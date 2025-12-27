27/12/2025





Everton were held to a 0-0 draw against Burnley at Turf Moor in a scrappy game that could’ve gone either way.

The woodwork came to the Toffees’ rescue late in the contest while Martin Dubravka made a couple of smart saves to keep the hosts alive. Beto, guilty of missing an easy tap-in from two yards out, looked to make amends with a clever backheel that was thwarted by Dubravka, while Beto’s replacement Thierno Barry’s far-post shot was turned away from the post by the Burnley goalkeeper.

Zian Flemming, meanwhile, struck the post late in the game, much to the dismay of the home crowd, before seeing the linesman’s flag go up.

Both sides lacked quality and composure in the final third and Everton also missed Jack Grealish, who was ruled out of the game due to illness.

Here are the player ratings from Everton’s 0-0 draw with Burnley:

Jordan Pickford: 5

Pickford got away with a shaky moment when his loose clearance hit former teammate Armando Broja and the ball fell luckily back to him. He didn’t have to make a save, but his distribution left a lot to be desired as he lost possession 16 times.

Jake O’Brien: 6.5

Jake O’Brien made the all-important block to deny Jacob Bruun Larsen after the break and put in a solid defensive display. O’Brien used his height well to win five aerial duels and also had a 100% success rate in ground duels.

James Tarkowski: 5

Tarkowski made a sloppy clearance late in the game that could’ve led to a Burnley goal. He also had a couple of loose moments in the first half and his passing was not up to the mark, registering an 11% accuracy on his long balls from the back. However, he made nine clearances, three recoveries and won five of his seven duels.

Michael Keane: 7.5

Michael Keane put in a colossal shift leading the backline. He won the most duels (12) in the contest and recorded 10 clearances, three interceptions and made five tackles. He also put his body on the line while making a couple of important blocks and his passing, although not ambitious, was tidy.

Vitalii Mykolenko: 5

While he did show more intent and quality going forward at Turf Moor, including registering three key passes, his passing was sloppy and the Ukrainian international lost possession on 17 occasions. He also won only a quarter of his duels defensively.

James Garner: 8

The standout player for Everton this evening, James Garner was everywhere and was involved in all passages of play. Dropping deep to spray passes, winning seven tackles, controlling the tempo and creating two chances, Garner had another strong showing, all while being one caution away from suspension.

Tim Iroegbunam: 6.5

Iroegbunam kept things ticking in the middle and made three tackles and registered six ball recoveries. He did well to win the ball back and set up Beto for his back heel attempt. However, Iroegbunam attempted 10 dribbles and was successful only twice and his execution wasn’t often clean.

Charly Alcaraz (replaced by Merlin Rohl at 69’): 6

A bit of a mixed game from the Argentine. While he provided a lot of offensive threat and had several stabs at goal, including an overhead kick attempt directed straight towards Dubravka, Alcaraz’s overall play lacked composure and patience.

Tyler Dibling (replaced by Nathan Patterson at 88’): 7

A positive showing for the teenager, making only his second start for Everton since his big-money signing from Southampton this summer. He looked lively and direct and was not afraid to show off his skills and tricks. Dibling completed four of his five attempted dribbles and created two chances, including the deflected cross that just missed Beto’s studs.

Beto (replaced by Thierno Barry at 70’): 5

Making his first start in ages, Beto had very little going for him in the final third until the clever backheel attempt that was saved by Dubravka. He also failed to stretch enough to tap the ball home from Dibling’s cross in the first half and while he won five aerial duels, his touch often let him down.

Dwight McNeil: 5

Provided very little to the game, filling in on the left flank for Jack Grealish. McNeil had the least touches (42) of any outfield player to play 90 minutes, which kind of sums up his evening at Turf Moor.

Substitutions

Merlin Rohl: 6

Had only 11 touches of the ball after coming on, making two passes. Couldn’t really impose himself on the proceedings.

Thierno Barry: 6

Tested Dubravka with a low shot that was turned away by the Burnley goalkeeper. Barry should’ve probably hit that shot with a bit more venom to make the save a lot more difficult.

Nathan Patterson: N/A

