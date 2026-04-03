Patric Ridge 03/04/2026 43comments  |  Jump to last

In an interview with Everton’s official club channels, published earlier this week, Jarrad Branthwaite said: “I think that Everton identity is something the manager – David Moyes – has really brought back to the club. 

“He’s been brilliant with me and not only me, the rest of the dressing room as well. He knows what this club means to people, he knows what it takes to be successful and he gives us confidence to go out there and play.”

When news broke last week that Everton were preparing to offer Moyes a new deal, there was plenty of division within the fanbase. For some reason, there always is when it comes to Moyes.

Yes, he can be frustrating — there are areas in which Moyes will probably, forever, frustrate. He will always tend to trust older players over younger ones, at least at first, and new signings, unless they already come with that Premier League experience and proven quality (for example, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Jack Grealish), have to earn his trust. At times, it feels like that process takes far too long.

So, when you throw in that the new signings Everton have brought in across recent windows have predominantly been younger players, then it is probably fair to ask some questions.

Yet in every other aspect, Moyes has elevated the club, and — as Branthwaite lays out — the players are buying in.

This isn’t a piece about whether Everton should offer Moyes a new deal or not.

But it is a piece about why that Everton identity, which Moyes knows how to tap into, matters so much.

It is the kind of identity that, when it all clicks, has the fans and team working in unison; it’s the kind of identity that results in games like the Chelsea one, when everything came together.

Moyes’ Everton identity has also seen the Toffees pick up 77 points since he returned to the club.

In that time, only five Premier League teams have accumulated more points: Chelsea (81), Liverpool (87), Aston Villa (88), Manchester City (98) and Arsenal (104).

At times this season, the intensity that Evertonians demand has been absent, and for this writer, that’s probably the only real disappointment.

I cannot bring myself to get angry about youngsters like Adam Aznou and Tyler Dibling, who need to be patient and we need to be patient with, not getting regular starts, even if I would like them to get more regular minutes, when others in their positions are performing well.

But during a winter of discontent at Hill Dickinson Stadium, it’s fair to say the intensity wasn’t quite there. But as of late, ever since that Manchester United game towards the end of February, it has been back.

Heading into the final seven games of the season, Everton are well placed to push for European qualification. Will they get there? We’ll see, but stepping back and looking for some perspective, Everton have gone from a team scrapping to keep their heads above water to a club whose players are openly speaking about getting the Toffees back to the top table.

And it is why, whether Moyes gets a new deal or not, it is vital Everton sign players who understand the club, who understand its identity.

Grealish does. Dewsbury-Hall does. Iliman Ndiaye was an instant hit last season not only for his abundance of skill, but his tireless workrate.

And look at how players like James Garner, Beto, Tim Iroegbunam and even Michael Keane have improved under Moyes.

It should serve as a lesson for the likes of Thierno Barry (who has had his ups and downs), Dibling and Aznou.

The latter two have not had the opportunities they would have liked, but they are both 20 or under. Dibling has handled it privately, whereas Aznou has shown some immaturity by acting out on social media.

Part of the identity Moyes has built, and that Everton need, is unity, and it needs everyone pulling in the right direction to succeed.

That identity, more than Moyes himself, is what can really take Everton forward into a bright future.

 
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Reader Comments (43)

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John Collins
1 Posted 03/04/2026 at 15:44:08
Looks like some of the players are buying into it, hopefully all of them are.

Fuck it, lets go for 7 wins. If we get 4 or 5 we're back in Europe.

6 or 7 were in the CL.

Philip Devlin
2 Posted 03/04/2026 at 16:53:11
Good article. One thing that sometimes gets overlooked with Moyes is he tends to end seasons much better than he starts them.

Now's a very handy time for the team to appear to be clicking into gear when others around us are flagging.

Mike Gaynes
3 Posted 03/04/2026 at 17:30:50
Patric, I wouldn't say Moyes has "built" the unified culture Everton is known for. Even in our darkest times at the edge of relegation, first Lampard and then Dyche maintained unity, and none of the inevitable discontents of those times ever burst into public view. And they sent out teams that played their hearts out.

But Moyes has maintained and enhanced that culture. His oft-aggravating style cannot for me obscure the passion, work rate and commitment his teams usually display on the pitch. (Note the word "usually" since they have had some days where they drifted.) Nobody has seen a single Everton player, let alone a side, display even once this season the downcast, slouching mien seen recently in Spurs. Moyes wouldn't have that for a second.

