27/05/2026



(Photo by James Fearn/Getty Images)

Everton midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has refuted suggestions that he set to pledge his international allegiance to the Republic of Ireland.

Despite an impressive debut season at Everton that saw Dewsbury-Hall score eight Premier League goals and add four assists, the 27-year-old was overlooked by England manager Thomas Tuchel for this summer's World Cup squad. It followed his omission from an expanded 35-player group in March, a camp that saw club teammate James Garner make his debut for the Three Lions.

Dewsbury-Hall has not been capped by England at any level and remains eligible for Ireland through his family heritage. However, despite overtures from The Boys in Green, the midfielder remains focused on fulfilling his international ambitions with England.

After a questionable report from Ireland claimed Dewsbury-Hall was ready to commit to Heimir Hallgrímsson's side, the midfielder has taken to social media to shut down the claims.

"?? Just not true. Massive respect to Ireland as I’ve previously stated, but I’m English & England is always the dream," he wrote on X.

Dewsbury-Hall: “It would be the proudest moment of my life if I played for England.”

It follows clarification on his international future in October 2025, when Dewsbury-Hall said playing for England would be the 'proudest moment' of his life.

“My biggest dream as a footballer is to play international football," he said to The Times at the time.

“Ireland have been trying to get me to play for them for about five years. I’ve made my feelings known in terms of, ‘Look, I don’t want to make any decisions, I want to keep playing my football, concentrating on football and whatever happens, happens.’

“Just because I’ve seen so much speculation around it right now, I think it’s only fair of me to say my biggest dream would be to play for England.

“It would be the proudest moment of my life if I played for England.”

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