27/05/2026



(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The 2025-26 season has come to a close with significant questions that need answering.

Whether that’s by the owners, the CEO or the manager, Evertonians need to know what direction this club is going in.

The miserable end to the campaign has left a dark shadow, and it has all unravelled very quickly. David Moyes is now on thin ice among the fanbase, and so is Angus Kinnear after his soundbite-chasing statement ahead of the final home game of the season.

Seven games without a win in the Premier League is Moyes’s joint-worst ever run as Everton boss, across both his spells in charge. It has come at the worst possible time.

Up until the break after the Chelsea game, Everton had accumulated 1.5 points per game across Moyes’s second stint. In that time, between 11 January 2025 and 22 March 2026, the Toffees had earned the 6th-highest points tally in the Premier League in that time.

It wasn’t perfect: Moyes’s development of certain players left a lot to be desired, but there should have really been few complaints.

Fast forward just two months, and it’s all very different.

Everton’s dismal finish has been compounded by Aston Villa — a club similar in stature and tradition — winning their first major trophy in decades. Unai Emery, an elite manager, has taken them to European success, and it has been richly deserved, too.

Then, there is the matter of which teams have qualified for Europe.

Andoni Iraola’s fantastic job at Bournemouth has been capped off by taking them to 6th. Sunderland, meanwhile, beat Everton and then Chelsea to surge from 12th to 7th and get into the Europa League. A year ago, they were winning the Championship play-off final before embarking on a full squad overhaul. Brighton, meanwhile, went on a run of one win in 13 games across the winter and early spring, and lost their last two games, yet they have finished 8th — enough for Conference League qualification.

Everton have dropped like a stone and finished the season in 13th, just like last year, with just one more point than they achieved in 2024-25. In the meantime, their marquee summer signing (at least in terms of transfer fee) has hardly played, and too many other players have not been used enough. Key players have then failed to deliver in the run-in and Moyes has been unable, or unwilling, to adapt.

Fan unrest is clear, and it feels like the majority would now rather see Everton change manager.

But Kinnear seems to have made TFG’s position clear: They do not plan on changing.

Whether they change the manager or not, though, the club must act decisively this summer.

If they are to change Moyes, it should be done this week. I doubt that will happen, but they cannot let the situation drag on if they are pondering it. Just make the call and make it quickly.

Likewise, if they stick with him, then some open and honest communication with the fanbase would be sensible. Quit the soundbites: Make it clear that you acknowledge what could have gone better, while also demonstrating what went well. No more burying heads in the sand.

And then it comes to the most important matter, which is signing players.

Regardless of the manager, Everton should know which players they need to target, which positions to fill. They need to operate at speed, with urgency and efficiency.

Moyes has his flaws, but he wasn’t wrong to be frustrated with the glacial speed Everton operated at last year.

Then, the full transfer committee wasn’t in place. Now, there’s no such excuse. Targets must be identified, sounded out to ensure their interest, and then deals must either be struck or Everton should move on to Plan B.

The fear is, Everton love an excuse. They love a caveat. They will point to the six-week World Cup as a blocker, even if they were happy to brief back in January that they were “keeping their powder dry” for a free run in the summer.

That failure to act in January with a significant signing, in my opinion, played a big part in the failure to capitalise on a fantastic opportunity this season. Now, Everton must make up for it.

Read more - The Rumour Mill - Close Season Week 1

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