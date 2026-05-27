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Everton's summer and the need for urgency
The 2025-26 season has come to a close with significant questions that need answering.
Whether that’s by the owners, the CEO or the manager, Evertonians need to know what direction this club is going in.
The miserable end to the campaign has left a dark shadow, and it has all unravelled very quickly. David Moyes is now on thin ice among the fanbase, and so is Angus Kinnear after his soundbite-chasing statement ahead of the final home game of the season.
Seven games without a win in the Premier League is Moyes’s joint-worst ever run as Everton boss, across both his spells in charge. It has come at the worst possible time.
Up until the break after the Chelsea game, Everton had accumulated 1.5 points per game across Moyes’s second stint. In that time, between 11 January 2025 and 22 March 2026, the Toffees had earned the 6th-highest points tally in the Premier League in that time.
It wasn’t perfect: Moyes’s development of certain players left a lot to be desired, but there should have really been few complaints.
Fast forward just two months, and it’s all very different.
Everton’s dismal finish has been compounded by Aston Villa — a club similar in stature and tradition — winning their first major trophy in decades. Unai Emery, an elite manager, has taken them to European success, and it has been richly deserved, too.
Then, there is the matter of which teams have qualified for Europe.
Andoni Iraola’s fantastic job at Bournemouth has been capped off by taking them to 6th. Sunderland, meanwhile, beat Everton and then Chelsea to surge from 12th to 7th and get into the Europa League. A year ago, they were winning the Championship play-off final before embarking on a full squad overhaul. Brighton, meanwhile, went on a run of one win in 13 games across the winter and early spring, and lost their last two games, yet they have finished 8th — enough for Conference League qualification.
Everton have dropped like a stone and finished the season in 13th, just like last year, with just one more point than they achieved in 2024-25. In the meantime, their marquee summer signing (at least in terms of transfer fee) has hardly played, and too many other players have not been used enough. Key players have then failed to deliver in the run-in and Moyes has been unable, or unwilling, to adapt.
Fan unrest is clear, and it feels like the majority would now rather see Everton change manager.
But Kinnear seems to have made TFG’s position clear: They do not plan on changing.
Whether they change the manager or not, though, the club must act decisively this summer.
If they are to change Moyes, it should be done this week. I doubt that will happen, but they cannot let the situation drag on if they are pondering it. Just make the call and make it quickly.
Likewise, if they stick with him, then some open and honest communication with the fanbase would be sensible. Quit the soundbites: Make it clear that you acknowledge what could have gone better, while also demonstrating what went well. No more burying heads in the sand.
And then it comes to the most important matter, which is signing players.
Regardless of the manager, Everton should know which players they need to target, which positions to fill. They need to operate at speed, with urgency and efficiency.
Moyes has his flaws, but he wasn’t wrong to be frustrated with the glacial speed Everton operated at last year.
Then, the full transfer committee wasn’t in place. Now, there’s no such excuse. Targets must be identified, sounded out to ensure their interest, and then deals must either be struck or Everton should move on to Plan B.
The fear is, Everton love an excuse. They love a caveat. They will point to the six-week World Cup as a blocker, even if they were happy to brief back in January that they were “keeping their powder dry” for a free run in the summer.
That failure to act in January with a significant signing, in my opinion, played a big part in the failure to capitalise on a fantastic opportunity this season. Now, Everton must make up for it.
Read more - The Rumour Mill - Close Season Week 1
Reader Comments (49)
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2 Posted 27/05/2026 at 09:20:22
3 Posted 27/05/2026 at 09:38:44
I think you are right and I need to curb any enthusiasm for getting a new manager or indeed top players. I can already see a new thread asking who should we have as our new manager and my thoughts are simply this. What is the point in dreaming of a new manager?
It is going to be Moyes and when we finish 10th next season they will see that as progress and that will see him staying on until 2028. So depressing -- and we cannot change a thing by venting our spleen on here.
4 Posted 27/05/2026 at 09:58:48
I don't even think Moyes has done an awful job because he hasn't but you have to always be looking for progress and a step up.
