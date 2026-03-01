Season › 2025-26 › News
David Moyes lauds “out of this world” Jordan Pickford save
David Moyes hailed Jordan Pickford’s “out of this world” save after the Everton goalkeeper denied Sandro Tonali late in injury time to protect his side’s lead against Newcastle.
Pickford managed to tip the Italian midfielder’s powerfully-struck volley on to the crossbar to ensure his side won 3-2 at St. James’ Park. Jarrad Branthwaite, Beto and Thierno Barry grabbed the three goals for the visitors.
“The biggest credit I could give the save would be to say that Sandro Tonali’s volley was textbook. Probably if he got it, he couldn’t do any better if he tried again. It was so good, technique, on target,” Moyes said after the stellar win that took his side to eighth in the standings.
“It took a wonder save to make it happen, so great credit to Jordan, and I’ve got to say it was a brilliant volley by Tonali as well.
"I was laughing. I was gonna run on the pitch and celebrate a save again. Tonali couldn't have hit that any better, it was technically brilliant but the save was out of this world. Jordan played well today, helped us out a lot and his save was top notch."
The Everton goalkeeper, meanwhile, believes it's his best-ever save. "We talk about moments in games and Tonali has hit an absolute rocket but to be able to get my hand on that, I think it's my best-ever save," Pickford said after the match.
"Initially, I think it's a great clearance from Keano, a great header. But Tonali gets right through the ball and has just caught it absolutely sweet. I know it's not top corner, but my reaction time felt good."
The win over Newcastle helped the Blues return to winning ways after consecutive losses at home. Their form on the road has been mighty impressive this season, despite recent concerns regarding their home record.
"I'm hugely pleased with how we're doing. I want to get away from this thing that we don't have any home form,” Moyes added.
Reader Comments (17)
The ball is in your court,allow them to play in a positive attacking style at home.
Burnley on Tuesday the perfect chance to keep the momentum of yesterday going
I go every game home and away and the 7 wins away are down to pickford making a worldie near the end of them wins.
Without them saves we would be down them bottom no doubt and the amazing thing he's the only player Moyes can't move around ha ha.
Moyes makes the fans scared and Pickford makes us SMILE.
His best save ?
I honestly couldn't say, he makes several world class saves a season, only last week produced another against utd.
I'd there another keeper who makes saves at crucial times to win games or save points as much as him ?
I've not seen them !!!
As does Moyes
How about David Raya of Arsenal? He makes plenty of outstanding saves and definitely doesn't make as many cock-ups as Pickford.
"The amazing thing he's the only player Moyes can't move around!"
I was at Spurs for Nev's Falco save. Both are great saves -- but I think Jordan's edged it (just). All opinion, of course.
This was just a run-of-the-mill game between two mid-table teams... ha ha.
Pickford has given us so much loyalty it's beyond belief.
Now we are moving forward, let's hope the owners repay him with some quality players and give him a chance of some silverware.
Get your passport ready... we're going on a European tour! Ha ha!
However, as much as I would like you and Rob H and Neil C to be there with us in Europe next season, I sadly do not think that you will need to get your footy dusty passports out.
Who knows though! It could happen. It might not. Bollocks, I'm morphing into Moyes.
Mark #6, West was my hero too but there were so many great goalies around in that era. I missed out on the Southall years though so can't judge him but I think West was better than Pickford, he knew how to catch a ball.