Kieran Kinsella
4 Posted 03/04/2026 at 17:44:01
I think part of Moyes mantra is to get a small group of trusted players (starting 11 plus a few subs) and rely on them to deliver the goods.

It builds spirit among that group but the flip side is we carry out of form players as he's reluctant to trust others especially youngsters.

He'd rather stick with jobbers giving max effort than gamble on someone with flair who may or may not put in as good as a shift. Work rate is expected but you need quality too.

Dean Johnson
5 Posted 03/04/2026 at 19:23:13
The only people who complain about Moyes are those who think they know better than him.

Think Aznou needs more minutes? Moyes has seen so much more of him than anyone. Think he's dour with his substitutions? Depends on the options available etc.

Moyes will play quality football when the players are available to him to do that. Stop thinking 'potential' means actual ability because Moyes knows so much more than all of us, it's frankly disrespectful to keep questioning him so aggressively.

John Collins
6 Posted 03/04/2026 at 19:30:08
He worked with quality players at Man Utd, Dean.
Dale Self
7 Posted 03/04/2026 at 19:45:50
That's more like it, John. You had me worried at post number 1.

Moyes Out! (joking, kinda)

Ged Simpson
8 Posted 03/04/2026 at 19:46:28
I think Moyes is very wary of risk and that can hold potential back.

Tony Abrahams
9 Posted 03/04/2026 at 20:47:27
With his team usually out of the cups, and back to playing just once a week, whilst also getting the odd weekend off, is something I believe has usually helped contribute towards David Moyes teams finishing the season strongly, so in many ways you could argue that he his just giving us back the identity we lost in 2013?

With seven games to go then he could qualify for the champions league and achieve something remarkable but even just qualifying for the lowest European competition, would be a fantastic achievement.

I was arguing with someone today, they were telling me they really like Moyes, and whilst I could understand his reasoning, I'm sure I gave him a little bit of food for thought, when I gave him my opinion about where I thought he could improve, and help give us back an identity that we all crave.

Rob Jones
10 Posted 03/04/2026 at 21:04:04
Tony, when exactly have we strongly performed in the cups over the past several years?
David West
11 Posted 03/04/2026 at 21:11:51
A team is greater than the sum of its parts!

No more evident than that Chelsea game, and to an extent the Arsenal game. Where this "Team" out performed its individual parts against sides that should, if playing as a team, have had the ability to beat us easily if their market values were an indication of how a team should perform.

It's not though, is it?

That's where Moyes has achieved a lot: he's brought players together, building a spirit and work ethic that the players can see working with results. I'd say that's the hallmark of a good manager.

Some want instant success, gamble for the win, "take the shackles off"... I honestly think we'd have lost many more points.

Our strength is our ability to come together, to work together, as a team, defend as a team, and, when we go foward, we can hurt teams. The players now look like they are relishing that side of the game, because it's brought results.

I watched a podcast with Tim Howard, Donovan & McBride on, all saying how great Moyes was to play for, how much they loved it, he gets more out of players.

That may be what Jarrad says -- getting Everton, the identity, the club and values. It may not have worked at other clubs, they might not appreciate the same things blues do, some still don't appreciate what he's bringing.

Dewsbury-Hall was the only new signing in the 11 against Chelsea. To me that shows he's brought more out of players and out of the team and, as Roy Keane would say, "That's his job."

Tony Abrahams
12 Posted 03/04/2026 at 21:22:16
It's been a long time Rob, which makes me want to ask you why did you ask me that question when you will have already known the answer?

After reading what Philip said, I was just giving my opinion about why I think Moyes's teams often finish the season strongly, because this is something I think we grew accustomed to during his last stint whilst in charge of Everton.

No mention of any other manager, and it didn't take long for someone to just jump on the defensive bandwagon and start deflecting away from the jist of this thread, which is about Everton reclaiming an identity.

Philip Devlin
13 Posted 03/04/2026 at 21:22:45
I'd take beating Dinamo Zagreb, Genk, Rapid Vienna, Sevilla and Olympique Lyonnais to get to the Europa League semis next year, then winning a European trophy the season after.

Like he did.

David West
14 Posted 03/04/2026 at 21:34:46
Tony.
It obviously helps, playing once a week... Yet I'd argue, our squad was barely staying in the Premier League; now we are doing well, the critics say, "Well, you're only playing once a week!"