There will be a better manager to move this club forward -- we just don't know it yet and many are too scared to look for it because there are mentally scarred by recent years.
At the end of the day when I look back at this season, I'll not be able to shake from my thought with three halves of football remaining we were above the team that finished 7th and we end up 13th.
There can't be any room whatsoever in football for sentiment, and I said at the end of the 2023-24 season we should have shaken Sean Dyche by the hand and looked at making the next step up even then.
There was too much honour and loyalty because he helped the club stabilize after the points deduction, there can be no room for it.
Look at Sir Alex Ferguson in the '90s and early part of this century, building great United sides, he would win the Double one year then still want to sign a better, goalkeeper, defender, striker because he knew, football doesn't stand still.
At Everton, it's like football has stood still for 40 years, which is why every season is a virtual cut and paste from the previous, with the odd last day relegation scrap thrown in just for good measure.
5 Posted 27/05/2026 at 10:21:11
World-class players could be lining up around the block at Finch Farm to sign up for free and the club's response would be: "We're closed. Go away."
Jim@ 4 - Yes Moyes made us safe, to a point, except during the last 8 games, where he couldn't grab a point for Toffee.
The end-of-season collapse was alarming and doesn't bode well.
I don't buy into the players "being tired" shit. Most played once a week, no cups, no europe. Only a few International players. Their fault, along with Moyes. So there could be no excuses about exhaustion. They all failed.
No one with a half-decent football brain would come here with that awful, bare bones squad. Plus a shit academy that's been relegated to the lowest tier of the academy league, with no one remotely looking like they might make the grade.
Everton's problem is Everton.
Everyone involved (apart from Everton in the Community) are really incompetent, clueless, woeful, not fit for purpose at the job they are employed to do -- and I include the owner(s).
Still no infrastructure of note in anything football. Backwards in about every department conceivable and have been for over half a century, just getting worse every season.
Kinnear is the worst person to have here, at any time. He has openly stated that the manager is here next season and that there is no money, so expect nothing.
So Moyes is going nowhere, like Everton, sadly.
6 Posted 27/05/2026 at 10:37:33
We didn’t need a big signing in January, we needed players like Patterson, Aznou, Röhl, Alcaraz and Dibling to be utilised effectively within a squad rotation system. This would have made them ready to play a bigger part towards the end as other players tired.
Our squad right now is pretty decent and should have come in that 6-10th bracket. It needs 2-3 quality signings and we have an issue at centre back with Keane and Tarkowski in decline and Branthwaite apparently an ongoing injury risk. A right-back to replace Coleman, replacements (or renewals) for Grealish and George and then upgrades on Barry and McNeil would be it all it really takes.
If we keep Moyes though, we’ve basically got no chance of achieving anything no matter what. He seems to take pride in being stubborn and failing to learn.
7 Posted 27/05/2026 at 11:02:44
Surely we want that to change?
How can anyone at the club be so comfortable with a monumental trophy drought.
8 Posted 27/05/2026 at 12:35:44
Has Kinnear gone on the record to say there is no money? That would be disappointing but maybe not surprising.
9 Posted 27/05/2026 at 15:51:13
They're not bothered, the board and the manager actually don't like Evertonians, Moyes has actually treated us with disdain these last couple of months, with his comments to Joe Thomas and his going on about non penalty decisions.
We all know var is a mess, but because we haven't had a couple of decisions in our favour the last few games isn't an excuse.
Is it var's fault Moyes keeps picking that same abysmal back 4, or giving limited, and I mean very limited time to Rohl George Dibling Alcaraz and Armstrong while our "superstar" is supposedly dead on his feet.
No all on Moyes that I'm afraid and when we see us being linked with shite like Wan Bissaka Soucek Trippier etc it makes the blood boil.
But while we continue to tread water in the prem not fighting relegation having cup runs etc this board and manager will continue to congratulate themselves on doing a great job.
10 Posted 27/05/2026 at 16:15:44
Enough already. Especially the Roma love in.
It’s a disgrace.
