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The available managers who could replace David Moyes at Everton
Okay, I’ll preface this by repeating that I don’t think TFG will make the change. I think David Moyes will be Everton manager next season, rightly or wrongly.
But there is a discussion in the fanbase right now about who should come next, and there are some potentially intriguing selections on the market right now.
To keep it simple, I’ve kept this list to those who are now out of work and readily available. And no, Pep Guardiola is not included!
So, here’s a few available managers who perhaps could be Everton’s next boss, if TFG decided to act soon.
ANDONI IRAOLA
It seems as though Iraola would be the go-to pick for the majority of Everton fans who want to see a change made.
He has worked wonders with Bournemouth, guiding them to a sixth-place finish this season, securing European qualification for the first time in their history, despite seeing the club sell the likes of Dango Ouattara, Milos Kerkez, Dean Huijsen, Ilya Zabarnyi and Antoine Semenyo.
Iraola’s high-octane approach seems to fit in with the football Evertonians want to see.
Bournemouth finished the season as the fifth-best team for xG (essentially, the fifth-best chance creators in the Premier League), with 61.9 (they scored 58 goals).
However, on the flip side, they were fifth-worst for xG against (56.7), conceding 54 times. Yet despite Moyes’ more pragmatic approach, Everton’s xGA came in at 56.5, with the Toffees shipping 50 goals.
Across his three seasons with the Cherries, Iraola’s team regularly ranked highly for xG — they do give up chances, but they create plenty going the other way, and he is not overly obsessed with possession. His tactics are direct and he wants his side to play at speed.
But perhaps the biggest upside to Iraola compared to Moyes is his willingness to utilise younger players. If TFG’s strategy really is to buy young and develop future stars, then they may not be able to afford to miss this chance.
OLIVER GLASNER
Another name on plenty of lips is Glasner, who is leaving Crystal Palace.
Glasner led Palace to their first major trophy when the Eagles won the FA Cup last season. He followed that up by conquering Liverpool in the Community Shield and on Wednesday, he could well win another trophy, with Palace taking on Rayo Vallecano in the Conference League final.
There’s a lot to like about Glasner. He has had success in his last two jobs and the step up to Everton could be a natural one.
However, for those craving a long-term solution, I’m not sure he provides it.
Glasner’s fuse blew earlier this season, as he let rip at Palace’s board for selling Eberechi Eze so late in the summer window. He stood firm on the club keeping Marc Guehi, but then had to watch him be sold in January.
By then, Glasner had made his mind up that he was not renewing his contract, but the announcement was a bit of a mess and came amid a time when Palace crashed out of the FA Cup to minnows Macclesfield and were in danger of getting dragged into a relegation scrap.
Matters seemed to come to a head when it seemed Glasner would walk away early, but he agreed to carry on and the focus on the Conference League paid off, at least in terms of reaching the final.
However, Palace have had their worst Premier League finish since 2015-16 (15th) and only Burnley and Wolves scored fewer top-flight goals this season. Like Moyes, Glasner is not particularly keen to make substitutes and does not tend to operate with a bigger squad.
His Palace team also prefer to play without the ball (they averaged the 15th-most possession in the Premier League this season, whereas Everton ranked 17th), so, perhaps the transition would be smoother, but with the Austrian, it could just be similar to Moyes, albeit perhaps with a winning edge.
THOMAS FRANK
A year ago, Frank would have seemed like a shoo-in. Now, he could be considered as somewhat damaged goods.
He was not the problem at Tottenham, but his style of play did not gel with their supporters or some of their players, albeit those same players must take the blame for their dismal season.
Frank, though, has proved what a good manager he is during his time at Brentford. He has worked brilliantly in a data-led set-up, and his approach probably wouldn’t be quite as disgruntling for Evertonians.
The Dane has also been full of praise for Everton in the past, and would definitely understand the scale of the club, and perhaps would have extra fire in his belly after his torrid time at Spurs.
ANTONIO CONTE
This one’s hugely unlikely, but let’s chuck it in for a bit of fun.
Conte, after a typically explosive, but successful, stint at Napoli, is leaving the Serie A club. He led them to the title in 2024-25, and a second-place finish this time around.
