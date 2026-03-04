04/03/2026





Everton finally managed to break their winless streak at home after beating Burnley 2-0 on Tuesday night.

James Tarkowski and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored on either side of the half-time break to secure the Blues’ first win at Hill Dickinson Stadium since early December. They continue to be eighth in the league standings with 43 points.

Tarkowski scored his first goal of the season as he rose highest to meet James Garner’s free-kick and drive it goalwards to take the lead against his former side. Meanwhile, his defensive partner Jarrad Branthwaite came close to doubling the hosts’ lead after testing Martin Dubravka from close range.

Everton finally secured their insurance goal through Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in the second half. The midfielder finished off a quick counter-attack to wrap up all three points at home.

Here are the player ratings from Everton’s comfortable 2-0 win over Burnley at home:

Jordan Pickford: 7.5

Pulled off yet another fantastic last-gasp save to deny Lyle Foster in the closing minutes. Had very little to do besides that moment.

Jake O’Brien: 6

Had a quiet evening going forwards but kept it neat and tidy in possession.

James Tarkowski: 8

Scored the opening goal for the hosts with a thumping header before breaking into celebration. He also put in a brilliant challenge on Hannibal and held the backline well.

Jarrad Branthwaite (replaced by Michael Keane at 83’): 8

Branthwaite could’ve doubled Everton’s lead in the first half with a header that was well kept out by Dubravka. He looks considerably better in his natural centre-back role and found joy carrying the ball out from the back.

Vitalii Mykolenko: 6

Mykolenko was guilty of playing a poor back pass that could’ve led to a Burnley chance. He also didn’t offer a lot going forward but had a decent game otherwise.

Idrissa Gana Gueye (replaced by Tim Iroegbunam at 86’): 7.5

Gana almost pulled a cat out of his hat by robbing Kyle Walker off possession, cutting inside and hitting the crossbar with a swerving shot that had the entire stadium up on their feet! He found the space to venture forward and combine with his countryman Ndiaye.

However, Gueye could’ve done better on one counter-attack where he delayed releasing the ball to Ndiaye and the latter was in an offside position.

James Garner: 8

Garner continues to be a massive threat from set pieces and once again, it was his set-piece delivery that led to the hosts scoring in the first half. He also kept things ticking throughout the contest.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: 8.5

Dewsbury-Hall was at the heart of everything Everton did in the second half. He kept trying to force things with his runs and movement and finally reaped the reward by scoring the winner at the hour-mark. The Everton number 22 got to the end of Ndiaye’s measured pass and finished by chipping the keeper from a tight angle.

Dwight McNeil (replaced by Tyrique George at 86’): 8

It was McNeil’s probing and pass to Ndiaye that led to the Dewsbury-Hall goal. The winger, who’s had a difficult time of late, had one of his best games in a while. He was tidy in possession and had a hand in the second goal. Was met with an applause from the home fans following an encouraging performance.

Iliman Ndiaye (replaced by Tyler Dibling at 90+2’): 8.5

Everton’s magic man seems to have rediscovered his glorious form again. Kept gliding and weaving his way out of danger on the left flank. Ndiaye could’ve almost found the net had Gana released the pass to him sooner but it was his measured pass that saw the hosts score the winner in the second half. Came off the pitch to a thunderous applause.

Beto (replaced by Thierno Barry at 83’): 6

Had little chances in front of goal besides the header that went over the frame of goal early in the second half.

Substitutions

Michael Keane: 5

Came on from the bench to provide some rest to Branthwaite and shore up the backline.

Thierno Barry: 5

Didn’t get a chance to make an impression.

Tyrique George: 6

Brought on to provide fresh legs on the wing.

Tim Iroegbunam: 5

Late cameo from the bench to reinforce the midfield and take some minutes off Gana’s legs.

Tyler Dibling: N/A