11 Posted 27/05/2026 at 17:02:17
12 Posted 27/05/2026 at 17:09:53
13 Posted 27/05/2026 at 18:29:27
It was April 2014, the Grim Reaper match lol, something like "stuck with Moyes stuck with Moyes Man United, playing football the negative way".
The heady days of us hitting 72 points, winning 21 matches of our 38 with Bobby Martinez, we all felt certain that summer that tangible success was just around the corner.
14 Posted 27/05/2026 at 20:26:54
I saw a comment he made eluding to a cautious approach to this summer spending but am buggered if I can find it now.
However here are some quotes from him which I have lifted from a May article on the Everton FC official website :-
Thierno Barry . shown potential to be Everton starter
Expect more crap players
Equally important were the players we were able to re-sign with Michael Keane and Idrissa Gana Gueye returning to play central roles as regular starters.
Heavy investment in Gorilla Glue has been made
Whilst the media and other fanbases clamour for frequent managerial change, we value the stability that David brings and the ability this gives the whole Club to plan for the long term
Moyesosaurus is here long time Jonny
Our ownership remain committed to every incremental penny of this growth being invested back on the pitch to deliver against our primary objective of winning more football matches.
Incremental - An increase through SMALL addition. not a massive input.
His whole diatribe of masked superlatives is something that proves he is full of bull and I have taken an instant disliking to him.
Remember Moyes clambering for more players. (Due to the previous dof + regimes incompetence leaving the club with only 12 contracted professionals). Also demanding more PL ready players, last summer and we know how well that went.
I hope (like I have for the last half century or so) that the club do something fkin decent in the window.
Being a realist. I know the answer.
15 Posted 27/05/2026 at 20:33:24
The Grim Reaper game was played at Goodison Park — 3-0 to the Blues and the Grim Reaper was escorted out of the ground sometime in the second half — and he was just sitting quietly watching the game.
It might have been when the third goal went in. I didn't half feel sorry for Mr Moyes but not as sorry as Alex Ferguson, who gave him the job, never even got a season out of him.
16 Posted 27/05/2026 at 20:35:49
You could see it in the face of everyone who was singing that they meant every word, much to the dismay of the Moyesiah who was finally seeing the Toffees winning at Old Trafford with his own eyes.
17 Posted 27/05/2026 at 21:29:45
Don't forget these guys were holding off hoping for an even better deal with Moshiri becoming so desperate to sell - they were playing the waiting game, and it was only when Textor threw a spanner in the works they opened talks with Moshiri again.
Yeah that's what billionaire business people do - but buying football clubs is different and they have zero connection with the fanbase or people as far as I can see.
After reading some stuff about TFG and their sports portfolio business's my take is they don't really care unless their investment is in danger - it's all about making money for them.
If they were serious in moving us forward, they would be sacking Moyes.
Correct me if I'm wrong, that the main man has not put his foot in the new stadium or Goodison since taking over, his son has visited once.
I think this a disgrace and sends out a poor message from him to Evertonians especially those in the city.
We are all grateful that Moshiri is gone and yes the TFG group have made improvements in the the running of the club ( off the pitch ), but we all want a hell of lot more from them on it !
18 Posted 28/05/2026 at 03:03:05
St. Andrews Old Course is only 282 miles from HDS, so the absent one was pretty close by Texan standards at any rate.
19 Posted 28/05/2026 at 03:04:19
20 Posted 28/05/2026 at 07:43:05
Nor do I really care that he hasn't told us his plans and ambitions. (He's not gonna do that anyway so there's no point in pining for it.)
And I don't think sacking Moyes shows his commitment to the club.
I think how he shows commitment is hiring the right people and supporting them. I hope he's giving James Smith the wherewithal to build the worldwide scouting network we need, like he had at City. I hope he's giving Nick Cox the resources to build the same kind of academy system he built at ManUtd. We won't know about either one.
But we'll know if he's giving the manager the cash to rebuild the squad. Not just like last summer's record spend that was mostly a rescue project, but a real commitment this summer to bring in the 5 (or so) quality players we need. We will know immediately if he follows through or not.
