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David Moyes, Everton and Identity - Why it Matters
In an interview with Everton’s official club channels, published earlier this week, Jarrad Branthwaite said: “I think that Everton identity is something the manager – David Moyes – has really brought back to the club.
“He’s been brilliant with me and not only me, the rest of the dressing room as well. He knows what this club means to people, he knows what it takes to be successful and he gives us confidence to go out there and play.”
When news broke last week that Everton were preparing to offer Moyes a new deal, there was plenty of division within the fanbase. For some reason, there always is when it comes to Moyes.
Yes, he can be frustrating — there are areas in which Moyes will probably, forever, frustrate. He will always tend to trust older players over younger ones, at least at first, and new signings, unless they already come with that Premier League experience and proven quality (for example, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Jack Grealish), have to earn his trust. At times, it feels like that process takes far too long.
So, when you throw in that the new signings Everton have brought in across recent windows have predominantly been younger players, then it is probably fair to ask some questions.
Yet in every other aspect, Moyes has elevated the club, and — as Branthwaite lays out — the players are buying in.
This isn’t a piece about whether Everton should offer Moyes a new deal or not.
But it is a piece about why that Everton identity, which Moyes knows how to tap into, matters so much.
It is the kind of identity that, when it all clicks, has the fans and team working in unison; it’s the kind of identity that results in games like the Chelsea one, when everything came together.
Moyes’ Everton identity has also seen the Toffees pick up 77 points since he returned to the club.
In that time, only five Premier League teams have accumulated more points: Chelsea (81), Liverpool (87), Aston Villa (88), Manchester City (98) and Arsenal (104).
At times this season, the intensity that Evertonians demand has been absent, and for this writer, that’s probably the only real disappointment.
I cannot bring myself to get angry about youngsters like Adam Aznou and Tyler Dibling, who need to be patient and we need to be patient with, not getting regular starts, even if I would like them to get more regular minutes, when others in their positions are performing well.
But during a winter of discontent at Hill Dickinson Stadium, it’s fair to say the intensity wasn’t quite there. But as of late, ever since that Manchester United game towards the end of February, it has been back.
Heading into the final seven games of the season, Everton are well placed to push for European qualification. Will they get there? We’ll see, but stepping back and looking for some perspective, Everton have gone from a team scrapping to keep their heads above water to a club whose players are openly speaking about getting the Toffees back to the top table.
And it is why, whether Moyes gets a new deal or not, it is vital Everton sign players who understand the club, who understand its identity.
Grealish does. Dewsbury-Hall does. Iliman Ndiaye was an instant hit last season not only for his abundance of skill, but his tireless workrate.
And look at how players like James Garner, Beto, Tim Iroegbunam and even Michael Keane have improved under Moyes.
It should serve as a lesson for the likes of Thierno Barry (who has had his ups and downs), Dibling and Aznou.
The latter two have not had the opportunities they would have liked, but they are both 20 or under. Dibling has handled it privately, whereas Aznou has shown some immaturity by acting out on social media.
Part of the identity Moyes has built, and that Everton need, is unity, and it needs everyone pulling in the right direction to succeed.
That identity, more than Moyes himself, is what can really take Everton forward into a bright future.
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Reader Comments (43)
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2 Posted 03/04/2026 at 16:53:11
Now's a very handy time for the team to appear to be clicking into gear when others around us are flagging.
3 Posted 03/04/2026 at 17:30:50
But Moyes has maintained and enhanced that culture. His oft-aggravating style cannot for me obscure the passion, work rate and commitment his teams usually display on the pitch. (Note the word "usually" since they have had some days where they drifted.) Nobody has seen a single Everton player, let alone a side, display even once this season the downcast, slouching mien seen recently in Spurs. Moyes wouldn't have that for a second.
4 Posted 03/04/2026 at 17:44:01
It builds spirit among that group but the flip side is we carry out of form players as he's reluctant to trust others especially youngsters.
He'd rather stick with jobbers giving max effort than gamble on someone with flair who may or may not put in as good as a shift. Work rate is expected but you need quality too.
