everton were under more pressure but Dibling found space to scamper forward... but again his crucial pass to Beto was all wrong.
Garner was next to advance and he played in Beto who went far too wide before he drove his shot almost past Dubravka and cleared off the goalline.
What a corner! It was chaos... but nobody could get the key final touch and what seemed a glorious set of chances for Everton went begging.
E dwards made another threatening central run that was halted well by the Everton defence. Iroegbunam was booked for what looked to be a fair tackle where he got is toe to the ball.
Ugochukwu fired one from distance, straight and true and over the Everton goal. Dibling beat Pires then ran into Florentino but free-kick awarded on the right side of the Burnley area. McNiel and Garner took an age before McNeil saw his decent delivery skip off Ekdal and behind.
From the corner, Dibling shot goalward and it clearly hits Anthony's hand, not in a natural position but out at his side. Penalty surely??? Not on your Nellie. To addd insult to injury, Dibling is yellow-carded for preventing Anthony's breakaway.
That seemed to the threshold for Moyes, who brought on Patterson (Who?) in place of Dibling for the last couple of minutes. Patterson had a chance to give Everton the win but failed miserably and Burnley broke up the other end, Flemming beating Pickford with pass ... but onto the inside of the post and out along the goaline. Flagged offside... but what would VAR have said if he had scored?
Into added time and Burnley still pushing up for the win, with another corner... that led Humphreys to win another corner, easily headed away by Rohl as the first man at the near post.
More high pressing from Burnley, Everton on the backfoot and yet another corner conceded. A really good delivery but headed away from the centre of goal by Keane, Florentino slicing a shot over in the follow-up.
O'Brien seemed to have a chance with the last cross in but it was easily gathered by Dubravka, and that was it. A classic "Two hours of your life you're never getting back!"
Burnley: Dubravka, Laurent, Humphreys, Ekdal, Walker, Ugochukwu, Cullen (53' Florentino), Lucas Pires, Edwards, Broja, Bruun Larsen (72' Anthony).
Subs not Used: Weiss, Hartman, Tchaouna, Flemming, Sonne, Ndayishimiye, Barnes.
Everton: Pickford, O’ Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Iroegbunam [Y:80'], Garner, Dibling (89' Patterson), Alcaraz (69' Röhl), McNeil, Beto (70' Barry).
Subs not Used: Travers, King, (89' Patterson) Aznou, Welch, Campbell.
2 Posted 27/12/2025 at 13:57:27
The other half knows he's not been given anywhere near enough game time by Moyes to be properly integrated with the group, and spends too much time when he does play trying to emulate Grealish... but I'll stop now.
Good luck to the lad. He's gonna need it!
3 Posted 27/12/2025 at 14:04:06
It's ridiculous that even our own supporters want to have a constant dig at our own players.
By definition you're meant to support (supporter) our team and our players, not deride them at every oppportunity.
4 Posted 27/12/2025 at 14:12:33
So come on, Tyler -- show us what the club paid £40M for. COYB
5 Posted 27/12/2025 at 14:21:58
Sometimes it's this type of scenario that gives a player the chance needed to show what he can do.
But let's face it, Moyes wouldn't have him in the 11 by choice!!!
6 Posted 27/12/2025 at 14:22:20
Or could that be of the jippy hamstring?
7 Posted 27/12/2025 at 14:28:07
I'm teetotal and wasn't out with Grealish last weekend, but no doubt people will blame his party lifestyle on him being ill!
8 Posted 27/12/2025 at 14:40:25
The team as set up looks to be easily overrun in midfield. Just hope I am wrong. COYB.
9 Posted 27/12/2025 at 14:41:32
10 Posted 27/12/2025 at 14:46:04
Man Utd brought a couple on last night; ours can't even get in the squad.
11 Posted 27/12/2025 at 14:50:44
I was trying to be seasonally festive and not think the worst of our wonderful manager...
But you caught me.
12 Posted 27/12/2025 at 14:55:11
Reading about their team as well though, they are all over the place too, so what the result will be your guess is as good as mine.
They bet - 6/5 Everton 13/5 Burnley 11/5 a Draw approx odds.
13 Posted 27/12/2025 at 15:00:54
14 Posted 27/12/2025 at 15:05:30
15 Posted 27/12/2025 at 15:10:54
Keep taking the meds.