Sorry, Martin #5, but you're called on that BS. Kinnear hasn't said one word about there being no money. The reason you can't find a comment "eluding to a cautious approach to this summer spending" is because it's your own invention. Kinnear never said it. Never even hinted at it.
21 Posted 28/05/2026 at 08:04:24
This bunch of misfits should be broken up and some moved on, for yet another rebuild. The only improvement last season was a more comfortable league position, until the last seven games.
22 Posted 28/05/2026 at 08:19:29
Mike, shows the levels we are at, and have been, re the record spend you mention.
Club spend for 2025/26
Sunderland £156 mil
Forest £201 mil
Newcastle £252 mil
West Ham £170 mil
Hes got a fair way to go to match any of that spending.
Newcastle
Editorial Team
23 Posted 28/05/2026 at 08:55:02
Nice rant... heavy on invective... but a little light on facts, sadly.
A shit academy that's been relegated to the lowest tier of the academy league.
Oh dear... such a bizarrely false statement renders the rest of your post moot.
Firstly, in general terms, Everton's Academy is a Category 1, so the highest tier, not the lowest tier of the Professional Development League under Engish football's Elite Player Performance Plan.
The Academy has multiple teams:
Everton U18s finished 4th out of 14 in the U18 Premier League (North) . Not too shabby.
Everton U21s finished a less creditable 18th in the composite Premier League 2 tableof the 29 top Category 1 sides, and got the semi-finals of a new-fangled playoff against the top 8 teams of the Professional Development League 2.
So... "a shit academy"? Interesting how many Evertonians like to perpetulate that rather erroneous claim.
24 Posted 28/05/2026 at 09:17:42
When Brands came in, Everton sacked Martin Waldron, who became the fall guy for some illegal misdemeanour, and I don’t think that our academy has been the same since.
I’ve heard that Everton, have reappointed a man who has had a long association with the academy, Neil Dewsnip, so it will be interesting to see what happens with regards the academy.
There has been a lot of arguments or debates on ToffeeWeb, over the years regarding coaching, with my own view being that this is the area which I would be looking to improve the most.
I hear people saying that our scouting system finishes somewhere on the M6 motorway, but we live in a real hotbed of talent, (look at the great players who have come just from the radius that covers Merseyside and Greater Manchester) so before we even start thinking about how far to extend our radius, my own view is that we should be focusing on forming a coaching strategy, that can bring on young talent, better than our rivals.
Sorry Jack, it was the song that Jim, reeled off earlier in the thread mate, but I think it was aimed at the United fans in the ground, rather than our overachieving manager, mate.
STUCK WITH MOYES - STUCK WITH MOYES MAN UTD - STUCK WITH MOYES I SAY - STUCK WITH MOYES - STUCK WITH MOYES MAN UTD - PLAYING FOOTBALL THE NEGATIVE WAY.
25 Posted 28/05/2026 at 09:25:31
26 Posted 28/05/2026 at 09:51:48
You could argue that Everton, have got certain things right because of the sheer numbers that go onto make a good living out of the game in the lower levels, which shows that they must be preparing the kids with a certain degree of mental toughness to succeed, in the professional game?
I’ve heard it said that a lot of the kids, who leave Man City, really struggle, because once they do they no longer play for a team that totally manipulates the ball, and I’ve heard that some of the young fullbacks, that leave City for example, suddenly look like completely different players, because they have never been taught the art of defending. (Nathan Patterson, probably fits this bill?)
You could really tell the kid, who now plays for Newcastle, who made his debut for Southampton, in the opening game of the season at Goodison, a few years ago, (Livermento not correct spelling - something I found out because I was very impressed with him and someone in the crowd said they had just signed from Chelsea) had been coached properly, imo, and this made me look at Chelsea, that little bit closer.
I was very impressed with the strategy they put into place with a man called Frank Arnesan, I think? And I was even more impressed whenever I watched a few of kids, who had came through the Chelsea academy, because the way they treated the football, just gave me a feeling that they had been coached that little bit better, than everyone else?