5 Posted 03/04/2026 at 19:23:13
Think Aznou needs more minutes? Moyes has seen so much more of him than anyone. Think he's dour with his substitutions? Depends on the options available etc.
Moyes will play quality football when the players are available to him to do that. Stop thinking 'potential' means actual ability because Moyes knows so much more than all of us, it's frankly disrespectful to keep questioning him so aggressively.
6 Posted 03/04/2026 at 19:30:08
7 Posted 03/04/2026 at 19:45:50
Moyes Out! (joking, kinda)
8 Posted 03/04/2026 at 19:46:28
9 Posted 03/04/2026 at 20:47:27
With seven games to go then he could qualify for the champions league and achieve something remarkable but even just qualifying for the lowest European competition, would be a fantastic achievement.
I was arguing with someone today, they were telling me they really like Moyes, and whilst I could understand his reasoning, I'm sure I gave him a little bit of food for thought, when I gave him my opinion about where I thought he could improve, and help give us back an identity that we all crave.
10 Posted 03/04/2026 at 21:04:04
11 Posted 03/04/2026 at 21:11:51
No more evident than that Chelsea game, and to an extent the Arsenal game. Where this "Team" out performed its individual parts against sides that should, if playing as a team, have had the ability to beat us easily if their market values were an indication of how a team should perform.
It's not though, is it?
That's where Moyes has achieved a lot: he's brought players together, building a spirit and work ethic that the players can see working with results. I'd say that's the hallmark of a good manager.
Some want instant success, gamble for the win, "take the shackles off"... I honestly think we'd have lost many more points.
Our strength is our ability to come together, to work together, as a team, defend as a team, and, when we go foward, we can hurt teams. The players now look like they are relishing that side of the game, because it's brought results.
I watched a podcast with Tim Howard, Donovan & McBride on, all saying how great Moyes was to play for, how much they loved it, he gets more out of players.
That may be what Jarrad says -- getting Everton, the identity, the club and values. It may not have worked at other clubs, they might not appreciate the same things blues do, some still don't appreciate what he's bringing.
Dewsbury-Hall was the only new signing in the 11 against Chelsea. To me that shows he's brought more out of players and out of the team and, as Roy Keane would say, "That's his job."
12 Posted 03/04/2026 at 21:22:16
After reading what Philip said, I was just giving my opinion about why I think Moyes's teams often finish the season strongly, because this is something I think we grew accustomed to during his last stint whilst in charge of Everton.
No mention of any other manager, and it didn't take long for someone to just jump on the defensive bandwagon and start deflecting away from the jist of this thread, which is about Everton reclaiming an identity.
13 Posted 03/04/2026 at 21:22:45
Like he did.
14 Posted 03/04/2026 at 21:34:46
It obviously helps, playing once a week... Yet I'd argue, our squad was barely staying in the Premier League; now we are doing well, the critics say, "Well, you're only playing once a week!"
Qualify for Europe and he will have to prove he can fight on both domestic and European fronts.
15 Posted 03/04/2026 at 21:52:16
But Moyes did get West Ham to a Europa semi-final then won the Europa Conference the season after. He does have recent, proven skin in the European game.
And he'll get better backing from TFG than he did at West Ham. Europa League qualification feels like a good fit for us atm.
16 Posted 03/04/2026 at 21:56:36
He started doing well in Europe for West Ham, but I'm not sure his team finished as strongly in the premier league, when this happened?
My theory is that David likes or has only ever been used to working with a small squad, and I don't think any manager in the world could be effective in all competitions, unless he has a strong enough squad?
I knew my initial post would draw criticism, but it is also quite possible that I was praising Moyes. It is a very long time since Everton, actually had an identity, because we haven't been a genuinely competitive football club, even though I wrote that I hope this is something David can change.
Talking fact is now a criticism, David? No wonder we have been in the doldrums for so long.
17 Posted 03/04/2026 at 22:17:14
I wasn't saying you were the critical one. I was trying to emphasise that it's not Moyes's fault he's only playing once a week.