TFG, owners of Roma, of course, will be well aware of Conte’s work in Italy, and if they want a proven champion, then they do not come much better.
But, Conte demands financial backing. He doesn’t want control of transfers as such, but he wants his owners to put their hands in their pockets and build the squad to his standards; he is not afraid to point out when he feels he has been let down.
Given TFG already have their hands full with Gian Piero Gasperini at Roma, and that Conte would demand a huge financial package, we can file this one under “extremely unlikely”.
MASSIMILIANO ALLEGRI
Another Italian veteran on the market is Allegri, who has been dismissed by Milan on the back of a failure to secure Champions League qualification.
Allegri has won all there is to win in Italian football, mainly with Juventus during the Old Lady’s period of dominance, and would bring the experience TGF seem to crave.
But his return to Milan did not go according to plan, and the 58-year-old is probably not the calibre of manager he once was.
Still, he would be a big name, but while Conte would be an extraordinary, if ultimately doomed, ride, it feels like appointing Allegri over any of the others on this list would be a step in the wrong direction.
Read more - Everton's summer and the need for urgency
Reader Comments (85)
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2 Posted 27/05/2026 at 09:45:33
TFG have already shown their hand by not sacking him after the last game. We are stuck with him, sad as that sounds and, like the Spurs hierarchy, footballing prowess is TFG's main agenda, at least not for now.
Spurs appear to have woken up and smelt the coffee and that started with getting Roberto De Zerbi through the door. They will be top 6 next season, mark my words, and we... well, TFG have not smelt the coffee because, where we are concerned, footballing wise, they are sound asleep.
3 Posted 27/05/2026 at 09:46:50
For Iraola... remember Martinez?
For Glasner... remember Silva?
For Frank... remember Lampard?
For Conti... remember Koeman?
For Allegri... remember Ancellotti
I don't mean to be negative. I will back any manager we decide to appoint... but they will be judged on their results. Frank was a favourite last year and we see how he performed at Spurs and more interestingly we saw how his successor did at Brentford after losing top players.
Whoever we appoint must be decided on a clear playing philosophy and backed by bringing in the right players to deliver. We really need our recruitment to step up to the mark and discover some really good Premier League ready players.
I'm not as confident as Mike Gaynes is that this will happen but I hope I'm wrong. This summer will tell us a lot.
4 Posted 27/05/2026 at 09:53:32
I am not looking forward to next season at all. Moyes should be gone; we are a great club being ruined by people who know nothing about football.
5 Posted 27/05/2026 at 10:25:46
About 3 to 4 hundred turned up last year, they're trying to get more this year, it's a great day out.
6 Posted 27/05/2026 at 10:27:21
Back to the options in the OP, Marco Silva is also available and would be better than Moyes. He made a promising start when he managed us before, I rate his team selection and tactics and he is 9 years more experienced (mostly in the Premier League) than last time.
All potential candidates come with caveats and risks and there’s always the risk that a change won’t work out. You have to ask yourself if the risk is worthwhile given the status quo. My answer is overwhelmingly ‘yes’. If Moyes stays I will be able to muster no excitement, enthusiasm or sense of hope about Everton. It won’t matter who we buy in the summer because Moyes won’t use them. We’ll see promising young players avoid us and the ones we’ve got will leave.
That last seven games of the season, with the same team selection and tactics failing repeatedly but not changing despite having 3 players out of position and talented young players being completely ignored, has to be the end of Moyes or else the entire club is effectively dead and just wants to accept mediocrity for ever as long as some money rolls in.
This is not a case of ‘needing a new striker’. This is a case of needing new ideas.
7 Posted 27/05/2026 at 10:28:39
Spot on. I totally agree.
Everton is like being expected to build an F1 car from an HGV.
8 Posted 27/05/2026 at 10:51:00
Is that the same Silva who's team have just finished above Everton?
9 Posted 27/05/2026 at 10:53:15
It depends which of those features are more important, I guess.
10 Posted 27/05/2026 at 10:57:25
Between that and what will probably be a very limited transfer budget it's gong to be a depressing summer.
11 Posted 27/05/2026 at 11:09:21
Where is this meet-up?