Just opinions, and if I was to introduce a coaching method into teaching kids play now, then the whole of the footballing side of it would be based on first touch and movement. The other side would be based on a running track, because unfortunately for a lot of talented kids nowadays, because to be the best you have got to have a massive degree of athleticism. (Again imo)
27 Posted 28/05/2026 at 10:08:39
I have to disagree with you that Dan Friedkin not attending games is of little importance. All businesses are led from the very top and that means engaging with the most important people at the club and that's the fans. Dont know if you are old enough to remember Sir John Moores being our chairman, not only did he attend most games, but he got his chauffer to drop him off 100 yards from the directors entrance so he could talk and listen to what the fans are saying. So seeing as Friedkin doesn't attend any games he doesn't hear what the fans are saying.
He regularly attends the Dunhill Cup golf competition played every year at St Andrews and Kings Barns and Carnoustie golf courses in Scotland. Now I believe he flies his own plane so probably would take him no more than 45 minutes to fly from Scotland to Liverpool. But he cant be bothered yet supposedly can attend some Roma games. I really don't like this multi football club ownership that Yanks seem to like. But as Crystal Palace found to their cost with one of their owners John Textor owned another club who had also qualified for the Europa league it was Palace who were demoted to the Conference which they managed to win last night.
Friedkin said he had found a way round that if Roma and Everton qualified for the same competition, he didnt elaborate on what that plan was but quite frankly the rules are very explicit and they don't allow 2 clubs owned by th esame person to compete in a European competition.
28 Posted 28/05/2026 at 10:34:09
I absolutely agree about the 3 things you can teach young players is first touch, awareness of whats around them and movement. What I will say about Guardiola nearly every one of his players has a great first touch, when I see Barry and to a lesser extent Betos first touches you wonder how did they become professional footballers. Funny you mentioned Frank Arnesen as he played for Ajax in the Semi Final of the European Cup who lost to your old club Forest in 1980. His first coaching job was with PSV under Bobby Robson, he then became DOF at PSV and was credited with finding Brazilian Ronaldo and Dutch players Stam, Vanistelroy and Arjen Robben. He moved brifly to Spurs but him and Santini didnt get on so Abramovich took him to Chelsea, were he unearthed some good youngsters.
29 Posted 28/05/2026 at 12:56:32
30 Posted 28/05/2026 at 13:26:19
The proof as you say will be in the eating and if he brings in 5 quality players then pretty much all would be forgiven. But I seriously doubt that will happen, it would take £150m and quite probably a lot more and my own hunch is that is just not what will be on the table. I'm not even sure we could afford to do that, it's not clear to me that our revenues have gone up that much. I see we have a rugby league weekend, a women's match and England Fiji but I would have thought that would be bringing in small millions not tens of millions. We've added some sponsorship value of course but other than the stadium naming rights, which is £10m we didn't have, the others are incremental. For better or worse I think this will end up being a slow build. Hopefully I'm wrong.
I's also disagree with you and agree with Brian that Friedkin would be unwise to ignore supporters (which is not the same as allowing them to tell you what to do on everything). Lack of engagement will harm them down the line if things go sour for a bit, as invariably happens in football. We are not like Man U who can thrive(up to a point) even as their fans hate the Glazers. We always say, our supporters are mostly connected with the city, not outsiders. We don't want to end up like Spurs or West Ham. It would be wise to have a bit of credit in the bank with your core customer base.
31 Posted 28/05/2026 at 15:02:41
I re-enforced that comment you elude to that means it doesnt exist with a quote from him saying
Our ownership remain committed to every incremental penny of this growth being invested back on the pitch to deliver against our primary objective of winning more football matches.
Defining incremental exactly what I said being correct.
So your bs call is total BS
32 Posted 28/05/2026 at 15:45:39
33 Posted 28/05/2026 at 16:00:14
My mistake.
Our academy is clearly flourishing NOT.
I refer to the U21s as the academy because they should be the feeder to the first team.
As we saw Harrison Armstrong was a rarity this season, but was quickly and quietly hooked.