Qualify for Europe and he will have to prove he can fight on both domestic and European fronts.

Philip Devlin
15 Posted 03/04/2026 at 21:52:16
Tony, David, yes, you're right, it's easier to edge our way up the table when the likes of Newcastle are struggling with European competition.

But Moyes did get West Ham to a Europa semi-final then won the Europa Conference the season after. He does have recent, proven skin in the European game.

And he'll get better backing from TFG than he did at West Ham. Europa League qualification feels like a good fit for us atm.

Tony Abrahams
16 Posted 03/04/2026 at 21:56:36
Fighting on both fronts is not something he has ever done before for Everton, David.

He started doing well in Europe for West Ham, but I'm not sure his team finished as strongly in the premier league, when this happened?

My theory is that David likes or has only ever been used to working with a small squad, and I don't think any manager in the world could be effective in all competitions, unless he has a strong enough squad?

I knew my initial post would draw criticism, but it is also quite possible that I was praising Moyes. It is a very long time since Everton, actually had an identity, because we haven't been a genuinely competitive football club, even though I wrote that I hope this is something David can change.

Talking fact is now a criticism, David? No wonder we have been in the doldrums for so long.

David West
17 Posted 03/04/2026 at 22:17:14
Tony,

I wasn't saying you were the critical one. I was trying to emphasise that it's not Moyes's fault he's only playing once a week.

I just think next season, European football or not, we all will have a larger period to judge his second spell. He may have learned lessons from West Ham's European campaign, he may just not be able to get the same results from a larger squad that we would inevitably need to challenge on more than 1 front.

We will see, and that's why I think mid-season next year, we will have a better idea of the trajectory we will be on under Moyes.

John Collins
18 Posted 03/04/2026 at 22:22:42
Hero or villain at the end of the season for Davey?

The players are up for it, he's just got to give them license to play similar to the Chelsea game.

It's in your hands, gaffer.

Tony Abrahams
19 Posted 03/04/2026 at 22:31:34
My judgment of David Moyes will only improve when I see him trying to integrate and utilise his squad of players a lot more, David.

I know what he's capable of, the pros and cons have already been done to death, but I believe that, if he is to become a really successful Everton manager, then this is the biggest area in which he has got to improve.

We all want to see Everton being successful and regaining our proper identity again; this is something we will only achieve by becoming competitive in the cups.

Nothing more to say -- it's boring, it's repetitive because, on the subject of Moyes, I think we have all said everything that we need to say, unless you are one of those people who just likes arguing for argument's sake. Goodnight!

Mike Gaynes
20 Posted 03/04/2026 at 22:45:22
John #18, the two aren't mutually exclusive. No manager is close to perfect, and all are shades of both, depending on what our expectations and biases are.
John Collins
21 Posted 03/04/2026 at 22:48:45
What's in the middle Mike?

I'm a critic of Moyes, if he gets us to Europe on his first full season he will deserve all the credit due.

David West
22 Posted 03/04/2026 at 23:49:42
Tony. I agree it's only Moyes who can settle the arguments ( debates )

I'd say, as great as a European tour or deep runs in cups would be, I'm more interested in year on year improvement in the league. Consistently improving, enabling more investment in the squad, being more attractive to better players, being able to pay better wages, which I personally think will be more beneficial to Everton regaining our identity as a true top club of English football, rather than an FA cup, a run in Europe or a three handled trophy.

Adrian Phillips
23 Posted 03/04/2026 at 00:14:18
When we talk about Moyes not trusting youth. We look at ben doak, Harvey elliot, mcatee, delap. older than our youngsters with more first team experience and they are all struggling for any meaningful game time with their new clubs. And we havent got that many youngsters pushing at the door who are capable of commanding a starting position..
Mark Taylor
24 Posted 04/04/2026 at 01:25:12
I might rattle a few cages here with what are only my opinions, but I don't buy that Moyes has cemented an identity for EFC. If he has, I've no idea what it is. Working hard? Well every professional should do that. Unity? That's not an identity, it's a pre-requisite. A real identity is nisi satis nisi optimum, I understand that and it (potentially) would run through the club like a stick of rock as a strong identity but we've long since been able to live up to that. Maybe 'decent is good enough' might be our current identity.