12 Posted 27/05/2026 at 11:53:22
67 have voted for him to stay
562 have voted for him to go.
Talking to fans around town, most are of the opinion to let him go and a few stating he keeps us safe although quite a few, those who go to game or those who watch us on the box, add “What's so special about him that you even have to think about keeping him?"
13 Posted 27/05/2026 at 11:57:37
If someone has been the same thing wthout results for 12 years as manager, he isn't going to change now.
There is always risk in change, but far more in paralysis.
14 Posted 27/05/2026 at 12:15:28
He will see out his last 12 months... and, if we don't make Europe, he will be let go.
15 Posted 27/05/2026 at 12:21:02
A lot of the negativity is because how the season ended. We had a reasonable first half but we have all forgotten that.
With 19 games gone, we were +9 points compared to the fixtures the previous season. If we had matched that in the remaining 19 games, we would have finished 6th and be in the Europa League...
And we would all be talking about Moyes has done a great job and next year we need to push on to Champions League - while still moaning about not playing like Barca at their best and winning 6-2 every match.
Our memories are short and our frustration of not matching the previous season is driving all our arguements. I wonder if TFG are looking at the whole season or also just the last 6 games?
Editorial Team
16 Posted 27/05/2026 at 12:28:57
I'll check this for you. You can also send the piece to harry.diamond@moveup.media and I'll take a look.
Thanks.
17 Posted 27/05/2026 at 12:29:27
I still don't know what our project is.
18 Posted 27/05/2026 at 12:35:36
Good point, Mark, so taking a guess I think the most obvious answer would have to be stability?
19 Posted 27/05/2026 at 12:45:42
Meet up is the lockdown in North John Street, between 12 and 2... then on to the Caernarvon Castle at 2:30, then the Post Office about 4.
20 Posted 27/05/2026 at 12:47:03
I agree that a season can't be judged by focussing on the last 7 games. However, looking at the whole season, Moyes has finished in the same position with one point more.
The suggestion of progress (and it is only a suggestion) and being close to European qualification has been based on the fact that many teams between 5th and 15th were on similar points for a time.
The difference is a number of those teams qualified and we ended up nowhere near.
In his first spell, there were even less rivals so finishing between 7th & 8th on average was no great feat.
21 Posted 27/05/2026 at 12:47:40
Sack him... Sack him now!
22 Posted 27/05/2026 at 12:51:47
Are you suggesting Silva as an option? What happens to never going back??
Steve.
I had considered including that comparison.
Martin. This is my point. Our squad is limited and even those players we consider quality would find it hard to make a Pep managed side.
We need something new but reading the above OP, these thoughts came into my mind so I felt compelled to post it.
23 Posted 27/05/2026 at 13:00:09
This idiot manager dumped us out of the cup against Wolves and should have been sacked then. It was clear he simply wanted to focus on the Premier League and did not give a stuff about disappointing the fans whilst dumping us out of the cups.
He talks bollocks, week-in & week-out, and deserves sacking based on his appalling treatment of the squad players like Dibling, George, Aznou et al.
Everyone forgets we were doing really well???? Seriously, what a load of shite!
24 Posted 27/05/2026 at 13:15:34
Mark # 17 you have nailed it. It all depends on what the Friedkins are after - and over what timescale.
As the article notes, Moyes is more likely than not to still be here next season. That is not a disaster. It means we're highly likely not to get drawn into any sort of relegation battle and there will probably be some improvements in squad quality and (as a result) playing style.
That might well suit the Friedkins for another year as they continue to stabilise the club, improve the financials / commercials etc and hopefully lay more groundwork in things like scouting networks, data analytics, player development and the academy (i.e. all of the things which successful clubs have).
Very frustrating, I know, because it probably condemns us to another boring season.
However, to allow us all to dream a bit - hopefully the Friedkins will see that the club won't really benefit from more stability. We're now stable on and off the pitch. Moyes has done his job in that respect (and a decent enough one at that -- especially 2024-25).
However, sooner or later we need to transform ourselves from being a skint underdog (ie, the past 5 years) back to being a well-resourced (but not super-rich) club.
