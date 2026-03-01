01/03/2026





David Moyes risked the wrath of Evertonians on Friday, as, in his pre-match press conference ahead of the trip up to Newcastle United, he spoke about Jarrad Branthwaite and Harrison Armstrong playing out of position.

Branthwaite had played at left-back against Manchester United on Monday, replicating the role he had featured in away at Brighton at the end of January, albeit on that occasion, Vitaliy Mykolenko was unavailable. He had also come on late on against Fulham in that position, but had then played in his natural, preferred centre-back role against Bournemouth.

Armstrong, meanwhile, has featured in every single game since he returned early from his loan spell at Preston North End, but mostly has had to settle for playing out wide on either flank.

When asked to explain those choices, Moyes said: "I think this is probably the first time we've had enough players to rotate and try things. Branthwaite is as comfortable at left-back as he is at centre-back.

"Quite often when you're a young central-midfield player, you often find your way into the first team playing off the sides. I think Mikel Arteta, when he came here, probably had to do the same thing. When you're a young centre-back, you often end up playing at full-back.”

Now, I should stress that Moyes answered the question in chunks. At first, he spoke about Branthwaite’s suitability to playing left-back, and then he spoke about Armstrong, and how young, central players in both defence and midfield often have to find their way in from the flanks. He then went back to stress how he felt Branthwaite was suited to playing left-back.

Understandably, though, this caused ire within Everton’s fanbase, especially coming off the back of successive home defeats.

Branthwaite is still young — he’s only 23. But he is not a young player who should be needing to bide his time to play in his best position. He is Everton’s best defender; he is one of Everton’s best players, full stop. Before Saturday, he had played 80 times in the Premier League, making 72 starts. The vast majority of those had come at centre-back.

Add in that it felt like Moyes had crowbarred Branthwaite out wide to simply ensure Michael Keane features from the off, and it does begin to wind fans up the wrong way.

So, Moyes’ answer could certainly have been less muddled, and did invite some criticism. It also set everyone up to think Everton would rock up at St James’ Park with a defence made up of all four available centre-backs, with Jake O’Brien back in at right-back.

However, thankfully, Moyes brought back Mykolenko — who has plenty of limitations, but is a solid enough defender — and moved Branthwaite back to centre-back.

Branthwaite was not brilliant against Bournemouth. He looked a bit rushed in possession and was caught out a couple of times, but that was surely to be expected on his first start in the position in a Premier League game since last May.

And at St James’, he looked much more assured. Both on the ball and off it.

The standout moment, of course, was his goal — Branthwaite brilliantly directing a near-post header in at the far post after meeting James Garner’s corner. But he didn’t put a foot wrong throughout, even if Newcastle’s first equaliser came via a hugely unfortunate deflection off his right leg as he attempted to close down Jacob Ramsey’s shot.

He won all six of his duels, with four of those being aerial duels. Only James Tarkowski, who always looks better when playing next to Branthwaite or Jake O’Brien than he does Keane, made more clearances (10) than Branthwaite’s eight.

Keane has played well this season, but Branthwaite should not be getting moved around from centre-back to facilitate the 33-year-old playing, unless it absolutely cannot be avoided. His presence in the centre is just too crucial — Everton have had to wait most of the season for it, so Moyes must not get in his own way there. Branthwaite should be treated as the immovable object that the rest of the defence is built around.

He is more than good enough, and even if it is unlikely, if he delivers more performances of the level he demonstrated on Saturday, then he shouldn’t give up on his World Cup hopes just yet, either. Thomas Tuchel’s ignorance of Branthwaite last season was disappointing, to say the least, especially when inferior players such as Jarell Quansah have received regular call-ups. But this term, Branthwaite’s injury issues mean he was always in a race against time to get the nod to head to North America in the summer.

Moyes can help him, though, and help Everton, by playing him in his best position. Because Branthwaite may well be half-suited to filling in at left-back, but the Toffees are much, much better when he is at the heart of the defence.