All that said, and avoiding the point about young players (and why buy them if your manager won't play them, given we have scarce resources) I believe 1) Moyes has been the right man for the job so far and 2) he out performed during his first spell, at least in terms of league position relative to financial strength. I said when he left, we will do well to maintain consistently 6/7/8 in the league (occasionally higher or lower) and so it proved.

I know some will disagree with the above but to me, that is clear and apparent. The question is, where we go from here. Can we find a real identity that would get good players (maybe the 'almost the best) signing for us? Will we ever reach a point where there are good players saying 'I want to play for Everton'? Will our owners be willing to spend what is needed to elevate us? And is Moyes the man to exploit that?

Steve Brown
25 Posted 04/04/2026 at 03:04:32
Mark @24, you nailed it.

The article mentions Everton’s “identity” 9 times by my count, but makes no effort to define what it is.

If it is defined by “the way we do things around here’, then for our identity has been about poor professionalism, low standards, badly run operations and disappointing outcomes for over 35 years.

A clear identity and culture comes from success and winning trophies - Shankley, Paisley and Klopp at Liverpool, Catterick and early Howard Kendall here, Busby and Ferguson at Man U, Guardiola at Man City, and Mourinho at Chelsea.

Hard to build and even harder to maintain. The right leadership is fundamental to building a winning culture.

I feel today we are still a long way from having a meaningful identity as a club, and we rely on memories to sustain us.

For TFG, the only identity that probably matters is the state of our P&L at any given point in time. If that wasn’t the case, Friedkin would have spent time in the city and at the club.

Annika Herbert
26 Posted 04/04/2026 at 04:25:41
Dean @ 5, what a load of rubbish! I and others who criticise Moyes don’t think we know better than him. We just don’t like his defence first methods.

If Moyes gets Everton into Europe I will be one of the first to offer my congratulations on TW. But that doesn’t mean I think he will suddenly produce quality, attractive, football. No matter what players he is able to sign in the summer.

You have freely expressed your opinion on Moyes, everyone is allowed to do the same

Dean Johnson
27 Posted 04/04/2026 at 08:07:01
@john Collins - so a self confessed Moyes critic then, why do you know better?

The year Alec Ferguson left, the premier league quality was at an all time low. Manutd team was, apart from van persie, shite but it showed how good Fergie was at getting the best out of players.i like it to when Leicester won the league

Moyes is now showing this more than Ferguson yet still you criticise.

Why do you know better John? What's your experience of premier league management? Or any management for that matter?

Steve Brown
31 Posted 04/04/2026 at 09:09:57
Funny logic that Dean.

So no fan can comment on the manager of their club? As they don’t know as much about football as the manager?!

Really daft post.

Tony Abrahams
32 Posted 04/04/2026 at 09:22:35
Adrian@23, this is something I’ve been thinking for a long time mate. Buy low - sell high, and become a club that improves young players before selling them. Ala Wenger, who constantly had to sell his best players because they wanted to win trophies, when Arsenal, were concentrating on trying to build their new ground.

Most teams in the EPL, are full of seasoned and experienced footballers, but how would Moyes do if he signed a load of experienced players?

Could he keep Jack Grealish happy, if N’Diaye, was keeping him out the team? Same with KDH, if Alkaraz, had been given a proper chance and proved to be every bit as good as him?

Modern football is all about having a big squad of good players, and my biggest concern regarding David Moyes, would be to ask if he has got the personality to be able to manage this type of squad?

You hear plenty of players praising Moyes, but these are the players on the inside, players who he trusts or trusted. I looked at Dwight McNeil’s body language when he started getting back into the team after being completely banished, and it got me wondering what had been going on behind the scenes, because of his demeanour.

McNeil, has never been a world beater but he has always been a player who seemed to just get on with his job, but suddenly it looked like he just didn’t want to know. Same with Dibling, it might be the kid who has got the problem, but sometimes when you watch him playing, he looks totally bereft of confidence and looks to have the demeanour of a player who feels that he doesn’t quite belong in his surroundings.

Dave Abrahams
33 Posted 04/04/2026 at 09:38:44
Mark (24) A lot of truth and common sense in that post.

If we get into Europe for next seasons games it will be a feather in his cap if we make The European Champions league if we get into the third rate one it would make it difficult, imo, for Moyes or any manager to get us into a good position in the most important competition— the premier league— the one these owners will be looking at— again imo, the money making one.