There's a really good opportunity to fast-forward that transformation simply because Iraola is available. He's been doing a good job in recent years, albeit backed by very substantial investment plus sophisticated recruitment and development which he has nothing to do with (bringing in Champions League quality players like Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez, Kroupi and Rayan).
However, this season he's had to oversee a rebuild and done extremely well. I was expecting them to do worse after selling 3/4 of a very good back 4. But he's ended up doing even better - and been brave enough to play Champions League style football / develop players in the process.
On top of that, he's been overlooked now by the likes of Man Utd, Man City, Chelsea and Spurs. Palace, AC Milan and the RS are all rumoured to show interest but provided we can convince him of transfer kitty and recruitment and development support, I think there's a good chance that he'd join -- and to take us up a notch.
As an aside, I don't think Glasner is an especially good fit. We only have one fit centre-back who is quick and mobile enough to fit into his 3-4-3 formation. And we have no wing-backs. That's 4 or 5 new signings just to fix the defence. 3-4-3 also freezes out Dewsbury-Hall who wouldn't fit into the two-man central / defensive midfield.
The only other one I might make a case for is Kieran McKenna. Unlike a lot of managers who are massively flattered by brilliant club operations (see Brighton, Brentford and others) McKenna takes most of the credit for overseeing 3 promotions for Ipswich in 4 seasons. That's some going.
He also reminds me of Martinez, Rodgers and Kompany in his approach -- ie, he will play Champions League style football even if he doesn't have Champions League quality players.
At poorly resourced clubs that has ended in relegation - but we're not a poorly resourced club anymore. Look at what Kompany has achieved at Bayern after relegation with Burnley.
If Moyes is to stay, then hopefully the summer recruitment is geared up to a more big club style with his successor (which might be Kieran McKenna this time next year). There's no secret to this -- as with every club it's about avoiding massively over-priced and average players in the Premier League and hunting for players in:
- low cost overseas markets like France, South America and beyond
- less exotic low cost markets like the Championship and Scotland (the likes of Hayden Hackney, Dylan Lawlor and Ronan Kpakio)
- players being offloaded by relegated Premier League clubs (like Joao Gomes, Malick Diouf and Matheus Mane)
- younger players struggling for games at Champions League clubs (like Rico Lewis, Roony Bardghji and Franco Mastantuono)
Whatever the case though, soon we will be one of the richer clubs in the Premier League again, capable of routinely spending £200M or more (last season's Premier League average). We might have to kiss a few frogs, but once the investment is in place then it should be a matter of time before Europe, Champions League runs, Cup success etc all follow (just as it has for every other well resourced side in the Premier League).
Anyway, let's hope for a good summer and some real progress next time around (ie, Europe and / or a Cup trophy). It is well within grasp and long overdue.
25 Posted 27/05/2026 at 13:48:07
I am biased because I think Moyes is fantastic at mid table stability, but not what we need now. I wanted him gone first time around and think he has broken our club, but would be grateful to read an eloquent opposing view.
For me TFG need to make a decision on building a team around a new manager and stick with it. Be honest with the fans and say "this could get bumpy, but we aren't backing down because this is a long term goal."
That could mean flirting with relegation but there is a 5 year plan to get to the top.
Moyes has had that luxury before and never quite made it. The law of averages says he should have won more so Imo he needs to go now.
If the board had held its nerve with Martinez or Silva and fully backed their way of working, perhaps it would be baring fruit now.
I think it should be a manager young enough to see that through, elder statesmen should stick to already successfulclubs (Allegri) or, in the case or Moyes, Allardyce, Pullis and Warnock - clubs which want mid table safety as best as you can guarantee.
26 Posted 27/05/2026 at 14:16:09
Not expectation, not recruitment, not competition, not anything else.
No matter the resources, the club, the players, he will play exactly the same way. He will dumb down our chances. He will move the goalposts weekly. He will gaslight the fanbase. He will ignore perfectly valid criticism.
He has done so for 28 seasons at numerous clubs. Its never him, its 'something else'. An average manager in the 2000s, a mediocre one in the modern era. With a complete inability to adapt or invent. A has-been with an enormous ego.
He didnt 'save' us, Sean Dyche did that. The Jaded One just jumped onto a re-birth and proceeded to bring it down to his level of incapacity.
