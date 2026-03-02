Season › 2025-26 › News
David Moyes believes Everton still ''need more goals'' from their strikers
David Moyes believes Everton still "need more goals" from their strikers Thierno Barry and Beto.
Both players got on the scoresheet in the Blues’ splendid 3-2 win over Newcastle United away from home. Beto scored the go-ahead goal two minutes after the hosts equalised through Jacob Ramsey in the first half. Barry followed suit and managed to score a scruffy winner just seconds after Jacob Murphy thought he had levelled proceedings at St James’ Park.
The two players have 10 goals between them in the league this season but Moyes wants more from his strikers.
"I don't think the numbers are the numbers I want,” he said at the pre-match press conference at Finch Farm.
“I want centre-forwards to have far more goals. To spread that number out is good. We need a bigger return from them."
Against Newcastle, Beto made his first start for the Blues in a while. He has been playing second fiddle to Barry following the Frenchman’s arrival last summer.
Barry, meanwhile, took half the season to open his account as an Everton player but has scored five goals over the last couple of months.
Asked about the prospect of fielding both his strikers together, Moyes said, “Possibly, at times. There are other factors that lead into that.
“Other people are coming out of the side and you’re looking at different players if you do that as well.
“It’s probably been out of fashion, two strikers, for maybe 20 years now. It’s interesting because lots of things have come in like long throws have come back in fashion and lots of set-piece goals are back in fashion, so who knows?
“Playing two centre-forwards might be the future. Will we do it? We may well do it when we need to, but I don’t think it’s something I’d be doing all the time, that’s for sure.”
Reader Comments (4)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()
2 Posted 02/03/2026 at 23:37:37
We need goals from all over the park not just the chuckles up top.
3 Posted 02/03/2026 at 23:46:17
His hold up play was really good throughout and Byrne and Thiaw knew they had been in a real physical battle by the time he went off.
I think he has a mental toughness about him also. I remember one of his coaches from his earlier days remarking in an article published on here, just what a determined character he is.
Maybe the pair of them will progress as they compete for the starting spot.
4 Posted 03/03/2026 at 02:32:07
Beto? Barry? Neither next season. But we will most likely have one of them in a coin toss where the coin fails to land on the floor.
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
How to get rid of these ads and support TW
1 Posted 02/03/2026 at 16:45:56
Apparently he wasn’t good enough for us 🤷🏻♂️