Manchester United consider re-signing James Garner?

| 27/12/2025



Manchester United are interested in bringing James Garner back to the club next month, according to a report in the Daily Mail. Garner has made over 100 appearances for Everton since joining from Manchester United in 2022.

The departure of either Bruno Fernandes or Kobbie Mainoo is expected to accelerate the club’s plans to sign a new central midfielder. Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson has also been identified as a potential target for Ruben Amorim’s side.

However, Garner, who’s about to enter the final six months of his contract, may prove to be a more financially realistic option, according to the report.

While David Moyes has previously mentioned that the club will do “everything possible to make sure he stays", including triggering the option of an additional year, the 24-year-old has mostly been silent about his contractual situation, preferring to focus on the pitch instead.

Signed for £9 million in 2022, the Birkenhead-born midfielder has become crucial for the Toffees and has been phenomenal so far this season, starting every single game for Moyes’ side.