I just think next season, European football or not, we all will have a larger period to judge his second spell. He may have learned lessons from West Ham's European campaign, he may just not be able to get the same results from a larger squad that we would inevitably need to challenge on more than 1 front.
We will see, and that's why I think mid-season next year, we will have a better idea of the trajectory we will be on under Moyes.
18 Posted 03/04/2026 at 22:22:42
The players are up for it, he's just got to give them license to play similar to the Chelsea game.
It's in your hands, gaffer.
19 Posted 03/04/2026 at 22:31:34
I know what he's capable of, the pros and cons have already been done to death, but I believe that, if he is to become a really successful Everton manager, then this is the biggest area in which he has got to improve.
We all want to see Everton being successful and regaining our proper identity again; this is something we will only achieve by becoming competitive in the cups.
Nothing more to say -- it's boring, it's repetitive because, on the subject of Moyes, I think we have all said everything that we need to say, unless you are one of those people who just likes arguing for argument's sake. Goodnight!
20 Posted 03/04/2026 at 22:45:22
21 Posted 03/04/2026 at 22:48:45
I'm a critic of Moyes, if he gets us to Europe on his first full season he will deserve all the credit due.
22 Posted 03/04/2026 at 23:49:42
I'd say, as great as a European tour or deep runs in cups would be, I'm more interested in year on year improvement in the league. Consistently improving, enabling more investment in the squad, being more attractive to better players, being able to pay better wages, which I personally think will be more beneficial to Everton regaining our identity as a true top club of English football, rather than an FA cup, a run in Europe or a three handled trophy.
23 Posted 03/04/2026 at 00:14:18
24 Posted 04/04/2026 at 01:25:12
All that said, and avoiding the point about young players (and why buy them if your manager won't play them, given we have scarce resources) I believe 1) Moyes has been the right man for the job so far and 2) he out performed during his first spell, at least in terms of league position relative to financial strength. I said when he left, we will do well to maintain consistently 6/7/8 in the league (occasionally higher or lower) and so it proved.
I know some will disagree with the above but to me, that is clear and apparent. The question is, where we go from here. Can we find a real identity that would get good players (maybe the 'almost the best) signing for us? Will we ever reach a point where there are good players saying 'I want to play for Everton'? Will our owners be willing to spend what is needed to elevate us? And is Moyes the man to exploit that?
25 Posted 04/04/2026 at 03:04:32
The article mentions Everton’s “identity” 9 times by my count, but makes no effort to define what it is.
If it is defined by “the way we do things around here’, then for our identity has been about poor professionalism, low standards, badly run operations and disappointing outcomes for over 35 years.
A clear identity and culture comes from success and winning trophies - Shankley, Paisley and Klopp at Liverpool, Catterick and early Howard Kendall here, Busby and Ferguson at Man U, Guardiola at Man City, and Mourinho at Chelsea.
Hard to build and even harder to maintain. The right leadership is fundamental to building a winning culture.
I feel today we are still a long way from having a meaningful identity as a club, and we rely on memories to sustain us.
For TFG, the only identity that probably matters is the state of our P&L at any given point in time. If that wasn’t the case, Friedkin would have spent time in the city and at the club.
26 Posted 04/04/2026 at 04:25:41
If Moyes gets Everton into Europe I will be one of the first to offer my congratulations on TW. But that doesn’t mean I think he will suddenly produce quality, attractive, football. No matter what players he is able to sign in the summer.
You have freely expressed your opinion on Moyes, everyone is allowed to do the same
27 Posted 04/04/2026 at 08:07:01
The year Alec Ferguson left, the premier league quality was at an all time low. Manutd team was, apart from van persie, shite but it showed how good Fergie was at getting the best out of players.i like it to when Leicester won the league
Moyes is now showing this more than Ferguson yet still you criticise.
Why do you know better John? What's your experience of premier league management? Or any management for that matter?
31 Posted 04/04/2026 at 09:09:57
So no fan can comment on the manager of their club? As they don’t know as much about football as the manager?!
Really daft post.
32 Posted 04/04/2026 at 09:22:35
Most teams in the EPL, are full of seasoned and experienced footballers, but how would Moyes do if he signed a load of experienced players?