I think the further we go in that 3rd. rate cup the lower we will finish in the premier league especially with this small squad.

Benjamin Dyke
34 Posted 04/04/2026 at 09:48:43
Weird that Moyes causes such division as evidenced by the above thread. His results speak for themselves, both for and against - the big decider for me is winning a trophy with us. First time round he built teams that were not quite there but who achieved regular European trips and compared to what we've had pretty much since then, he deserves a lot of credit for that period.

Now he's back we're heading in the same direction and we should have the finances to buy the players we need too, but he can only be compared to someone like Catterick or Kendall when we have won trophies! Having said that I genuinely like him and like how his teams play when they're at their best! And even when I've been most critical of him and his knife to gunfight dourness, his teams have always had a certain spirit and togetherness that has produced great defensive grit sprinkled with flair - cue Osman v Larissa

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=10155263119461277

John Collins
35 Posted 04/04/2026 at 09:58:35
Dean 27.

Take it easy there mate, you will burst a blood vessel.

Kevin Molloy
36 Posted 04/04/2026 at 10:32:50
I think he's already handling a squad Tony. Look at McNeil. out in the cold for months, but when called upon has come in and tried really hard. That's a quality of the manager, to be able to keep fringe players motivated and wanting to play for you. You can see the same with Beto.
John Collins
37 Posted 04/04/2026 at 10:38:38
This one could reach 400 posts 😁

How dare you give a negative opinion on the Moyesiah.

David West
38 Posted 04/04/2026 at 10:39:29
An identity in my opinion of a team, is that you know whatever happens, whoever is in the team & whoever your playing, everyone knows what your going to get.

Take city, or any pep team. You know how they are going to play, what your going to get every game, the players know, the fans know.

Winning trophy's isn't an identity, the identity comes first.

An identity doesn't guarantee success and trophies, Dyche's team identity for instance!!

Brian Harrison
39 Posted 04/04/2026 at 10:51:51
I am not getting into the argument, obviously the editors have realised if you want a lot of posts then haver a Moyes article.

I would just quote Tony Abrahams on a post he put on another Moyes thread. Tony who has connections inside the club said that Moyes and Irvine were blown away by the fans welcoming the bus prior to the Chelsea game.

Tony went on to say that in the dressing room Moyes delivered a brilliant speech, reminding players how lucky they were to be in a well paid job that they love and also reminded them about the fans and how much they cared about the club.

For me that's the sort of identity that every fan wants to hear.

Dave Abrahams
40 Posted 04/04/2026 at 12:36:47
Brian (39),

I hope Moyes was looking in a mirror when he made that speech and taking notice of it then thanked the fella who wrote it for him!

Ryan Holroyd
41 Posted 04/04/2026 at 13:31:42
Another Moyes article, same old thing.

The same points made by the same people whilst looking at their Brian Clough poster on their bedroom ceiling.

John Collins
42 Posted 04/04/2026 at 13:46:47
Quilts comment at 41.
Dale Self
43 Posted 04/04/2026 at 17:37:13
Kevin 36, keeping it short on Moyes matters... Beto, yes; McNeil, absolutely not.

If Moyes were not getting such false credits, you would not hear the other side grinding teeth. He is doing well so just stick with what he is actually achieving. It is the Moyes puffing up that both pisses us off and possibly makes him more risk averse.

Annika Herbert
44 Posted 05/04/2026 at 04:59:35
Ryan @ 41, yes, same people, same sarcasm.
Trevor Powell
45 Posted 05/04/2026 at 12:35:45
Let's get real that unless we personally have access to the Friedkins, what we think does not really matter! We are not like big Spanish Clubs where fans get a vote for President. The Friedkins will only take notice of supporters if we are heading for the championship. Fifteen months ago we were staring down the barrel of relegation and now we are thinking which Euro competition might play in 2026/27! I don't think the TFGs will even consider letting DM go elsewhere. If we can make three excellent signings in the Summer, hopefully we will really kick on!

I would only consider a Moyes exit if we get embarrassed by the PLs flops in the derby game soon!

David West
46 Posted 05/04/2026 at 13:31:59
Are Coleman, Rodwell, Anichibe, Vaughan Rooney, Hibbert, osman, Barkley, Gosling not young players Moyes used ?

He did sign stones too.

Dier is the only real one I can think of who slipped the net.

Can't think of many he never played and came back to haunt us !

Give Dibbling Time, he's got plenty!

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