16 Posted 27/12/2025 at 15:34:07
Three points really important today. Come on you lesser-spotted Blues!
17 Posted 27/12/2025 at 15:44:26
um. hello mr Moyes. boss. I'm not well. cough splitter/ fk me says mr MOYES. YOU AINT BIN DRINKIN AVE YEE. UM. NO BOSS. THE DR SAYS IVE A TOUCH OF VODKARITIS. he saYS I AVE TO STAY IN THE PUB. UM I MEAN IN BED. I hope ye gots me a nice pressie. says mr Moyes. sorry boss. says J G ive drank it all.
18 Posted 27/12/2025 at 15:52:57
19 Posted 27/12/2025 at 15:57:01
20 Posted 27/12/2025 at 16:05:56
If I was the manager, I'd be making sure the players passed the ball a lot quicker and a lot more often to Dibling in this second half.
21 Posted 27/12/2025 at 16:09:04
We need a striker badly in January.
22 Posted 27/12/2025 at 16:16:30
23 Posted 27/12/2025 at 16:58:27
The fellow with "flu" who was all over the trabloids this morning after a 4 am bender at the "Platinum" strip club.
24 Posted 27/12/2025 at 16:59:36
The squad is stretched wafer-thin, but at least we came away with a point, which is not the worst result at this point of the season.
25 Posted 27/12/2025 at 17:01:01
26 Posted 27/12/2025 at 17:01:41
27 Posted 27/12/2025 at 17:04:39
I can't put it down to just the players missing for this match. When players are unavailable, the manager must adapt... but that performance suggests more in hope than know-how.
28 Posted 27/12/2025 at 17:07:18
If there was a winner in the dugout who wanted a win, we would have won; but we haven't... and we never...
Rinse and repeat at Forest!
29 Posted 27/12/2025 at 17:08:03
You are reminded of the lower standard of football we had become accustomed to.
30 Posted 27/12/2025 at 17:12:53
Yo!
But about right if a trick lucky. Give up on hope but equally, on total misery of previous seasons. The team is average as we know and manager same.
But in 2026 I expect the experts here to react as little boys and keep their egos just about, alive.
As for the club, oh yeah, Top 7 next season.
31 Posted 27/12/2025 at 17:17:24
He does what it says on the tin. To be fair, though, outside our fully available first eleven, this squad needs some fattening up with quality players.
The modern game involves rotating quality footballers.
32 Posted 27/12/2025 at 17:19:21
No doubt there'll be some who can provide knowledgeable analysis of what was basically a random knockabout with neither team able to string together more than about 3 passes before they gave the ball away.
Such is so-called elite football in the Premier League these days. I'm going to start sounding like Tony Abrahams here but so much awful possession bollocks, so much playing it backwards to (supposedly) retain possession, so hard to score because all managers (well, our manager) care about is defending at all costs.
And if someone does score, out comes the micrometer to measure offside by a gnat's ass, with so many decent stars stolen away for some bollocks competition in Africa – exactly when they should be peaking for the clubs that pay their humungous salaries here at home in the all singing-all dancing Premier League.
But it's the best league in the world, you know!
33 Posted 27/12/2025 at 17:28:34
Two goalkeepers, two so-called full-backs.
We are down to the bare bones and we all know we need more quality players. If we don't get them, we will see more of the same.
34 Posted 27/12/2025 at 17:33:40
Absolutely. We only had Rohl and Barry on the bench.
The rest of the bench was dead wood.
35 Posted 27/12/2025 at 17:36:19
A truly very poor game and, let's be honest, whether they were regular players or stand-in reserves, they should all be able to pass a ball to a player with the same colour shirt.
Bleedin' woeful... although that goalpost was terrific.
36 Posted 27/12/2025 at 17:40:03
Of those, only one was available today, and it's a bit much to expect too many goals or assists from Pickford.
37 Posted 27/12/2025 at 17:40:54
We need a fast winger to come in to replace McNeil's place in the squad.
38 Posted 27/12/2025 at 17:55:53
Aside from the fact that Dibling looks uninterested, he certainly has quality in him, especially given his age. Maybe not £40M worth of quality, but certainly the potential to be a top player in a couple years.
