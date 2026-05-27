27/05/2026



(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Okay, I’ll preface this by repeating that I don’t think TFG will make the change. I think David Moyes will be Everton manager next season, rightly or wrongly.

But there is a discussion in the fanbase right now about who should come next, and there are some potentially intriguing selections on the market right now.

To keep it simple, I’ve kept this list to those who are now out of work and readily available. And no, Pep Guardiola is not included!

So, here’s a few available managers who perhaps could be Everton’s next boss, if TFG decided to act soon.

ANDONI IRAOLA

It seems as though Iraola would be the go-to pick for the majority of Everton fans who want to see a change made.

He has worked wonders with Bournemouth, guiding them to a sixth-place finish this season, securing European qualification for the first time in their history, despite seeing the club sell the likes of Dango Ouattara, Milos Kerkez, Dean Huijsen, Ilya Zabarnyi and Antoine Semenyo.

Iraola’s high-octane approach seems to fit in with the football Evertonians want to see.

Bournemouth finished the season as the fifth-best team for xG (essentially, the fifth-best chance creators in the Premier League), with 61.9 (they scored 58 goals).

However, on the flip side, they were fifth-worst for xG against (56.7), conceding 54 times. Yet despite Moyes’ more pragmatic approach, Everton’s xGA came in at 56.5, with the Toffees shipping 50 goals.

Across his three seasons with the Cherries, Iraola’s team regularly ranked highly for xG — they do give up chances, but they create plenty going the other way, and he is not overly obsessed with possession. His tactics are direct and he wants his side to play at speed.

But perhaps the biggest upside to Iraola compared to Moyes is his willingness to utilise younger players. If TFG’s strategy really is to buy young and develop future stars, then they may not be able to afford to miss this chance.

OLIVER GLASNER

Another name on plenty of lips is Glasner, who is leaving Crystal Palace.

Glasner led Palace to their first major trophy when the Eagles won the FA Cup last season. He followed that up by conquering Liverpool in the Community Shield and on Wednesday, he could well win another trophy, with Palace taking on Rayo Vallecano in the Conference League final.

There’s a lot to like about Glasner. He has had success in his last two jobs and the step up to Everton could be a natural one.

However, for those craving a long-term solution, I’m not sure he provides it.

Glasner’s fuse blew earlier this season, as he let rip at Palace’s board for selling Eberechi Eze so late in the summer window. He stood firm on the club keeping Marc Guehi, but then had to watch him be sold in January.

By then, Glasner had made his mind up that he was not renewing his contract, but the announcement was a bit of a mess and came amid a time when Palace crashed out of the FA Cup to minnows Macclesfield and were in danger of getting dragged into a relegation scrap.

Matters seemed to come to a head when it seemed Glasner would walk away early, but he agreed to carry on and the focus on the Conference League paid off, at least in terms of reaching the final.

However, Palace have had their worst Premier League finish since 2015-16 (15th) and only Burnley and Wolves scored fewer top-flight goals this season. Like Moyes, Glasner is not particularly keen to make substitutes and does not tend to operate with a bigger squad.

His Palace team also prefer to play without the ball (they averaged the 15th-most possession in the Premier League this season, whereas Everton ranked 17th), so, perhaps the transition would be smoother, but with the Austrian, it could just be similar to Moyes, albeit perhaps with a winning edge.

THOMAS FRANK

A year ago, Frank would have seemed like a shoo-in. Now, he could be considered as somewhat damaged goods.

He was not the problem at Tottenham, but his style of play did not gel with their supporters or some of their players, albeit those same players must take the blame for their dismal season.

Frank, though, has proved what a good manager he is during his time at Brentford. He has worked brilliantly in a data-led set-up, and his approach probably wouldn’t be quite as disgruntling for Evertonians.

The Dane has also been full of praise for Everton in the past, and would definitely understand the scale of the club, and perhaps would have extra fire in his belly after his torrid time at Spurs.

ANTONIO CONTE

This one’s hugely unlikely, but let’s chuck it in for a bit of fun.

Conte, after a typically explosive, but successful, stint at Napoli, is leaving the Serie A club. He led them to the title in 2024-25, and a second-place finish this time around.

TFG, owners of Roma, of course, will be well aware of Conte’s work in Italy, and if they want a proven champion, then they do not come much better.

But, Conte demands financial backing. He doesn’t want control of transfers as such, but he wants his owners to put their hands in their pockets and build the squad to his standards; he is not afraid to point out when he feels he has been let down.

Given TFG already have their hands full with Gian Piero Gasperini at Roma, and that Conte would demand a huge financial package, we can file this one under “extremely unlikely”.

MASSIMILIANO ALLEGRI

Another Italian veteran on the market is Allegri, who has been dismissed by Milan on the back of a failure to secure Champions League qualification.

Allegri has won all there is to win in Italian football, mainly with Juventus during the Old Lady’s period of dominance, and would bring the experience TGF seem to crave.

But his return to Milan did not go according to plan, and the 58-year-old is probably not the calibre of manager he once was.

Still, he would be a big name, but while Conte would be an extraordinary, if ultimately doomed, ride, it feels like appointing Allegri over any of the others on this list would be a step in the wrong direction.

Read more - Everton's summer and the need for urgency

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