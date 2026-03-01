01/03/2026





Jarrad Branthwaite labelled his side’s victory over Newcastle United “a push in the right direction” after Everton won 3-2 at St. James’ Park.

Branthwaite scored the opening goal in the contest, directing the ball towards the far post with a glancing header from a corner. Newcastle managed to equalise twice in the game, with both their goals taking deflections off Everton players on their way into Jordan Pickford’s net.

However, the Blues’ strikers Beto and Thierno Barry managed to score the go-ahead goal within minutes of conceding twice to wrap up all three points away from home. Everton are now eighth in the league standings.

"Massive result on the road. Our away form has been top all season so it's another great result and a push in the right direction,” Branthwaite said after the game.

As things stand, Everton are still capable of making a push for Europe. "At the start of the season that was the main objective. To push for Europe. The lads have done a brilliant job during the season. We have just got to get as many points as we can and see where that takes us," the central defender added.

Despite their brilliance on the road, the Blues have been held back by their form at home. They haven’t won at Hill Dickinson Stadium since early December and recently faced consecutive losses against Bournemouth and Manchester United.

"Our away form has been top class all season and the home form is something that we need to get better at. We need to pick up more points at home and we are working on that as a team,” Branthwaite responded when asked about the Toffees’ form at home.

“The last showing at home against Manchester United was a step in the right direction so hopefully we can build on that. It is always difficult when you are so used to something to move away and to come to something new but it is not an excuse. We've been there all season and the home form needs to change."