Unfortunately he's going nowhere. Next season will be a rinse and repeat of this. Dull football, occasional hope harpooned by misery, an undermining of expectation and a narcissistic inability to address any critique.
27 Posted 27/05/2026 at 14:42:29
He would be just as good as the "Moyessiah" over the past 7 weeks...
28 Posted 27/05/2026 at 15:12:42
I'm suggesting a manager you give stick to,while supporting Moyes has just finished higher than him.
I would swap Silva for Moyes tomorrow. In fact, I would appoint his Uncle Long John before letting Moyes carry on as manager.
29 Posted 27/05/2026 at 15:14:04
Are you resorting to good (?) half-seasons in defense of the manager?
30 Posted 27/05/2026 at 15:32:19
Her team Barcelona, the European Champions, play exciting and skilful football. Can you even imagine what it would be like to win at Anfield with her as manager?
31 Posted 27/05/2026 at 15:34:51
Editorial Team
32 Posted 27/05/2026 at 15:37:18
Perhaps he's been nobbled by The Cartel...
33 Posted 27/05/2026 at 15:41:59
We would be lucky to get her.
34 Posted 27/05/2026 at 16:01:04
Personally speaking, I think we need to plan for Moyes's succession but I would leave him in place for next season because I feel we don't have enough stability just yet.
In terms of replacements, I would look at the German market as their coaches seem to do well in the UK.
I was watching Stuttgart play Bayern the other day and was impressed with Sebastian Hoeness and his style of play so I checked out his record and he is certainly got good pedigree.
Having said that, I do feel that Moyes has not had the full support from above in that we were obviously lacking a goalscorer and a right-back to name but two in what was already a threadbare squad.
One other thing I would criticize Moyes for is bringing his now departed mate in as defensive coach, a position that we still haven't got right.
Our defending from set pieces is nothing short of a shambles!!!
Editorial Team
35 Posted 27/05/2026 at 16:08:10
Just post it, Harry. It's really not fair Moyes getting all this stick because people have got short memories, so it would be interesting to see what Phil has written in his defence.
It hasn't been posted for any reason other than it's not showing on the dashboard. If Phil can send it to me via the email, I'll upload it.
Editorial Team
36 Posted 27/05/2026 at 16:11:21
I've flagged the fan article link being broken. Thanks for that.
37 Posted 27/05/2026 at 16:30:28
As we know - the link to Fan Articles is a 4-0-4 which is how Martinez would have us playing, or was he 1-0-9? If it gets loaded up (just re-sent it to Harry and hopefully linked fixed and you can debate it to your heart's content and decide where Moyes failure really lay. Oh, and love to know you thoughts on our 17 goal a season striker we have. Guy called Barry Beto. Only Haaland and Thiago outscored him.
Mind you, I expect most will read what they want to read.
38 Posted 27/05/2026 at 16:34:32
The Spurs game is an example, the players had no excuses for not producing attempts on their goal; not one of them did anything resembling class.
39 Posted 27/05/2026 at 16:47:03
In 5 years, Everton has spent £280M, but sold their best players. Under Moyes, they spent £110M, with Dewsbury-Hall being the only Moyes choice alongside Grealish; the rest were Kinnear trying to do a Brighton.
Dibling, who everyone raves about, cost £40M+, despite being a bench player for relegated Southampton with 0 assists and 0 goals over 16 matches with Southampton.
Everton fans rave about new owners and pockets of cash, but the gross spend was frankly pathetic, leaving no squad depth and no investment mid-season apart from another failed winger, which probably cost us Europe.
40 Posted 27/05/2026 at 16:56:08
Bournemouth finished 6th this season, something we haven't done since before Moshiri infected the club.
41 Posted 27/05/2026 at 17:02:03
Bournemouth 5-year net spend: £-128.76M
25-26: £113.26M
24-25: £-59.67M (9th)
23-24: £-111.27M (12th)
22-23: £-78.57M (15th)
21-22: £10.08M (2nd in Championship)
So in Iraola's 3 seasons in charge, his net spend is £-57.68M. Moyes spent £114M last summer and improved us by +1 point and -1 league position.