But he was on loan to PNE and not an academy player. opps U21.
As I stated a while back U21s final position in their league meant that they no longer qualified for next seasons Premier League International Cup. Everton in League 2 finished 18th. Only the top 16 qualify.
There is no relegation from League 2 and it is a convoluted system of fixtures and place finishes, true. However beaten semi-finalists is not a glorious season. Like any league and cup. Its about winning. To do that you need a solid working functioning academy with quality players.
Mike G @ 20 quotes
"I hope he's giving Nick Cox the resources to build the same kind of academy system he built at Man Utd."
They finished 2nd.
The term academy is generic Michael.
As featured in this article on the BBC football website:-
Who uses academy players most in Premier League - and does it matter?
(I have no idea how to get a link to it).
A fairly in depth analysis of clubs. Academies. Minutes clubs have used Academy players (Generic term - you need to have words with the article reporter I believe)
Oh its main source is a guy called
James Vaughan. Yes OUR James Vaughan, who left to become an Agent.
Michael I don't rant. Everything is sprinkled with dry humor. It is Everton. Without a sense if humor you wouldn't survive.
Erroneous ? I disagree. I raise you a response that yours Sir is Delusory !
Ps nice word that. Invective. Yes I think I shall utilise it more.
I point out matters. Facts. As I always have and always will. To re-enforce them with source information.
Which I have done plenty of times regarding the academy. Including that article from James Vaughan which I have previously posted.
Where I can no longer find that source for an unknown reason - I find other source material verifying it.
Like I have done for Genial Mike Gaynes @20
34 Posted 28/05/2026 at 16:11:48
If my memory is correct, Newcastle and Spurs also used this to their advantage at BMD and won by scoring easily.
What I don't understand is why this is never addressed in training, by the experienced Moyes and his coaching team, including Baines, Coleman and Alan (not sure what he does) Irvine.
35 Posted 28/05/2026 at 16:53:27
Jordan is bottom of the pile for commanding his box. But the article suggests this is a deliberate tactic.
https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/7160994/2026/04/08/premier-league-goalkeeping-crosses-corners-tactics/
36 Posted 28/05/2026 at 16:56:09
Mark #30, I didn't say it was wise for Friedkin to ignore fan input. I said that's what he's doing with regards to changing managers, and speculated on why. Also, sorry if I wasn't clear but I don't necessarily expect the five top players I hope for to be acquired in this one window. Things just don't happen that quickly, and as you point out the club's exact PSR position is unknown.
Tony #24, Cox brought 41 Academy players through to actual playing time at Old Trafford over a period of I believe 12 years. (Working from memory on that, might not be precise.) Naturally a lot of that structure was in place around him, and I believe he has been brought in to accomplish similar at Everton, presumably by building a similar structure.
Dave #25, winning clubs make more money, which is why I have such high hopes that Friedkin will be fully committed to making us winners.
37 Posted 28/05/2026 at 17:02:34
Pickford, is a goalkeeper who makes great saves, but I don’t think Pickford, is a goalkeeper, who takes command and helps out his defenders, because he rarely plays on the front foot, imo.
I sometimes like to ask people what they consider to be the most important position on the pitch, and then stand back smiling, or shaking my head (depending on my mood) when they start saying Goalkeeper, midfield or centre forward.
My oven view is that the most important position on the pitch is every single player’s, starting position, and sometimes I look at Pickford, and think this is something he often gets wrong.
Take the Branthwaite injury in the derby, the kid was looking around waiting for Pickford, to come. He never came so Jarod, then ended up making the second mistake, before being dispossessed, and then ending up off the pitch and then ruled out for the rest of the season with an injury.
Just read those stats Mike, which are absolutely incredible for any club, never mind one of the biggest clubs in the world, mate. The equivalent of three and a half young players a season, over a twelve year period is simply unbelievable, so let’s hope he can get things starting in the academy🤞
38 Posted 28/05/2026 at 17:20:31
I remember listening to Alan Hansen talking about Grobbelaar coming for practically every cross from a corner or open play and he said, “By knowing he will come for everything takes a lot of pressure off us defenders.” He said “Yes, he will drop the odd one? but that's natural.”