The true test would be to see him starting alongside a central midfield and forward better than what we had out there today. Hopefully his demeanor is a reflection of his age and just a more serious, introverted personality — like Barry — and not that he hates being out on the pitch.
We'll be lucky to get a point moving forward against anyone other than Wolves playing like that and with those players. But 11th place at mid-season certainly represents progress.
39 Posted 27/12/2025 at 18:01:47
We learned nothing from this game, it just confirmed that the squad players are not good enough for the Premier League.
Please buy/loan a centre-forward at 00:01 hrs on 1 January. He could play next weekend.
40 Posted 27/12/2025 at 18:03:56
He looked bored, he looked tired, and it looked to me like he feels that nobody has got any real confidence in him.
I've just been sent a video of my 18-month-old grandson playing with a ball on holiday, Michael. He kept picking it up, running the wrong way, and he also fell over when he kicked it, but I got a lot more enjoyment out of watching that 2-minute clip because at least he had loads of energy!
The players used to have an excuse for the lack of quality that was produced over Christmas because they played too many games but I suppose the excuse for a few of our players today is that they simply haven't played enough football.
It's like the chicken and the egg scenario, I don't know what came first, but unless players get more game time on a regular basis, then some will say they are not good enough whilst others will blame the manager, because he's stuck in his bygone era ways.
41 Posted 27/12/2025 at 18:13:18
.
Talk of Europe, winning trophies... you need to look at what was on show today.
The U21 sides in the Top 4 of PL2 would beat these.
42 Posted 27/12/2025 at 18:36:30
Even if we somehow did, can you imagine the strain on this squad next season?
We need at least 6/7 players just to stay where we are.
43 Posted 27/12/2025 at 18:44:56
Moyes's supporters are right. We will be comfortably clear of danger and gain a respectable position. But we can forget about taking the scenic route to get there.
44 Posted 27/12/2025 at 18:49:27
Awful, awful game from two really not very good sides. At least we had the excuse of missing our 4 best players (5 if you count Gana). We totally lack any pace to speak of. I thought Dibling was bringing that but he's actually as slow as the rest of them. Most of the time, we passed it around aimlessly, then someone at the back, usually Pickford, hoofed it up front.
Any redeeming features? Not too many. Our 5th/6th best player, Garner, has another tidy game. Dibling, despite his attitude and sloth, deployed more skill than hitherto seen.
And Barry added a bit more quality upfront, Michael K, I think missing his well saved shot, perhaps our best chance. Mind you, he only had to add more quality than Beto and I, at 65, might have a chance of doing that.
Personally I don't think we are likely to be a top-half team based on what I've seen recently. Probably good enough to avoid another relegation scrap, assuming few injuries to the better squad members.
Europe? No chance.
45 Posted 27/12/2025 at 18:49:40
Burnley are rubbish but so are we for that matter.
How he could start McNeil and leave Rhol on the bench is beyond me. He takes Charly Alcaraz off who was one of the few trying to create.
McNeil continually runs in circles with the ball on his left foot, he frustrates the life out of me.
46 Posted 27/12/2025 at 18:56:13
Moyes needs to find a way of getting the most out of Alcaraz, McNeil and Dibling. A change of formation maybe?
Rohl looks a mile off it. I'd bring back Armstrong to free up Garner. Again Garner was my MotM, not that he did anything great, he just showed more urgency. Pretty low bar this week.
47 Posted 27/12/2025 at 19:10:40
If he wanted to win, he could have at least put the two bumbling buffoons we call strikers on together, even for 15 minutes.
48 Posted 27/12/2025 at 19:21:21
We collectively as as football club and fans should call out mediocrity because, make no mistake, we are equipped with a manager who will deliver just that. Would Klopp or Ferguson have settled for that today???
We need to start reaching out and grabbing what's there for a change. Make no mistake, as has happened a few times already this season. Burnley were on a plate today but we were too conservative to realise it.
50 Posted 27/12/2025 at 19:50:07
We had the better half of the team missing today and we are not great even when we have a full team playing. So who is surprised about the performance?
It's a point away from home, so it could be worse. Yeah, I know we want some success but, until we have a better class squad, we will stay with the also-rans.
51 Posted 27/12/2025 at 20:01:39
I expected more from Dibling but he looked as if this was the first time he had met any of his teammates so I am not sure what he does in training.
