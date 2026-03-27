27/03/2026

England 1 - 0 Uruguay [85']





James Garner makes his England debut at Wembley tonight against Uruguay in a pre-World Cup friendly.

G arner was taking the corners in the first half and putting in some decent deliveries. But England were mostly tentative playing the maddening backwards, sideways, forwards, sideways, backwards rubbish that is so hard to watch in the Premier League.

Half-Time: 0 - 0

Garner got few meaningful touches in the second half and was subbed by Barnes after 68 minutes.

Calvert-Lewin missed an absolute sitter from just three yards out, a beautiful curling delivery... probably a bit much for the former Everton striker to handle.

Ben White gave England the lead from a corner. But VAR persuaded the referee to give Uruguay a very late penalty for nothing more than a coming together as two players challenged for a ball off the ground. Trafford failed to save the spot-kick.

England: Trafford, Livramento, Tomori, Maguire, Spence, Henderson, Garner, Foden, Madueke, Rashford, Solanke.

Subs: Ramsdale, Pickford, Steele, Hall, Wharton, Stones, Palmer, White, Mainoo, Calvert-Lewin, Barnes, Bowen.

Uruguay: Muslera, R Araujo, Ugarte, De Arrascaeta, Varela, Canobbio, Valverde, Olivera, M Araujo, Piquerez, Aguirre.

Subs: Rochet, Mele, Gimenez, Caceres, Sanabria, De La Cruz, Martinez, Nunez, Pellistri, Vina, Rodriguez, Vinas, Torres, Rodriguez.

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