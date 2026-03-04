Season › 2025-26 › News
Everton vs Burnley Player Ratings: Toffees break winless streak at home
Everton finally managed to break their winless streak at home after beating Burnley 2-0 on Tuesday night.
James Tarkowski and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored on either side of the half-time break to secure the Blues’ first win at Hill Dickinson Stadium since early December. They continue to be eighth in the league standings with 43 points.
Tarkowski scored his first goal of the season as he rose highest to meet James Garner’s free-kick and drive it goalwards to take the lead against his former side. Meanwhile, his defensive partner Jarrad Branthwaite came close to doubling the hosts’ lead after testing Martin Dubravka from close range.
Everton finally secured their insurance goal through Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in the second half. The midfielder finished off a quick counter-attack to wrap up all three points at home.
Here are the player ratings from Everton’s comfortable 2-0 win over Burnley at home:
Jordan Pickford: 7.5
Pulled off yet another fantastic last-gasp save to deny Lyle Foster in the closing minutes. Had very little to do besides that moment.
Jake O’Brien: 6
Had a quiet evening going forwards but kept it neat and tidy in possession.
James Tarkowski: 8
Scored the opening goal for the hosts with a thumping header before breaking into celebration. He also put in a brilliant challenge on Hannibal and held the backline well.
Jarrad Branthwaite (replaced by Michael Keane at 83’): 8
Branthwaite could’ve doubled Everton’s lead in the first half with a header that was well kept out by Dubravka. He looks considerably better in his natural centre-back role and found joy carrying the ball out from the back.
Vitalii Mykolenko: 6
Mykolenko was guilty of playing a poor back pass that could’ve led to a Burnley chance. He also didn’t offer a lot going forward but had a decent game otherwise.
Idrissa Gana Gueye (replaced by Tim Iroegbunam at 86’): 7.5
Gana almost pulled a cat out of his hat by robbing Kyle Walker off possession, cutting inside and hitting the crossbar with a swerving shot that had the entire stadium up on their feet! He found the space to venture forward and combine with his countryman Ndiaye.
However, Gueye could’ve done better on one counter-attack where he delayed releasing the ball to Ndiaye and the latter was in an offside position.
James Garner: 8
Garner continues to be a massive threat from set pieces and once again, it was his set-piece delivery that led to the hosts scoring in the first half. He also kept things ticking throughout the contest.
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: 8.5
Dewsbury-Hall was at the heart of everything Everton did in the second half. He kept trying to force things with his runs and movement and finally reaped the reward by scoring the winner at the hour-mark. The Everton number 22 got to the end of Ndiaye’s measured pass and finished by chipping the keeper from a tight angle.
Dwight McNeil (replaced by Tyrique George at 86’): 8
It was McNeil’s probing and pass to Ndiaye that led to the Dewsbury-Hall goal. The winger, who’s had a difficult time of late, had one of his best games in a while. He was tidy in possession and had a hand in the second goal. Was met with an applause from the home fans following an encouraging performance.
Iliman Ndiaye (replaced by Tyler Dibling at 90+2’): 8.5
Everton’s magic man seems to have rediscovered his glorious form again. Kept gliding and weaving his way out of danger on the left flank. Ndiaye could’ve almost found the net had Gana released the pass to him sooner but it was his measured pass that saw the hosts score the winner in the second half. Came off the pitch to a thunderous applause.
Beto (replaced by Thierno Barry at 83’): 6
Had little chances in front of goal besides the header that went over the frame of goal early in the second half.
Substitutions
Michael Keane: 5
Came on from the bench to provide some rest to Branthwaite and shore up the backline.
Thierno Barry: 5
Didn’t get a chance to make an impression.
Tyrique George: 6
Brought on to provide fresh legs on the wing.
Tim Iroegbunam: 5
Late cameo from the bench to reinforce the midfield and take some minutes off Gana’s legs.
Tyler Dibling: N/A
2 Posted 04/03/2026 at 08:44:49
And your educated one sentence comment Anjishnu: 'Had little chances in front of goal besides the header that went over the frame of goal early in the second half.'
Utter bollocks.
3 Posted 04/03/2026 at 08:49:39
He chased a ball down. And our knowledgeable Evertonian Anjishnu gave him the same fucking rating as Beto. He didn't touch the ball once. Good work, Anjishnu.
5 Posted 04/03/2026 at 09:06:46
I also thought during the game Beto was working very hard. Limited player but I bet he was knackered at the end.
Overall, I think we played as a team and there was some impressive passing but sometimes the 20+ passes ended up back with Pickford.
Says a lot about our No 9, even if he was running his arse off!
6 Posted 04/03/2026 at 09:09:59
7 Posted 04/03/2026 at 09:15:37
8 Posted 04/03/2026 at 09:38:55
In recent weeks, I cringe when I see the ball played to Barry, I wouldn't back him to cleanly win a tussle with the mascot. Beto, on the other hand, looks much more plausible, but the success rate isn't really much better.
He won about a quarter of the 50-50 balls that Calvert-Lewin would have won; any he did win were often wasted by his distribution. When he was twice put through in the box, he couldn't clear his man and seemed happy to just win corners.
The vast majority of our attacking threat came from a good midfield performance.
9 Posted 04/03/2026 at 09:44:16
I suggest all these scores need to be reduced by at least one full mark to reflect the fact that the opposition was Burnley, who were dreadful. No better than some of the League 1 & 2 teams we've played in early rounds of the cups in recent years. They're going straight back down.
And the half marks still annoy me!
10 Posted 04/03/2026 at 09:51:50
Apart from not scoring, he had a good game.
11 Posted 04/03/2026 at 09:56:10
At home, it is more back to goal, into feet and link play.
Away is more forward facing, run into spaces, use pace.
I think he is far more comfortable doing the latter, than the former.
But I am happy he's contributing.
12 Posted 04/03/2026 at 10:05:15
13 Posted 04/03/2026 at 10:21:16
Dewsbury-Hall was an 8 for me, in the thick of it all, but he does make loose passes, more in his defensive positions though.
There was some good joined-up play, not the quickest transition at times, but tidy, and way above anything Burnley had on offer.
The mood in the stadium was raised by the players, and everyone got a good result, nice 3 points that!
14 Posted 04/03/2026 at 10:31:35
I know what I see from him, I know what he's good at and I know he struggles at.
15 Posted 04/03/2026 at 11:20:22
If we don't keep him, more displays like that will get buying clubs interested.
16 Posted 04/03/2026 at 11:39:50
1 Posted 04/03/2026 at 08:17:33
I think your ratings, once again, are geared toward generating comments on thread.
Beto only gets a 6. He worked himself to exhaustion.
Also McNeil only gets 8 while you give Ndiaye an 8.5. Why as I though both were equally effective and even thought McNeil was slightly better. Ndiaye could have put McNeil through when he had him on his right and Beto on his left but instead elected to shoot.
Finally amusing is that George gets a 6. Why? Was it because he was brought on to provide fresh legs? Surely that applied to all subs.