I am sure someone will have the stats to how many headed goals we have conceded inside the 6-yard box over the last couple of seasons but I would guess we are one of the highest.
39 Posted 28/05/2026 at 17:32:17
I meant beyond who is the manager. As others have said, he doesn't show up, basically invisible. It makes him and them hard to love. And actually some love for your owner (okay… maybe not quite love but affection for) can go a long way in dark moments. We're not like a normal customer base, as you know.
Thanks for the clarification re 5 quality players and I agree with you, that won't happen in one summer. My bare minimum is fix the full backs (both sides, Mykolenko is poor), get some proper pace in the team out wide especially and, well, the striker.
That's hardest. We'd need to find a Thiago rather than a Barry or Beto. But maybe as others have said, no striker is going to shine in our system.
40 Posted 28/05/2026 at 17:41:47
And it's interesting to see other top keepers making similar deliberate decisions. Oblak has always stayed on his line. So does Garcia at Barca. Even the top Premier League keeper Raya and the towering 6'-7" Donnarumma are near the bottom in challenging for high balls.
Pickford is not the only star keeper who has decided that trying to own the box is not always the best tactic.
41 Posted 28/05/2026 at 18:50:28
I would suggest seeing how many goals are conceded from dead ball kicks into the 6 yard box maybe the coaches who are telling keepers to stay on their line are wrong.
42 Posted 28/05/2026 at 18:50:28
I would suggest seeing how many goals are conceded from dead ball kicks into the 6 yard box maybe the coaches who are telling keepers to stay on their line are wrong.
43 Posted 28/05/2026 at 20:47:52
On Pickford, I don't know what his instuctions are, does anyone know? It's opponents tactics now to stop all keepers from reaching crosses, they are putting one or two players right up against keepers, so it could be thought the better option is stay on the line. What about our defenders at crosses its their job too to prevent opponents scoring, they are not doing a very good job either are they.
44 Posted 28/05/2026 at 22:52:06
45 Posted 28/05/2026 at 23:52:07
We finished 13th in 2024-2025; we finished 13th in 2025-2026,
The 'record spend' £160m (ish) resulted in one extra point than the year before; 5 more goals scored; 6 more goals conceded (-1, if you like).
Only one of the seven players we bought in that window has become a regular fixture/starter in the first team. Barry is next in line, but there is a strong likelihood that the wishes of many on here will be granted and he will be moved on somewhere. One of last season's multiple enigmas is Dibling/Alcaraz/Aznou. Barry is another one. To be fair, two signings are in essence back-up keepers.
We did better in the loan market. Top class drinker when injured (or not) Grealish gave us 20 games and is something marmite on here. That's it, apparently, Maresca wants him back at City (allegedly). I'm sick and tired of him after his latest piss up and strip-fest with Pickford and Garner. I will not be sorry at all to see the back of him. Most of us have a soft spot for a Jack-the-lad, but Grealish has tested and pushed the boundaries of what is acceptable too many times for comfort now.
Rohl is ours now and he also splits opinion on here. I'm hopeful as he was a dim-shining light in our shocking end to the season. But the jury is most definitely out on him.
We'll have to wait and see.
I don't think MG that last summer's window 'rescued' much and it has arguably looked like a costly venture on the pitch in terms of displays and selections and points.
I don't even believe that we needed to be 'rescued' last summer. MG. That window was an opportunity to move forward and improve not to be 'rescued' with its negative connotations. And a lot of blood boils if we mention the January window in the bleak mid-winter season.
Now, this summer window as a consequence of the very mixed results of the last one and the nothingness of January (bye TG, sorry you were so chronically neglected) has become far more important.
I would hazard that the majority on here are at best sceptical and need to be convinced. So, let's see what happens. Moyes at the helm does not build a great deal of confidence, it seems. Not for me either. When does the time for 'stability' end?
But there will be fume and rage if this coming window is as successful as the last one.
