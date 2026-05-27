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Everton midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall refutes claims that he's set to represent Ireland
Everton midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has refuted suggestions that he set to pledge his international allegiance to the Republic of Ireland.
Despite an impressive debut season at Everton that saw Dewsbury-Hall score eight Premier League goals and add four assists, the 27-year-old was overlooked by England manager Thomas Tuchel for this summer's World Cup squad. It followed his omission from an expanded 35-player group in March, a camp that saw club teammate James Garner make his debut for the Three Lions.
Dewsbury-Hall has not been capped by England at any level and remains eligible for Ireland through his family heritage. However, despite overtures from The Boys in Green, the midfielder remains focused on fulfilling his international ambitions with England.
After a questionable report from Ireland claimed Dewsbury-Hall was ready to commit to Heimir Hallgrímsson's side, the midfielder has taken to social media to shut down the claims.
"?? Just not true. Massive respect to Ireland as I’ve previously stated, but I’m English & England is always the dream," he wrote on X.
Dewsbury-Hall: “It would be the proudest moment of my life if I played for England.”
It follows clarification on his international future in October 2025, when Dewsbury-Hall said playing for England would be the 'proudest moment' of his life.
“My biggest dream as a footballer is to play international football," he said to The Times at the time.
“Ireland have been trying to get me to play for them for about five years. I’ve made my feelings known in terms of, ‘Look, I don’t want to make any decisions, I want to keep playing my football, concentrating on football and whatever happens, happens.’
“Just because I’ve seen so much speculation around it right now, I think it’s only fair of me to say my biggest dream would be to play for England.
“It would be the proudest moment of my life if I played for England.”
Read more - Everton's summer and the need for urgency
Reader Comments (15)
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2 Posted 27/05/2026 at 12:43:56
3 Posted 27/05/2026 at 13:04:23
4 Posted 27/05/2026 at 13:16:32
5 Posted 27/05/2026 at 14:51:51
6 Posted 27/05/2026 at 16:33:53
7 Posted 27/05/2026 at 16:56:22
8 Posted 27/05/2026 at 20:07:17
9 Posted 27/05/2026 at 20:24:35
10 Posted 27/05/2026 at 20:28:08
11 Posted 27/05/2026 at 20:45:04
Chose Rep of Ireland. Seamus will pick yer in future... Anyroad!
12 Posted 27/05/2026 at 23:24:09
I'm sure you are well aware that Jack Grealish and Michael Keane were also capped underage for Ireland before they deemed that their futures lay with declaring for England.
13 Posted 27/05/2026 at 00:00:31
How many will we have tomorrow? How many of them will be actually necessary?
I preferred it when we had a couple of incisive and necessary editorial threads each week (one sometimes) and a string of fan threads that seem to have gone missing for the most part now.
Editorial Team
14 Posted 28/05/2026 at 08:19:31
As explained in a previous post to your comments about the number of articles, the comments do not always indicate the reach of a post. Only a very small percentage of TW users leave comments in the threads.
Yesterday was our highest day of traffic of the month, including matchdays. At a time when Google is doing it's best to destroy the open web with its AI usage, that's very much appreciated.
15 Posted 29/05/2026 at 01:53:58
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1 Posted 27/05/2026 at 12:11:32