I hope everyone had a nice Xmas as it's no surprise that Everton can try and put a damper on it. As far as the manager goes, it is getting harder to support him with some of the decisions he makes, as he is responsible for team selection and tactics.
This game was against a team that is at the bottom of the Premier League with very little chance of surviving in it, and yet on today's performance, It was difficult to tell which team that was.
The only positive from this game is: Surely we can't play this bad again.
52 Posted 27/12/2025 at 20:02:48
Burnley had a very depleted team playing today with 3 of them at the Afcon and a few more missing.
Although a point is better than none, it was still a dreadful performance by both teams who should have done more to try and win the game.
Editorial Team
54 Posted 27/12/2025 at 20:14:02
And a massive welcome to our happy band of Evertonians. It's great to know that you have started watching Everton -- I think from your IP address, you might be in Canada and perhaps have not been able to watch too many Everton games before...?
But when you say "Surely we can't play this bad again?" — I do have a little bit of bad news for you. I hope this doesn't put you off but...
Altogether Now: "Oh yes we can!"
But if you want some positive enlightenment, hang tight for the news item that will tell us just how well Tyler Dibing did on his almost full-game debut.
55 Posted 27/12/2025 at 20:15:51
56 Posted 27/12/2025 at 20:18:38
I didn't think we were that bad. Forced 6 saves out of their goalie. Dibling should have had a penalty for a clear handball.
57 Posted 27/12/2025 at 20:29:00
String a few successful passes together, play with intensity and aggression, look like your interested in winning, play as a team, talk to each other.
Pickford had nothing to do but concentrate on kicking the ball out... but he couldn't even do that, control the ball and keep hold of it —- in other words, try and play football.
It's so easy when you know how to play. Most of the players today could have done better but they made a mess of it throughout the game.
58 Posted 27/12/2025 at 20:42:57
He nearly had an assist with some clever footwork to put it on a plate for Beto. There were other times too where he showed some nice touches. He offered much more than McNeil did on the opposite wing.
Young Tyler just needs more game time because the talent is definitely there. Maybe his work rate and desire could be brought into question at times but hopefully with enough game time, he will get that fire in his belly and come out of his shell a bit more.
The best part of £40M has been spent on him, and I for one, couldn't stomach another match with McNeil being shoehorned out on the right wing.
59 Posted 27/12/2025 at 20:43:44
So anything that happened in the second half had to be better.
60 Posted 27/12/2025 at 20:46:59
It was last year's football, Pickford wobbled but got lucky, Tarkwski and Keane just about fudged it.
Dwight McNeil is one foot short. Tyler Dibling has a bit more about him but looks lost. Charly Alcaraz is a real tryer and sometimes it works for him, but the three of them failed to click.
Tim Iroegbunam tried, he had good moments and bad. The subs did nothing, it was only Mr Consistent, Jimmy Garner that was above average in a very low poor team. Jake did okay, but he is not a right-back nor wing-back.
Take the point and go figure how to get a better performance out of those available, Mr Moyes. I want so much more from Everton than this.
61 Posted 27/12/2025 at 21:07:29
Also, let's see if we could get Brennan Johnson out of Spurs. But I'm stumped for a right-back.
62 Posted 27/12/2025 at 21:16:39
“None,” Moyes said when asked for his thoughts on the game. “I wouldn’t have wanted to come and watch that myself.”
“We’re missing Iliman and we’re missing Kiernan so we know we’re losing creativity and without Jack as well it doesn’t help, so it was always going to be a bit of a challenge,” Moyes added.
“But I really hoped we’d play much better than we did. That was probably as poor as we’ve played in some games. Our football wasn’t good enough, lots of bits just wasn’t at the level I would hope it would be.
“But, look, you get a clean sheet, you take a point away. Burnley’s never been that easy to come to so we’ll go away with a point any maybe it’ll prove important later on in the season.”
63 Posted 27/12/2025 at 21:26:27
Dibling was promising, could have had a couple of assist today with another ref.
1 Posted 27/12/2025 at 13:57:10
It's a big loss Grealish not being fit, maybe rolling out of a club in Mayfair at 4 in the morning after the Arsenal game wasn't such a good idea after all?