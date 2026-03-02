02/03/2026





David Moyes believes Everton still "need more goals" from their strikers Thierno Barry and Beto.

Both players got on the scoresheet in the Blues’ splendid 3-2 win over Newcastle United away from home. Beto scored the go-ahead goal two minutes after the hosts equalised through Jacob Ramsey in the first half. Barry followed suit and managed to score a scruffy winner just seconds after Jacob Murphy thought he had levelled proceedings at St James’ Park.

The two players have 10 goals between them in the league this season but Moyes wants more from his strikers.

"I don't think the numbers are the numbers I want,” he said at the pre-match press conference at Finch Farm.

“I want centre-forwards to have far more goals. To spread that number out is good. We need a bigger return from them."

Against Newcastle, Beto made his first start for the Blues in a while. He has been playing second fiddle to Barry following the Frenchman’s arrival last summer.

Barry, meanwhile, took half the season to open his account as an Everton player but has scored five goals over the last couple of months.

Asked about the prospect of fielding both his strikers together, Moyes said, “Possibly, at times. There are other factors that lead into that.

“Other people are coming out of the side and you’re looking at different players if you do that as well.

“It’s probably been out of fashion, two strikers, for maybe 20 years now. It’s interesting because lots of things have come in like long throws have come back in fashion and lots of set-piece goals are back in fashion, so who knows?

“Playing two centre-forwards might be the future. Will we do it? We may well do it when we need to, but I don’t think it’s something I’d be doing all the time, that’s for sure.”

