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James Garner makes his England debut
England 1 - 0 Uruguay [85']
James Garner makes his England debut at Wembley tonight against Uruguay in a pre-World Cup friendly.
G arner was taking the corners in the first half and putting in some decent deliveries. But England were mostly tentative playing the maddening backwards, sideways, forwards, sideways, backwards rubbish that is so hard to watch in the Premier League.
Half-Time: 0 - 0
Garner got few meaningful touches in the second half and was subbed by Barnes after 68 minutes.
Calvert-Lewin missed an absolute sitter from just three yards out, a beautiful curling delivery... probably a bit much for the former Everton striker to handle.
Ben White gave England the lead from a corner. But VAR persuaded the referee to give Uruguay a very late penalty for nothing more than a coming together as two players challenged for a ball off the ground. Trafford failed to save the spot-kick.
England: Trafford, Livramento, Tomori, Maguire, Spence, Henderson, Garner, Foden, Madueke, Rashford, Solanke.
Subs: Ramsdale, Pickford, Steele, Hall, Wharton, Stones, Palmer, White, Mainoo, Calvert-Lewin, Barnes, Bowen.
Uruguay: Muslera, R Araujo, Ugarte, De Arrascaeta, Varela, Canobbio, Valverde, Olivera, M Araujo, Piquerez, Aguirre.
Subs: Rochet, Mele, Gimenez, Caceres, Sanabria, De La Cruz, Martinez, Nunez, Pellistri, Vina, Rodriguez, Vinas, Torres, Rodriguez.
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Reader Comments (28)
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2 Posted 27/03/2026 at 20:06:23
Fuck me, I should make a comeback if he's good enough to captain England! And I'm 67.
3 Posted 27/03/2026 at 20:10:42
4 Posted 27/03/2026 at 20:17:16
I have Fubo but they have now got DAZN in their folder and want extra money to watch this game.
5 Posted 27/03/2026 at 20:23:05
6 Posted 27/03/2026 at 20:23:10
7 Posted 27/03/2026 at 20:23:40
8 Posted 27/03/2026 at 20:24:44
9 Posted 27/03/2026 at 20:27:09
He is making some good runs but instead of picking him out they would rather pass back.
10 Posted 27/03/2026 at 20:27:16
Problem is... I live in Canada.
11 Posted 27/03/2026 at 20:39:44
12 Posted 27/03/2026 at 20:44:31
I shouldn't have bothered... it's awful, although Jimmy is doing well.
13 Posted 27/03/2026 at 20:45:55
It's awful. Apart from Rashford.
14 Posted 27/03/2026 at 20:54:08
Pointless these games, the manager should know how good a player is. The players are playing against the world's best each week in the Premier League at a higher tempo with much more at stake.
Playing against the likes of Japan or Andorra to prove you're an international footballer is utter bollocks.
15 Posted 27/03/2026 at 20:59:52
Solanke is poor and so is Spence but they do play for London clubs and that gives them the edge in getting selected.
16 Posted 27/03/2026 at 21:14:08
Garrner had been really quiet, too much backwards and sideways, not showing the confidence he has in a Blue shirt
17 Posted 27/03/2026 at 21:15:15
Now come ON Dom!
18 Posted 27/03/2026 at 21:24:13
19 Posted 27/03/2026 at 21:25:06
20 Posted 27/03/2026 at 21:27:47
21 Posted 27/03/2026 at 21:27:52
Laid on a plate. But it was always the service that was lacking, eh?
Nowt to do with his abundance of skill... My arse.
22 Posted 27/03/2026 at 21:42:12
23 Posted 27/03/2026 at 21:43:42
Wembley already half-empty at 90 minutes, with 5 minutes added.
24 Posted 27/03/2026 at 21:54:19
White booed onto the pitch then scores
Then gives away the pen they didn’t deserve.
We’ll sign White, won’t we?
IF Everton played like England I wouldn’t go.
25 Posted 27/03/2026 at 21:57:38
So I won’t try.
26 Posted 27/03/2026 at 22:08:51
27 Posted 27/03/2026 at 22:16:13
England weren't great but they were better than these South Americans.
Why did this awful ref. not call a penalty when Maguire was wrestled to the ground or at least go to VAR. and why no red card when Foden was brutally tackled.
I think Tuchel made too many substitutions at the wrong time and have doubts that England will do well at the finals under him.
28 Posted 27/03/2026 at 23:23:57
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1 Posted 27/03/2026 at 20:02:53
Jimmy had already played a nice ball to his left mid, a dangerous hanging cross into the box and got fouled on the ball, leading to a Foden free kick.
Are they instructed to avoid naming Everton players??
He's playing well, our boy!