42 Posted 27/05/2026 at 17:07:31
“With 19 games gone we were +9 compared to the fixtures the previous season. Matched the remaining 19 and we would have finished 6th and be in the Europa League and we would all be talking about Moyes has done a great job and next year we need to push on to Champions League.”
And if my granny had wheels she'd be a bike.
We didn't match it did, did we? Our form fell off a bleedin cliff wth 3 points from 21 points on offer.
43 Posted 27/05/2026 at 17:23:06
It's unclear what TFG actually wants from Moyes and he is very closed off when discussing making demands of the owner.
We can't keep recycling players like Mykolenko and expecting another level because he hasn't got one. We need new players in most positions.
44 Posted 27/05/2026 at 17:41:33
Bear in mind that he asked for players -- right-back, left-back, midfield, right-wing and centre-forward. He didn't get his right-back, right-wing or possibly his centre-forward choices.
All season, David Moyes had to use players out of position. Tyler Dibling is not a right-winger, that is why he flopped. Merlin Rohl is also not a right-winger.
I do not think that Barry was his choice. Barry does not fit Everton. We need someone who can hold the ball up and is good in the 6-yard box.
I do not think that Delap (neither is Lukaku) is the striker we need as well. Everton this season is more about stability. We certainly need to get quicker players to continue the build with the right players in the right positions to target Europe.
45 Posted 27/05/2026 at 17:47:07
Thanks Moyes, you did what was asked of you and kept us in the Premier League. If Nuno gets sacked by West Ham early next season, Moyes can go back there.
46 Posted 27/05/2026 at 18:00:13
I hope them posts were sent with your tongue firmly wedged in your cheek. A woman manager, could you imagine it, she'd be run out of Finch Farm after 5 minutes.
Never going to happen in the Premier league, and I hope to god I'm never around to see it. Dear me, the mind boggles.
47 Posted 27/05/2026 at 18:02:54
Why not appoint a manager when morale isn't at rock bottom? So he's not starting from rock bottom?
Why not appoint a new manager from a stronger position, not when you're in the Bottom 3, while quality managers are available? He could have a pre-season, assess players, a full transfer window, time to implement his tactics and approach.
You have an advantage if you hire a manager from a position of strength; you can attract a higher calibre of manager... you are more attractive than when you need rescuing. The timing is now!!
I'm happy Moyes has brought stability, that is what he was brought for. Give him his 12 months wages, thank him, and move forward!
48 Posted 27/05/2026 at 18:29:44
He's not made for football management anymore.
49 Posted 27/05/2026 at 18:50:15
One thing is certain: once they get over the disappointment, those Hammers fans will have a lot more fun than us Evertonians next season if David Moyes is still here.
I obviously hope I'm wrong, 🤷
50 Posted 27/05/2026 at 19:18:12
But for many on here, it was a disaster from just before the opening whistle of the Brighton game at Bramley-Moore Dock.
51 Posted 27/05/2026 at 19:32:52
The damage was done by Potter, not Nuno.
52 Posted 27/05/2026 at 19:49:21
You'd strengthen your position on this if you didn't resort to the claim that "for many on here it was a disaster from just before the opening whistle at the Brighton game at Bramley-Moore Dock."
The majority who want Moyes gone are basing their opinion on the results and performances over the whole season. While results were better earlier on, few performances during the whole season could be said to have been great or entertaining, including the home one against Brighton.
53 Posted 27/05/2026 at 19:50:16
"Personally speaking, I think we need to plan for Moyes succession but I would leave him in place for next season because I feel we don't have enough stability just yet."
How much stability are you looking for, mate?
54 Posted 27/05/2026 at 20:07:49
Meanwhile, Palace won the FA Cup last year and are in a European Final tonight. After selling Olise, Guehi and Eze...
55 Posted 27/05/2026 at 20:28:33
I sadly believe that TFG will stick with Moyes and won't sack him till the results get worse and Blues stay away from our new stadium.
Another wasted season looming for us long-suffering Blues!
56 Posted 27/05/2026 at 20:40:10
We were mostly on the back foot at Man Utd and Bournemouth, even at Villa too, where we were down to the bare bones and the team played well and were never seen again... for Moyes's favourites.
