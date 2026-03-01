01/03/2026





David Moyes hailed Jordan Pickford’s “out of this world” save after the Everton goalkeeper denied Sandro Tonali late in injury time to protect his side’s lead against Newcastle.

Pickford managed to tip the Italian midfielder’s powerfully-struck volley on to the crossbar to ensure his side won 3-2 at St. James’ Park. Jarrad Branthwaite, Beto and Thierno Barry grabbed the three goals for the visitors.

“The biggest credit I could give the save would be to say that Sandro Tonali’s volley was textbook. Probably if he got it, he couldn’t do any better if he tried again. It was so good, technique, on target,” Moyes said after the stellar win that took his side to eighth in the standings.

“It took a wonder save to make it happen, so great credit to Jordan, and I’ve got to say it was a brilliant volley by Tonali as well.

"I was laughing. I was gonna run on the pitch and celebrate a save again. Tonali couldn't have hit that any better, it was technically brilliant but the save was out of this world. Jordan played well today, helped us out a lot and his save was top notch."

The Everton goalkeeper, meanwhile, believes it's his best-ever save. "We talk about moments in games and Tonali has hit an absolute rocket but to be able to get my hand on that, I think it's my best-ever save," Pickford said after the match.

"Initially, I think it's a great clearance from Keano, a great header. But Tonali gets right through the ball and has just caught it absolutely sweet. I know it's not top corner, but my reaction time felt good."

The win over Newcastle helped the Blues return to winning ways after consecutive losses at home. Their form on the road has been mighty impressive this season, despite recent concerns regarding their home record.

"I'm hugely pleased with how we're doing. I want to get away from this thing that we don't have any home form,” Moyes added.

