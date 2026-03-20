20/03/2026





Everton head coach David Moyes is “hopeful” of having his centre-backs James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite “in and around the squad” for the home fixture against Chelsea this Saturday.

Both Tarkowski and Branthwaite missed the clash against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. Moyes has been rather tight-lipped about the nature of their setbacks and it remains to be seen whether they get any minutes on the pitch at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The Toffees will also be ineligible to field Tyrique George against his parent club while Jack Grealish has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a stress fracture in his foot.

Carlos Alcaraz has missed each of the last four games for Everton and is expected to be absent from the squad on Saturday as well.

Asked about Tarkowski and Branthwaite in Friday's pre-match press conference, Moyes said: "Both hopefully will be in and around the squad tomorrow.

"We did great without them, so, if we didn't have them, I'd be fine – but we've got them back amongst it, I think."

Chelsea are also missing several players and will be without Levi Colwill, Trevor Chalobah, Filip Jorgensen, Reece James and Mykhailo Mudryk for their trip to Merseyside. Jamie Gittens also faces a late fitness check.

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