57 Posted 27/05/2026 at 20:49:22
The "amazing' away form could easily have been awful form if it wasn't for a few world class stops from Pickford.
In the end' it was just average form, nothing special. Certainly not exciting apart from some late winners, which the long-suffering away fans got to enjoy.
It never made up for the dismal home results, even in February, when we finished 8th and Moyes was the man.
58 Posted 27/05/2026 at 21:23:45
Dear God...
59 Posted 27/05/2026 at 00:13:14
Stop wasting Everton fans' time, TFG.
60 Posted 27/05/2026 at 00:53:23
If that's the ambition, then it's Moyes and incomings like Soucek. And we'll end up lower mid-table. Maybe next season also with a semblance of a cup run to keep matters interesting?
But maybe not...
61 Posted 28/05/2026 at 01:32:16
And whoever finds his players for him,
62 Posted 28/05/2026 at 02:36:14
Three I'd like to expand upon:
One is patience. Success on the pitch takes time, and the more success you want, the longer it takes. Friedkin's Roma took six years to move from 6th to 3rd and secure CL standing. Arsenal required six years to move from 8th to 1st, and Edu the architect didn't even stay for the finish.
Another is the "stability" that Friedkin obviously craves and has become something of a curse word to many fans. It's hard to hear, but you're right, the organizational stabilization required when he bought the club is nowhere near complete. The solid structural foundation of personnel, policies and finances that an owner wants to build on is not yet fully in place.
And third is, as you mentioned, time frame. Friedkin won't give a fig, as you lot say, what the fans want in terms of a manager or the CL next season or when we win silverware. He will have his own objectives. And he will have a keen memory of what happened the last time he listened to the fans and hired the universally popular choice, De Rossi, for manager. Chaos followed. It took Friedkin three more hires over two years before everything came out right. And so I strongly doubt he will listen to the supporters again.
I share your optimism for the long term. I really do think that as time goes on we will learn to shop better in the smaller markets, including one you didn't mention -- North America. (Watch the WC and you'll see some talent like the teenaged Mexican Gilberto Mora. Whooo, baby.)
And yes, we will be a wealthy club again, because Friedkin and Kinnear and their marketing team have already shown they can pull in new revenue streams from high-profile sponsorships, and our SCR spending ceiling will rise, and we'll be able to afford more and better players. But this will take time, lots of time, and there will probably be more long stretches of dismal football before the process is completed.
And Mick #43, yes, I think our feeling of "disconnect" will continue, because Friedkin doesn't much care what we think, and he won't clue us in on his long-term plan. We're stuck with that.
63 Posted 28/05/2026 at 08:41:20
64 Posted 28/05/2026 at 08:41:20
65 Posted 28/05/2026 at 08:41:20
66 Posted 28/05/2026 at 08:41:48
TFG are due credit for this although due to Moshiri’s naivety and global circumstances they did pick up Everton FC on the cheap.
Their way, of non communication with shareholders and customer base, is their style of management. I find it discourteous personally but that’s their choice.
Stability was needed but it doesn’t have to be our go to objective for the rest of our days.
Following stability should come transformation and that’s where we should be heading now. It may not be instant, but it can be relatively quick ( ask Aston Villa, Sunderland, the list goes on).
To transform we will need good management, good recruitment.. are our current team good enough to deliver? Personally I’m not convinced.
67 Posted 28/05/2026 at 10:15:26
Taking a Stoic approach is a lot easier on the soul. Some things in life you have little to no control over, so just let it be.
I think we should change managers as well, but I just don't see it happening.
If I was forced to pick one of the above, I'd suggest Thomas Frank would be the most likely.
68 Posted 28/05/2026 at 10:38:09
Anything else is a roll of the dice. It might work out with Mikeo Walkero, it probably won't.
And if you want proof of that, have a look at the last ten years we've just endured.
Also, editors, can we have a ban on all the dumbfuck alliteration? I'm sick of reading some of these idiotic posts from people who think alliteration is clever.
69 Posted 28/05/2026 at 11:14:36
Even Pep Guardiola would have made little difference to our overall performance with this poor quality squad of players.