46 Posted 28/05/2026 at 01:20:51
The window brought us two of our three best attackers in Grealish and KDH, and also returned Keane, who ultimately proved critical when Branthwaite played only ten games. Can you imagine what would have happened to our season without those three players? And without Barry's 8 goals, poor as he was? I say we'd have been deep in the relegation soup again, perhaps not to survive.
Personally I expected zero overall improvement off that first Friedkin/Moyes window -- I predicted here in August we'd finish 13th and was pleasantly astonished by how well we did up until the final seven weeks.
You are of course correct that the jury remains out on Dibling, Rohl, Alcaraz, Aznou and Barry, so I'd say the overall verdict on last summer is yet to be rendered. IMO if two of the five turn out to be quality, we will have done well.
This, however, is the window that will tell us about our management team -- full recruiting team in situ, perhaps as much as £170m to spend under the PSR/SCR limits, all powder dry after the decision to not buy in January. (The verdict on that decision is pending as well.)
I wholeheartedly agree with you on Moyes, and the emphasis on stability does frustrate, but that's where we are until Friedkin decides otherwise. And he, in the parlance of my hometown, ain't gonna say nuttin' to nobody. We'll just have to wait.
Long-term, as you know, I remain very optimistic. I believe over time this ownership will take us up the PL ladder, first in the financial rankings and then (assuming they learn how to hire a manager) in the table. And I believe they will earn the respect of the fan base by returning the club to its appropriate prominence.
But I think it will take years, and I think we all have a good deal more frustration to survive before it happens. The Roma fans can tell us all about that, even as they can finally celebrate the breakthrough that brought them 23 wins and a top-3 finish.
47 Posted 29/05/2026 at 04:22:00
I didn’t agree with not buying in January as European football was there for the taking, but that decision makes this summer even bigger. Also, I doubt we will spend anywhere near the levels we can under SCR as I suspect TFG will see 2026/27 as transition year that takes Moyes to the end of his contract.
It will be very interesting to see the profile of players we sign as it will indicate the amount they are willing to compromise their long-term plan for Moyes’s short-termism. Young potential or seasoned premer league players over 28 years old? I know where my bet would go.
Just a couple of points on TFG. It might not matter in the US that the owner is visible at his clubs, but it matters big style in Liverpool (and most English clubs). It is arrogance bordering on stupidity to have left it this long, and the longer it goes on the worse the optics.
Also, the manager will not remain until the owner decides otherwise if the majority of the match-going supporters decide they are no longer having him. Moyes is lucky that the season ended before the situation reached that point, as the sentiment shifted significantly over the last 2 months.
48 Posted 29/05/2026 at 10:29:35
The decision not to enter the market for a right back in the summer or January, has probably cost European football, and with it the increased revenue that would of self financed the outlay.
Once the decision that Patterson was not going to be selected, and I assume that was made some time ago, then a right back had to be targeted. Bought or loan, just somebody to play that position, and provide the flexibility to move Obrien to centre back. The jury should still be out on him as well BTW.
Instead they gambled that Branthwaite would come back and stay fit, and they could get through it.
What I dont know is how close to financial limits they've come, and whether the recruitment reluctantance was on tfg or Moyes. The multi club European qualification question remains unanswered and untested.
49 Posted 29/05/2026 at 11:27:30
We are a football club, with a proud fan base, and if the silence isn’t deafening, then the whole eighteen months no show, since they purchased the club, doesn’t feel right, especially because we have had two major landmark games in the last twelve months.
Either the last game at Goodison, or the first game at Bramley Moore, should have been attended by our owners, unless they don’t give one iota about embracing anything about our football club, so if they’re ain’t gonna say nothing to nobody, I’d personally sooner they just get to fuck, rather than get the fuck away from us, for obvious reasons.
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1 Posted 27/05/2026 at 08:33:35
Then we will battle with the likes of Forest, Leeds and the newbies from the Championship for the old lags and untried kids who are still available. It's not going to be good viewing.
Enjoy your summer, ToffeeWebbers, and put Everton to bed, until August. That's what the club will be doing.