Could he keep Jack Grealish happy, if N’Diaye, was keeping him out the team? Same with KDH, if Alkaraz, had been given a proper chance and proved to be every bit as good as him?
Modern football is all about having a big squad of good players, and my biggest concern regarding David Moyes, would be to ask if he has got the personality to be able to manage this type of squad?
You hear plenty of players praising Moyes, but these are the players on the inside, players who he trusts or trusted. I looked at Dwight McNeil’s body language when he started getting back into the team after being completely banished, and it got me wondering what had been going on behind the scenes, because of his demeanour.
McNeil, has never been a world beater but he has always been a player who seemed to just get on with his job, but suddenly it looked like he just didn’t want to know. Same with Dibling, it might be the kid who has got the problem, but sometimes when you watch him playing, he looks totally bereft of confidence and looks to have the demeanour of a player who feels that he doesn’t quite belong in his surroundings.
33 Posted 04/04/2026 at 09:38:44
If we get into Europe for next seasons games it will be a feather in his cap if we make The European Champions league if we get into the third rate one it would make it difficult, imo, for Moyes or any manager to get us into a good position in the most important competition— the premier league— the one these owners will be looking at— again imo, the money making one.
I think the further we go in that 3rd. rate cup the lower we will finish in the premier league especially with this small squad.
34 Posted 04/04/2026 at 09:48:43
Now he's back we're heading in the same direction and we should have the finances to buy the players we need too, but he can only be compared to someone like Catterick or Kendall when we have won trophies! Having said that I genuinely like him and like how his teams play when they're at their best! And even when I've been most critical of him and his knife to gunfight dourness, his teams have always had a certain spirit and togetherness that has produced great defensive grit sprinkled with flair - cue Osman v Larissa
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=10155263119461277
35 Posted 04/04/2026 at 09:58:35
Take it easy there mate, you will burst a blood vessel.
36 Posted 04/04/2026 at 10:32:50
37 Posted 04/04/2026 at 10:38:38
How dare you give a negative opinion on the Moyesiah.
38 Posted 04/04/2026 at 10:39:29
Take city, or any pep team. You know how they are going to play, what your going to get every game, the players know, the fans know.
Winning trophy's isn't an identity, the identity comes first.
An identity doesn't guarantee success and trophies, Dyche's team identity for instance!!
39 Posted 04/04/2026 at 10:51:51
I would just quote Tony Abrahams on a post he put on another Moyes thread. Tony who has connections inside the club said that Moyes and Irvine were blown away by the fans welcoming the bus prior to the Chelsea game.
Tony went on to say that in the dressing room Moyes delivered a brilliant speech, reminding players how lucky they were to be in a well paid job that they love and also reminded them about the fans and how much they cared about the club.
For me that's the sort of identity that every fan wants to hear.
40 Posted 04/04/2026 at 12:36:47
I hope Moyes was looking in a mirror when he made that speech and taking notice of it then thanked the fella who wrote it for him!
41 Posted 04/04/2026 at 13:31:42
The same points made by the same people whilst looking at their Brian Clough poster on their bedroom ceiling.
42 Posted 04/04/2026 at 13:46:47
43 Posted 04/04/2026 at 17:37:13
If Moyes were not getting such false credits, you would not hear the other side grinding teeth. He is doing well so just stick with what he is actually achieving. It is the Moyes puffing up that both pisses us off and possibly makes him more risk averse.
44 Posted 05/04/2026 at 04:59:35
45 Posted 05/04/2026 at 12:35:45
I would only consider a Moyes exit if we get embarrassed by the PLs flops in the derby game soon!
46 Posted 05/04/2026 at 13:31:59
He did sign stones too.
Dier is the only real one I can think of who slipped the net.
Can't think of many he never played and came back to haunt us !
Give Dibbling Time, he's got plenty!
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1 Posted 03/04/2026 at 15:44:08
Fuck it, lets go for 7 wins. If we get 4 or 5 we're back in Europe.
6 or 7 were in the CL.