Attracting better players in the positions that we all know need strengthening has got to be the priority.
Our back four are just not good enough to be selected in the starting lineup every game.With these still in place next season we will be in for another torrid season.
Easy to say but difficult to achieve when we don’t know how much money we have to spend,And being such an attractive proposition for young players.
70 Posted 28/05/2026 at 12:07:03
71 Posted 28/05/2026 at 12:32:42
Yes they're business men with zero affinity for our club but as fans we strive for a successful team that wins trophies, stabilised tripe won't wash.
Us fans and our club will be here long after TFG have gone.
72 Posted 28/05/2026 at 12:35:55
73 Posted 28/05/2026 at 13:41:16
Dismiss dithering dino Dave
Stability sucks
74 Posted 28/05/2026 at 14:32:29
And it would be the one that's won 3 trophies in 12 months.
75 Posted 28/05/2026 at 14:54:34
Don’t discount dismal, dim, downbeat, dumbing-down, defeated, downward-descending dour Davie.
76 Posted 28/05/2026 at 19:08:38
77 Posted 28/05/2026 at 21:24:35
78 Posted 28/05/2026 at 22:14:48
I agree with your point that "success on the pitch takes time, and the more success you want, the longer it takes."
The problem is that Roma supporters blamed the front office for failing to give De Rossi adequate time to integrate new players, which suggests that Dan Friedkin wasn't patient at all. I would also argue that he made an error appointing and siding with CEO Lina Souloukou who was unable to understand the difference between a general CEO and a football one.
79 Posted 28/05/2026 at 22:29:35
Is he, why didn't he do it this year Jason?
80 Posted 28/05/2026 at 22:56:20
We weren't good enough?
Since Moyes left...
81 Posted 28/05/2026 at 23:34:58
1) Obviously; you get a series of poor results and performances.
At the start of the season people when asked how we'll fare say ask me when the clocks go back or Halloween / after Bommy Night / 10 or 12 games and let's see...
Results; L, W, W, L, W, D, L, L, D, D, L, L.
P12, 12Pts. pretty ordinary, though this season W.Ham went down on that form
Performances; It has to said they got worse as they went on.
2) The dreaded Chairman's 'Vote of Confidence' - 'Happily Dissatisfied'? well I'm not sure what that exactly means, it's all a bit 'Meh'.
3) A list of possible replacements, we've got that on an almost daily basis.
What we haven't had yet is...who will succeed 'xxxxxxx'? and you get 2 answers.
4a&b) Almost anybody & The Tea Lady.
My Conclusion; Short Term.
Sadly, Moyes isn't going anywhere yet...and I'm not about to wish for a poor start (although he does have previous for them, I can remember a couple of times we've been on 3pts in October) just to get rid of him.
Hail Mary options;
A) Moyes has taken the 6 weeks paid gig because he knows he's on the way out.
B) Kinnear has Road to Damascus revelation and petitions TFG to act.
Nah, I don't think it's very likely either.
My Conclusion; Medium Term.
If You keep Moyes he will...eventually...build you a Moyes Team.
This season he failed to get at least 6th with basically a Dyche team and got 13th.
Eventually ( and who knows how long this eventually will be?) with his own team He'll fail to get 3rd and finish with his 7th-ish Trophy.
As Lyndon Lloyd said; Yesterday's Man for Stability Today.
82 Posted 29/05/2026 at 04:32:01
Maresca to Man City
Iraola to Leverkuesen.
Pocchettino to AC Milan
Rose to Bournemouth
Terzic to Bilbao
You snooze you lose.
83 Posted 29/05/2026 at 04:34:50
He could have an argument in an empty room!
84 Posted 29/05/2026 at 05:04:06
85 Posted 29/05/2026 at 05:36:29
Moyes OUT Glasner IN.
The alternative is given by Derek @ 81. Oh mammy daddy - no no no no no!
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1 Posted 27/05/2026 at 09:17:01
Please stop this "13th is progress, we were not relegation haunted". This mentality is holding us back. What happens next will tell us a lot more about TFG and their ambitions and objectives for EFC.
I fear they will opt to stick with Moyes who suits their plans.