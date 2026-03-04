04/03/2026





Dwight McNeil has earned the adulation of his manager and teammates after an impressive display against his former side Burnley.

McNeil produced his finest performance of the season and helped Everton win 2-0 at Hill Dickinson Stadium. He was given a standing ovation by the home fans following his substitution towards the end of the contest.

McNeil was on the verge of joining Crystal Palace on deadline day of the winter transfer window but the deal collapsed in the final hour. What was worse for McNeil and his family was the radio silence from Palace and they felt that the player’s emotions had been “toyed with.”

After being out of the Toffees squad for a few games, he’s gradually getting back into David Moyes’ plans. McNeil played 81 minutes against Newcastle United at St. James’ Park before the clash against his former side.

“Dwight did great and I'm really pleased for him because he's probably had a tough time with all the different things going on [the failed January move to Crystal Palace],” Moyes said after the win.

“I think the difference tonight in Dwight, I think it was very noticeable in his other performances. His other performances were never at the level that he played tonight, so he played much, much better and I've been saying he's training better and he's getting more confidence.

“They nearly gave him a standing ovation coming off, so that tells me that everybody in the house is watching him and they all thought he played well and he did. He's done a great job.”

James Tarkowski, who scored the opening goal in the 2-0 win, also showered love to his teammate. “I’m so proud of Dwight and pleased because he’s had a tough time.

“He’s not played a lot, nearly leaves, ends up staying. He’s had so much going on, but he’s dealt with it so well.

“His training levels have been through the roof and that’s why he’s in the team. I thought he was terrific at the weekend and he stepped up another level tonight.

“The way he received the ball, carried it, his work rate. The way he was beating people.

“It was the Dwight I’ve known for five or six years, but it’s nice people got to see him tonight get back to the player I know he can be.

“The next challenge is to do it week in, week out but he should be really pleased and proud of himself too.”

