19/03/2026





Everton will look to bounce back from their cruel defeat to Arsenal with a home assignment against another side from the capital, Chelsea, on Saturday. Five points separate the two sides at this stage of the season.

The Toffees produced a resilient showing against Mikel Arteta’s side at the Emirates Stadium. The visitors were disciplined at the back and also produced the clearest chances in the game before an individual error right at the end swung the contest in Arsenal’s favour.

Viktor Gyokeres tapped the ball into an empty net, capitalising on Jordan Pickford’s error while Max Dowman led a swift counter-attack against an Everton defence committed higher up to make it 2-0 for the league leaders.

There were plenty of positives to take from the Blues’ display in London, though, with Dwight McNeil hitting the woodwork and David Raya denying goal-scoring opportunities on another couple of occasions.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will travel to Merseyside on the back of a Champions League hammering. They suffered a 3-0 loss to reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain at Stamford Bridge in the away leg, and 8-2 on aggregate.

Liam Rosenior’s side also lost 1-0 to Newcastle at home in their last league outing, with Anthony Gordon scoring the only goal of the game. They currently have a five-point lead over Everton at sixth in the league standings.

Everton vs Chelsea - Team News and Predicted Starting XI

Everton Team News

There are concerns regarding the participation of James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite for this match. Both defenders were unavailable leading for the clash against Arsenal and David Moyes has been rather tight-lipped about the nature and length of their setbacks.

We’ll probably have to wait until the pre-match press conference to get an idea about their return.

Carlos Alcaraz is expected to return while Seamus Coleman was fit to make the bench at the Emirates Stadium.

Jack Grealish remains sidelined with an ankle injury and will miss the remainder of the season.

Everton’s predicted starting XI: Jordan Pickford (GK), James Garner, Jake O’Brien, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, Idrissa Gueye, Tim Iroegbunam, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Dwight McNeil, Beto, Iliman Ndiaye.

Everton vs Chelsea - Form Guide

Everton: L-L-W-W-L

Chelsea: D-D-L-W-L

When is Everton vs Chelsea?

Everton will face Chelsea at home on Saturday, March 21. Kickoff at Hill Dickinson Stadium is scheduled at 5:30 pm UK time.

Where to Watch Everton vs Chelsea?

The Premier League contest between Everton and Chelsea will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the UK. Fans can also watch the game live on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app.

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