Dwight McNeil earns the adulation of his manager and teammates after Burnley display
Dwight McNeil has earned the adulation of his manager and teammates after an impressive display against his former side Burnley.
McNeil produced his finest performance of the season and helped Everton win 2-0 at Hill Dickinson Stadium. He was given a standing ovation by the home fans following his substitution towards the end of the contest.
McNeil was on the verge of joining Crystal Palace on deadline day of the winter transfer window but the deal collapsed in the final hour. What was worse for McNeil and his family was the radio silence from Palace and they felt that the player’s emotions had been “toyed with.”
After being out of the Toffees squad for a few games, he’s gradually getting back into David Moyes’ plans. McNeil played 81 minutes against Newcastle United at St. James’ Park before the clash against his former side.
“Dwight did great and I'm really pleased for him because he's probably had a tough time with all the different things going on [the failed January move to Crystal Palace],” Moyes said after the win.
“I think the difference tonight in Dwight, I think it was very noticeable in his other performances. His other performances were never at the level that he played tonight, so he played much, much better and I've been saying he's training better and he's getting more confidence.
“They nearly gave him a standing ovation coming off, so that tells me that everybody in the house is watching him and they all thought he played well and he did. He's done a great job.”
James Tarkowski, who scored the opening goal in the 2-0 win, also showered love to his teammate. “I’m so proud of Dwight and pleased because he’s had a tough time.
“He’s not played a lot, nearly leaves, ends up staying. He’s had so much going on, but he’s dealt with it so well.
“His training levels have been through the roof and that’s why he’s in the team. I thought he was terrific at the weekend and he stepped up another level tonight.
“The way he received the ball, carried it, his work rate. The way he was beating people.
“It was the Dwight I’ve known for five or six years, but it’s nice people got to see him tonight get back to the player I know he can be.
“The next challenge is to do it week in, week out but he should be really pleased and proud of himself too.”
I often feel like a scratched record, but we are talking about a player who was banished earlier in the season when Grealish first arrived but, if we are to really improve, we need a stronger squad of players that the manager wants to integrate instead of isolate, which I personally feel is sometimes the case with Moyes.
Maybe Palace coming in for him and knowing that he his now in the shop window has given McNeil a lot more confidence, so hopefully we benefit between now and the end of the season.
He did okay... nothing more, nothing less.
Your second paragraph says it all, hardly used in the first part of the season then expected to be on his toes from the off.
Dewsbury-Hall had a very good 5-game spell before he got injured, he's slowly getting back to that good spell but it's taken him a few games to get there.
It was Burnley so let's keep it in perspective. He worked hard, put effort in, and had an effect on the game, as he did at Newcastle.
It's like before January he knew he wasn't getting a sniff with Grealish and Ndiaye nailed on for the wide spots. Now even if his time is limited, he knows he has to show what he's about.
I think the reception he got showed what our crowd is all about. You will get ripped apart for not giving your all, as he rightly has at times, but give your all, and they show you what it means!!
As he had against Forest. Yes, he will have limited opportunties if a deal is done for Grealish but, for me, he was very effective and contributed more than Ndiaye.
It must be said, Ndiaye had one of his better games except when he went for his own score when he had two options -- the less was Beto on his left but McNeill was totally free on the right.
If Beto or Barry had done that, they would have been rightly criticised.
There is an opportunity to gain a move at the end of the season, so hopefully it will work out, as he is not good enough to make us better next season, in my opinion.
Your a hard man to please.
If McNeil did okay and nothing more, how did the rest of the team play?
Are you expecting prime Barcelona from us?
McNeil is an honest pro who has a lot of positives about his game. During the Dyche and Lampard eras, he was vital in keeping us up. He isn't Messi... but who is?
